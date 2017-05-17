For the next seven days, don't waste the much-awaited sunshine while watching Netflix. Here are our best tips to get out and soak up some rays.

You may have forgotten: It really does get quite nice in Seattle when the rain subsides and temperatures rise.



So get ready. The sun’s a-coming.

And there’s plenty to do — too much, in fact. Here’s a round-up of some excellent warm-weather events and activities:

Wednesday (May 17) – high of 61 degrees, mostly sunny

The first day of the Wallingford Farmers Market is at 3 p.m. and centrally located in North Seattle. It’s a veggie-lovers favorite. In South Seattle, Columbia City’s farmers market has been going strong since May 3.

Happy Norweigan Constitution Day! Celebrate in Ballard at the 17th of May Festival with a marching band, classic cars and free admission to the Nordic Heritage Museum.

Kick off this week of sun with a lovely (and moderately priced) drink at happy hour. Our resident drink-scouter Tan Vinh has chosen his five favorite open-air bars around Seattle.

Thursday (May 18) – high of 63, mostly sunny

Volunteer Park is a blissful green oasis in the heart of Capitol Hill where you can roll out a blanket and soak up the sun. For a little exercise and downright fun, you can also climb a tree.

Maybe sneak out of work a few minutes early and head over to Discovery Park for a jaunt in the woods (with views that deliver).

Friday (May 19) – high of 67, sunny

The weekly Madrona Farmers Market begins. Bring your tote bags and fill them with local produce, seafood and meat from 3 to 7 p.m.

After work, you are cordially invited to “the most magnificent” rooftop bar in Seattle for happy hour.

Saturday (May 20) – high of 66, mostly sunny

Get out early, and go for a hike in Issaquah. Poo Poo Point is fun, and free! Choose a hike that suits you and your abilities.

Bring your kids to hang out with… bees? There has been some buzz about the West Seattle Bee Festival, where attendees can learn sustainable gardening practices and other ways to keep bees healthy.

Oh, and don’t forget brunch. Redmond’s Woodblock will serve you all the brunch classics, in the form of eggs Benedict and alcoholic tomato juice. Near the waterfront? Do not pass go, and head straight to The Bookstore Bar & Cafe for a patio feast of next-level brunch excellence.

The University District StreetFair is happening on the Ave. from University Way Northeast to North 50th Street. All day Saturday, you can support local businesses through arts, music and food.

Sunday (May 21) – high of 70, sunny

Skip the brunch crowd and have a midday picnic in the sun. Check out these parks for your al-fresco dining pleasure. If you don’t have time to fill your picnic basket ahead of time, one of my go-tos is grabbing a quick coffee and pastry from Larsen’s bakery and heading to Golden Gardens.

Take part in one of Seattle’s Bicycle Sundays. Whether you’re participating in the Lake Washington Boulevard pedestrian parade or trying to avoid it, here’s what you need to know.

Love bikes? But like, vroom-vroom motorbikes? Snohomish has you covered.

Monday (May 22) – high of 76, sunny

Ride your bike to work, school or on errands! You won’t regret it. You could stop by these places on the way home: Headed to West Seattle? Stop in for a mid-trip drink at West Seattle Brewing Co. off Fauntleroy, or its TapShack on Alki. Pedaling home toward the Rainier Valley? Grab a seat at Perihelion’s patio — and maybe one of their famous burgers. Heading north? Take a mid-ride break at Fremont Brewing. With bike parking and arguably the best collection of dogs on the planet, this spot will quickly reverse the Monday blues.

After work, opt for the Water Taxi across the sound to Alki Beach for a quick bite with friends and family at Marination.

Tuesday (May 23) – high of 80, mostly sunny

It’s time to get out on the water. Rent a boat, paddleboard, kayak or canoe and explore the top five spots for boating. Be safe though, and consider how cold the water might be before you set out.

Happy Hour: Opt for oysters! At Walrus and the Carpenter in Ballard, oysters are 50 percent off 4 to 5 p.m., then 25 percent off 5 to 6 p.m. This mid-week luxury will be just what you need to get over the work-week hump, and it won’t break the bank.

For more details on warm-weather events this for this week up until the end of the summer check out the (Complete Uber Mega) Summer Guide 2017 here. Enjoy those rays!