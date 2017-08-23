Evergreen State Fair, Aug. 24-Sept. 4, 2017, Monroe

The 109th annual Evergreen State Fair has it all: farm animals, rides, agriculture displays, fair food, equestrian events, concerts, Evergreen Speedway events, lumberjack shows and more. In other words, fun for everyone, Aug. 24 through Sept. 4 in Monroe.

Daily attractions feature a petting zoo, a Civil War encampment, animal races, roving and stage entertainment, Farmer for a Day kids’ activity tent, Master Gardeners and antique tractor and other heritage displays.

Exhibits include needle arts, baking contests, photography, American heritage and crafts and hobbies, along with competitions and displays with draft horses, poultry, rabbits, dogs, cats, llamas, horses and more.

Evergreen State Fair Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 24-Sept. 3, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 4; carnival 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 24-Sept. 3, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 4 Cost: $8-$12, ages 5 and younger and 90+ free; $2 off adult admission for anyone wearing Seahawks gear until 2 p.m. Friday; ages 62 and older free Monday; 2 for 1 Tuesday until 2 p.m.; $5 admission per person until 5 p.m. Wednesday; ages 15 and younger free Aug. 31; free admission for military and first responders with ID Sept. 1 Location: Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe More info: 360-805-6700 or evergreenfair.org; Community Transit: 425-353-7433 or communitytransit.org

If you happen to be an extraordinary belcher, your moment has finally arrived: There’s a belching contest, new this year, at 3 p.m. on Aug. 25. For fairgoers with more sedate talents, there are daily texting contests, a pie-eating contest Aug. 31, Frisbee throwing Sept. 3, and many more.

Join fellow daredevils on thrill rides including the “Footloose,” the “Freak Out” and more. For the less adventurous, rides such as the merry-go-round, Tilt-a-Whirl and virtual-reality spaceship offer just enough excitement. Several kiddie rides serve the youngest fairgoers. Rides are priced individually or pay $35 a day for unlimited rides.

Food is another perennial fair favorite, with Native American tacos and salmon, barbecue, Thai food, corn on the cob, waffle cones, pizza, funnel cakes, pie, gyros, burgers, pizza, fudge, kettle corn and more for every taste.

Each day of the fair has a theme, many with admission specials. Admission for ages 5 and younger and 90 and older is free every day.

• Friday is Agriculture Day and Blue Friday, with $2 off adult admission until 2 p.m. for everyone wearing Seahawks gear.

• Monday is Senior Day, with free admission for ages 62 and older.

• On 2 for 1 Tuesday, buy one admission, get one free until 2 p.m.

• Aug. 31 is Kids Day with free admission for ages 15 and younger.

• Sept. 2 is Armed Forces Day, with free admission for military and first responders with ID.

Special events at Evergreen Speedway include Carnagefest! Demo Derby and fireworks show Aug. 25, NASCAR Night Sept. 2 and other events. The Pro-West Rodeo is Sept. 1, 2 and 3, and headliner concerts include King & Country, Aug. 28; Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Aug. 30; Kenny Loggins, Aug. 31; and Trace Adkins, Sept. 1 ($29-$58 in advance or at the gate).

No smoking of any kind is allowed at the fairgrounds, and pets, selfie sticks and drones are prohibited.

Community Transit offers bus service directly to the West Gate fair entrance, with free parking available at Everett Station and the Gold Bar, Snohomish and Sultan park and ride lots.