Bellevue Magic Season festivities fill the Bellevue area daily through the holiday season, featuring Snowflake Lane, Garden D’Lights and the Magic Season Ice Arena.

The Snowflake Lane holiday parade brightens Bellevue Way every evening with live toy-soldier drummers, music, Jingle Belles Dancers, Snow Princesses, lights and falling “snow.” Now in its 12th year, Snowflake Lane is a popular holiday tradition that draws up to 10,000 spectators a night through Dec. 24. It returns as Celebration Lane to welcome the New Year from Dec. 26 through 31.

Ample free parking is available at the Bellevue Collection, a perfect addition to your outing for shopping, restaurants and a 16-screen movie theater. For information about transit service to downtown Bellevue, see Visit Bellevue’s website, visitbellevuewashington.com/about-bellevue/transportation/buses.

Snowflake Lane Time: 7 p.m. daily through Dec. 24 (and Celebration Lane, 7 p.m. Dec. 26-31). Location: Bellevue Way Northeast between Northeast Sixth and Northeast Eighth Streets, Bellevue. More info:snowflakelane.com/. Ice Arena Time: 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4; 3 to 9 p.m. Dec. 5-6; 1 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7; 3 to 9 p.m. Dec. 8; 3 to 10 p.m. Dec. 9; hours vary through Jan. 8. Cost: $9-$12 includes skate rental. Location: Ashwood Park, 10820 N.E. 10th St., Bellevue. More info:bellevuedowntown.com/events/magic-season/main-events/ice-arena/directions-parking. Garden d’Lights Time: 4:30 to 9 p.m. daily through Dec. 31, including holidays; lights off at 9:30 p.m. Cost: $5, ages 10 and younger free; free admission for all Dec 5-8. Location: Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue. More info: 425-452-6844 or gardendlights.com,

This year’s Magic Season Ice Arena is in a new location, Ashwood Park, because of a construction project at Bellevue Downtown Park, its usual site. The arena is the largest open-air ice skating rink in the region, with a shelter for all-weather skating, a heated viewing area and snack bar. Special events include free skating lessons, stroller skating, family skate days and themed skate nights. Hours vary daily through Jan. 8. Ashwood Park is next to Bellevue Library, where there’s free four-hour parking in its garage for ice-arena visitors.

Bellevue Botanical Garden, a short distance away from downtown Bellevue, boasts a brighter-than-ever display this year with Garden d’Lights’ three-dimensional light sculptures inspired by nature’s flowers, shrubs and vines. Whimsical characters such as Charlotte in her web and Willie the slug are hidden along the lighted paths.

Garden d’Lights is open every night through Dec. 31, rain or shine. Only snow or a power outage closes the event, with updates posted on the garden’s website. Advance tickets are available, except for free nights Dec. 5-8, when no tickets are required. Free admission nights are popular, and though there’s usually room for everyone, crowd control can cause waits to get in.

Parking in Bellevue Botanical Garden’s lot is available for $5 per car, cash only, or free for people with a disability parking permit. Free parking is available at Wilburton Hill Park, a short walk away from the garden entrance on Main Street.