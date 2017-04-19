Washington State Spring Fair is from April 20 to 23 in Puyallup.

Racing pigs, dancing horses, carnival rides, scones with jam, monster trucks and other fair favorites are back at the Washington State Spring Fair, April 20-23, in Puyallup.

There are rides for everyone, from Sillyville for little ones to the Extreme Scream for the adults. Fun on the Farm attractions include the always-popular animal-petting area, Bessie’s Milking Parlor, a “Dirt Babies” planting station and lots of other fun for kids, but there’s plenty to see and do for adults, too.

Outdoor Adventures at Expo Hall hosts exhibits by local organizations sharing everything outdoors, from gardening and conservation to boating and hiking. Check out canoes, kayaks and a hiking simulation activity for inspiration, and get information to plan upcoming summer adventures.

Washington State Spring Fair Time: 2 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 20; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 21-22; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 23; hours vary for shows and attractions. Cost: $12/adults, $10/ages 6-18, ages 5 and younger free; parking free; free admission for ages 18 and younger April 20, food-bank donation suggested; Military Appreciation Day Friday, April 21, with free admission to active, retired and reserve military with ID and their dependents. Motor sport Mayhem: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday; $15-$38 includes fair admission. More info: 253-841-5045 or thefair.com/spring-fair.

Northwest Living and Gardens has a garden marketplace and more to get your yard going. No gardening skills are necessary to stroll through the artistic garden displays and garden-society exhibits for a few moments of tranquillity.

Along with the popular pig races, La Fiesta de Don Andres Dancing Horses Mexican equestrian performances and DockDogs pool-diving competition, fair animal shows and displays include the Shepherds’ Extravaganza, pygmy goats, cattle and other livestock, llamas and miniature horses.

A barbecue competition is a new fair feature this year, with 40 teams competing for best brisket, chicken and ribs. There’s a limited supply of $2 samples on Saturday and Sunday to vote for the People’s Choice award, and inspiration for cooks at grilling demonstrations on Saturday.

Other new attractions include daredevil high-dive shows, The Pirate’s Parrot Show, Storybook Village classic story display, and Laser Shows with music, all included with fair admission.

Plenty of food vendors will be on hand to fuel your fair visit, with roasted corn, onion burgers, salads, barbecue, ice cream, crepes, funnel cake, caramel apples, fudge and — a fairground favorite for more than 100 years — Fisher scones and more.

Entertainment includes strolling entertainers and stage shows with magician Louie Foxx daily; KMPS Showcase featuring country artist Aaron Crawford at 7 p.m. Friday; Puyallup School District Diversity Celebration multicultural performances and student project showcase from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and Step Show percussive dance rhythms and sounds with local groups of all ages at 6 p.m. Sunday. All entertainment is included with fair admission.

Motorsport Mayhem features a Monster Truck Show on Friday and demolition-derby events Saturday and Sunday, including fireworks shows Friday and Saturday, all ticketed events at extra charge.