Weekend highlights include Seafair Seattle Pow Wow, July 14-16; King County Fair, July 13-16; Seafair Milk Carton Derby, July 15; and Dragon Fest, July 15-16.

Festival season offers another weekend full of ways for all ages to get out and enjoy summer’s lovely, long days.

Seafair events feature the Seafair Seattle Pow Wow Friday through Sunday, July 14-16, and the Seafair Milk Carton Derby on Saturday, July 15.

Native American song, dance, arts, traditional crafts and food, by communities in the Northwest and around the country, highlight Seafair Indian Days Pow Wow on the scenic grounds of the Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center in Seattle’s Discovery Park.

Seafair Seattle Pow Wow Time: 4-10 p.m. Friday, July 14; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 15, including Coastal Grand Entry, 11 a.m., Grand Entry at noon and 7 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 16, Grand Entry at noon Cost: free admission Friday; $5/Saturday-Sunday, ages 11 and younger free Location: Daybreak Star Cultural Center, 5011 Bernie Whitebear Way, Discovery Park, Seattle More info:unitedindians.org/seafair-pow-wow Seafair Milk Carton Derby Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15 Location: Green Lake Park, 7201 E. Green Lake Drive N., Seattle More info:seafair.com/events/2017/seafair-milk-carton-derby Dragon Fest Time: noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 15-16 Location: Hing Hay Park, 409 Maynard Ave. S., Seattle, and surrounding neighborhood More info:cidbia.org/events/dragonfest King County Fair Time: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 13-16 Cost: $5-$7, ages 4 and younger free; $5/parking NW Truck Pulls: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15, $15-$30; 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16, $10-$20 Location: Enumclaw Expo Center, 45224 284th Ave. S.E., Enumclaw More info:kingcofair.com

Among the highlights are each day’s Grand Entries, a procession with honor guard, distinguished guests and dancers in regalia — traditional outfits for dancers (never referred to as costumes, a term that dancers may find offensive). Everyone can join in the dance circle when the event emcee announces an “Intertribal” dance, usually between dance-contest rounds. Fry bread and other traditional meals are among popular food offerings by festival vendors. Native arts and crafts and souvenirs are also available; some vendors accept cash only.

Seafair Milk Carton Derby, a quirky local tradition since 1972, draws thousands of fans to Green Lake to watch homemade boats parade and race on Saturday, July 15. The boats, created by local children, adults, families and businesses, rely solely on milk cartons or milk jugs for flotation and human power only for sailing and racing. Exhibits, food vendors and Seafair personalities join in the festivities throughout the day. Plan on parking delays and limited parking in the area, even more so than usual at Green Lake, one of Seattle’s most popular destinations.

On Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16, Seattle’s Chinatown International District will host Dragon Fest, with Chinese lion and dragon dances, martial-arts demonstrations, taiko drumming, outdoor Asian market and cultural displays, and activities for people of all ages. Events are centered on the recently renovated Hing Hay Park and continue around the historic neighborhood, including walking tours and the popular Food Walk with $3 bites from 40 international restaurants.

Another longtime local tradition, the King County Fair, invites visitors to Enumclaw for 4-H exhibits, carnival rides, vendors, food and entertainment Thursday through Sunday, July 13-16. One of the oldest county fairs west of the Mississippi, the fair also includes Truck Pulls with Truck Festival and Pull Fest Saturday and Community Truck Challenge Sunday, at an additional cost.