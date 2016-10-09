City of Seattle Arbor Day

October is the National Arbor Day Foundation’s “NeighborWoods Month,” which encourages people to make their communities greener and healthier by planting trees. Locally, Seattle is celebrating our city’s beautiful trees with Mayor Ed Murray and city urban-forestry staff at Celebrate Arbor Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 15, in Virgil Flaim Park. The mayor kicks off the event at 9 a.m., followed by facilitated tree climbing for kids of all ages, apple-cider pressing, tree planting, an “Ask An Arborist” booth and a neighborhood Tree Walk (seattle.gov/trees).

Virgil Flaim Park is on the site of the playground for the former Lake City Elementary School, named for the longtime local activist who was Lake City Community Center’s executive director from 1985 to 2004. The park is a few blocks from the neighborhood’s business district along Lake City Way; Virgil Flaim Park, 2700 N.E. 123rd St., Seattle (seattle.gov/parks/find/parks/virgil-flaim-park).

The city of Seattle’s seattle.gov/trees website has information about tree care, local tree-planting projects and the Trees for Neighborhoods residential tree-planting project that’s helped Seattle residents plant 6,300 trees in yards and along streets since 2009.

Fall is the best time of year to plant a new tree in Seattle. Fall and winter rains help newly planted trees develop a strong root system, and trees work to clean air and water and make neighborhoods healthier and more walkable.

Along with information on obtaining and growing trees and volunteer activities, the city’s tree website provides detailed information about self-guided tree walks in Lake City and more than 30 Seattle parks and neighborhoods.

There’s also an option to submit questions regarding trees, tree care and information about upcoming events, including the Green Seattle Partnership “Green Seattle Day” on Nov. 12, which welcomes everyone to help plant thousands of plants at 16 Seattle parks.

Meadowbrook Community Center, pool and playfield

On the south end of the Lake City neighborhood, Meadowbrook Community Center is a popular gathering spot with a full-sized gym, large multipurpose room used for classes and public events, a fitness room and spaces for preschool, grade-school-aged and teen programs; 10517 35th Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-684-7522 or seattle.gov/parks/find/centers/meadowbrook-community-center).

The center is surrounded by fields used for baseball, football, soccer, track, softball and tennis courts, and one of the most popular play areas in Northeast Seattle; 10533 35th Ave. N.E., Seattle (seattle.gov/parks/find/parks/meadowbrook-playfield).

Meadowbrook Pool across the street from the community center is one of eight indoor pools operated by Seattle Parks and Recreation, offering family swims, public swim, lap swims, swimming lessons, aqua jogging and water exercise; 10515 35th Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-684-4989 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/meadowbrook-pool).

Meadowbrook Pond urban sanctuary is home to birds and other wildlife in a natural space behind the pool building, cared for by Friends of Meadowbrook Pond. Community volunteers host work parties to remove invasive plants and enhance the surrounding habitat. Thornton Creek, restored in recent years through community and civic activism, flows through Meadowbrook Pond along its 18-mile route from southeast Shoreline through Northeast Seattle.

Matthews Beach Park

Along Lake Washington and bordered by the Lake City, Wedgwood and Sand Point neighborhoods, Matthews Beach is busy on nice days and a popular site at all times of the year, including the New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge on Jan. 1. Named for pioneer John G. Matthews, who had his homestead there in the 1880s, the wooded area was inhabited by Native Americans for thousands of years before it was a busy urban neighborhood.

Matthews Beach Park is a popular stopping point along the Burke-Gilman Trail, and Thornton Creek empties at the southern end of the park. South of the beach, the natural habitat has been restored for native plants and animals. Park amenities include a children’s play area, basketball courts, swimming beach, and picnic tables reservable through the Seattle Parks Department; Matthews Beach Park, 5100 N.E. 93rd St., Seattle (seattle.gov/parks/find/parks/matthews-beach-park).