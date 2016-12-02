Seattle area walks, 5ks feature contests and holiday-themed cheer.

Ugly Sweater Run

SAT 5k walk/run through streets and parks, finish line festival with mechanical reindeer ride, photos, fake snow, cocktails, awards for Best Ugly Sweater, Best Kids’ Sweater, Best Pet Attire and Best Real/Fake Mustache/Beard; 11 a.m. Dec. 3, Marymoor Park, 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $30 includes Ugly Sweater Run knit hat for all participants (/theuglysweaterrun.com/locations/seattle-washington).

Run Run Rudolph 5k

SUN Run/walk/dash/prance, holiday attire including reindeer, Santa or Mrs. Claus and ugly Christmas sweaters welcome; proceeds benefit Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; 10 a.m. Sunday, registration open 9 a.m., Dec. 4, University of Washington, Seattle; $12-18 (eventbrite.com/e/run-run-rudolph-5k-benefiting-leukemia-lymphoma-society-tickets-29268490844?aff=erelexpmlt).

PhinneyWood Phestivus

DEC 9 Neighborhood holiday party includes a variety of “phestive” activities, art, live music, at more than 30 venues; wear an ugly Christmas sweater for discounts at participating pubs and restaurants; Emerald City Trolley along Phinney and Greenwood Avenues North, 6 p.m. Dec. 9, Seattle (phinneycenter.org/phestivus).

Jingle Bell Rock 5K and 1 Mile Kids Run

DEC. 10 5K run, holiday costume contests for best family, best adult individual, child, and best dog costumes, kids’ run, 10 a.m. Dec. 10, Fort Steilacoom Park, Lakewood; $15, kids’ run free (active.com/lakewood-wa/running/distance-running-races/jingle-bell-rock-5k-and-1-mile-kids-run-2016).

Jingle Bell Run

DEC. 11 Part of Arthritis Foundation national events to raise funds and awareness to cure America’s #1 cause of disability; holiday-themed costume contest, costumes or ugly Christmas sweaters encouraged, jingle bells for shoelaces included, 5k timed and untimed run and walk, 1k Kids Fun Run with the Elves; festivities and costume contest open 7 a.m., racing waves start at 8 a.m. Dec. 11, Westlake Center, Seattle; $15-$40 (jbr.org/faf/home/default.asp?ievent=1159817).

12K’s of Christmas Holiday Run

DEC. 18 Run/walk 12k or 5k routes, post-event celebration with free kids dash for ages 10 years old and younger, food, music, holiday costume contest, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 18, Heritage Park, 111 Waverly Way, Kirkland; $40-$50 (promotionevents.com/12ks).