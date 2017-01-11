Where to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day this weekend.

Celebrate and honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his message of peace, justice and community at events this weekend. Monday’s federal holiday, established in 1986 to commemorate King’s pivotal role in the modern civil-rights movement, invites everyone to share in his inspirational vision.

Many events feature music and speakers to remember King’s words and work, along with opportunities for action in the tradition of one of King’s sayings: “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: ‘What are you doing for others?’ ”

On Friday, Jan. 13, Seattle Colleges celebrate with the theme “The Fierce Urgency of Now,” with keynote speaker Benjamin Hunter, gospel music and a reception at Mount Zion Baptist Church.

Martin Luther King Jr. holiday events Seattle Colleges MLK Celebration Time: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13; doors open 11 a.m. Location: Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1634 19th Ave., Seattle. More info:seattlecolleges.edu/MLK/default.aspx. Youth-organized MLK March Time: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Location: Martin Luther King Memorial Park, 2200 Martin Luther King Jr. Way S., Seattle, march to Rainier Community Center, 4600 38th Ave. S., Seattle. More info: 206-551-7316 or parkways.seattle.gov/. MLK Day, Green Seattle Partnership Time, location: various Seattle locations Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Jan. 14-16; preregistration required. More info:greenseattle.org/mlk-day-of-service-2017/. Expansions MLK Unity Party Time: All ages, 6 to 9 p.m., ages 21+ only, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Cost: $10, by reservation. Location: Northwest African American Museum, 2300 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle. More info:engage.washington.edu/site/Calendar?id=131396 & view=Detail. MLK Celebration workshops, rallies, march Workshops: 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. Rallies: 11 a.m. Monday, and 1:30 p.m. at conclusion of march to Jackson Federal Building. March: 12:30 p.m. Monday. Career Fair: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday. Location: Garfield High School, 400 23rd Ave., Seattle. More info:mlkseattle.org/index.php. NAAM MLK Day Celebration Open House Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16. Cost: By donation. Location: Northwest African American Museum, 2300 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle. More info: 206-518-6000 or naamnw.org/event/martin-luther-king-jr-day-celebration/.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, Seattle Parks and Recreation Teen Program hosts a youth-organized march to celebrate the contributions of Seattle youth to create a better city and to keep King’s dream alive. All ages are invited to attend the 12th annual event at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. There will be speakers, music and a march to Rainier Community Center for activities that “Honor the Cause: First Class Citizenship for all Mankind.”

Green Seattle Partnership marks the legacy of King with volunteer opportunities to improve local parks and public spaces. Preregister for outdoor community projects at several locations, some for all ages, some for adults only, on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Jan. 14-16.

KEXP hosts the 17th annual Expansions MLK Unity Party with music, dance and celebration on Sunday, Jan. 15. The event at Northwest African American Museum is open to all ages from 6 to 9 p.m. and for ages 21 and older only from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., by advance ticket.

“Stop the hate! Come together” is the theme of the largest local event, the 35th annual MLK Celebration at Garfield High School on Monday, Jan. 16. The day starts with 26 workshops on topics including bullying, resources for veterans, education equity, mindfulness, poetry and prose, Black Lives Matter and Micro Business Training 101.

A rally starting with music with the Total Experience Gospel Choir followed by speakers, poetry and dance performances concludes with a march to the Jackson Federal Building, rain or shine, for another rally with speakers and entertainment.

The celebration also features a career fair with information on education, job training and jobs by government agencies, nonprofit organizations, universities, job-training programs and private employers. A résumé station with advice and help to create or improve your résumé is a new feature at this year’s career fair.

Northwest African American Museum’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration daylong open house on Monday, Jan. 16, has storytelling, books, King’s speeches and activities for all ages to learn about King and other activists carrying on the work for social justice. Admission is by donation.