The Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI) and Seattle Center Festàl join forces for a day of activities for all ages at Edible City Family Day with Festàl on Saturday, Feb. 18, at MOHAI. The event is part of Festàl’s yearlong celebration of its 20th anniversary of hosting 24 ethnic cultural festivals throughout the year at Seattle Center.

“Edible City: A Delicious Journey” exhibit is at MOHAI through Sept. 10. It shares the story of how people throughout history eat in Seattle. Family Day food-related events feature cooking demonstrations, including Pierogi making at 12:15 p.m., and a panel discussion of Festàl’s 20th-anniversary cookbook, “Around the Table,” at 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Festàl cultural events Saturday include foreign films, African dance performance by Spirit of Africa, Festival of Lights Bollywood Dance and Filipinas Performing Arts of Washington State. Doll artist Marita Dingus hosts rag-doll making.

Edible City Family Day Festàl is included with admission to MOHAI, which is always free for ages 14 and younger.

Edible City Family Day Festàl Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 Cost: $19.95/adult, $15.95/ages 62 and older, $13.95/students and military, ages 14 and younger free Location: Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle More info: 206-324-1126 or mohai.org Seattle Home Show Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 18-19; noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 20-24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 25-26 Cost: $13/adults; $9/ages 60 and older; $3/ages 7-15, ages 6 and younger free Location: CenturyLink Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle More info:seattlehomeshow.com Northwest Flower & Garden Show Time: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 22-25, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 26 Cost: $22/day, $5/ages 13-17, ages 12 and younger free; $10/after 3 p.m. Feb. 22-25, after 2 p.m. Feb. 26 Location: Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Place, Seattle More info: 253-756-2121 or gardenshow.com

■ The Seattle Home Show opens Saturday, Feb. 18, continuing daily through Sunday, Feb 26, at CenturyLink Field Event Center. This year’s show features tiny homes of all kinds, “smart home” features and game rooms, along with home and garden products and services of all kinds, with hundreds of exhibits and vendors. Celebrity appraiser Dr. Lori visits the show Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 20 and 21, providing free art and antique appraisals for show visitors, and “Meet the Experts” seminars cover a variety of home-improvement topics daily.

■ One of Seattle’s favorite early signs of spring, the Northwest Flower and Garden Show, opens Wednesday, Feb. 22, with display gardens, vendors and seminars daily through Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Washington State Convention Center. Early Bird discounted tickets are available online through Tuesday, Feb. 21, and shuttles to the show from Shoreline, Federal Way, Kirkland and Issaquah are also available by advance reservation.