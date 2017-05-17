New exhibit illustrates the story of the 1960s competition between the United States and the Soviet Union to be the first to reach the moon. It opens Saturday, May 20, in Seattle.

“Apollo,” the Museum of Flight’s new exhibit illustrating the story of the 1960s competition between the United States and the Soviet Union to be the first to reach the moon, opens on Saturday, May 20. Moon rocks, a lunar rover moon buggy, the only Viking Mars lander on Earth, space suits and the first Apollo spacecraft are among items on display in the museum’s West Campus Charles Simonyi Space Gallery, along with the historic Apollo 12 engines that were lost at the bottom of the sea for 43 years until they were recovered by Seattle-based Bezos Expeditions in 2013.

“SpaceFest 2017: The Lunar Legacy” celebrates the exhibit’s opening weekend with activities for all ages on Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21. The event features family workshops, living-history events, Imagination Station, Apollo 11 Moonwalk VR Experiences, in-depth tours of the new Apollo F-1 engine display and guest speakers. Special events Saturday include “The Moon at the Movies,” an overview of the moon in the cinema at noon, and a presentation by the Bezos Expeditions F1 Recovery Team at 3 p.m.

The Museum of Flight is one of the largest air and space museums in the world, with a collection of 160 historic airplanes and spacecraft in a 20-acre campus, including the original Boeing factory, immersive World War I and World War II exhibits and spaceflight displays.

‘Apollo’ Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily starting May 20, until 9 p.m. first Thursdays; SpaceFest, most activities 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 20-21. Cost: $13-$23. Location: Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle. More info: 206-764-5720 or museumofflight.org ‘The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited’ Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily May 20-26, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily May 27-Sept. 4. Cost: $16-$25. Celebrational Muppetational: 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 19; $16-$34. Location: Museum of Pop Culture (MoPop), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle. More info: 206-770-2700 or mopop.org ‘Seeing Nature: Landscape Masterworks from the Paul G. Allen Family Collection’ Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through May 23 (until 9 p.m. May 18). Cost: $14.95-$24.95, ages 12 and younger free. Location: Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle. More info: 206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org

Another major exhibit, “The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited,” makes its world premiere in Seattle on Saturday, May 20, at the Museum of Pop Culture. You can be among the first to see the exhibit at the all-ages “Celebrational Muppetational” opening party on Friday, May 19, with music, dancing, photo ops, screenings of Henson’s TV and film work and talks by Muppet performer Dave Goelz and puppeteer Karen Prell. Tickets are available in advance, or at the door, and Muppet-inspired attire is encouraged.

It’s the closing weekend of Seattle Art Museum’s “Seeing Nature: Landscape Masterworks from the Paul G. Allen Family Collection,” with extra hours added on Monday and Tuesday (when the museum is usually closed) for more options to see the popular exhibit before it’s gone.