Holiday events at Hotel Sorrento, exhibitions at the Frye Museum and concerts and talks at Town Hall.

Holidays at Hotel Sorrento

First Hill, nicknamed “Pill Hill” because of its many hospitals and medical centers, is also home to several historic buildings. Named for being the first hill you encounter heading east from downtown Seattle toward Lake Washington, the area was popular with wealthy residents and was filled with grand homes built in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Hotel Sorrento, opened in 1909 just in time to welcome tourists to Seattle’s first world’s fair, the Alaska-Yukon Exposition, has hosted holiday festivities for more than 100 years.

Hotel Sorrento events include holiday tea in the historic Fireside Room, daily through Dec. 23 and from Dec. 26-31, with caroling groups on some dates. Reservations at least 24 hours in advance are required ($37/adults, $19/ages 12 and younger); 206-693-3767 or hotelsorrento.com/.

The nearby Stimson-Green Mansion, another designated Seattle landmark, was built between 1899 and 1901 and is one of only four historic homes that remain out of the 40 mansions that once graced the neighborhood. It’s the headquarters of the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation, which hosts public tours of the residence at 1 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. Guides talk about the building’s architectural and design features and the life and times of the Stimson and Green families. Reservations are required for the tours, which cost $10 per person; private group tours can also be arranged. Stimson Green Mansion, 1204 Minor Ave., Seattle; 206-624-9449 or preservewa.org/Tours.aspx.

Frye Art Museum

Gifted in perpetuity to the people of Seattle by Charles and Emma Frye, early-20th century business leaders and art collectors, the Frye Art Museum opened in 1952. The museum’s permanent collection features 19th- and 20th-century American, German, and French paintings.

Current exhibitions include “To: Seattle | Subject: Personal,” significant works of contemporary art, through Jan. 8; and, through March 12, 2017, “Those Without Voice,” photography and video created by youth exploring urban life, injustice and what constitutes art.

Recurring events include free, 30-minute drop-in mindfulness-meditation sessions at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and the monthly Alzheimer’s Café at Frye Café, providing companionship, food and music for people living with dementia, their care partners, family and friends. Alzheimer’s Cafe is held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month, preceded by a gallery discussion tour at 2 p.m.

Frye Art Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, until 7 p.m. on Thursdays, closing at 3 p.m. Dec. 24 and 31 and closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Public tours are available at 1 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays and at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays; admission and parking are free, 704 Terry Avenue, Seattle, 206-622-9250 or fryemuseum.org.

Town Hall Seattle

In 1999 a beloved historic building was saved, and Town Hall Seattle opened to provide a gathering spot for arts and civic events. From 1916 to 1922, it was the Fourth Church of Christ, Scientist, and was home to that congregation until 1998. The Roman-revival-style building was designed to resemble a public building in Christian Science tradition, with no religious symbolism inside or out. It houses two floors of event spaces and has a distinctive portico with six two-story columns on Eighth Avenue.

Town Hall hosts concerts and civic, arts and educational programs including frequent appearances by local and visiting authors. Upcoming events include a building tour at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, free, by reservation; a talk by author Michael Medved about his book “The American Miracle,” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, $5, by reservation; and Early Music Guild’s “Northwest Baroque Masterworks: Bach’s Magnificat” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, $26-$46. 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; 206- 652-4255 or townhallseattle.org.

St. James Cathedral

St. James Cathedral, the seat of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Seattle, was originally dedicated on Dec, 22, 1907. Along with Advent and Christmas masses and events, the Cathedral hosts the annual Service of Readings and Carols, free and open to all, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.

Free tours of the Cathedral are offered at 1 p.m. most Wednesdays. Artwork at St. James Cathedral includes an extensive collection of stained glass installed from 1917 through 1920, three windows by German stained-glass artist Hans Gottfried von Stockhausen added in 1994, ceremonial bronze doors installed in 1999, and an altarpiece by Florentine artist Neri di Bicci, dating to 1456; 804 Ninth Ave., Seattle, 206-622-3559 or stjames-cathedral.org/narthex.aspx.

First Hill Streetcar

First Hill Streetcar serves residents and visitors along a 10-stop route between downtown Seattle and Capitol Hill, including Seattle Central College, Seattle University, Swedish Medical Center and Harborview Medical Center. Seattle’s newest streetcar line operates at 10 to 15 minute intervals most times, with up to 25-minute intervals late evenings and other nonpeak hours. The streetcars have wheelchair ramps and accommodate bicycles on a space-available basis.

Fares are $1 to $2.25 per ride or $2 to $4.50 for streetcar-only day passes. Transfers to or from Link Light Rail, Metro Bus, or other participating services are only available by ORCA card; seattlestreetcar.org/firsthill.htm.