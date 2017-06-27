Independence Day is Tuesday, July 4, 2017, and many events are planned to mark the holiday. Here's where you can celebrate.

Independence Day is almost here. And there are plenty of events planned around the region. There will be parking restrictions and closed streets near many events. Alcohol is forbidden at parks, though some festivals offer beer gardens. Personal fireworks aren’t permitted and most events don’t allow pets.

All events take place Tuesday, July 4, 2017 (unless otherwise noted):

Seafair Summer 4th

Food vendors, exhibits, entertainment, beer and beverage gardens, entertainment, All-American Games with contests for all ages, noon-11 p.m. fireworks show, 10:20 p.m., Tuesday, Gas Works Park, 2101 N. Northlake Way, Seattle; food vendors, beer and beverage gardens, views of fireworks show, 4-11 p.m. Tuesday, Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; free general admission, reserved seating available at both venues; all bags searched on entry, prohibited items include all weapons, sparklers and other fireworks, laser lights and pointers, pets, skateboards, glass containers, alcohol, footballs, Frisbees and other projectiles (seafair.com/events/2017/seafair-summer-4th).

Fourth of July Naturalization Ceremony

Swearing in of 500 new U.S. citizens from more than 80 countries; Navy Band Northwest performance, 11 a.m.; formal program with presentation of the colors, performances by Native-American storytellers and musicians, Total Experience Gospel Choir, and the Children of Nations, noon Tuesday, Fisher Pavilion, Seattle Center, Seattle (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/naturalization).

Bellevue Family 4th

Family Fun Zone activities, 2-9 p.m. Tuesday; food vendors, 2-10 p.m.; Main Stage entertainment starts 3:45 p.m., Independence Day Performance by Bellevue Youth Symphony, 9:25 p.m. through the fireworks show at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, Bellevue Downtown Park, 10201 N.E. Fourth St., Bellevue; no pets, personal barbecues, alcohol or personal fireworks allowed; free parking after 6 p.m. at the Bellevue Collection, several streets in the area closed, mostly starting at 9 p.m. (bellevuedowntown.com/events/family-4th/overview).

Kirkland 4th of July Celebration

Children’s decorating for parade event, 10 a.m., Marina Park Pavilion; children’s walking parade, 11:30 a.m., downtown “With Liberty and Justice for All”parade, noon, Market and Central; food vendors, 1-10:30 p.m., Music in the Park, 5 p.m.; fireworks, 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, Marina Park, 25 Lake Shore Plaza, Kirkland (celebratekirkland.org/eventschedule.htm).

Burien Independence Day Parade

Marching bands, floats, Seafair pirates, 3 p.m. Tuesday, on Southwest 153rd between Ambaum Blvd. and Fourth Avenue Southwest, to Second Avenue Southwest to Southwest 152nd Street, on Fourth Avenue Southwest around Town Square, Burien (206-433-2882 or discoverburien.org).

Fireworks Over Des Moines

Kids’ carnival, food vendors, noon; beer and wine garden, live music, 5 p.m., $10 admission for beer garden; fireworks, 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Des Moines Marina, 22307 Dock St., Des Moines; prohibited items include personal fireworks, barbecues, bicycles, skateboards, alcohol, pets (destinationdesmoines.org/fireworks-over-des-moines).

Renton’s Fabulous 4th of July

Entertainment, free kid’s activities, food vendors, fireworks show, noon-10 p.m. Tuesday, Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, 1201 Lake Washington Blvd. N., Renton; park opens 7 a.m., parking limited; no personal fireworks, alcohol, pets, tents, drones (425-430-6514 or rentonwa.gov/4thofjuly).

Family 4th at the Fort

Inflatable bouncers, slides, entertainment stage, food vendors, fireworks display, 4-10 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Dent Park, 6800 Fort Dent Way, Tukwila; parking limited (tukwilawa.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/community-events/family-4th-at-the-fort).

4th Celebration at the Lake

Food vendors, activities, 6 p.m.; live music, 8 p.m.; fireworks display, 10 p.m. Tuesday, Lake Boren Park, Southeast 84th Avenue and Coal Creek Parkway Southeast, Newcastle (425-649-4444 or newcastlewa.gov).

Fourth on the Plateau

Music, skatepark, playground, vendors, kids’ activities, spray park, 6 p.m.; fireworks, 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sammamish Commons Park, 801 228th Ave. S.E., Sammamish (sammamish.us).

An Edmonds Kind of Fourth

Beat Bracket 5K and Baby Brackett 1K walk/run, costume contest, 10 a.m.; children’s parade, 11:30 a.m., main parade, noon; food vendors, entertainment, 6 p.m.; fireworks 10 p.m. Tuesday, Civic Stadium, Sixth Avenue and Bell Street, Edmonds (edmondswa.com/events/fourth-of-july.html).

Bothell 4th of July Freedom Festival

Pancake breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Downtown Firehouse, 10726 Beardslee Blvd.; children’s parade, 11:15 a.m., grand parade, noon, Main Street and 104th Avenue Northeast, Bothell (bothellwa.gov/269/4th-of-July-Event).

Kent Fourth of July Splash

Music, food vendors, noon-10:30 p.m.; games, family activities, noon-5 p.m.; fireworks finale, 10 p.m. Tuesday, Lake Meridian Park, 14800 S.E. 272nd St., Kent; disabled parking only on-site, free parking and shuttle buses from Kent Fire Station #75, Kentwood High School, Mattson Middle School (253-856-5050 or kentwa.gov/residents/parks-recreation-and-community-services/events/fourth-of-july-splash).

Auburn 4th of July Festival

Kids’ bike parade, entertainment on two stages, inflatable rides, climbing wall, trampolines, petting zoo, pony carousel, bingo, car show, craft vendors, book sale, food vendors, spray park, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Les Gove Park, 11th Street and Auburn Way South, Auburn; free admission, $5/wristband for unlimited activities (253-931-3043 or www.auburnwa.gov/things_to_do/community/4th_festival_s_p207.htm?EventMode=View&EventOccurrence=0).

Federal Way Red, White and Blues Festival

Entertainment, games, arts and crafts, fireworks, 3-11 p.m. Tuesday, Celebration Park, 1095 S. 324th St., Federal Way; limited on-site parking (visitfw.org/schedule/events-calendar/federal-ways-red-white-and-blues-festival/2017-07-04).

Everett Colors of Freedom Festival

Parade, 11 a.m. along Colby and Wetmore Avenues, between Wall and 26th; festival with kids’ activities, food fair, beer garden, live music, fireworks, 11 a.m.-10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Legion Park, 145 Alverson Blvd., Everett; no on-site parking; view 10:20 p.m. Thunder on the Bay fireworks from Legion Park, Grand Avenue Park and Everett Marina District (everettwa.gov/790/Fourth-of-July).

Carnation 4th of July Celebration

Pancake breakfast, 8-11 a.m.; 5K Run for the Pies, 8:30 a.m.; kiddie parade, 10:30 a.m., Grand Parade, 11 a.m, Main Street; vendors, kids’ activities, car show, downtown Carnation; music, 12:30-10 p.m.; beer garden, 1-10:30 p.m.; fireworks display at dusk, Tuesday, Tolt MacDonald Park, Northeast 40th Street and Tolt Avenue, Carnation (carnation4th.org).

Meeker Mansion 4th of July Family Games & Concert

Family Social and Puyallup Community Band Concert, family games on the lawn, 2 p.m.; holiday concert, 3 p.m., bring lawn chair or blanket; snacks available, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Meeker Mansion, 312 Spring St., Puyallup (253-848-1770 or meekermansion.org).

Tacoma Freedom Fair

Air Show, food vendors, exhibits, rides, fireworks show over Puget Sound, 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Marine Park, 3931 Ruston Way, Tacoma; admission by donation (253-507-9357 or freedomfair.com).

Arlington Frontier Days/Fourth of July

Beer and wine garden and food concessions, noon-9 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Haller Park; Tuesday events: pancake breakfast, 7-11 a.m.; Pedal, Paddle, Puff Triathlon, 8 a.m., Haller Park; 5K run, 10 a.m.; Kiwanis auctions, 9 and 10:30 a.m., Haller Park; kiddies parade, 4:30 p.m., grand parade, 5 p.m., Olympic Ave.; food concessions, 7:30-9:30 p.m., fireworks, 9 p.m., Quake Park, Arlington (http://arlingtonwa.gov)