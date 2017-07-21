A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, July 21-27, 2017.

Animal events

Old Dog Haven Walk for Old Dogs

SUN Walk for Old Dogs 1/3 mile around the park, dogs and people of all ages welcome; Old Dog Pageant with competitions for Best Costume, Best Trick and Best Dance; all proceeds benefit Old Dog Haven, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Cromwell Park, North 179th Street and Meridian Avenue North, Shoreline; $25 (360-653-0311 or odhwalkforolddogs.org).

Auto events

All British Field Meet

SAT Hundreds of British vehicles on display, featuring a salute to classic MGs, vendors, cars for sale, swap meet, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Saint Edward State Park, 14445 Juanita Drive N.E., Kenmore; parking $10 cash (abfm.com/).

Car show

SUN All Mopar, 9 a.m. Sunday, Triple XXX Root Beer Drive-In, 98 N.E. Gilman Blvd., Issaquah (425-392-1266 or triplexrootbeer.com).

Goodguys Pacific Northwest Nationals

PLAN AHEAD Exhibit of 3,000 hot rods, custom cars, trick cars and muscle cars through 1972, vendors, swap meet, entertainment, Kids’ zone, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. July 28, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. July 29, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. July 30, Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup; $20, $6/ages 7-12, ages 6 and younger free (good-guys.com/pnwn-2017).

Benefits

A Night in Spain

SAT Wallingford Community Senior Center fundraiser, sangria, tapas, paella, flamenco dancing, dessert dash, 6 p.m. Saturday, Wallingford Senior Center, 4649 Sunnyside Ave. N., Seattle; $75 (206-461-7825 or wallingfordseniors.org/night-in-spain-2/).

Cancer Awareness Walkathon

SAT VT Seva Seattle hosts 5K Run/Walk-A-Thon, all proceeds benefit Seattle Children’s Hospital, 8 a.m. Saturday, Marymoor Park, 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $25 (www.facebook.com/events/129044347665661).

CRY Summer Splash

SAT Food, games, music and water to benefit Cry (Child Rights and You), 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Luther Burbank Park, 2040 84th Ave. S.E., Mercer Island; $5, ages 11 and younger free (cryseattle.org/summersplash).

Bottles & Brushes at the Bravern

SAT Benefits Dress For Success Seattle to support and empower women; Paint Party, wine available, 4 p.m. Saturday, The Bravern, 11111 N.E. Eighth Street, Bellevue; $45 (eventbrite.com/e/bottles-brushes-tickets-35524729422?aff=es2).

Mangrove Action Day

MON Help reverse the loss of mangrove forests and communities sustained by mangroves, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Washington Park Arboretum, Seattle; $35 (flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTg3NDU).

Game of Chefs

WED Party and fundraiser, chefs competition to create creative dishes using local products, benefits Seattle Good Business Network, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Pike Place Market Atrium Kitchen, Seattle; $100 (seattlemade.org/events/seattle-made-game-chefs/).

Tasting Flight Wine Event

JULY 27-28 Fundraiser for the zoo with Northwest wines in the North Meadow, 6-9 p.m. July 27-28, Woodland Park Zoo, Seattle; $32-$80 (zoo.org).

Taste of the Valley

PLAN AHEAD Music, food, drink tasting hosted by Rotary Club of Maple Valley, 4 p.m. July 28, Wilderness Village, Maple Valley; $40-$45 (maplevalleyrotary.org/taste-of-the-valley/).

Birding

Morning Treats & Tweets

SAT For beginning and intermediate birders, coffee and a doughnut, walk to learn about birds, binoculars provided, 10 a.m. Saturday, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $7, preregister (206-652-2444 or sewardpark.audubon.org/events/morning-treats-tweets-3).

Dance

Skandia Dance

FRI Dance lesson, 7:30 p.m., dance with live Scandinavian music, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $10-$15 (425-954-5262 or skandia-folkdance.org).

Music and Dance Series, Cama Beach

FRI-SAT Tunes on the Beach acoustic music around the campfire, 7 p.m. Friday; family dance with callers and lives music, 7 p.m. Saturday, Cama Beach Historical State Park, Camano Island; free, Discover Pass required for parking (360-902-8635 or parks.state.wa.us/folkarts).

Friday dance

FRI Cha-cha dance lesson, 7 p.m.; dance to a variety of music with DJ, 8 p.m. Friday, Rockin’ Horse Dance Barn, 11820 150th Ave. S.E., Renton; $10-$12 (425-255-9211 or learn2dance4fun.com).

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

SAT Lesson, program of international folk dances, 7 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $7-$5 (206-524-7360 or sno-king.org).

Ballard Elks Dance

SUN Dance to ballroom, Latin, swing with DJ, beginners welcome, 7 p.m. Sunday, Ballard Elks Club, 6411 Seaview Ave. N.W., Seattle; $7 (207-784-0827 or ballardelks.org).

Dancing ‘til dusk

TUES-JULY 27 Outdoor dancing for all ages, instruction first hour; Swingin’ In the Rain with Dina Blade, 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Westlake Park, 401 Pine St.; Kevin Buster’s Lunch Money swing and blues, 6-9:30 p.m. July 27, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; free; subject to rain cancellation (206-264-5646 or danceforjoy.biz/dancingtildusk/).

Fairs/Festivals

Bite of Seattle

FRI-SUN Food by 60+ restaurants and vendors, no combo or food item over $10; local craft beer and cider tasting, music and entertainment stages, beer gardens with local craft beer and local spirits cocktails, chefs’ live cooking demonstrations and mystery ingredient cook-offs at The Bite Cooks! stage, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. July Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, free admission; movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” 8:30 p.m. Friday, Mural Amphitheatre; The Alley benefiting Food Lifeline, five mini entrees, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily or while supplies last, $15; The Bite Cooks Lounge VIP Experience with food samples, chef demos, bar, 2-4:30 and 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, 1-4 p.m. and 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. and 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, $35-$50/session; Seattle Center, Seattle (425-295-3262 or biteofseattle.com).

White Center Jubilee Days

FRI-SUN Carnival, hours vary through Sunday, Steve Cox Memorial Park, 1321 S.W. 102nd St., Seattle; Custom Car Show, lowriders, street rods, muscle cars, classics, motorcycles, trucks, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 1616 S.W. 100th St.; Street Fair with vendors, entertainment, kids’ activities, beer garden, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 16th Avenue Southwest and Southwest 100th Street and surrounding area, Seattle; parade, 11 a.m. Sunday, on 16th Avenue Southwest from Southwest 112th Street to Southwest 100th Street, Seattle (jubileedays.org).

Renton River Days

FRI-SUN Community celebration with parade, entertainment, Nibble of Renton food vendors, art show, art market, vendors, kids’ activities, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Liberty Park, 1101 Bronson Way N., Renton; parade, 10 a.m. Saturday, on South Third Street from Shattuck Avenue to Liberty Park, Renton (425-430-6514 or rentonriverdays.org).

Des Moines Waterland Festival & Parade

FRI-SUN Kids parade, grand parade, 5:45 p.m. Saturday along Marine View Drive; Wooden Boat Show, Friday-Sunday at the Marina; carnival, Friday-Sunday, Field House; Wheels and Keels Car, Motorcycle and Wooden Boat Show, live music, food trucks, beer/wine garden, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Des Moines Marina, Des Moines (destinationdesmoines.org/waterland-festival).

Vashon Island Strawberry Festival

FRI-SUN Beer garden, 6 p.m., street dance 9 p.m. Friday; Grand Parade, 11 a.m. Saturday; arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities, entertainment, beer garden, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; Saturday Street Dance, 7 and 9 p.m., free swing dance lesson, 6 p.m. Saturday; classic car parade, 11:45 a.m. Sunday, downtown Vashon, Vashon Island; shuttle buses from the ferry dock, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. July 22, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. July 23, $2/person each way, exact change (business.vashonchamber.com).

Washington Lavender Festival

FRI-SUN Street Fair, Food Court, music, farm tours, Friday-Sunday, Sequim (lavenderfestival.com/).

Whidbey Island Fair

FRI-SUN Carnival, exhibits, demonstrations, commercial and food vendors, 4H animals, petting zoo, pony rides, entertainment, beer and wine garden, 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, Whidbey Island Fairgrounds, 819 Camano Ave., Langley; $5-$8, ages 5 and younger free; parade, 10 a.m. Saturday from downtown Langley to the fairgrounds (360-221-4677 or fair.whidbeyislandfair.com/home/info).

West Seattle Grand Parade

SAT Seafair royalty, Pirates, clowns, marching bands, drill teams, floats, 11 a.m. Saturday, California Avenue Southwest from Southwest Lander Street to Southwest Edmunds Street, Seattle (thewestseattleparade.com/).

Rainier Beach BAAMFest

SAT Cultural celebration, music, dance, spoken word, visual arts, food, artists; jazz artist Michael Powers, Love City Love, OBGs, B-Boys Massive Monkeys, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Rainier Beach Community Center, 8825 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (rainierbeachmerchants.com/baamfest/).

NW SolarFest Sustainable Living Fair

SAT Learn how to live a more sustainable life, KIDZone activities; tour tiny houses, see electric transportation, test ride an electric bike, solar art gallery, Barter Fair, Conversation Cafe, displays and vendors, food, entertainment, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave. N., Shoreline; free (shorelinesolar.org/).

Flying Heritage Collection SkyFair

SAT Air and ground show with vintage aircraft and tanks, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Flying Heritage Collection, 3407 109th St. S.W., Everett; $7-$15 (206-342-4243 or flyingheritage.com).

White River Bon Odori

SAT Japanese folk dances, Taiko drums, food vendors, beer garden, 4-9:30 p.m. Saturday, White River Buddhist Temple, 3625 Auburn Way N., Auburn (253-833-1442 or wrbt.org).

Alki Art Fair

SAT-SUN Art vendors, food vendors, music, performances, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, live music until 9 p.m. Saturday, 8 p.m. Sunday, Alki Beach Park, 1702 Alki Ave. S.W., Seattle (alkiartfair.org/).

Medieval St. James Faire

SAT-SUN Crafts, minstrels, magics, food, activities, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $6-$10 (425-788-8624 or camlann.org/St%20James_faire.htm).

Chinatown Seafair Parade

SUN Marching bands, clowns, floats, dragon and lion dances, 7 p.m. Sunday, on South King Street from Eighth Avenue South to Fifth Avenue South, on South Weller Street to Eighth Avenue South, Seattle (seattlechinesechamber.org).

Parkadilly at Lake Sammamish Kids’ Concert, Fair & Fun

SUN Activities for families and children, entertainment including Tim Noah, Rhythms of India, Ian Dobson Steel Drums, Hoopsmiles Hula Hoop Performer, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Lake Sammamish State Park, 20606 S.E. 56th St., Issaquah; free (lakesammamishfriends.org/event/parkadilly-lake-sammamish/).

SnoHomo Pride Festival

SUN First Pride celebration for Snohomish County to support our LGBTQ+ & Allies community for a family friendly event with entertainment, guest speakers, music, food, community information, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Legion Memorial Park, 145 Alverson Blvd., Everett (www.facebook.com/events/1857228257854090).

Greenwood Seafair Parade

WED The oldest neighborhood Seafair parade in the region with more than 100 entrants, bands, drill teams, floats, pirates, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Greenwood Avenue from North 95th Street to North 85th Street, then west to Sixth Avenue Northwest, Seattle (phinneycenter.org/parade/).

Bellevue Arts Museum ARTSfair

PLAN AHEAD Art and crafts by 300 artists, BAM exhibitions, KIDSfair, the Sound & Movement Stage, food trucks, 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. July 28-30, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. July 30, Bellevue Arts Museum and downtown Bellevue (bellevuearts.org/bam-artsfair).

Bellevue Festival of the Arts

PLAN AHEAD Juried arts and crafts fair, entertainment, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. July 28-29, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 30, Cost Plus World Market, Bellevue (bellevuefest.org).

Sixth Street Fair

PLAN AHEAD Original work by 100 artists, kids’ space, food vendors, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. July 28-29, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 30, Northeast Sixth Street and 106th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue (bellevuedowntown.com/events/6th-street-fair/overview).

Tour de Terrace

PLAN AHEAD Parade, 7 p.m. July 28; car show, 5k fun run/walk, music, carnival, fireworks, street fair, arts and crafts vendors, food booths and beer garden, 7-11 p.m. July 28, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. July 29, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. July 30, Evergreen Playfield, Mountlake Terrace (tourdeterrace.org/).

Enumclaw Street Fair

PLAN AHEAD Family fun-zone rides and games, music, craft vendors, food vendors, 5k run and 1k kids dash, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, auto display, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. July 28-29, Enumclaw (enumclawstreetfair.com).

Lake Stevens Aquafest

PLAN AHEAD Basketball tournament, beverage garden, boat parade, carnival, classic car show, dfireworks, parade, movie in the park, pet show, family funfest, arts and crafts, food vendors, water ski and wakeboard tournament, July 28-30, Lake Stevens (aquafest.com/).

Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games & Clan Gathering

PLAN AHEAD Highland pubs, piping, food vendors, Scottish singalong, Ceilidh Scottish party with dancing, 5:30-11 p.m. July 28, free admission; North American Scottish Athletics Championship, pipe bands, Highland dancers competing, food vendors, Scottish animals, Celtic vendors, performers; 8 a.m.-11 p.m. July 29; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. July 30, Enumclaw Expo Center, Enumclaw; $12-$17 (sshga.org).

Whaling Days Festival, Silverdale

PLAN AHEAD Carnival, 5-10 p.m. July 28, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. July 29; beer and wine garden, entertainment, 5-10 p.m. July 28, noon-10 p.m. July 29, noon-6 p.m. July 30; fireworks show, 10 p.m. July 29; Meals on Wheels Kitsap Whale of a Run, 8:45 a.m. July 29; Grand Parade, 11 a.m. July 29, Silverdale Way Northwest; Street Fair, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. July 29, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 30; Dyes Inlet Canoe Races, 9 a.m. July 30, Silverdale Waterfront Park, Silverdale (whalingdays.com/).

Seafair Torchlight Fanfest, Run and Parade

PLAN AHEAD Torchlight FanFest exhibits, food vendors, preview the parade units and floats, noon-6 p.m. July 29, Seattle Center; 8K or 5K Torchlight Run, 6 p.m. July 29, $45-$55; 68th annual parade with 100 parade units along Fourth Avenue, 7:30 p.m. July 29, Seattle; reserved parade seating available (seafair.com/events).

Bainbridge SummerFest

PLAN AHEAD Classic car show, touch-a-truck, entertainment, kids’ activities, food vendors, beer garden, 4-10 p.m. July 29, Battle Point Park, Bainbridge Island (biparks.org/special-events/).

Nubian Jam Community Festival

PLAN AHEAD Celebration of African and African-American culture for all ages with music, inspiration, food, craft vendors, entertainment, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. July 29, Forest Park, Everett (nubianjameverett.org).

Ethnic Fest

PLAN AHEAD Kid’s zones, entertainment stages, arts, crafts and food vendors, noon-7 p.m. July 29-30, Wright Park, Tacoma (ethnicfest.org).

Pista Sa Nayon

PLAN AHEAD Filipino American community festival, food vendors, entertainment, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. July 30, Seward Park Amphitheater, Seattle (pista.org).

Food/beverage events

Summer Beer Taste

SAT Tasting of beers from local microbreweries, pub snacks, music, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Phinney Neighborhood Center, 6532 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $25-$30 (206-783-2244 or phinneycenter.org).

Food Truck Fest

SUN Food trucks and entertainment, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Wright Park, 501 S. I St., Tacoma (metroparkstacoma.org/foodtruckfest/).

Gardens/gardening

Family Fun, Evergreen Arboretum

SAT Music, games, art making, exploring the garden, for all ages, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Evergreen Arboretum and Gardens, Marine Drive at Alverson Boulevard, Everett; free (425-257-8597 or evergreenarboretum.com).

Heronswood Garden Plant Sale & Open

SAT Plant sale with 12 nurseries, tribal food and crafts, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Heronswood, 7530 N.E. 288th St., Kingston (360-297-9623 or heronswoodgarden.org/events).

Hobbies

PowellsWood Storytelling Festival

FRI-SAT Storytelling workshops, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday, $50-$115; storytelling around the garden for adults, families, and children, food vendors, July 22, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, $5-$20; PowellsWood, 430 S. Dash Point Road, Federal Way (253-529-1620 or powellswoodfestival.com/).

Antique & Classic Boat Show

SAT Display of antique and classic boats, boat rides, boater education, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, 1201 Lake Washington Blvd. N., Renton; free (acbs-pnw.org).

Quidditch Fest

SAT The world of Harry Potter, join in a game of Quidditch and other Hogwarts-inspired games and activities, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Skagit River Park, 1100 S. Skagit St., Burlington; free (360-755-0760 or burlingtonwa.gov/library).

Reading Party, Des Moines Beach Park

TUE Bring a blanket/lawn chair and favorite summer read (or find one on-site), soothing music by a local DJ, light refreshments provided, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Des Moines Beach Park, 22030 Cliff Avenue S., Des Moines (253-839-0121 or kcls.org).

Museum events

Friday at the Fort

FRI Summer party with live music, craft beers, Washington wines and snacks, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $12-$15 (metroparkstacoma.org/fort-nisqually-living-history-museum).

Day Out With Thomas

FRI-SUN Ride train pulled by Thomas the Tank Engine, Thomas and Friends Imagination Station activities, meet Sir Topham Hatt, music, vendors, Friday-Sunday, Northwest Railway Museum, Snoqualmie; $23-$26, by reservation (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).

Drive-In Movie at LeMay, America’s Car Museum

SAT Movie on outdoor 40-foot screen, watch in your car or from a blanket or chair, food available, movie at dusk; “Ghostbusters” (1984), 4:30 p.m. Saturday, LeMay — America’s Car Museum, 2702 East D St., Tacoma; free, museum admission not included (253-779-8490 or americascarmuseum.org).

Mary Olson Farm

SAT-SUN Preserved historic farm with a cow, chickens, mini donkeys, farmhouse, picnic areas, noon-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, 28728 Green River Road, Auburn; free $2-$5 donation suggested (253-288-7433 or wrvmuseum.org/visit_the_farm.html).

Glass Fest Northwest

SUN Glassmaking demonstrations, sale of glass art and other arts and crafts by 25 vendors, entertainment, family activities, food, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Museum of Glass outdoor plaza, 1801 E. Dock St., Tacoma (253-284-4750 or museumofglass.org).

Grand Ridge Mine Hike

SUN Issaquah History Museums hike to explore Issaquah’s longest-lasting coal mining operation, 10 a.m. Sunday, East Sunset Trailhead, Issaquah; $7.50-$10, preregistration required (issaquahhistory.org).

Food and Story: Joong

TUE Legend behind the traditional Chinese rice dumpling joong, aka zongzi, tasting, learn about the evolution of Chinese-American food in Seattle, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $15 (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

MoPOP

ONGOING “Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited;” “Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds,” “The Art of Rube Goldberg,” “Infinite Worlds of Science Fiction,” “Indie Game Revolution,” “Fantasy: Worlds of Myth and Magic,” “Can’t Look Away: The Lure of Horror Film;” “David Bowie: Starman, Shot By Mick Rock,” 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $17-$31 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org/).

“Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors”

ONGOING Five of the artist’s immersive, multi-reflective Infinity Mirror Rooms and 60 works on paper, paintings and sculpture from the 1950s to the present, through Sept. 10, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $24.95-$34.95, ages 12 and younger free; advance tickets no longer available, limited day-of tickets will be available on-site (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor

ONGOING Artifacts from the First Imperial Dynasty of China, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $24.75-$32.75 (206-443-3611 or pacificsciencecenter.org).

Summer at MOHAI

ONGOING Exhibits include “Edible City: A Delicious Journey,” through Sept. 10; “It’s Raining Cats and Dogs,” the history of pets in Seattle; “Maritime Seattle,” “True Northwest: The Seattle Journey” and “Bezos Center for Innovation;” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. dail, until 8 p.m. on Thursdays; special events, “Waterway: The Story of Seattle’s Locks and Ship Canal,” 7 p.m. July 12, $15; Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $13.95-$19.95, free for ages 14 and younger; surcharge for “Edible City” exhibit (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

“Apollo,” Museum of Flight

ONGOING Unique artifacts from flights to the Moon in the 1960s on display including Moon rocks, a lunar rover moon buggy, the only Viking Mars lander on Earth, space suits, the first Apollo spacecraft and the historic Apollo 12 engines, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $13-$23 (206-764-5720 or museumofflight.org).

Park events

CrossFit

FRI Drop-in fitness session, 6:30-7:30 a.m. Fridays, Occidental Park, Occidental Avenue South and South Main Street, Seattle; free (downtownseattleparks.com).

Friday Night BBQ & Bowls

FRI Try lawn bowling, instructions available, flat-soled shoes required, bring something to grill, 6 p.m. Fridays, Jefferson Park Lawn Bowling Club, 4103 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle; free (seattlebowls.org).

Family Fun Evenings

FRI Art activities, games, entertainment for kids, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Donnie Chin International Children’s Park, 700 S. Lane St., Seattle (downtownseattleparks.com).

Beach Naturalists at Low Tide

FRI-TUE Explore the beach at low tide with Seattle Aquarium naturalists, 9 a.m.-noon Friday; 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; 9:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Sunday; 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday; 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday; Olympic Sculpture Park, Carkeek Park, Golden Gardens, South Alki, Lincoln Park, Seattle; Seahurst Park, Burien; Des Moines Beach Park and Saltwater State Park, Des Moines; Richmond Beach Park, Shoreline; free (seattleaquarium.org/beach-naturalist).

Yoga on the Lawn

SAT Yoga class, mats provided, noon Saturday, Cascade Playground Park, 333 Pontius Ave. N., Seattle; free (cascadeplayground.org).

Summer at SAM

SAT Activities for all ages inspired by SAM’s special exhibitions, “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors” at Seattle Art Museum and installations by Christopher Paul Jordan and Spencer Finch at Olympic Sculpture Park; outdoor yoga for all levels, 9-10 a.m. and 10:30-11:30 a.m.; art activities, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; public tour of the park, 1 p.m.; Zumba dance fitness, 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free (summer.site.seattleartmuseum.org/).

Lake Hills Greenbelt Ranger Walk

SAT Guided tour of the Greenbelt with history, stories, for all ages, 2-3 p.m. Saturdays, Lake Hills Greenbelt, 15416 S.E. 16th St., Bellevue; preregistration not required for groups smaller than 10 (425-452-7225).

Explore the beach at low tide, Redondo Beach

SAT Explore the beach at low tide with Seattle Aquarium naturalists, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Redondo Beach, 28203 Redondo Beach Drive S., Des Moines; free (seattleaquarium.org/beach-naturalist).

Seattle Parks beach walk

SAT-SUN Guided beach walk with park naturalist, 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, 4503 Beach Dr. S.W.; and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday, Discovery Park, 3801 W. Government Way, Seattle; free, preregister (206-386-4237).

Centennial Concerts and Events at the Locks

SAT-SUN Musica Molida street organ music, 2 p.m. Saturday; CD Release Concert from Making the Cut songwriting contest, 4:30 p.m. Saturday; Greenwood Concert Band, 2 p.m. Sunday; Sound and Fury Morris and Sword street dancing tradition, 7 p.m. Monday; Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle (www.nws.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Locks-and-Dams/Chittenden-Locks/Calendar-of-Events/).

Lake Sammamish State Park Summer Programs

SAT-SUN Programs include Amazing Animals for kids, 1:30 p.m. Saturdays; guided exploration of park trails, sturdy hiking shoes recommended, oriented to older children and adults, 10 a.m. Sundays, Lake Sammamish State Park, 20606 S.E. 56th St., Issaquah; programs free, Discover Pass required for parking (parks.state.wa.us/533/Lake-Sammamish).

Beach naturalists at low tide, Dash Point State Park

SAT-TUE Explore the beach at low tide with Seattle Aquarium naturalists, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; 9:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Sunday; 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday; 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dash Point State Park, 5700 S.W. Dash Point Road, Federal Way; free (seattleaquarium.org/beach-naturalist).

Arboretum Walk

SUN Tours focus on the variety of hydrangeas in our collection and other summer bloomers, 1 p.m. Sunday, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle; free (206-543-8800 or uwbotanicgardens.org).

Fitness classes, Freeway Park

MON-WEDS All levels welcome; Zumba, 6:30 p.m. Monday; yoga, noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; free (freewayparkassociation.org).

Junior Naturalists

WED For kids ages 4-10 with adult, walk 1.5 miles to discover signs of animals on land and water, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Cedar River Watershed Education Center, 19901 Cedar Falls Road S.E., North Bend; $5, free for adults; preregister (206-733-9421 or seattle.gov/util/environmentconservation/education/cedarriverwatershed/).

Spin classes, Westlake Park

WED Spin classes, 7 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, open cycling between classes, Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle (downtownseattleparks.com).

Summer at SAM

JULY 27 Outdoor concerts, art making, food trucks, Kids Corner, tour, 6-8 p.m. July 27, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free (summer.site.seattleartmuseum.org/).

Jetty Island Ferry

ONGOING Ferry to two-mile, sandy island, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays, Jetty Landing & Boat Launch, 10th Street and West Marine View Drive, Everett; $1-$2 suggested donation; reservations recommended (425-257-8304 or /everettwa.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Jetty-Island-82).

Remlinger Farms Country Fair Fun Park

ONGOING Barnyard animals, pony rides, steam train, kiddie rides, entertainment, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily, 32610 N.E. 32nd St., Carnation; $12.76-$14.94 (425-333-4135 or remlingerfarms.com/index.htm).

Mount Rainier National Park

ONGOING Trails, campgrounds, picnic areas, ranger programs; peak visitation in July and August when wildflowers are in bloom, entrance wait times and limited parking especially on weekends; Longmire Museum, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily; National Park Inn at Longmire Dining Room, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends and holidays; Henry M. Jackson Memorial Visitor Center at Paradise, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily; Paradise Inn dining, gift shop, 10 a.m.-6:45 p.m. daily; Ohanapecosh Visitor Center, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Sept. 17; Sunrise Visitor Center open; Mount Rainier National Park, 39000 State Route 706 E., Mount Rainier; $25/vehicle; $10/walk or bicycle in; $20/motorcycle (360-569-2211 or nps.gov/mora/index.htm).

Crystal Mountain Resort Gondola

ONGOING Gondola ride to the summit with miles of hiking trails, Summit Gift Shop, guided walks on select days, picnic tables, leashed dogs welcome, gondola is wheelchair accessible; 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sundays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturdays, Crystal Mountain, 33914 Crystal Mountain Blvd., Mount Rainier National Park; $12-$23, ages 3 and younger free (360-663-3050 or crystalmountainresort.com/).

Performances

Movies at the Marina

FRI Outdoor movie, free popcorn while supplies last, food truck, opens 5 p.m., guest moorage available by reservation; “Captain Ron,” 9 p.m. Friday, Shilshole Bay Marina, 7001 Seaview Ave. N.W., Seattle; free (206-787-3006 or portseattle.org/Marinas/Shilshole-Bay-Marina/Pages/Movies-at-the-Marina.aspx).

Belltown Beats

FRI Performances by local musicians, 6:30-8 p.m. Fridays, Bell Street Park, Bell Street from First to Fifth Avenue, Seattle; free (Gigs4U.org).

Music Under The Stars

FRI Classical music for all ages, 7:15 p.m. Fridays, Columbia Park, 4721 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (rainierartscenter.org).

Outdoor Movies, Westlake Park

FRI Movie “Ghostbusters (2016),” dusk Friday, Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle; free, rain may cancel (206-613-3206 or downtownseattleparks.com/).

Everett Cinema Under The Stars

FRI Pre-movie entertainment and activities, movies at dusk, snacks available; “Pete’s Dragon,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Thornton A. Sullivan Park at Silver Lake, 11405 Silver Lake Road, Everett; free (425-257-7117 or everettwa.gov).

GreenStage Shakespeare in the Park

FRI-SUN Outdoor performances of “The Comedy of Errors,” 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Lower Woodland Park, Seattle and 7 p.m. July 27, Lynndale Park, Lynnwood; “Richard II,” 7 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Lower Woodland Park; Backyard Bard one-hour, 4-actor performances of “Hamlet” 7 p.m. Friday, Wallingford Playfield, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Salmon Bay Park; and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Wallingford Playfield, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Salmon Bay Park, Seattle; free, donations appreciated (greenstage.org/shakespeare-in-the-park).

Wooden O Shakespeare in the Park

FRI-SUN “Much Ado About Nothing,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Klahanie Park, Issaquah; 7 p.m. Sunday, Luther Burbank Park, Mercer Island; 7 p.m. July 27, Issaquah Community Center; and “Pericles,” 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. July 27, Luther Burbank Park, Mercer Island; free, donations appreciated (seattleshakespeare.org/woodeno).

Darrington Bluegrass Festival

FRI-SUN Live music and vendors, 6-11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Darrington Music Park, Darrington; $30-$75, ages 12 and younger free (darringtonbluegrass.com/tickets.html).

Winthrop Rhythm & Blues Festival

FRI-SUN Celebrating its 30th year, p.m. Friday-Sunday, The Blues Ranch, Winthrop; $110 (800-820-9884 or winthropbluesfestival.org).

West Seattle Outdoor Movies

SAT Bring blankets and chairs for seating, snacks available, raffles for local charities, movies at dusk; “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” 6:30 p.m. Saturday, West Seattle YMCA, 4515 36th Ave. S.W., Seattle (westseattlemovies.blogspot.com/).

Center City Cinema

SAT Pre-movie activities, movie at sunset; “A Taste of Home” 6 p.m. Saturday, Hing Hay Park, 409 Maynard Ave. S., Seattle; call after 1 p.m. for rainout information (206-684-7710 or downtownseattleparks.com).

Seattle Outdoor Cinema, South Lake Union

SAT For ages 21 and older only; entertainment, food trucks, beer garden, movies at dusk; “S“The Big Lebowski,” 6 p.m. Saturday, South Lake Union Discovery Center, 101 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle; $10-$15 (seattleoutdoormovies.com).

Movies in the Park, Mercer Island

SAT Bring blankets, lawn chairs, flashlight, activities an hour before movie, snacks available; “The Never Ending Story,” 9:20 p.m. Saturday, Mercerdale Park, 77th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 32nd Street, Mercer Island (206-275-7609 or mercergov.org).

Seattle Peace Concerts

SUN Music by local bands, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Gas Works Park, 2101 N. Northlake Way, Seattle; free, food bank donations requested (seapeace.org/).

Blues and Cool Jazz, Freeway Park

SUN Performances include electric blues and smooth jazz; 2 p.m. Sunday, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle (gigs4U.org).

Music in the Park, Normandy Park

SUN Bring a blanket or lawn chair; magic show and concert for kids, 5 p.m. Sunday, Marvista Park, 20000 Fourth Ave. S.W., Normandy Park (goo.gl/vrtwGQ).

Edmonds Summer Concerts

SUN-TUE Live performances, 3-4 p.m. Sundays, Edmonds City Park; noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Hazel Miller Plaza; 5-6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Hazel Miller Plaza, Edmonds (edmondswa.gov/summer-concerts.html).

Bellevue Downtown Movies in the Park

TUE Pre-movie entertainment, outdoor movie at dusk, donations for local charities requested; “The Angry Birds Movie,” donations of grocery gift cards, individually packaged snacks requested; subject to weather cancellation, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bellevue Downtown Park, 10201 N.E. Fourth St., Bellevue (425-452-4240 or bellevueoutdoormovies.com).

Kent Summer Concerts, Kent Station

TUE-WED Live music, noon Tuesdays, 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Kent Station, 417 Ramsay Way, Kent (kentwa.gov).

U Village Sounds of Summer Concert Series — The Nowhere Men

WED Beatles tribute band, beer garden, activities in kids’ play area, 7 p.m. Wednesday, University Village Mall, 25th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street, Seattle; free (uvillage.com).

Auburn’s Kids SummerStage

WED Concerts for kids at the park with playground, noon Wednesday, Les Gove Park, 11th Street and Auburn Way South, Auburn (253-931-3043 or auburnwa.gov/things_to_do/special_events.htm).

Coulon Family Concerts and Films

FRI-WED Movie “Jungle Book,” dusk Friday; Marlin James Band country music, 7 p.m. Wednesday; weather many cancel; Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, 1201 Lake Washington Blvd. N., Renton; free (425-430-6719 or rentonwa.gov).

Movies at Marymoor Park

WED Entertainment, food trucks, bring low-back chairs or blankets for seating, movie at dusk; “Hidden Figures,” 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Marymoor Park, 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $5/person, ages 5 and younger free; $5/parking (epiceap.com/movies-at-marymoor/).

Newcastle Concerts in the Park

WED Pop/rock with Shaggy Sweet, 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lake Boren Park, Southeast 84th Avenue and Coal Creek Parkway Southeast, Newcastle (425-649-4444 or newcastlewa.gov).

Shoreline Concerts in the Park

WED Clave Gringa Latin jazz, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cascade K-8 Field, 19600 25th Ave. N.E., Shoreline (shorelinearts.net/).

Summer Concert Series, Des Moines

WED Fun Addicts, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Des Moines Beach Park, 22030 Cliff Avenue S., Des Moines; free (206-870-6527 or desmoinesartscommission.com).

Tunes at Tapps

WED Outdoor market, 5 p.m., outdoor concert, Salute to Armed Forces with Heart by Heart, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Alan Yorke Park, 7302 W. Tapps Hwy., Bonney Lake (ci.bonney-lake.wa.us).

Outdoor Movies at Magnuson Park

JULY 27 Music performances, food trucks, 6:30 p.m., movies at dusk; “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” (1971), July 27; Magnuson Park, Seattle; $5, ages 5 and younger free (moviesatmagnuson.com).

Kirkland Summer Concerts

TUES-JULY 27 Kids concert, The Not Its!, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Juanita Beach Park; Cambalache salsa, 7-8:30 p.m. July 27, Marina Park, 25 Lake Shore Plaza, Kirkland (kirklandsummerconcerts.weebly.com/).

Music in the Park, Burien

JULY 27 85th Street Big Band, 6:30 p.m. July 27, Lake Burien School Park, Southwest 148th Street and 16th Avenue Southwest, Burien; free (206-988-3700 or burienwa.gov/concerts).

Feng Hsiang Dance Troupe

PLAN AHEAD Dance troupe from Taiwan perform music and dance inspired by ancient traditions, 12:30 p.m. July 28, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com).

Running

Float Dodger 5K

SAT Benefits West Seattle Food Bank, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Hiawatha Playfield, Walnut Avenue Southwest and Southwest Forest Street, Seattle; $20-$40 (floatdodger5k.com/).

Seafair Triathlon

SUN Adult individual or relay swimming, cycling and running, kids’ swim, bike, run, 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Seward Park, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; $100-$145/adults, $30-$40/kids (seafair.com/events).

Sales/Shopping

Town Hall Estate Sale

FRI-SAT Furniture, stage and office supplies, electronics, art, memorabilia, 1-5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Town Hall Seattle, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle (206-652-4255 or townhallseattle.org/)

A Very Vintage Market

SAT Vintage, indoor, pop-up Market, clothing, jewelry, furniture, glassware, art, toys, food vendor, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Lake City Community Center, 12531 28th Ave. N.E., Seattle; $3 (averyvintagemarket.com).

Egyptian Bazaar

SAT Authentic Egyptian cuisine, pastries, arts and crafts, music, kids’ activities, hosted by St. Mary’s Coptic Orthodox Church, noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood (stmaryseattle.org/).

Renegade Craft Fair

SAT-SUN Unique handmade items from hundreds of makers, DIY workshops, food and drink vendors, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Hangar 30, Magnuson Park, 6310 N.E. 74th St., Seattle (renegadecraft.com/fairs/seattle).

ARTSplash

SAT-SUN Show and sale of work by 20 Northwest artists in various media, portion of the event proceeds support community arts programs; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, ArtWorks, 201 Second Ave. S., Edmonds (artists-connect.com).

Seattle League of Arts show and sale

MON-AUG. 6 Local artists display and sale of works in oil, watercolor, acrylic, and mixed media, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Aug. 6, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle (seattle-league-of-arts.homestead.com).

Kenmore Community Market

JULY 27 Outdoor market with produce and craft vendors, food trucks, 3-8 p.m. July 27, Cedar Park Church Northshore, 18737 68th Ave. N.E., Kenmore (cpnorthshore.com/market).

Special interest

“The Vietnam War” screening and discussion

TUE One-hour screening of Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s new series to be broadcast on KCTS, “The Vietnam War,” followed by a panel discussion with Burns, co-director Lynn Novick and others, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $20-$60 (stgpresents.org/tickets/by-month).

Summer Fitness

TUE-WED For all ages and abilities; Zumba pop music workout, wear comfortable shoes, 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Next 50 Plaza; meditation and relaxation practices, 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Armory Room 301; Gentle Yoga stretches and breathing exercises, wear comfortable clothing and bring yoga mat, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Exhibition Hall Lawn, Seattle Center, Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/fitness).

Seattle Waterfront Connex

ONGOING New Emerald City Trolley vehicles with 11 stops between downtown Seattle and the waterfront, every 45 minutes 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily through Sept. 30; $3/one way, $5/day pass (rideseattleconnex.com/).

Touch-a-Truck Safety and Emergency Preparedness Fair

PLAN AHEAD Kids get to be in the driver’s seat of heavy-duty rigs, tractors, fire trucks; safety and emergency preparedness fair summer safety tips and emergency preparedness information, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 29, Westfield Southcenter, 633 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila (tukwilawa.gov/event/touch-truck-free/).

Swimming

Lifeguards, Seattle beaches

ONGOING Life guards on duty, weather permitting, free beginning swimming lessons for ages 6 and older; noon-7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; East Green Lake, 7201 E. Green Lake Dr. N.; Magnuson, Northeast 65th Street and Sand Point Way Northeast; Madrona, 853 Lake Washington Blvd.; Pritchard Beach, 8400 55th Ave. S.; Matthews, 9300 51st Ave. N.E.; Madison, 1900 43rd Ave. E.; Mt. Baker, 2301 Lake Washington Blvd. S.; Seward, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S.; and West Green Lake, 7312 W. Green Lake Dr., Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov/2017/05/04/everyone-water-summer/).

Mounger Pool

ONGOING Two outdoor pools, Big Pool with corkscrew slide, shallow Little Pool; Fun Family Fridays, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays; public swims, 1-2:25 daily, 3-4:25 Mondays-Thursdays; family swims, 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; swim lessons, exercise classes available; 2535 32nd Ave. W., Seattle; $3-$6 (206-684-4708 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/mounger-pool).

Colman Pool

ONGOING Outdoor saltwater pool with giant tube slide, public swims, lap swims, family swims, daily, Lincoln Park, 8603 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle; fees vary (206-684-7494 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/colman-pool).

Seattle Parks wading pools and spray parks

ONGOING Spray parks open daily at several local parks; shallow wading pools open on warm days at 20 locations, days and hours vary, hotline updated at 9 a.m. daily, Seattle (206-684-7796 or seattle.gov/parks/find/spray-parks-and-wading-pools).

Lifeguards, Bellevue beaches

ONGOING Life guards on duty, weather permitting; noon-7 p.m. daily, Newcastle, 4400 Lake Washington Blvd. S.E.; Clyde, 2 92nd Ave. N.E.; and Enatai, 3519 108th Ave. S.E.; noon-7 p.m., Chism, 9600 S.E. 11th St.; and 2-5 p.m. daily, Chesterfield, 2501 100th Ave. S.E., Bellevue (parks.bellevuewa.gov/parks-and-trails/beach-lifeguard-schedule).

Henry Moses Aquatic Center

ONGOING Lap pool, leisure pool with slides, water spray play, lazy river, concessions, open daily, 1719 S.E. Maple Valley Highway, Renton; $3-$15 (425-430-6780 or rentonwa.gov).

Enchanted Village and Wild Waves Water Park

ONGOING Fun park rides, water park, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $21.99-$40.99; parking $12 (253-661-8000 or wildwaves.com/index.php).

Tours

Trail to Treasure Historic Tours of Pioneer Square

FRI-SUN Guided walking tour to explore the history of the city’s oldest neighborhood, 2 p.m. Friday-Sunday; self-guided tour maps available; Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, 319 Second Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-220-4240 or www.nps.gov/klse/learn/news/trail2treasure.htm).

Cedar River Watershed — The Watershed Tour

SAT-SUN Stories, quarter-mile walk along Masonry Dam, Chester Morse Lake, for ages 10 through adult, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; Family Watershed Tour, 1/4 mile walking, 2-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, $5, Cedar River Watershed Education Center, 19901 Cedar Falls Road S.E., North Bend; $5-$10 by reservation (206-733-9421 or seattle.gov/util/EnvironmentConservation/OurWatersheds/CedarRiverWatershed/ProgramsTours/index.htm).

Seattle City Light Skagit Tours

ONGOING Natural and cultural history of the Skagit River Hydroelectric Project that provides power to Seattle; Diablo Lake boat tour and lunch, 10:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays, $21-$42; Diablo Lake boat cruise, 1:45-3:15 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, $15-$30, North Cascades Environmental Learning Center, Diablo Dam Road, milepost 127.5 on Highway 20, Diablo Lake; Powerhouse Insiders walking tour through historic Newhalem and the Gorge Powerhouse, lunch, 10 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Newhalem, $15-$20; Chicken Dinner and Ladder Creek Falls by Night, dinner 7 p.m., slideshow and walk, 8-10 p.m.; $5-$19 with dinner by reservation, slideshow and walk only free, no reservations required; Newhalem (360-854-2589 or seattle.gov/light/damtours/skagit.asp).

The Center of the Universe: An Insider’s Tour

PLAN AHEAD Tour of historic locations in the Fremont neighborhood, the “Center of the Universe,” one of Seattle’s oldest, quirkiest neighborhoods, including history of the Fremont Fair, 4 p.m. July 28, Seattle; $15 (atlasobscura.com/events/the-center-of-the-universe-an-insiders-tour).

Walks

Renton Walk

SAT Volkssport 16K (9.9 miles), 11K (6.8 miles) and 5K (3.1 miles) walking routes through historic downtown Renton, Boat Show at Coulon Park, Renton River Days festival and parade, start anytime 8-10 a.m., finish by 1 p.m. Saturday, Renton Senior Activity Center, 211 Burnett Ave., Renton (esva.online/news/july-22-renton-specquackular-walk/).