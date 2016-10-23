Zombie Walk

Zombies of all ages will gather on Saturday, Oct. 29, for the sixth Downtown Issaquah Zombie Walk and flash-mob dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and the “Time Warp” from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

If you’d like to join and need to brush up on your scary dance moves, there’s a free “Thriller” and “Time Warp” dance class for all ages from 7:45 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at The Studio, 100 Front St. S., Issaquah; 206-327-1468 or studioissaquah.com.

Zombie Walk starts with makeup sessions available by reservation from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 29, preregister, space limited, $10; eventbrite.com/e/saturday-oct-29th-issaquah-zombie-walk-event-makeup-sign-ups-tickets-27884265589. A dance coach will be on hand to practice dance moves from 2:30 p.m. until the Zombie Walk starts at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Historic Shell Station, 232 Front St., Issaquah. The Zombies are scheduled to reach City Hall at 5 p.m. for the flash mob performances. The event is free and open to zombies of all ages and skill levels; downtownissaquah.com/event.

The Zombie Walk is part of Thrill the World’s annual worldwide “Thriller” dance event, an homage to Jackson’s most famous music video. Other local “Thriller” performances include:

• Thrill the World Seattle, 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Occidental Park, 117 S. Washington St., Seattle; free, preregister; donations for charity collected; meetup.com/seattlethrillers.

• Redmond Thrill the World opens at noon Oct. 29 with dance registration and zombie makeup zones, costume contest judging starting at 1 p.m. and “Thriller” performance at 3 p.m., Redmond Town Center, 16495 N.E. 74th St., Redmond; thrilltheworld.org/redmond.

Issaquah History Museums

Issaquah History Museums operate Gilman Town Hall Museum, Issaquah Depot Museum and other exhibits and events allowing visitors to learn about Issaquah’s history.

• Gilman Town Hall, built in 1886, displays photos and artifacts in the “In This Valley: The Story of Our Town” permanent exhibit. The museum’s backyard has a two-celled concrete jail that was used from 1914 until 1930. Open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 165 S.E. Andrews St., Issaquah.

• Issaquah Depot Museum exhibits in the city’s historic train depot explore the industrial revolution, travel, communication and the early economic development of Issaquah. Open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 78 First Ave. N.E., Issaquah. Admission is $1-$2; 425-392-3500 or issaquahhistory.org.

• Issaquah History Museums host frequent history walks, historic trolley rides, play dates for kids and other events; issaquahhistory.org/events.

Veterans Memorial Field/Depot Park

Veterans’ Memorial Field athletic fields, open spaces, basketball half-court and play area on four acres is in the heart of the city’s Historic District behind City Hall, 120 Second Ave. N.E., Issaquah; parkstrails.myparksandrecreation.com. Adjacent Depot Park has a restored 1888 train depot and a train-themed play area; 50 Rainier Blvd. N., Issaquah, parkstrails.myparksandrecreation.com. Both parks are accessible by Rainier Multiple Use Trail, a 2.5-mile-long former railroad corridor through historic Old Town Issaquah from Second Avenue to Gilman Boulevard, connecting at the trail’s north end to the East Lake Sammamish Trail; parkstrails.myparksandrecreation.com.

Village Theatre

The Village Theatre has been producing musicals and plays since 1979, currently boasting more than 19,300 subscribers. Its annual “Village Originals” program helps launch new musicals, and the Kidstage and Pied Piper education programs foster future audiences. A stage version of the 1952 movie musical “Singin’ in the Rain” opens Nov. 10; 425-392-2202 or villagetheatre.org.

Gilman Village

Gilman Village shops, restaurants and services are housed in houses, buildings and other structures from Issaquah’s historic past. Events include the Gilman Village Wine Walk on Nov. 18 with live music, snacks and local wine samples; $25-$30, downtownissaquah.com. Gilman Village is at 317 N.W. Gilman Blvd, Issaquah; 425-392-6802 or gilmanvillage.com.