Where to celebrate Easter in Seattle and beyond with your kids.

At events for kids to hunts for plastic, treat-filled eggs, families need to bring a bag or basket for each child and arrive at least 15 minutes before starting time to be ready at the event starting place.

Spring Egg Hunt, Hiawatha

APRIL 8 For ages 10 and younger, bring bag, 10 a.m. April 8, arrive by 9:45 a.m., Hiawatha Community Center, 2700 California Ave. S.W., Seattle (206-684-7441).

Community Egg Hunt

APRIL 8 Community Easter Egg Hunt for 30,000 eggs by ages group, popcorn and drinks, 3 p.m. April 8, Lake Hills Elementary, 14310 S.E. 12th St., Bellevue; free, preregister (425-270-7022 or lovebellevue.com).

Easter Eggstravaganza, Bothell

APRIL 8 Games, egg hunts, bounce houses, crafts for kids up to age 12, bring a basket, 10 a.m. April 8, Northwest Community Church, 11715 North Creek Parkway S., Bothell; free, preregister (northwest.org/easter-eggstravaganza).

Community Egg Hunt, Woodinville

APRIL 8 Games, inflatables, noon-2 p.m., egg hunts for 1-2 year-olds and K-2nd grade at 1 p.m., 3-4 year-olds and 3rd-5th grade at 1:30 p.m. April 8, Woodinville Sports Fields, 17401 133rd Ave. N.E., Woodinville; nonperishable food bank donations requested (facebook.com/TheGreatCommunityEggHunt/timeline).

KidX Club’s Eggstravaganza, Auburn

APRIL 8 Story time with Mother Goose, seasonal arts, crafts and activities, visit from the Easter bunny, hunt for Easter eggs, 10 a.m. April 8, The Outlet Connection, 1101 Outlet Connection Way, Auburn (253-833-9500 or outletcollectionseattle.com/events-news/event/kidx-club-s-eggstravaganza).

An Egg-tastic Event

APRIL 9 Engineer an egg maze, sink and float eggs in water gallery, create an Edible Egg, 9 a.m. April 9, KidsQuest Children’s Museum, 1116 108th Ave. N.E., Bellevue; $8-$14, preregistration encouraged, entrance at the door if space available (425-637-8100 or kidsquestmuseum.org/).

Toddler Eggstravaganza

APRIL 13 Peter Cottontail, activities for ages 5 and younger, 10 a.m. April 13, High Point Community Center and Field, 6920 34th Ave. S.W., Seattle; $5 (206-684-7422).

Flashlight egg hunt

APRIL 14 For ages 12 to 18, bring flashlight and bag to hunt for eggs in the dark, 8 p.m. April 14, Van Asselt Community Center, 2820 S. Myrtle St., Seattle (206-386-1921); and Jefferson Community Center, 3801 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle (206-684-7481).

Easter Photos, Northgate Mall

THRU APRIL 15 Photos with the Easter bunny, daily through April 15, Northgate Mall, 401 N.E. Northgate Way, Seattle; $10, reservations available (simon.com/mall/northgate-mall/news-and-events).

Easter bunny, Southcenter

THRU APRIL 15 Easter bunny visits, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays through April 15, Westfield Southcenter, 633 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila; photo reservations available (westfield.com/southcenter/events/all-events/visit-the-easter-bunny/38757).

Easter bunny Photos, Auburn

THRU APRIL 15 Kids visit with the Easter bunny, photos available, hours vary through April 15; The Outlet Connection, 1101 Outlet Connection Way, Auburn; photo prices vary (253-833-9500 or outletcollectionseattle.com/events-news/event/kidx-club-s-eggstravaganza).

Woodland Park Zoo Bunny Bounce

APRIL 15 Egg hunts for ages 1 to 8, crafts, bunny encounters for kids; Easter basket themed treats for zoo animals, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. April 15, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $12.95-$20.95 zoo admission (206-548-2500 or zoo.org).

Spring Egg Hunt, High Point

APRIL 15 For kids of all ages, 10 a.m. April 15, High Point Community Center, 6920 34th Ave. S.W., Seattle (206-684-7422).

Bubble Extravaganza & Egg Hunt

APRIL 15 Bubble Man performance, activities, 9-11:30 a.m., egg hunt by age, 10 a.m. April 15, Wallingford Center, 1815 N. 45th St., Seattle; nonperishable food bank donations requested (facebook.com/events/1283005098457683/).

Spring Egg Hunt, Alki

APRIL 15 Breakfast snacks, 9-10:30 a.m., egg hunt for ages 11 and younger 10 a.m. April 15, Alki Community Center, 5817 S.W. Stevens St., Seattle (206-684-7430).

Spring Egg Hunt, Ballard, Loyal Heights, Bitter Lake

APRIL 15 Kids ages 10 and younger hunt for eggs by age group, bring bag, 10 a.m. April 15, arrive at least 15 minutes early; Ballard Community Center, 6020 28th Ave. N.W. (206-684-4093); Loyal Heights Community Center, 2101 N.W. 77th St. (206-684-4052); Bitter Lake Annex, 13040 Greenwood Ave. N., Seattle (206-684-7524).

Spring Egg Hunt, Delridge

APRIL 15 For ages 12 and younger, 10 a.m. April 15, Delridge Community Center, 4501 Delridge Way S.W., Seattle (206-684-7423).

Spring Egg Hunt, Magnolia

APRIL 15 Kids ages 2 to 10 hunt for eggs by age group, bring bag, 10 a.m. April 15, Magnolia Community Center, 2550 34th Ave. W., Seattle; food bank donations requested (206-386-4235).

Spring Egg Hunt, Montlake, Ravenna

APRIL 15 For ages 1-11, bring bag, 10 a.m. April 15, arrive by 9:45 a.m.; Montlake Community Center, 1618 E. Calhoun St., Seattle (206-684-4736); and Ravenna-Eckstein Community Center, 6536 Ravenna Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-684-7534).

Spring Egg Hunt, Nathan Hale Stadium and Laurelhurst

APRIL 15 For ages 12 and younger, bring bag, 10 a.m. April 15, arrive by 9:45 a.m.; Laurelhurst Park, 4544 N.E. 41st St. (206-684-7529); and Nathan Hale High School, 10750 30th Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-684-7522); canned food bank drive and bake sale at Laurelhurst.

Spring Egg Hunt, Queen Anne

APRIL 15 For ages 11 and younger, bring bag, 10 a.m. April 15, Queen Anne Community Center, 1901 First Ave. W, Seattle (206-386-4240).

Spring Egg Hunt, Rainier

APRIL 15 For ages 11 and younger, bring bag, 10 a.m. April 15, Rainier Community Center, 4600 38th Ave. S., Seattle (206-386-1919).

Spring Egg Hunt, Van Asselt and Jefferson

APRIL 15 For ages 11 and younger, bring bag, 10 a.m. April 15, arrive by 9:45 a.m.; Jefferson Community Center, 3801 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle (206-684-7481); and Van Asselt Community Center, 2820 S. Myrtle St., Seattle (206-386-1921)

Spring Egg Scramble, Green Lake

APRIL 15 Bring bag, allow time for congested parking; ages 1-3, 10 a.m.; ages 4-6, 10:30 a.m.; ages 7-10, 11 a.m. April 15, Green Lake Community Center, 7201 E. Green Lake Dr. N., Seattle; canned food bank donation requested (206-684-0780).

Spring Eggstravaganza/Flashlight Egg Hunt, Mercer Island

APRIL 15 L’il Ones egg hunt, for 1-3 year-olds, 4 p.m., 4-6 year-olds, 5 p.m. April 15; flashlight egg hunt for ages 7-12, bring flashlight and basket, 8:30 p.m. April 15, Mercerdale Park, 77th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 32nd Street, Mercer Island; $5/family (mercergov.org).

Egg Hunt, Kent Station

APRIL 15 Visit the Easter bunny; egg hunt for ages 6 and younger, scavenger hunt for ages 7-12, 12:30 p.m. April 15, Kent Station, 417 Ramsay Way, Kent (kentstation.com/egg-hunt).

Meet the Easter bunny, Bothell

APRIL 15 Photos, activities, noon-3 p.m. April 15, County Village, 23718 Bothell Everett Highway, Bothell (425-483-2250 or countryvillagebothell.com/).

Spring Eggstravaganza, Redmond

APRIL 15 Bunny, goats and chicks petting zoo, bouncy house, activities and scavenger hunt for kids, noon-4 p.m. April 15, Redmond Town Center, 16495 N.E. 74th St., Redmond (redmondtowncenter.com).

Snohomish Easter Parade and Bonnet Contest

APRIL 15 Salute to Spring parade with floats, animals, princesses, 11 a.m. April 15, First Street, Snohomish, followed by creative Easter bonnet contest for people of all ages and pets, no preregistration required; anyone with a bonnet can ride a parade float, boarding at Cedar and First Street at 10:45 a.m. April 15 (snohomishchamber.com).