City’s comic convention will feature stars from SyFy Channel’s “Z Nation.”

Calling all comic book fans, gamers and film enthusiasts: the city of Renton will host its first comic convention, RenCon, this Halloween weekend (Oct. 28-30).

RenCon hopes to bring geek culture closer to home for south of Seattle millennials.

“The Chamber of Commerce in Renton spent 2016 completely reinventing itself, and we wanted to do things in the city that haven’t been done before,” said Ben Andrews, director of events for Renton Chamber of Commerce.

Event preview RenCon Oct. 28-Oct. 30, Red Lion Hotel, 1 South Grady Way, Renton; $100 VIP weekend pass, $50 weekend pass, $20 one-day pass, kids 10 and under get in free; tickets, www.gorenton.com; for more info, www.rentoncomicon.com

Throughout the weekend, there will be panels on cosplay (costume play), larping (live action role play) and Visual FX (visual effects in filmmaking) and talks from celebrities, authors and artists. Among the panels: the challenges and opportunities of acting in the Pacific Northwest and how to create and publish your own comics. A Halloween dance party will happen Saturday night, and gamers will have access to free arcade games at 8-Bit Arcade.

Juan Mas and Jason McKee, directors of the SyFy Channel’s “Z Nation” will join actors Lisa Coronado (who will also be in the new “Twin Peaks”) and Holden Goyette to host a “Z Nation”-themed day Sunday, Oct. 30. Season 3 episodes will be screened, and attendees will have the chance to get autographs.

“Our downtown corridor has a great geek culture, and the chamber is holding its hand out and saying ‘hey let’s partner on some things together,’” Andrews said.

RenCon is Oct. 28-Oct. 30 at the Red Lion Hotel and other venues in Renton. Tickets are available at www.gorenton.com.