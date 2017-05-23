The Northwest Folklife Festival is May 26-29 at Seattle Center.
Friday, May 26
■ The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (3 p.m., KEXP)
■ The Garfield Jazz Ensemble (5:15 p.m. Armory Court)
■ Native American funk band Khu.éex (8:30 p.m., Mural Amphitheatre)
Saturday, May 27
■ Fiddler Ben Hunter and string player Joe Seamons (12:30 p.m. Fisher Green).
■ Jazz drummer D’Vonne Lewis’ Limited Edition (1 p.m., Fountain Lawn)
■ Folk singer Ginny Reilly (1:10 p.m., Fisher Green)
■ Cultural Attire Showcase with fashions from Tibet, Brazil, India, Japan the
■ Philippines and other areas (3 p.m. Saturday, Charlotte Martin Theatre)
■ A Fantastic-Catchy-Ol’-Piece-of-Gold Show, with the Crow Quill Night Owls
String Band and Baby Gramps (3:50 p.m., Back Porch Stage)
■ Honk! Showcase, with Balkan Misfits, Artesian Rumble Arkestra, Japanese
klezmer band Jinta-la-Mvta, Filthy FemCorps (6:15 p.m., Fountain Lawn)
■ Soul music, with Goody Bagg, the Stone Sharp Band, Funk E Fusion, Grace Love
(7 p.m., Mural Amphitheatre)
Sunday, May 28
■ Dia De Muertos (Day of the Dead) show, with Trio Guadalevin, Seattle Fandango
Project, Bailadores de Bronce, Joyas Mestizas, Folklore Mexicano Tonantzin, Group Folklorico Guadalajara (11 a.m., Charlotte Martin Theatre)
■ Hungarian Showcase, with Forrás Banda, featuring Transylvanian fiddler László
“Laci” Orbán; Kisbetyarok, Ti Ti Tabor (11 a.m., Center Theatre)
■ Fiddle Showcase, with Gypsy jazzers Ranger and the Re-Arrangers, Scottish
Fiddler Brandon Vance, siblings Elise and Evan Snoey, Acadian band La
Famille Leger, Northwest fiddlers Stuart Williams and Jamie Fox and Nordic traditionalists Bugge & Høirup (11 a.m. Cornish Playhouse)
■ Hawaiian Showcase, with Halau Hula O Napualani, Ke Liko A’e O Lei
Lehua E Kapuaokalani, Na Lei o Manu’akepa and Halau Hula Pulamahiaikalikolehua (11 a.m., Exhibition Hall)
■ Latin Dance Party, with SuperSones, Banda La Mejor and Los Tremendos
De Tijuana (8:10 p.m., Mural Amphitheatre)
Monday, May 29
■ Circle of Indigenous Peoples Program, with Pow Wow Intertribal community
dances, Aztec dancers and more (9 a.m., Space Needle Lawn)
■ Bluegrass legends Harley & Shera Bray (11:45 a.m., Back Porch Stage)
■ Grammy-nominated children’s entertainers Recess Monkey (11:45 a.m., Fountain
Lawn)
■ Total Experience Gospel Choir (1:15 p.m., Mural Amphitheatre)
■ Seattle reggae icon Clinton Fearon and the Boogie Brown Band (8:15 p.m., Mural
Amphitheatre)
