Activities include a U2 concert, the Pike Place Market Flower Festival and more.

1. “The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical”

THRU MAY 20 Musical comedy about creating the world’s worst musical, “Springtime for Hitler,” 7:30 p.m. May 12, 13, 19, 20; 3 p.m. May 14 and 21, Shoreline Community College Theater, 16101 Greenwood Ave. N., Shoreline; $12-$20 (shoreline.edu/theater/calendar.aspx).

2. Seattle Art Museum

THRU MAY 23 “Seeing Nature: Landscape Masterworks from the Paul G. Allen Family Collection,” 39 historically significant European and American landscape paintings, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, until 9 p.m. Thursdays, through May 23, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $12.95-$19.95, ages 12 and younger free (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

3. Mom & Me, Woodland Park Zoo

SAT Half-price admission for moms, family activities, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $12.95-$20.95 regular admission (206-548-2500 or zoo.org).

4. Kids Plant for Mom’s Day

SAT Children decorate and plant annuals in a beach pail for Mother’s Day with the help of Edmonds in Bloom volunteers, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Fifth Avenue and Bell Street, Edmonds; $10 donation for materials appreciated (edmondsinbloom.com).

5. Mother’s Day Celebration, Bothell

SAT Shop specials, flower vendor, children’s craft activity to create a bracelet for mom, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Mother Goose visits for photos, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Country Village, 23718 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell (425-483-2250 or countryvillagebothell.com).

6. Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium

SAT Half-price Moms’ Day, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; regular admission $7.95-$17.95, ages 2 and younger free (253-591-5337 or pdza.org).

SAT-SUN Fresh, locally-grown flower arrangements from more than 40 regional farmers, in tents set up along Pike Place cobblestones; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 13-14, Pike Place Market, Seattle (pikeplacemarket.org/events/flower-festival?date=1494662400).

8. Mother’s Day Weekend in the Garden

SAT-SUN Blooms of all colors in 22-acre garden, music, food truck, rhododendrons and companion plants at RSBG Nursery, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden, 2525 S. 336th St., Federal Way; $5-$8 (253-838-4646 or rhodygarden.org).

9. Bonsai Spring Show

SAT-SUN Puget Sound Bonsai Association’s (PSBA) display of diverse collection of miniature trees created by PSBA members, scavenger hunt for kids, food truck; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Pacific Bonsai Museum, 2515 S 336th St., Federal Way; free (psba.us).

10. Mothers Ride Free

SAT-SUN Scenic vintage train excursion through the Cascade foothills to the top of Snoqualmie Falls, free for mothers accompanied by a paying child of any age, 11 a.m., 12:30, 2, 3:30, 4:45 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $12-$24 (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).

11. Heronswood Garden Plant Sale & Open

SAT-SUN Sale by 12 nurseries, tribal food and crafts, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Heronswood, 7530 N.E. 288th St., Kingston; $5-$10 (heronswoodgarden.org/events).

12. Mother’s Day Train Rides

SAT-SUN Scenic train ride, logging museum; 11 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Mount Rainier Scenic Railroad, 54124 Mountain Highway E., Elbe; $25-$64 (360-569-7959 or mtrainierrailroad.com/mothers-day-trains).

13. Mother’s Day Waterfront Free Parking

SUN Four hours of free parking with voucher from several waterfront restaurants and attractions, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, May 14; Hillclimb Court Garage, 1422 Western Ave.; Western and Seneca Lot, 1101 Western Ave.; Watermark Tower Garage, 1108 Western Ave.; Pike Place Market Parking Garage, 1531 Western Ave., Seattle (downtownseattle.com/parking).

14. Mother’s Day at the Aquarium

SUN Celebrating moms of all kinds, animal and human, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, The Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Pier 59, Seattle; $16.95-$24.95, ages 3 and younger free (206-386-4300 or seattleaquarium.org).

15. Mother’s Day, Seattle Children’s Museum

SUN One mother figure gets in free with a paid child admission, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Children’s Museum, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; $10.50, $9.50/grandparents; ages 11 months and younger free (206-441-1768 or thechildrensmuseum.org).

SUN 6:30 p.m., Sunday, May 14, CenturyLink Field, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; sold out, but tickets may be available on secondary market, $54 and up (www1.ticketmaster.com/u2-the-joshua-tree-tour-2017-seattle-washington-05-14-2017/event/0F005224D1B1201F?artistid=736365 & majorcatid=10001 & minorcatid=1).

17. Mother’s Day Half Marathon and 5K, Kirkland

SUN Scenic half marathon and 5K run/walk, post-race wine and mimosa garden, 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Juanita Beach Park, 9703 N.E. Juanita Dr., Kirkland; $30-$75 (halfmarathons.net/washington-mothers-day-half-marathon-5k/).

18. Mother’s Day at Bellevue Botanical Garden

SUN Plein Air artists, flower arranging demonstrations, tours of the garden, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue; free (425-452-2750 or bellevuebotanical.org).

19. Remlinger Farms Country Fair Fun Park

SUN Brunch available, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, no reservations needed; Farm Market with produce, pie, gift shop, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m., free admission; Fun Park open with barnyard animals, pony rides, steam train, kiddie rides, entertainment, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., admission $12.76-$14.94; Remlinger Farms, 32610 N.E. 32nd St., Carnation; $12.76-$14.94 (425-333-4135 or remlingerfarms.com/index.htm).

20. Mother’s Day, Cedar River Watershed

SUN Tea, coffee, snacks, fun facts for all ages about human and animal moms who’ve raised families in the watershed, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Public Utilities Cedar River Watershed Education Center, 19901 Cedar Falls Road S.E., North Bend; free, no registration needed (seattle.gov/util/EnvironmentConservation/OurWatersheds/CedarRiverWatershed/ProgramsTours/index.htm).

21. Mother’s Day Concert, Meerkerk Gardens

SUN Swing, jazz, folk performances, pie available; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Meerkerk Gardens, 3531 Meerkerk Lane, Greenbank; $10 ages 16 and younger free (360-678-1912 or meerkerkgardens.org/).