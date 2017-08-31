A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, Sept. 1-7, 2017.

Animal events

Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium

SAT-MON End of Summer Blast special activities, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $7.95-$17.95, ages 2 and younger free (253-591-5337 or pdza.org).

Northwest Trek Feeding Frenzy

SAT-MON Wolves, bears, cougars and other animals get the kind of food they would hunt in the wild (including carcass feedings that can be graphic) and enrichment treats, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, 11610 Trek Dr. E., Eatonville; $9.25-$22.25 (360-832-6117 or nwtrek.org).

Woodland Park Zoo

ONGOING Daily activities include baby gorilla Yola in the gorilla exhibit, 12:30 p.m. daily, weather permitting; Lulu, the baby giraffe born June 20 and her mom, Tufani, outside the giraffe barn, 9:30-11:30 a.m. daily, and in limited visits to the African Savanna; animal encounters daily, Willawong Station bird feeding ($1/seed stick, cash only); Butterfly Garden tent structure with plants and 500 free-flying butterflies; carousel, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $12.95-$20.95, ages 2 and younger free (206-548-2500 or zoo.org).

Benefits

Urban Artworks Summer Celebration

SEPT. 7 Pig roast, live music, taco bar, proceeds support youth programs, 6 p.m. Sept. 7, Bar Ciudad, 1210 S. Bailey St., Seattle; $10-$35 (strangertickets.com/events/46460556/urban-artworks-summer-celebration-2017).

2017 Gala

PLAN AHEAD Latino Community Fund of Washington State 10th anniversary celebration, food, dancing, speakers, 6 p.m. Sept. 9, Four Seasons Hotel Seattle, Seattle; $165 (206-354-1487 or latinocommunityfund.org/2017_gala).

Extend the Day Lights party

PLAN AHEAD Bainbridge-sourced appetizers and beverages, benefits youth programs, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9, Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Bainbridge Island; $20 (extendtheday2017.bpt.me).

Biking

Bicycle Sunday

SUN Lake Washington Boulevard closed to motorized vehicles to bike along the boulevard, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Lake Washington Boulevard from Mount Baker Beach to Seward Park, Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov/2017/03/09/join-us-bicycle-sundays-along-lake-washington-blvd/).

Dance

Skandia Dance

FRI Dance lesson, 7:30 p.m., dance with live Scandinavian music, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $10-$15 (425-954-5262 or skandia-folkdance.org).

Stickshift Annie With Kimball and the Fugitives

SAT Live music dance for all ages, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Leif Erikson Lodge, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $15 (206-781-1238 or nwdance.net).

Basic Scandinavian dance

WED Weekly dance class, basics for beginners, variants for intermediate and advanced dancers, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 6-Oct. 11, Phinney Neighborhood Center, 6532 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $45-$55 (425-954-5262 or skandia-folkdance.org).

Fairs/Festivals

Vintage Aircraft Weekend

FRI-SUN Vintage aircraft arrive throughout the day Friday; speakers, music, vintage aircraft displays, vintage cars and military vehicles, food vendors, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; visit with pilots about their aircraft as they prepare for their flights home, music, barbecue, 10 a.m. Sunday, Historic Flight Foundation, 10719 Bernie Webber Drive, Mukilteo; $10-$30 (425-348-3200 or vintageaircraftweekend.org).

Olympia Harbor Days

FRI-SUN Celebration of maritime heritage and vintage tugboats with entertainment, food vendors, tugboat displays, tours and races, Squaxin Island Tribe salmon bake, tribal art and cultural activities; harbor tours, cruises, kids’ activities, 5-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Port of Olympia and Percival Landing Park, 217 Thurston Ave. N.W., Olympia (harbordays.com).

Evergreen State Fair

FRI-MON Carnival, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. through Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday; performances, vendors, concerts, animal races, draft horses, lumberjack shows, petting zoo, pony rides, rodeo, displays, equestrian events, 4H animals and events, Civil War encampment, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. through Sunday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday; Evergreen Speedway events Saturday-Monday; Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe; $8-$12; Armed Forces Day free admission to military and first responders with I.D. Friday; $2 off all admissions Monday (evergreenfair.org).

Washington State Fair

FRI-SEPT. 24 Carnival rides, concerts, 4-H animals and displays, vendors, food, 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday; closed Sept. 5-6, then 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays; 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Fridays; 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturdays; 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 24; fireworks show, 10 p.m. Friday; 75th Remembrance of the Puyallup Assembly Center ceremony and procession honors the thousands of Japanese-Americans sent to the fairgrounds when U.S. government took it over for internment in 1942, 10 a.m. Saturday; visit superheroes, Spiderman and Green Goblin, Friday-Monday, Catwoman and Robin, Sept. 7-11, The Joker and Wonder Woman, Sept. 13-18, Batman and Superman, Sept. 20-24; Animals of the World, Sept. 7-11; Rodeo Parade and Cattle Drive through Puyallup to the fairgrounds, 10 a.m. Sept. 8; rodeo, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7-8, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 1 p.m. Sept. 10 ($15-$40); giant pumpkin carving on weekends; Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $10.50-$14; free admission with nonperishable food donation 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday; ages 18 and younger free Friday-Monday; free admission for active, reserve and retired military and National Guard with ID and their dependents Mondays (253-841-5045 or thefair.com).

Bremerton Blackberry Festival

SAT-MON Entertainment, vendors, children’s entertainment, food and beverages including blackberry wine, pastry, soda and other food vendors, beer garden, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 6 p.m.unday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday; Fly-In, classic car show, display of World War II vehicles and equipment, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Bremerton National Airport, shuttle service available to and from the festival, $2; Berry Fun Run 5K, 8:45 a.m. Saturday; Kitsap Charities 5K walk, 9 a.m. Monday; Bremerton Waterfront Boardwalk, Second Street and Washington Avenue, and downtown Bremerton; shuttle from Olympic College Park and Ride, $2 (bremertonblackberryfestival.org).

San Genarro Festival

PLAN AHEAD Celebration of the Italian community in the Pacific Northwest, with authentic Italian cuisine, music, arts and crafts, cooking demos, soccer games, crafts; 6-10 p.m. Sept. 8, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 10, 1225 South Angelo St, Seattle (sangennarofestivalseattle.org).

Leschi Art Walk

PLAN AHEAD Display and sale of art, music, children’s activities, buskers, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 9, Leschi Park, Seattle (leschiartwalk.com).

Readerfest

PLAN AHEAD Dozens of local and national authors, book sellers, vendors, food trucks, concert by Jim Valley, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 9, Magnuson Park, Seattle (readerfest.com).

Thai Festival

PLAN AHEAD Celebration of Thai culture and food in the Pacific Northwest, performances, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 9, North Seattle College, Seattle (thaiwashington.org/).

Arts-A-Glow Lantern Festival

PLAN AHEAD Lantern art and performers, lantern making, food vendors, tea and treats, celebrating 10 year anniversary, 5 p.m. Sept. 9, Dottie Harper Park, Burien (206-988-3700 or burienwa.gov/GLOW).

Food events

Pancake Breakfast

SAT Pancakes, eggs, ham, all ages welcome, proceeds support services at Northshore Senior Center; 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Northshore Senior Center, 10201 E. Riverside Drive, Bothell; $5 (425-487-2441 or northshoreseniorcenter.org).

Huli Huli Chicken and Ribs, Des Moines

SAT Sale of chicken and rib meals or meat only; while supplies last, 10 a.m. Saturday, Samoan Christian Fellowship, 19804 Eighth Ave. S., Des Moines (206-870-1663 or schristianfellowship.org).

Chateau Ste. Michelle 50th Anniversary Celebration Weekend

SAT-SUN Visitor Center open, winery tours, food trucks, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; musical performances, noon, 3 and 7 p.m.; meet the winemakers, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; limited onsite parking $10; free offsite parking and complimentary shuttle available (ste-michelle.com/).

Laurelhurst Salmon Bake

SEPT. 7 Music by Roosevelt Jazz Combo, meals, salmon ($20), chipolte black bean burger ($8), hot dog and chips ($8), 5:30-8 p.m. Sept. 7, Laurelhurst Community Center, 4554 N.E. 41st St., Seattle (206-684-7529).

Mercer Island Art UnCorked

PLAN AHEAD Mercer Island Chamber of Commerce, City of Mercer Island, Mercer Island Visual Arts League and local businesses host wine tasting, art, music and food, 5-9 p.m. Sept. 8, Mercer Island Outdoor Sculpture Garden, Mercer Island; $25-$45 (mercerislandartuncorked.com).

Washington Artisan Cheesemakers Festival

PLAN AHEAD Artisan and farmstead cheeses made in Washington, local cheesemakers, 1-5 p.m. Sept. 9, Seattle Design Center, Seattle; $35-$40 (washingtonartisancheese.com).

Hobbies

Car show

SUN Oldsmobile Club of America, 8 a.m. Sunday, Triple XXX Root Beer Drive-In, 98 N.E. Gilman Blvd., Issaquah (425-392-1266 or triplexrootbeer.com).

Edmonds Photomarathon

PLAN AHEAD Competition to take photos in Edmonds on six creative topics, individuals or teams of up to four, cash prizes, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 9, Edmonds; $25 (edmondsphotomarathon.com).

Museum events

Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor

FRI-MON Hours extended for the final four days of the exhibit of Artifacts from the First Imperial Dynasty of China, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Monday by timed entry, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $24.75-$32.75 (206-443-3611 or /pacificsciencecenter.org/terracotta-warriors/).

Medieval Village Living History Days

SAT-SUN Visit a 14th century English village to learn about medieval life, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $5 (425-788-8624 or camlann.org/the_village.htm).

Labor Day Weekend Train Rides

SAT-MON Northwest Railway Museum pays tribute to America’s workers with a special weekday train Monday; scenic train excursions through the Cascade foothills, including a ride past the top of Snoqualmie Falls, 11 a.m. Saturday-Monday, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $10-$20 (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).

Free Day at Renton History Museum

WED Exhibits sharing share Renton’s stories, past and present in a historic Art Deco firehouse, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, 235 Mill Ave. S., Renton; free (425-255-2330 or rentonhistory.org).

First Thursday, Living Computer Museum

SEPT. 7 Hands-on experience with computer technology from the 1960s to the present, free admission 5-8 p.m. Sept. 7, 2245 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-342-2020 or livingcomputers.org/).

First Thursday, MOHAI

SEPT. 7 Exhibits and objects on local history; free admission 10 a.m.-8 p.m. first Thursdays, admission to special exhibits including “Edible City: A Delicious Journey,” $10-$12, Museum of History & Industry, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

First Thursday, Museum of Flight

SEPT. 7 Museum Great Gallery, Personal Courage Wing, Aviation Pavilion, free admission 5-9 p.m. Sept. 7, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

First Thursday, NAAM

SEPT. 7 Exhibits, programs and events on the histories, arts and cultures of people of African descent; free admission 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 7, Northwest African American Museum, 2300 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle (206-518-6000 or naamnw.org/).

First Thursday, the Burke

SEPT. 7 Washington state collections of natural and cultural heritage; free admission, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 7, Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, University of Washington, Seattle (206-616-3962 or burkemuseum.org/).

First Thursday, the Wing

SEPT. 7 Gallery admission free, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 7; Museum Experience tours offered at discounted rates, $7.95-$11.95, Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, 719 S. King St., Seattle (206-623-5124 or wingluke.org).

First Thursdays, SAM

SEPT. 7 Collections, temporary installations, and special exhibitions from around the world; free admission and half price for special exhibits, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 7; free admission and half price for special exhibits for ages 62+, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 8, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org/).

Summer Ender Fender Bender

PLAN AHEAD Celebrate the end of summer car and motorcycle show, food trucks, beer garden, music, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 9, LeMay–America’s Car Museum, 2702 East D St., Tacoma; free for spectators, museum entry not required; discounted museum admission $5/youth, $10/adult (253-779-8490 or americascarmuseum.org/event/summer-ender-fender-bender/).

MoPOP

ONGOING “Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited;” “Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds,” “The Art of Rube Goldberg,” “Infinite Worlds of Science Fiction,” “Indie Game Revolution,” “Fantasy: Worlds of Myth and Magic,” “Can’t Look Away: The Lure of Horror Film;” “David Bowie: Starman, Shot By Mick Rock,” 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $17-$31 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org/).

Summer at MOHAI

ONGOING Exhibits include “Edible City: A Delicious Journey,” through Sept. 10; “It’s Raining Cats and Dogs,” the history of pets in Seattle; “Maritime Seattle,” “True Northwest: The Seattle Journey” and “Bezos Center for Innovation;” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, until 8 p.m. on Thursdays; Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $13.95-$19.95, free for ages 14 and younger; surcharge for “Edible City” exhibit (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

Park events

Movies in the Park, Bainbridge

FRI Movies at dusk, concessions available; “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” 8 p.m. Friday, Battle Point Park, 11299 Arrow Point Drive N.E., Bainbridge Island; free (biparks.org).

Jetty Island Ferry

FRI-MON Last weekend of the season for ferry to two-mile, sandy island, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Jetty Landing & Boat Launch, 10th Street and West Marine View Drive, Everett; $1-$2 suggested donation; reservations recommended (425-257-8304 or /everettwa.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Jetty-Island-82).

Japanese Garden Family Saturday

SAT Origami supplies and instruction, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lake Washington Blvd. E., Seattle; $4-$6 (206-684-4725 or seattlejapanesegarden.org/).

Concerts at the Locks

SAT, MON Strum ukulele musicians, 2 p.m. Saturday; Michael Clune & Sleep till Noon Band contemporary blues and rock, 2 p.m. Monday, Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle; free (www.nws.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Locks-and-Dams/Chittenden-Locks/Calendar-of-Events/).

Seattle Japanese Garden First Thursday

SEPT. 7 Art-related displays and events, free admission 3 p.m. to close; origami activities and instruction, 5-7 p.m. Sept. 7, Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lake Washington Blvd. E., Seattle (206-684-4725 or seattlejapanesegarden.org).

Remlinger Farms Country Fair Fun Park

ONGOING Barnyard animals, pony rides, steam train, kiddie rides, entertainment, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday-Monday, then Saturdays-Sundays, 32610 N.E. 32nd St., Carnation; $12.76-$14.94 (425-333-4135 or remlingerfarms.com/index.htm).

Mount Rainier National Park

ONGOING Wildflowers now in bloom, sites include Skyline Trail at Paradise and Summerland on the route to Sunrise, or view from your vehicle in meadows surrounding Sunrise and Paradise and Tipsoo Lake at the top of Chinook Pass; entrance wait times and limited parking, especially on weekends; Longmire Museum, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily; Henry M. Jackson Memorial Visitor Center at Paradise, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily; Paradise Inn dining, gift shop, 10 a.m.-6:45 p.m. daily; Ohanapecosh Visitor Center, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; Sunrise Visitor Center, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily; Mount Rainier National Park, 39000 State Route 706 E., Mount Rainier; $25/vehicle; $10/walk or bicycle in; $20/motorcycle (360-569-2211 or nps.gov/mora/index.htm).

Crystal Mountain Resort Gondola

ONGOING Gondola ride to the summit with miles of hiking trails, Summit Gift Shop, guided walks on select days, picnic tables, leashed dogs welcome, gondola is wheelchair accessible; 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sundays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturdays, Crystal Mountain, 33914 Crystal Mountain Blvd., Mount Rainier National Park; $12-$23, ages 3 and younger free (360-663-3050 or crystalmountainresort.com/).

Running

The Fun Color Run

SAT Get blasted at color stations throughout 5K run, noon Saturday, Seattle Center, Seattle; $15-$65 (funcolorrun5k.com).

Labor Day Half Marathon

MON Flat 3.1 mile course, 4 mile run/walk along the Sammamish River Trail, post-race celebration, exhibits, food trucks, Family Zone, 8 a.m. Monday, Redmond Town Center, 16495 N.E. 74th St., Redmond; $10-$80 (425-869-2640 or labordayrun.com/).

Overlake Medical Center Labor Day Half

MON Flat half marathon, 13.1 mile course through Redmond and along Sammamish River Trail, 8 a.m. Monday, Redmond Town Center, 16495 N.E. 74th St., Redmond; $10-$80 (labordayrun.com).

Spirit of Bellevue Run/Walk & Mile Challenge

PLAN AHEAD Mostly flat 5K run/walk route, Mile Challenge, Kids Fun Run, Health & Wellness Fair; supports Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and the Bellevue Chamber Foundation scholarships and Young Entrepreneurs Academy; 7:30 a.m. Sept. 10, Bellevue Downtown Park, Bellevue; $10-$65 (425-454-2464 or spiritofbellevuerun.com).

Sales/Shopping

White Center Library Guild Sidewalk Sale

FRI-SAT Household items, proceeds benefit library programs, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, White Center Library, 1409 S.W. 107th St., Seattle (206-243-0233).

FallAbundance Plant Sale

PLAN AHEAD Sale of fall trees, shrubs, and perennials, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 9, Graham Visitor Center, Seattle (206-325-4510 or arboretumfoundation.org/events/fallabundance-plant-sale/).

Special interest

Seattle Public Library Special Collections

TUE Scrapbooks, photos, yearbooks and other ephemera related to Seattle Schools, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday; see Edward Curtis’ “The North American Indian,” Volume 11, the Nootka and Haida nations Sept. 23; Seattle Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle; free, online preregistration required (206-386-4636 or spl.org).

Southwest Seattle Historical Society/Log House Museum

SEPT. 7 Historic Seattle hosts sampling of artifacts in historic building, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 7, Log House Museum, 3003 61st Ave. S.W., Seattle; $10-$15 (historicseattle.org/event/sw-seattle-historical-society-log-house-museum/).

Swimming

Colman Pool

FRI-MON Last weekend of the season for outdoor saltwater pool with giant tube slide, Friday-Monday, Lincoln Park, 8603 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle; fees vary (206-684-7494 or /seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/colman-pool).

Lifeguards at Seattle beaches

FRI-MON Last weekend of the season, life guards on duty, weather permitting, noon-7 p.m. Friday and Monday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; Matthews, 9300 51st Ave. N.E.; Madison, 1900 43rd Ave. E.; Mt. Baker, 2301 Lake Washington Blvd. S.; Seward, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S.; and West Green Lake, 7312 W. Green Lake Dr., Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov/2017/05/04/everyone-water-summer/).

Mounger Pool

THRU SEPT. 10 Two outdoor pools, Big Pool with corkscrew slide, shallow Little Pool, through Sept. 10, 2535 32nd Ave. W., Seattle; fees vary (206-684-4708 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/mounger-pool).

Henry Moses Aquatic Center

FRI-MON Last weekend of the season, lap pool, leisure pool with slides, water spray play, lazy river, concessions, Friday-Monday, 1719 S.E. Maple Valley Highway, Renton; $3-$15 (425-430-6780 or rentonwa.gov).

Tours

Trail to Treasure Historic Tours of Pioneer Square

FRI-SUN Guided walking tour to explore the history of the city’s oldest neighborhood and identify places and events that helped shape the history and development of Pioneer Square, the city of Seattle, and the region; self-guided tour maps available at the Park and at several additional locations around the District, 2 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, 319 Second Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-220-4240 or www.nps.gov/klse/learn/news/trail2treasure.htm).

Walk

Labor Day Capitol Hill Walk

SAT Emerald City Wanderers volkssport 10K (6.2 miles) or 5K walk through old residential areas, Volunteer Park, Interlaken Park, start anytime 9 a.m.-noon, finish by 3 p.m. Saturday, Seattle University lower mall, 800 11th Ave., Seattle (emeraldcitywanderers.org/).