Veterans Day Gathering and Parade

The city of Mill Creek invites the community to celebrate Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11. Events begin with a gathering at the Veterans Monument in Library Park with speakers, Color Guard, flag raising and patriotic music by Mill Creek Chorale at 9 a.m.; Library Park, 15429 Bothell-Everett Highway, Mill Creek.

The Veterans Day parade is scheduled to include Mill Creek Police, ROTC Color Guard, Lewis-McChord Corps Marching Band, veterans, World War II Jeeps and Fire District 7’s fire trucks, firemen, Bagpipes and Drums and Honor Guard.

The Mill Creek Chorale will serenade the parade from a restaurant balcony along the Main Street route.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. Friday, in Town Center from 15024 Main St. to City Hall at 15728 Main St. The parade emcee and performance areas will be at Main Street and 153rd Street Southeast (425-921-5736 or cityofmillcreek.com). Some local streets will be closed as early as 6 a.m. for parade staging and will remain closed until after the parade, about noon.

North Creek Trail

North Creek Trail starts at McCollum Park, 600 128th St. S.E., Everett, and continues 3 miles through Mill Creek to North Creek Park, 1001 183rd St., Bothell. The path is a well-maintained asphalt surface that approximately parallels North Creek, along a green belt with ponds and benches. The south end of the trail has a floating boardwalk through the North Creek Nature Preserve.

The trail will eventually be part of a coordinated regional system connecting the Sammamish River Burke-Gilman Trail in King County with the Snohomish County Regional Interurban Trail in Everett. cityofmillcreek.com/Facilities.

Mill Creek Parks and Recreation

Mill Creek Sports Park and Freedom Field sits among evergreen trees, with large, lighted fields for baseball, softball and soccer. A 10,000-square foot, lighted skateboard park with box features and a bowl is adjacent to the field; 13903 North Creek Drive, Mill Creek; cityofmillcreek.com.

Nickel Creek Park is the largest of the city’s nine neighborhood parks, with trails, open-grass play areas, picnic tables, basketball court and playground; 1900 164th St. S.E., Mill Creek; cityofmillcreek.com/facilities.

Library Park with the Veterans Monument, the site of the Nov. 11 Veterans Day event, has an open-grass play area, playground, picnic tables and a stage for outdoor summer performances; 15429 Bothell-Everett Highway. It includes Sno-Isle Library’s Mill Creek Library, open daily and offering a full schedule of story times, book groups, teen game nights and more, 15429 Bothell Everett Hwy, Mill Creek; 425-337-4822 or sno-isle.org/locations/millcreek.

Fall and winter registration is open now for Parks and Recreation teams, classes and programs including fitness, sports, education, art, music, cooking, dog obedience, photography and senior events; cityofmillcreek.com.

Mill Creek Town Center

Mill Creek, incorporated as a city in 1983 and now home to a population of 19,900, was originally built around a private golf course and nature reserve.

Mill Creek Town Center is a city-sponsored complex and open-air mall with plazas, retail stores, restaurants and services. Town Center is the site of community events including a festival and outdoor concerts in summer and holiday events throughout the year including Veterans Day and a Santa parade Dec. 3; 15310 Main St.; millcreektowncenter.biz.