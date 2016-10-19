It’s never too early to shop for gifts: the Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Festival is Oct. 20-23; the Bazaar at Leif Erikson Lodge is Oct. 22-23 in Seattle; and Daughters of the British Empire Bazaar is Oct. 22 in Edmonds.

Halloween and fall events abound at this time of year, but there’s another season sneaking around the corner at shopping events this weekend. Traditionalists who celebrate one holiday at a time might not want to hear this, but for folks who like to plan ahead, Santa’s coming to town at the Tacoma Holiday Food & Gift Festival through Sunday, Oct. 20-23. There’ll be holiday décor, hundreds of vendors, entertainment, Santa’s Village with photos available and holiday cooking demonstrations. Evidently, a lot of people are ready for it, since it’s the big show’s 34th year.

Seattle Sons of Norway’s annual Bazaar at Leif Erikson Lodge has an even longer history, celebrating their 110th annual extravaganza of Norwegian food, baked goods and crafts on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23. Fancy Scandinavian open-face sandwiches, pea soup and other traditional fare, baked goods and strong Norwegian coffee welcome visitors to browse crafts made by lodge members. There are games for kids, a silent auction of Norwegian antiques and collectibles, and on Sunday afternoon, someone will win $1,000 in the weekend’s raffle to support Leif Erikson Lodge’s year-around Norwegian heritage activities.

The Daughters of the British Empire host a Bazaar on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Edmonds Senior Center with mostly British-themed vendors and thoroughly British cakes, biscuits and tea. A Shepherd’s Pie lunch with dessert is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a $12 donation.

Tacoma Holiday Food & Gift Festival Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 20-22, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 23 Cost: $14.50, ages 12 and younger free Location: Tacoma Dome, Tacoma More info: 800-521-7469 or holidaygiftshows.com Leif Erikson Lodge Bazaar Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22-23 Location: Leif Erikson Lodge, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle More info: 206-783-1274 or lelodge.sharepoint.com/Pages/default.aspx Daughters of the British Empire Bazaar Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 Location: Edmonds Senior Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds More info:dbeinwa.org

Holiday bazaar season, a tradition for many shoppers, peaks in November; check our weekly event lists for ongoing information.