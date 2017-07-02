Avoid the masses and check out these cool activities on Fourth of July.

It’s not unpatriotic to want to skip the hordes of people flocking to certain areas for the holiday. Here are some activities that have nothing do with the fireworks or festivals (or crowds) surrounding Independence Day.

Splish splash

Located in Lincoln Park, Colman Pool is a public pool with a diving board and great views of Puget Sound. For only $3.15 for kids, $3.75 for seniors and $5.50 for adults, you can get there at noon sharp (when it opens) and have a dip in the water, far from downtown and the masses.



Walk on the wild side

An escape to nature might be just what the doctor ordered. In Kenmore, a Catholic seminary-turned-nature-park is a great option. Saint Edward State Park requires only a Discover Pass or a $10 day pass to park, and you’re free to roam wooded trails on the Lake Washington shore.

Catch a movie

It could be warm on the Fourth. No AC? Hit the temperature-controlled theaters and catch R-rated comedy “Rough Night,” which opened June 16. “Wonder Woman” has been in theaters since June 2, and this might be the perfect time to finally see it or see it again. Read Moira Macdonald’s review of the “smart, swift, sometimes funny and surprisingly soulful” flick.

Have a Hunky Dory 4th

If you’re loyal to the Nation of Bowie, head over to MoPOP in Seattle Center for an exhibit of Ziggy Stardust in photos. Brit Mick Rock was David Bowie’s official photographer and has been described as the “man who shot the seventies.” “Bowie by Mick Rock” begins July 1, so you might not be able to avoid crowds, but there’s no red, white and blue or fireworks here.

A very vinyl affair

On the Fourth, Porchlight Records is celebrating its eighth anniversary of being a record store/cafe with “very okay service.” There will be pizza, drinks and merchandise FOR FREE at Seven Hills Park on Capitol Hill starting at 2 p.m. July 4. What’s not to like?

Stay home, grill out

There is no shame in being your best homebody self this Independence Day. Fire up the grill and prepare the punch jugs for a classic American cookout. Once you brush up on your grilling knowledge, try some of these food recipes:

And drinks:

Where to avoid if you don’t want to be lost in a crowd?

Large bodies of water: Every person with a boat will be on it in various places such as Puget Sound, Shilshole Bay, Lake Union and Lake Washington.

Gas Works Park (especially after dark): Impressive fireworks, impressive amount of people in and around the park.