Adopt a pet at Seattle Humane’s Adoption Blitz on Oct. 15-16 in Bellevue; more pet fun at DogFest, Oct. 15, in Redmond, and CAToberfest, Oct. 15, in Maple Valley.

Cuddle up with a new pet at Seattle Humane’s annual Adoption Blitz on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and 16. Fees are waived this weekend for all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens — all vaccinated, microchipped, health-checked and spay/neutered — at Seattle Humane’s shelter in Bellevue. Dogs are temperament-tested and most dog adoptions include a rebate for a dog behavior course. Hundreds of pets are adopted during Adoption Blitz every year, with Seattle Humane’s usual careful vetting of adoptive families to insure successful matches of people and pets. Potential adopters can preview adoptable animals and download a pre-adoption questionnaire online.

Pets and their fans are invited to party this weekend at DogFest in Redmond and CAToberfest in Maple Valley, both Saturday, Oct. 15.

DogFest celebrates canines and their people and supports Canine Companions organization to provide trained assistance dogs to people with disabilities free of charge. The event is free, with a suggested fundraising goal of $125 for the 2-mile walk, and dog-friendly vendors, demonstrations, costume contest, music and other activities for all ages.

Seattle Humane Adoption Blitz Time: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15-16. Cost: Free; carriers, leashes, collars required, not included, bring or buy at the shelter. Location: Seattle Humane, 13212 S.E. Eastgate Way, Bellevue. More info: 425-641-0080 or seattlehumane.org/events/adoption-blitz. DogFest Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., check-in opens 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15. Cost: Free; suggested $125 walk fundraising goal. Location: Marymoor Park, 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond. More info: support.cci.org/site/TR?fr_id=1257 & pg=entry. CAToberfest Celebration of Cats Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Cost: Free, cat food and cash donations appreciated. Location: Rock Creek Elementary School, 25700 Maple Valley-Black Diamond Road, Maple Valley. More info:sites.google.com/site/catoberfest2016. Seattle Reptile Expo Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15-16. Cost: Admission $10, ages 10 and younger free. Location: Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup. More info: 425-861-7964 or beanfarm.com/nwcbe/index.html.

CAToberfest Celebration of Cats is hosted by South County Cats nonprofit spay/neuter assistance organization, with entertainment, vendors, speakers and kids’ activities for cat owners and fans. Raffles, a silent auction and other activities raise money to benefit the organization, and donations of cat food are welcome. CAToberfest has been an annual celebration since 2007, this year at a larger venue and with longer hours for the popular event.

If geckos, pythons, chameleons and tarantulas are more your style, Seattle Reptile Expo hosts breeders of reptiles, amphibians and arachnids and related vendors on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and 16, at the Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup. All animals are captive-bred and will be confined during the show, and rules prohibit crocodiles, alligators and venomous animals. Kids are welcome and admitted free.