Westlake Park event kicks off its 68th summer of festivals and parades around the region.

Seafair kicks off its 68th summer of festivals and parades around the region on Wednesday, June 14, in Seattle. Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., hosts the official start to the 10 weeks of Seafair, with a free program from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m to announce Seafair’s new king, queen and grand marshal. Hear a live performance by the 2017 City of Music @ Seafair Music Ambassador and new details about Seafair Summer 4th and the Seafair Weekend Festival Hydroplane Races and Air Show (Aug. 4-6).

Seafair Pirates, Clowns and Royalty also will celebrate kickoff day by stopping by three Starbucks locations: Pacific Place, 600 Pine St., from 10:30 to 11 a.m.; Queen Anne, 2100 Queen Anne Ave. N. from 2 to 2:30 p.m.; and Magnolia, 3300 W. McGraw St., from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.