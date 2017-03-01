Also this weekend: Check out the Seattle Japanese Garden First Viewing and the Sewing and Stitchery Expo in Puyallup.

Here’s another sign that spring is almost here: The Seattle Japanese Garden First Viewing celebration is on Sunday, March 5. A Shinto blessing ushers in auspicious ki energy for a successful season at 11 a.m., with free tours on the garden’s history, design and spiritual principles at 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.

Bundle up and bring rain gear, since chilly, rainy weather is expected on Sunday. Most activities are outdoors, with the Tateuchi Community Room open with tea and an exhibit by local artist Season Yoshida. Space is limited and advance tickets are required for guaranteed admission to the Shinto blessing.

Regular hours at Seattle Japanese Garden are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays in March. The 3.5-acre formal garden, created in 1960 with Shinto, Buddhist and Tao traditions, is designed for quiet reflection in all seasons, with peak blooms of cherry trees, azaleas and rhododendrons in April and May.

Seattle Japanese Garden First Viewing Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 5 Cost: $6; $4/ages 65+ and ages 7 to 17 Location: Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lake Washington Blvd. E., Seattle More info: 206-684-4725 or brownpapertickets.com/event/2838337 20th Anniversary Science Fiction and Fantasy Hall of Fame Celebration Time: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 4 Cost: $22; $18/MoPOP members, $15/ages 5-17 Location: Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle More info: 206-770-2702 or mopop.org/calendar/events/science-fiction-and-fantasy-celebration Sewing and Stitchery Expo Time: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2, and Friday-Saturday, March 3-4, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday March 5 Cost: $14 at the door, additional charges for some events Location: Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup More info: 253-841-5045 or sewexpo.com

Also this weekend, the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Hall of Fame on Saturday, March 4. In honor of the milestone year, MoPOP is organizing a special exhibit to showcase all current inductees with interpretive films, interactive kiosks and artifact displays. This year’s Hall of Fame additions are “Star Trek,” “Blade Runner” and authors Terry Pratchett and Douglas Adams, along with 20 other creators and works in honor of the anniversary, including Leonard Nimoy, Margaret Atwood, Jim Henson and Madeleine L’Engle.

Guests of honor at the celebration include Aaron Douglas (“Battlestar Galactica”); Wende Doohan, wife of the late James Doohan (Scotty on “Star Trek”); and Robyn Miller, co-creator of “Myst.” Along with themed gaming, music performances and a costume parade, the event features a Trek Talk panel exploring “Star Trek’s” 50-year impact on pop culture and access to museum exhibits.

And if you’re feeling creative, head on over to the Sewing and Stitchery Expo on March 2-5 at the Washington State Fair Event Center in Puyallup for a sewing party with 200 vendors, seminars and demonstrations of creative needle arts of all kinds.