Your guide to Halloween 2016 in the Seattle area.

Harvest/Halloween events

Harvest Festival, Meadowbrook

FRI Fall harvest celebration for all ages, fresh apple juice, pony rides ($5), 5 p.m. Friday, Meadowbrook Community Center, 10517 35th Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-684-7522 or parkways.seattle.gov/2016/09/21/fall-festivals).

Fright Fest

FRI-SAT Haunted trail, two haunted houses, 20 rides in the dark; Booville scare-free zone for ages 12 and younger with games, carnival, magic shows, 6-11 p.m. Friday, 5-10 p.m. Saturday; hours vary weekends through Oct. 30, Wild Waves & Enchanted Village, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $9.99-$27.99 (253-661-8000 or wildwaves.com).

Nightmare on 9 Haunted House

FRI-SAT Slaughter and Rendering Plant themed scares for ages 12 and older; 7 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, hours vary through Oct. 31, Thomas Family Farm, 9010 Marsh Road, Snohomish; $18-$28 (seattlehaunts.com/nightmare-on-9).

Georgetown Morgue Haunted House

FRI-SUN Haunted horrors tour for ages 13 and older, 7 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, 7-10 p.m. Sunday, hours vary through Oct. 31, Georgetown Morgue Haunted House, 5000 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $22-$42 (seattlehaunts.com).

Fall Fest, Ballard

SAT Games, apple press, bring old clothes to make a scarecrow, for ages 2-10, 11 a.m. Saturday, Ballard Community Center, 6020 28th Ave. N.W., Seattle; $5 (206-684-4093 or parkways.seattle.gov/2016/09/21/fall-festivals).

Meeker Mansion Cider Squeeze

SAT Squeeze apples (purchased on-site) into cider, music, pumpkin patch, Snack Shack, apple pie contest, vendors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Meeker Mansion, 312 Spring St., Puyallup (253-848-1770 or meekermansion.org).

Remlinger Farms Country Fair Fun Park

SAT-SUN Farm with U-Pick Pumpkin fields, steam train, antique cars ride, kiddie rides, animal barnyard, pony rides, hay jump, hay maze, farm market, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Remlinger Farms, 32610 N.E. 32nd St., Carnation; $18.75 (425-333-4135 or remlingerfarms.com).

Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, Thomas Family Farm

SAT-SUN Pumpkins, corn maze, food court, Kid Land activities, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Thomas Family Farm, 9010 Marsh Road, Snohomish; prices for attractions vary (360-568-6945 or thomasfamilyfarm.com).

Serres Farm Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

THRU OCT. 31 Pumpkin patch, corn maze, farmstand, Animal Train on weekends, 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, 20306 N.E. 50th St., Redmond; fees vary (425-868-3017 or serresfarm.com/Home_Page.php).

Carpinito Brothers Pumpkin Patch

THRU OCT. 31 Pumpkins in the field and farmstand, corn maze; Family Fun Yard farm animals, hay maze, corn pen; tractor-drawn hayrides, produce stand, food concessions, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Carpinito Brothers Pumpkin Patch, 6868 S. 277th St., Kent; free admission, fees for some activities (253-854-5692 or carpinito.com/index.php/pumpkin-patch).

Picha Farms Pumpkin Patch

THRU OCT. 31 Pumpkin field, pumpkin slingshot ($1), hayrides ($3), food vendors on weekends, seven-acre corn maze ($6), 3-6 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Picha Farms, 6502 52nd St. E., Puyallup (253-841-4443 or pichafarms.com/pumpkins.php).

Double R Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

THRU OCT. 31 Pumpkin patch, farm market including cooking pumpkins, corn maze, 3-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, 5840 44th St. E., Puyallup; prices vary (253-227-5835 or pumpkinpatchintacomawa.com).

Frighthouse Station

THRU OCT. 31 Haunted house walk of terror for ages 12 and older, portion of proceeds benefits food bank; 7-10 p.m. Thursdays, 7-11:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through Oct. 29 and 7-10 p.m. Oct. 30-31, Freighthouse Square, 25th Street and East D Street, Tacoma; $15 (TacomaHaunts.com).

Two Brothers Pumpkin Patch at Game Haven Farm

THRU OCT. 31 Big variety of pumpkins, gourds, hay bales, cornstalks, squash, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Game Haven Farm, 7110 310th Ave. N.E., Carnation (425-333-4313 or facebook.com/twobrotherspumpkins).

Pumpkinland, Frights, Carleton Farms

THRU OCT. 31 Pumpkin patch and corn maze, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily; Fall Fun kids’ activities, pumpkin cannon, wagon rides, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; farm market, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily; haunted fright attractions for ages 12 and older, Zombie Paintball Frenzy, Haunted Swamp, Zombie Farm, Dark Maze, 7-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Carleton Farm, 830 Sunnyside Blvd. S.E., Everett; prices for attractions vary (425-334-2297 or carletonfarm.com).

Bailey Vegetables and Pumpkin Patch

THRU OCT. 31 U-pick pumpkin, corn, other vegetables, veggie stand, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily; play barn, wagon rides, kettle corn and hot cider, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays in October, Bailey Farm, 12711 Springhetti Road, Snohomish (360-568-8826 or baileyveg.com/index.html).

Bob’s Corn and Pumpkin Farm

THRU OCT. 31 Country Store and farm market, corn, apples, honey, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily; Fall Harvest Festival, hayrides to pumpkin patch with many varieties of pumpkins, corn maze, 3-6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; night corn maze, 6-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Bob’s Corn, 10917 Elliott Road, Snohomish; prices for activities vary (360-668-2506 or bobscorn.com/index.htm).

Pumpkin Patch, Corn Maze, The Farm at Swans Trail

THRU OCT. 31 50-acre pumpkin patch, Washington State Corn Maze ($7), petting farm, wagon rides, U-pick apple orchard, live duck races, Farmer Ben’s Famous Four Little Pigs Show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, The Farm at Swan’s Trail, 7301 Rivershore Road, Snohomish; general admission free; children’s play area $8/child, adult and ages 2 and younger free; night maze by reservation only (425-334-4124 or thefarm1.com/index.htm).

Stocker Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

THRU OCT. 31 Acres of pumpkins; Family Adventure Farm corn maze, hay rides, animal barn, pumpkin cannon, activities ($8.95/weekdays, $12.95/weekends, ages 2 and younger free), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily; Stalker Farms haunted attraction, 7-10 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 13-15, 20-23, 27-31 ($19.95-39.95), Stocker Farms, 8705 Marsh Road, Snohomish (stockerfarms.com/default.aspx).

Craven Farm Fall Festival and Corn Maze

THRU OCT. 31 Pumpkin patch, harvest market, barnyard animals, snack shop; 15-acre Alice-in-Pumpkinland Corn Maze, 9:30 a.m.-dusk daily; Night Owl Maze, 6:30-9 p.m. Fridays, Craven Farm, 13817 Shorts School Road, Snohomish; free admission; $5-$7/Corn Maze, $12/Night Owl Maze (360-568-2601 or cravenfarm.com).

Foster’s Fall Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

THRU OCT. 31 Pumpkin patch and Charlotte’s Web corn maze, animal barn, snacks, store, pumpkin slingshot, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Produce and Corn Maze, 5818 SR 530 N.E., Arlington (360-435-6516 or fosterscornmaze.com).

Biringer’s Black Crow Pumpkins and Corn Maze

THRU OCT. 31 Pumpkin patch, kiddie hay maze, farm market, 5-acre corn maze, Skeleton Graveyard, dog friendly, trolley to pumpkin fields Saturdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, 2431 Highway 530 N.E., Arlington (360-435-5616 or facebook.com/biringers.black.crow).

Gordon Skagit Farms Autumn Market

THRU OCT. 31 U-pick pumpkin and apple farm, autumn and Halloween displays, corn maze, gourds, squash, cider, honey, flowers, carrots, apples, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Gordon Skagit Farms, 15598 McLean Road, Mount Vernon (360-424-7262 or gordonskagitfarms.com).

Bainbridge Gardens Pumpkin Walk

Oct. 14-15: Walk along a trail of 300 carved pumpkins with music, carnival games, 6 p.m. Oct. 14-15, Bainbridge Gardens, 9415 Miller Road N.E., Bainbridge; free, suggested donation for activities (206-842-5888 or bainbridgegardens.com).

Harvest Festival, Carnation Farms

Oct. 14-16: Open house and launch of Carnation Farms, hay rides, games for all ages, organic produce, s’more making, food trucks, pumpkins, concessions, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 14-16, Carnation Farm, 28901 N.E. Carnation Farm Road, Carnation; free (carnationfarms.org/harvestfestival).