A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, Aug. 25-31, 2017.

Animal events

Seattle Humane pet adoption special

FRI-SUN Seniors for Seniors, fees waived for people 60 and older who adopt a pet seven years old and older, Friday-Sunday, Seattle Humane, 13212 S.E. Eastgate Way, Bellevue (425-641-0080 or seattlehumane.org/).

Woodland Park Zoo

ONGOING Daily activities include baby gorilla Yola in the gorilla exhibit, 12:30 p.m. daily, weather permitting; Lulu, the baby giraffe born June 20 and her mom, Tufani, outside the giraffe barn, 9:30-11:30 a.m. daily, and in limited visits to the African Savanna; animal encounters daily, Willawong Station bird feeding ($1/seed stick, cash only); Butterfly Garden tent structure with plants and 500 free-flying butterflies; carousel, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $12.95-$20.95, ages 2 and younger free; strollers, wagons and wheelchairs available for rental (206-548-2500 or zoo.org).

Auto events

LeMay Car Show

SAT 40th annual display of 1,000 vintage vehicles, 500 vintage vehicles from the LeMay Collections at Marymount, plus hundreds more by local owners, additional collections of dolls, antiques, and other nostalgic memorabilia, vintage car auction, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, LeMay Marymount Event Center, 325 152nd St. E., Tacoma; $5-$15 (lemaymarymount.org/39th-annual-lemay-car-show).

Car show

SUN Corvette Club Seattle Vette Show, 8 a.m. Sunday, Triple XXX Root Beer Drive-In, 98 N.E. Gilman Blvd., Issaquah (425-392-1266 or triplexrootbeer.com).

Benefits

PAWSwalk

SAT 5K walk, 10:30 a.m., fun run, 9:45 a.m.; animal-friendly food trucks, mimosa garden, dog agility demonstrations, vendors, on-site pet adoption, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Marymoor Park, 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $15-$35 (pawswalk.net/).

Belltown Crush Block Party

SAT Summer wine and beer festival, local wines and brews, bites, grape stomping competition; proceeds benefit Plymouth Housing Group’s mission to end homelessness, 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Bell Street Park, Seattle; $25; early admission, 1 p.m., $35 (206-374-9409 or plymouthhousing.org/how-you-can-help/events/belltown-crush/).

Poverty Bay Blues and Brews

SAT Fundraiser for Highline Music4Life program in local schools; outdoor music for listening and dancing, food, wine and beer available, noon Saturday, Des Moines Beach Park, 22030 Cliff Avenue S., Des Moines; $35-$40 includes five tasting tokens (drinktomusic.org/).

Biking

Mary Bridge Children’s Courage

SAT Cycling benefiting patients and families served by Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital & Health Network; one-day, 5-mile Rainier Family Ride; one-day, 30-mile Cascade Cruiser; one-day, 50-mile Tahoma Half Century; two-day, 150-mile Northwest Brew Thru; or 2-day, 175-mile Sasquatch, individual or team, 8 a.m. Saturday, Center for Sustainable Forestry at Pack Forest, Eatonville; $35-$75 (mchs.convio.net/site/TR?fr_id=1060&pg=entry).

Bicycle Sunday

SUN Lake Washington Boulevard closed to motorized vehicles to bike, jog or stroll along the boulevard, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Lake Washington Boulevard from Mount Baker Beach to Seward Park, Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov/2017/03/09/join-us-bicycle-sundays-along-lake-washington-blvd/).

Dance

Thriller rehearsals

SAT Learn Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance to participate in Seattle’s “Thrill the World” performance on Oct. 28; 4-6 p.m. Saturday and Sept. 9, 23, 30, The Seattle Gym, 1530 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle (seattlethrillers.com).

Ballard Elks Dance

SUN Dance to ballroom, Latin, swing with DJ, beginners welcome, 7 p.m. Sunday, Ballard Elks Club, 6411 Seaview Ave. N.W., Seattle; $7 (207-784-0827 or ballardelks.org).

Dancing til Dusk

TUE Outdoor dancing with live music, beginning dance lessons first hour, no experience or partner required; Ball Blanc waltz and more with Valse Cafe Orchestra, wear white, 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle; free (206-264-5646 or danceforjoy.biz/dancingtildusk/).

Big Band Dinner Dance

PLAN AHEAD Vintage Aircraft Weekend celebration with live big band music, swing-dance lessons, period attire encouraged, 6 p.m. Sept. 1, Historic Flight Foundation, Mukilteo; $70 (425-348-3200 or vintageaircraftweekend.org/).

Fairs/Festivals

Evergreen State Fair

FRI-SEPT. 4 Performances, vendors, concerts, animal races, draft horses, lumberjack shows, petting zoo, pony rides, rodeo, displays, equestrian events, 4H animals and events, Civil War encampment, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 24-Sept. 3, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 4; carnival, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 24-Sept. 3, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 4; Monroe Fair Days Parade, 11 a.m. Saturday, Main Street, Monroe; Feista Sunday Latin American music and performances at Courtyard stage Sunday; Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe; $8-$12, ages 5 and younger and 90+ free; $2 off adult admission for anyone wearing Seahawks gear until 2 p.m. Friday; ages 62 and older free Monday; 2 for 1 Tuesday until 2 p.m.; $5 admission per person until 5 p.m. Wednesday; ages 15 and younger free Aug. 31; free admission for military and first responders with ID Sept. 1; parking $10 cash (360-805-6700 or evergreenfair.org).

Kenmore Summer Party

SAT Street fair, activities for all ages, games, music, bouncy house for kids, food vendors, beer garden, 5-9 p.m. Saturday; official ribbon cutting ceremony for Town Square and Hangar Building community center, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Kenmore Town Square, 6728 N.E. 181st St., Kenmore (kenmorewa.gov/events).

Arts in Nature Festival

SAT-SUN Art and performance in the woods, four performance stages, ’Museum of Sound’ in eight rustic cabins, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Camp Long, 5200 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle; $5-$10 (fest.naturec.org/).

Tibet Fest

SAT-SUN History and art of Tibet, Tibetan altar room, kitchen exhibition, art of weaving exhibit, calligraphy workshop, Tibetan yak and lion dances and modern Tibetan songs, circle dance workshop; Tibetan food available including curries, chai tea and momo; momo Tibetan dumplings cooking demonstrations; marketplace of handmade items from India, Nepal and Tibet, Tibetan carpets to traditional dresses, shawls, bags, hats, jewelry; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Seattle Center Armory and Fisher RooftopSeattle (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com).

Arts in the Garden

SAT-SUN Garden art, food, music, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue; free (425-452-2750 or bellevuebotanical.org/calendar.html).

Bumbershoot

PLAN AHEAD Performances including Flume, Lorde, Odesza, Weezer, Big Sean, Dillon Frances, Haim, Solange, The Roots, Spoon, Gucci Mane, Kaleo, Flo Rida, Jauz, Porter Ray, and comedians Margaret Cho, Todd Barry and Judah Friedlander, Sept. 1-3, Seattle Center, Seattle; $129-$249 (bumbershoot.com).

Vintage Aircraft Weekend

PLAN AHEAD Vintage aircraft arrive throughout the day Sept. 1, speakers, music, vintage aircraft displays, vintage cars and military vehicles, food vendors, Sept. 2-3, Historic Flight Foundation, Mukilteo; $10-$30 (425-348-3200 or vintageaircraftweekend.org).

Olympia Harbor Days

PLAN AHEAD Celebration of maritime heritage with entertainment, food vendors, tugboat displays, tours and races, Squaxin Island Tribe art and cultural activities; harbor tours, cruises, kids’ activities, 5-8 p.m. Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 2, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 3, Port of Olympia, Olympia (harbordays.com).

Washington State Fair

PLAN AHEAD Carnival rides, concerts, 4-H animals and displays, vendors, food, Sept. 1-24, closed on Tuesdays and Sept. 6, Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup; $8-$12, ages 5 and younger free; opening day Food Drive, free admission 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with nonperishable food donation Sept. 1; free admission for ages 18 and younger Sept. 1-4; concert headliners, prices vary, include Nickelback, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1; Lady Antebellum, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2; Steven Tyler, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3; Melissa Ethridge, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11; The Beach Boys, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 (253-841-5045 or thefair.com).

Bremerton Blackberry Festival

PLAN AHEAD Entertainment, vendors, children’s entertainment, food and beverages, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 2, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 4, Bremerton Boardwalk; Fly-In, classic car show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 2, Bremerton National Airport (bremertonblackberryfestival.org).

Food events

Crayfish Party

FRI Traditional Scandinavian season event with local crayfish, shrimp and side dishes, Aquavit shots and cocktails, local beer, 7 p.m. Friday, Seattle Maritime Academy, 4455 Shilshole Ave. N.W., Seattle; $75 (squareup.com/store/Old_Ballard_Liquor_Co/item/crayfish-feed).

Jet City riesling Revolution

SAT Performance by Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock, a wine tasting of 18 rieslings; tasting and burlesque show, 4:30 p.m.; musical performance by indie rock band Calexico followed by Isaac Brock, 7 p.m.; food trucks, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Charles Smith Wines Jet City, 1136 S. Albro Place, Seattle; $45-$55 (bit.ly/JetCityRiesling).

Medieval Harvest Feast

SAT-SUN Minstrel, authentic medieval English style food, 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $45 by reservation (425-788-8624 or camlann.org/harvest%20feast.htm).

Gardening

Dahlia Show

SAT-SUN Dahlia exhibition, noon-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sky Nursery, 18528 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline (425-546-4851 or pugetsounddahlias.org).

Hiking

Hiking Washington’s Railroad History

SAT Four-hour, one-way, 3.5-mile hike passing old railway tunnels, scenic viewpoints along the Iron Goat trail, noon Saturday, 87450 Old Cascade Highway, Skykomish; $25, preregister (206-795-7609 or atlasobscura.com/events/hiking-washingtons-railroad-history).

Hobbies

Antique Doll & Toy Market

SUN Dolls, teddy bears, toys, accessories, miniatures, supplies and books by 50 dealers, doll repair specialists available; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, free verbal valuations after 1:30 p.m., Red Lion Bellevue Inn, 11211 N.E. Main St., Bellevue; $7 (10times.com/doll-toy-market).

Museum events

Maker Day: Woodworking

SAT Drop-in activities for all ages and skill levels, 11 a.m. Saturday, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $13.95-$19.95, ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org/program/maker-days/).

European Theater Day

SAT Flying and vehicle demonstrations from the World War II era of heavy fighting across Europe, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Flying Heritage Collection, 3407 109th St. S.W., Everett; $10-$14 (206-342-4243 or flyingheritage.com).

Drive-In Movies at LeMay, America’s Car Museum

SAT Movies on outdoor 40-foot screen, watch in your car or from a blanket or chair, food available, movie at dusk; “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” 4:30 p.m. Saturday, LeMay–America’s Car Museum, 2702 East D St., Tacoma; free, museum admission not included (253-779-8490 or americascarmuseum.org).

Mary Olson Farm

SAT-SUN Preserved historic farm with a cow, chickens, farmhouse, picnic areas, noon-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, n 28728 Green River Road, Auburn; free, $2-$5 donation suggested (253-288-7433 or wrvmuseum.org/visit_the_farm.html).

Northwest Railway Museum Train Excursions

SAT-SUN Vintage train rides, most excursions include stop at the Train Shed exhibit building; trains depart 11 a.m., 1, 3 and 4:25 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $10-$20 (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).

Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity

TUE Special planetarium presentation, how black holes are identified, what causes their formation, if it’s possible to use them for traveling through space, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $5 (pacificsciencecenter.org/science-in-the-city/).

MoPOP

ONGOING “Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited;” “Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds,” “The Art of Rube Goldberg,” “Infinite Worlds of Science Fiction,” “Indie Game Revolution,” “Fantasy: Worlds of Myth and Magic,” “Can’t Look Away: The Lure of Horror Film;” “David Bowie: Starman, Shot By Mick Rock,” 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $17-$31 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org/).

“Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors”

ONGOING Five of the artist’s immersive, multi-reflective Infinity Mirror Rooms and 60 works on paper, paintings and sculpture from the 1950s to the present, through Sept. 10, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $24.95-$34.95, ages 12 and younger free; advance tickets no longer available, limited day-of tickets will be available on-site (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor

ONGOING Artifacts from the First Imperial Dynasty of China, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Sept. 4, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $24.75-$32.75 (206-443-3611 or pacificsciencecenter.org).

Summer at MOHAI

ONGOING Exhibits include “Edible City: A Delicious Journey,” through Sept. 10; “It’s Raining Cats and Dogs,” the history of pets in Seattle; “Maritime Seattle,” “True Northwest: The Seattle Journey” and “Bezos Center for Innovation;” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, until 8 p.m. on Thursdays; Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $13.95-$19.95, free for ages 14 and younger; surcharge for “Edible City” exhibit (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

“Apollo,” Museum of Flight

ONGOING Unique artifacts from flights to the Moon in the 1960s on display including Moon rocks, the only Viking Mars lander on Earth, space suits, the first Apollo spacecraft and the historic Apollo 12 engines, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $13-$23 (206-764-5720 or museumofflight.org).

Park events

Family Fun Evenings

FRI Art activities, games, entertainment for kids, 6 p.m. Friday, Donnie Chin International Children’s Park, 700 S. Lane St., Seattle (downtownseattleparks.com).

Friday Night BBQ & Bowls

FRI Try lawn bowling, instructions available, flat-soled shoes required, bring something to grill, 6 p.m. Friday, Jefferson Park Lawn Bowling Club, 4103 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle; free (seattlebowls.org).

National Parks/State Parks Free Entrance Day

FRI No entrance fees at all National Parks, National Park Service Birthday Friday (nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks-htm); free day use at all state parks, no Discover Pass required; National Park Service 101st Birthday Friday (discoverpass.wa.gov/136/State-Parks-Free-Days).

Tweets and Treats Bird Walk

SAT Coffee, tea and treats, walk for beginning and intermediate birders ages 8 and older, binoculars provided, 10 a.m. Saturday, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $7, preregister (brownpapertickets.com/event/3052568).

Summer at SAM

SAT Activities for all ages inspired by SAM’s special exhibitions, “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors” at Seattle Art Museum and installations by Christopher Paul Jordan and Spencer Finch at Olympic Sculpture Park; outdoor yoga for all levels, 9-10 a.m. and 10:30-11:30 a.m.; art activities, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; public tour of the park, 1 p.m.; Zumba dance fitness, 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free (summer.site.seattleartmuseum.org/).

Lake Hills Green Belt Evening Ranger Hike

SAT Walk with a Bellevue Park Ranger to listen for nocturnal animals, 8 p.m. Saturday, Lake Hills Greenbelt, 15416 S.E. 16th St., Bellevue; free (425-452-6993).

Hilltop Street Fair

SAT Activities, food, games, and music for all ages, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, People’s Park, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Tacoma (hbatacoma.com/).

Lake Sammamish State Park Summer Programs

SAT-SUN Programs for kids include Amazing Animals, 1:30 p.m. Saturdays; guided exploration of park trails, sturdy hiking shoes strongly recommended, for all ages but mainly oriented to older children and adults, 10 a.m. Sundays, Lake Sammamish State Park, 20606 S.E. 56th St., Issaquah; programs free, Discover Pass required for parking (parks.state.wa.us/533/Lake-Sammamish).

Concerts and Events at the Locks

SAT-SUN Lynnwood Community Band, 2 p.m. Saturday; The Tempos big band, 2 p.m. Sunday, Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle; free (www.nws.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Locks-and-Dams/Chittenden-Locks/Calendar-of-Events/).

Arboretum walk

SUN Tour leaders share some of their favorite plants, garden areas, and history of the Arboretum, 1 p.m. Sunday, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle; free (206-543-8800 or uwbotanicgardens.org).

NPI Fourteenth Anniversary Picnic

SUN Northwest Progressive Institute picnic with speakers, food, speakers, information about the organization, 5 p.m. Sunday, Perrigo Park, 9011 196th Ave. N.E., Redmond; pay what you want, suggested minimum donation of $25, preregister with preference of hamburger, hot dog, garden burger, or salmon burger (nwprogressive.org/picnic/).

CrossFit

WED Drop-in fitness session, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Occidental Park, Occidental Avenue South and South Main Street, Seattle; free (downtownseattleparks.com).

Summer at SAM

AUG. 31 Outdoor concerts, art making, food trucks, Kids Corner, tour, 6-8 p.m.; Sculptured Dance performances by Pacific Northwest Ballet, 6 p.m. Aug. 31, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free (summer.site.seattleartmuseum.org/).

Northwest Stream Center

ONGOING Outdoor experience including deep forest, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through August, 600 128th St. S.E., McCollum Park, Everett; $7, space limited, reservations recommended, no dogs (425-316-8592 or streamkeeper.org).

Jetty Island Ferry

ONGOING Ferry to two-mile, sandy island, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays, Jetty Landing & Boat Launch, 10th Street and West Marine View Drive, Everett; $1-$2 suggested donation; reservations recommended (425-257-8304 or /everettwa.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Jetty-Island-82).

Remlinger Farms Country Fair Fun Park

ONGOING Barnyard animals, pony rides, steam train, kiddie rides, entertainment, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily, 32610 N.E. 32nd St., Carnation; $12.76-$14.94 (425-333-4135 or remlingerfarms.com/index.htm).

Mount Rainier National Park

ONGOING Wildflowers now in bloom, sites include Skyline Trail at Paradise and Summerland on the route to Sunrise, or view from your vehicle in meadows surrounding Sunrise and Paradise and Tipsoo Lake at the top of Chinook Pass; entrance wait times and limited parking, especially on weekends; Longmire Museum, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily; Henry M. Jackson Memorial Visitor Center at Paradise, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily; Paradise Inn dining, gift shop, 10 a.m.-6:45 p.m. daily; Ohanapecosh Visitor Center, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; Sunrise Visitor Center, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily; Mount Rainier National Park, 39000 State Route 706 E., Mount Rainier; $25/vehicle; $10/walk or bicycle in; $20/motorcycle (360-569-2211 or nps.gov/mora/index.htm).

Crystal Mountain Resort Gondola

ONGOING Gondola ride to the summit with miles of hiking trails, Summit Gift Shop, guided walks on select days, picnic tables, leashed dogs welcome, gondola is wheelchair accessible; 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sundays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturdays, Crystal Mountain, 33914 Crystal Mountain Blvd., Mount Rainier National Park; $12-$23, ages 3 and younger free (360-663-3050 or crystalmountainresort.com/).

Performances/outdoor movies

Belltown Beats

FRI Performances by local musicians, 6:30-8 p.m. Fridays, Bell Street Park, Bell Street from First to Fifth Avenue, Seattle; free (Gigs4U.org).

KEXP Concerts at the Mural

FRI All-ages concerts by bands from the local independent music scene, beer garden, low chairs and blankets welcome, large coolers/ice chests, umbrellas, pets, video and audio recorders not allowed; 5 p.m. Friday, Mural Amphitheatre, Seattle Center, Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com).

Outdoor Movies, Westlake Park

FRI Movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” dusk Friday, Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle; free (206-613-3206 or www.downtownseattleparks.com/).

Movies in the Park, Bainbridge

FRI Movies at dusk, concessions available; “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” 8 p.m. Friday, Battle Point Park, 11299 Arrow Point Drive N.E., Bainbridge Island; free (biparks.org).

Center City Cinema

SAT Pre-movie activities, movie at sunset; “Big Hero 6” 6 p.m. Saturday, Hing Hay Park, 409 Maynard Ave. S., Seattle (206-684-7710 or downtownseattleparks.com).

Movies at the Mural

SAT Outdoor movie, bring blankets or low-back chairs, no large bags or coolers or umbrellas; “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” (PG-13) dusk Saturday, Mural Amphitheatre, Seattle Center, Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com).

Nudestock

SAT Rock and blues performances by local musicians; pool, hot tubs, sand volleyball court, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Tiger Mountain Family Nudist Park, 24050 SE 127th St, Issaquah; $16 (425-392-6833 or TigerMtNudists.com).

Blues and Cool Jazz, Freeway Park

SUN Performances include electric blues and smooth jazz; Big Road Blues, 2 p.m. Sunday, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle (gigs4U.org).

Seattle Peace Concerts

SUN Outdoor concert for all ages with local bands, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Gas Works Park, 2101 N. Northlake Way, Seattle; free, nonperishable food bank donations collected (seapeace.org/).

Viipurin Lauluveikot/The Singing Fellows of Viipuri, Finland

SUN West Coast Jubilee Tour choir performance in celebration of Finland’s centennial year of independence, 3 p.m. Sunday, University Unitarian Church, 6556 35th Ave. N.E., Seattle; $10-$20 (brownpapertickets.com/event/2980672).

Bellevue Downtown Movies in the Park

TUE Pre-movie entertainment, outdoor movie at dusk, donations for local charities requested; “The Sandlot,” donation of new or slightly used adult clothing requested, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bellevue Downtown Park, 10201 N.E. Fourth St., Bellevue (425-452-4240 or bellevueoutdoormovies.com).

Violin to Vietnam

TUE Benefit concert Supporting the Teaching of Music to youths in Vietnam, featuring visiting Concertmaster Stephane Ngoc Tran from Denmark, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, 719 S. King St., Seattle; $35-$45 (brownpapertickets.com/event/3055639).

Outdoor Movie, Freeway Park

AUG. 31 Kubrick’s classic “Dr. Strangelove,” free popcorn and candy, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle (firsthill.org).

Gas Station Blues

AUG. 31 Washington Blues Society outdoor, all-ages concerts, beer, wine and barbecue available, bring a chair or blanket, 7 p.m. Aug. 31, 232 Front St., Issaquah; free (425-391-1113 or downtownissaquah.com).

Running

The Fun Color Run

PLAN AHEAD Get blasted at color stations throughout 5K run, noon Sept. 2, Seattle Center, Seattle; $15-$65 (funcolorrun5k.com).

Sales/Shopping

Zucchini Races

FRI Kids decorate and race zucchinis, 4-6 p.m., market 3:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Phinney Farmers Market, 6532 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle (seattlefarmersmarkets.org).

A Very Vintage Market

SAT Vintage sale indoors with 35 vendors, vintage clothing, toys, furniture, housewares, sale lobby with all items $5 or less, food vendor, tarot reading available; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Lake City Community Center, 12531 28th Ave. N.E., Seattle; $3 (averyvintagemarket.com).

Candy Cane Lane Yard Sale

SAT Neighborhood sale to support annual Candy Cane Lane holiday lights festival, proceeds pay for supplies and electricity for communal displays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Northeast Park Road and Ravenna Boulevard, Seattle (206-941-7498).

Pacific Galleries Flea Market

SAT Antique and vintage items, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Pacific Galleries, 241 S. Lander St., Seattle (206-292-3999 or pacgal.com).

Whidbey Artists Open Studio Tour

SAT-SUN Artist studios with work by 60 artists open, rest stop at Pacific Northwest Art School, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Pacific Northwest Art School, 15 NW Birch Street, Coupeville (whidbeyworkingartists.com).

Capitol Hill Garage Sale Day

SUN Sales around the neighborhood and in the park, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Cal Anderson Park, 1635 11th Ave, Seattle (capitolhillgaragesale.com).

So Bazaar

AUG. 31 Pop-up Night Market music, shopping, and food in otherworldly settings, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 31, Redmond Central Connector Park, Northeast Leary Way and 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond (425-556-2352 or RedmondSoBazaar.com).

Special interest

54th Anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech

SAT Kent Black Action Commission hosts tribute to the 54th anniversary of the historic march on Washington, D.C., including replay of Dr. King’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech and “Let’s Stand in Solidarity” event to pledge against hate, addressing the recent events in Charlottesville, VA; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Burlington Green Park, West Meeker Street and Railroad Avenue North, Kent (kentblackactioncommission.org).

Experience Historical Kent Holy Spirit Parish Open House

SAT Holy Spirit Parish, on the site of St. Anthony Parish, built in 1924, with original stained glass windows, 3 p.m. Saturday, Holy Spirit Parish, 304 Third Ave. N., Kent (253-854-4330 or KentWA.gov/ExperienceHistoricalKent).

Viking Day

SAT See how the Vikings lived, Viking Village and demonstrations including card and inkle weaving, shoe making, bead making, cooking, combat demonstration, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Bothell Sons of Norway, 23905 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell; free (bothellsonsofnorway.org).

How to Identify Fake News

TUE Overview of fake news and the information cycle, how to evaluate information, resources and practices to identify fake news, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Seattle Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle; free, registration not required (206-386-4636).

BraBedazzle

AUG. 31 Drop in to help decorate bras to decorate local businesses in Everett for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, craft supplies provided or bring your own, noon-7 p.m. Aug. 31, Citrine Health, 2940 W. Marine View Dr., Everett (425-259-9899, ext. 113).

Seattle Public Library Special Collections

PLAN AHEAD Scrapbooks, photos, yearbooks and other ephemera related to Seattle Schools, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 5; see Edward Curtis’ “The North American Indian,” Volume 11, the Nootka and Haida nations, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 23; Seattle Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle; free, online preregistration required (206-386-4636 or spl.org).

Swimming

Lifeguards at Seattle beaches

FRI-SUN Life guards on duty, weather permitting, noon-7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; East Green Lake, 7201 E. Green Lake Dr. N.; Magnuson, Northeast 65th Street and Sand Point Way Northeast; Madrona, 853 Lake Washington Blvd.; Pritchard Beach, 8400 55th Ave. S., Seattle, all through Sunday; and Matthews, 9300 51st Ave. N.E.; Madison, 1900 43rd Ave. E.; Mt. Baker, 2301 Lake Washington Blvd. S.; Seward, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S.; and West Green Lake, 7312 W. Green Lake Dr., Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov/2017/05/04/everyone-water-summer/).

Mounger Pool

ONGOING Two outdoor pools, Big Pool with corkscrew slide, shallow Little Pool; swim lessons, open swims, themed events, daily through Sept. 10, 2535 32nd Ave. W., Seattle; fees vary (206-684-4708 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/mounger-pool).

Colman Pool

ONGOING Outdoor saltwater pool with giant tube slide, public swims, lap swims, family swims, daily through Sept. 4; Lincoln Park, 8603 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle; fees vary (206-684-7494 or /seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/colman-pool).

Seattle Parks wading pools and spray parks

ONGOING Spray parks open daily at several local parks; shallow wading pools open on warm days at 20 locations, days and hours vary, hotline updated at 9 a.m. daily, Seattle (206-684-7796 or seattle.gov/parks/find/spray-parks-and-wading-pools).

Lifeguards, Bellevue beaches

ONGOING Life guards on duty, weather permitting, through Sept. 4; noon-7 p.m. daily, Newcastle, 4400 Lake Washington Blvd. S.E.; Clyde, 2 92nd Ave. N.E.; and Enatai, 3519 108th Ave. S.E., Bellevue (parks.bellevuewa.gov/parks-and-trails/beach-lifeguard-schedule).

Henry Moses Aquatic Center

ONGOING Lap pool, leisure pool with slides, water spray play, lazy river, concessions, daily through Sept. 4, 1719 S.E. Maple Valley Highway, Renton; $3-$15 (425-430-6780 or rentonwa.gov).

Tours

Trail to Treasure Historic Tours of Pioneer Square

FRI-SUN Guided walking tour to explore the history of the city’s oldest neighborhood, 2 p.m. Friday-Sunday; self-guided tour maps available; Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, 319 Second Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-220-4240 or www.nps.gov/klse/learn/news/trail2treasure.htm).

Cedar River Watershed Tour

SAT-SUN Stories, quarter-mile walk along Masonry Dam, Chester Morse Lake, for ages 10 through adult, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; Family Watershed Tour, 1/4 mile walking, 2-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Cedar River Watershed Education Center, 19901 Cedar Falls Road S.E., North Bend; $5-$10, by reservation (206-733-9421 or seattle.gov/util/EnvironmentConservation/OurWatersheds/CedarRiverWatershed/ProgramsTours/index.htm).

Workshops

Women’s Rights Day event: Celebrate 50 years of Revolutionary Feminism

SAT Women’s Day event, join community activists at a working-class gala to commemorate Radical Women’s 50 years of organizing and the battles ahead, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, New Freeway Hall, 5018 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; $3-$5/door donation; $10/dinner at 6 p.m. (206-722-6057 or RadicalWomen.org).