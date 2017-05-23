The Northwest Folklife Festival is May 26-29 at Seattle Center.

Friday, May 26

■ The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (3 p.m., KEXP)

■ The Garfield Jazz Ensemble (5:15 p.m. Armory Court)

■ Native American funk band Khu.éex (8:30 p.m., Mural Amphitheatre)

Saturday, May 27

■ Fiddler Ben Hunter and string player Joe Seamons (12:30 p.m. Fisher Green).

■ Jazz drummer D’Vonne Lewis’ Limited Edition (1 p.m., Fountain Lawn)

■ Folk singer Ginny Reilly (1:10 p.m., Fisher Green)

■ Cultural Attire Showcase with fashions from Tibet, Brazil, India, Japan the

■ Philippines and other areas (3 p.m. Saturday, Charlotte Martin Theatre)

■ A Fantastic-Catchy-Ol’-Piece-of-Gold Show, with the Crow Quill Night Owls

String Band and Baby Gramps (3:50 p.m., Back Porch Stage)

■ Honk! Showcase, with Balkan Misfits, Artesian Rumble Arkestra, Japanese

klezmer band Jinta-la-Mvta, Filthy FemCorps (6:15 p.m., Fountain Lawn)

■ Soul music, with Goody Bagg, the Stone Sharp Band, Funk E Fusion, Grace Love

(7 p.m., Mural Amphitheatre)

Sunday, May 28

■ Dia De Muertos (Day of the Dead) show, with Trio Guadalevin, Seattle Fandango

Project, Bailadores de Bronce, Joyas Mestizas, Folklore Mexicano Tonantzin, Group Folklorico Guadalajara (11 a.m., Charlotte Martin Theatre)

■ Hungarian Showcase, with Forrás Banda, featuring Transylvanian fiddler László

“Laci” Orbán; Kisbetyarok, Ti Ti Tabor (11 a.m., Center Theatre)

■ Fiddle Showcase, with Gypsy jazzers Ranger and the Re-Arrangers, Scottish

Fiddler Brandon Vance, siblings Elise and Evan Snoey, Acadian band La

Famille Leger, Northwest fiddlers Stuart Williams and Jamie Fox and Nordic traditionalists Bugge & Høirup (11 a.m. Cornish Playhouse)

■ Hawaiian Showcase, with Halau Hula O Napualani, Ke Liko A’e O Lei

Lehua E Kapuaokalani, Na Lei o Manu’akepa and Halau Hula Pulamahiaikalikolehua (11 a.m., Exhibition Hall)

■ Latin Dance Party, with SuperSones, Banda La Mejor and Los Tremendos

De Tijuana (8:10 p.m., Mural Amphitheatre)

Monday, May 29

■ Circle of Indigenous Peoples Program, with Pow Wow Intertribal community

dances, Aztec dancers and more (9 a.m., Space Needle Lawn)

■ Bluegrass legends Harley & Shera Bray (11:45 a.m., Back Porch Stage)

■ Grammy-nominated children’s entertainers Recess Monkey (11:45 a.m., Fountain

Lawn)

■ Total Experience Gospel Choir (1:15 p.m., Mural Amphitheatre)

■ Seattle reggae icon Clinton Fearon and the Boogie Brown Band (8:15 p.m., Mural

Amphitheatre)