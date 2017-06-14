The annual celebration takes place this weekend, June 17-18, in Seattle.

Welcome the summer solstice, the official start of summer, at the Fremont Solstice Parade and Fremont Fair on Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18. The solstice falls on Wednesday, June 21, the day of the year with the most hours of sunlight, certainly worth a celebration starting a few days early.

The Solstice Parade starts with the Solstice Cyclists Ride, a large contingent of bicyclists mostly clad only in body paint riding the parade route before the official parade begins. The parade is a one-of-a-kind event with 60 community-based costumed ensembles with giant puppets, stilt walkers, floats, dancers, cyclists and musicians, all with no written words, animals or motorized vehicles. Everyone is welcome to be in the Fremont Solstice Parade by joining an ensemble or starting your own; preregister online, free, with $10 donation suggested. Fremont Arts Council, the parade organizers, hosts workshops in the Powerhouse, its community arts space; visit to create your parade entry or find out how to get involved.

Parking is very limited in the Fremont area on parade day. Take the bus, ride your bike or, if you’re driving, allow plenty of time to find parking and walk to a viewing spot. The parade starts at Northwest 39th Street and Leary Way Northwest, goes along North 36th Street to Fremont Avenue North, and then along North 34th Street and North Northlake Way to Gas Works Park.

Fremont Solstice Parade Time: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17; bike parade, 12:45 p.m. Saturday Location: Northwest 39th Street and Leary Way Northwest to Gas Works Park, Seattle Powerhouse Community Arts Space: 3940 Fremont Ave. N., fremontartscouncil.org/powerhouse More info:fremontartscouncil.org/parade Fremont Solstice Celebration Time: 1:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17 Location: Gas Works Park, 2101 N. Northlake Way, Seattle More info:fremontartscouncil.org/fremont-solstice-celebration Fremont Fair Time: craft market 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18; music stages, beer garden, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday Location: west of Fremont Avenue North on North 35th Street and North 34th Street, Seattle More info:fremontfair.com

The party continues at the Fremont Solstice Celebration at Gas Works Park after the parade, with dozens of bands, interactive art installations, a beer garden and food trucks.

Fremont parties throughout Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18, at the Fremont Fair street festival with a large craft market, entertainment on two stages, buskers, food vendors and beer gardens. Popular festival traditions include the Seattle Art Car Blow-Out display of 75 decorated cars in the parking lot on North 35th Street between Evanston Street and Phinney Avenue North, and the Sunday Dog Parade. Blue Thunder leads the dog parade at 2:30 p.m. Sunday; register from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on 34th Avenue with a fee of $20 per dog family to benefit COLA (Citizens for Off Leash Areas).