A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, June 23-29, 2017.

Animal events

Take Your Dog to Work Day

FRI Fifty percent discount on adoption fee of any dog one year old and up, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Seattle Humane Society, 13212 S.E. Eastgate Way, Bellevue (425-641-0080 or seattlehumane.org).

Mutt March

SAT Three-mile dog run and walk along North Creek Park Boardwalk, start anytime 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Decibel Brewery, 18204 Bothell-Everett Hwy. S.E., Bothell (cityofmillcreek.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=438).

Northwest Trek Slug Fest

SAT-SUN Activities celebrating Northwest slugs, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, 11610 Trek Dr. E., Eatonville; $9.25-$22.25 (360-832-6117 or nwtrek.org).

Welcome to Subirdia

JUNE 29 University of Washington Wildlife Science researcher John Marzluff on the surprising biological diversity in the suburbs of large cities, 7 p.m. June 29; stroll on the Northwest Stream Center Elevated Nature Walk, 6-6:30 p.m., Northwest Stream Center, 600 128th St. S.E., McCollum Park, Everett; $5-$7, preregister (425-316-8592 or streamkeeper.org).

Auto events

Greenwood Car Show

SAT Classic Car Show with 800 cars, food and car-related vendors, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Greenwood Avenue North from North 65th Street to North 90th Street, Seattle; free (greenwoodcarshow.com).

Audi Expo

SAT Audi display, swap meet, music, food and beverages, bounce house for kids, 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Griot’s Garage Flagship Retail Store, 3333 S. 38th St., Tacoma (facebook.com/AudiExpo).

Car show, Triple XXX Drive-In

SUN Cadillac and LaSalle, June 25, 9 a.m. Sunday, Triple XXX Root Beer Drive-In, 98 N.E. Gilman Blvd., Issaquah (425-392-1266 or triplexrootbeer.com).

Benefits

Walk for Rice

SAT Walk or run 2.5 miles to benefit Asian Counseling and Referral Service, registration opens 8 a.m., performances and Zumba warmup, 9 a.m., walk 10 a.m. Saturday, Seward Park, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; fundraising requested (acrs.walkforrice.org/site/TR/Events/General?pg=entry&fr_id=1100).

Defeat Myeloma 5K

SUN Benefiting Fred Hutch, 5K run and 1 mile walk, 9 a.m. Sunday, Magnuson Park, 7400 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle; $10-$35 (defeatmyeloma.org/home.html).

Cocktails & Chemistry

JUNE 29 Educators showcase science principles explored at the museum and the science behind favorite drinks; keynote speaker Ethan Stowell, 5 p.m. June 29, Seattle Children’s Museum, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; $50 (thechildrensmuseum.org/cocktails-chemistry/)

Biking

Bicycle Sunday

SUN Lake Washington Boulevard closed to motorized vehicles to bike, jog or stroll along the boulevard, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Lake Washington Boulevard from Mount Baker Beach to Seward Park, Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov/2017/03/09/join-us-bicycle-sundays-along-lake-washington-blvd/).

Fairs/Festivals

Auburn KidsDay

FRI Entertainment, inflatable rides, mini golf, arts and crafts activities, information fair, vendors, vehicle/equipment display, food concessions, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Les Gove Park, 11th Street and Auburn Way South, Auburn; free (253-931-3043 or auburnwa.gov/things_to_do/community.htm).

Taste of Tacoma

FRI-SUN Food by 40 restaurants and specialty food product vendors, 100 craft and commercial vendors, The Taste Cooks! cooking demo area featuring local area chefs, live music and entertainment on four stages, Wine Bar and Craft Beer Tasting in the Rose Garden, beer gardens, carnival rides and other kids’ activities, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Point Defiance Park, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; free admission; no on-site parking, parking and Taste Express bus to and from the festival, 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday from Tacoma Community College, free (425-295-3262 or tasteoftacoma.com).

Spirit of Indigenous People

SAT Traditional and contemporary music, dance, arts and crafts of the indigenous people of North America, children’s games (noon-1 p.m.), Pow Wow Exhibition of diverse American Indian and Alaska Native tribal dances and rituals, food trucks, Native Art Mart crafts, jewelry, clothing; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; Native Regalia Showcase, 4 p.m., Armory Mainstage; Native Film Festival, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Armory Lofts, Seattle Center, Seattle (206-684-7200 or sihb.org).

Get Out & Boat Fest

SAT Free 45-minute power and sailboat rides, boat skillsclinics, boating seminars, demo kayaks and paddleboards, kids’ zone with toy boat building and knot-tying activities, live music, food vendors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Chandler’s Cove, 901 Fairview Ave. N., Seattle; free (206-748-0012 or boatsafloatshow.com).

Seattle Chinese Garden Kite Festival

SAT Kite flying in the Garden’s ridge-top field, kite displays, entertainment in the courtyard, kite coloring for children, bring your own kite or buy one on-site, 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Chinese Garden, 6000 16th Ave. S.W., Seattle; $3/adults suggested donation (206-934-5219 or seattlechinesegarden.org).

Party in the Park, Bridle Trails State Park

SAT Kids’ games, pony rides, balloon man, bubble man, hula hooping; entertainment, Seattle Knights, Ellensburg Rodeo Gals, horse demos; 5K and 10K runs, family adventure walk with raffle, pancake and bacon breakfast ($5); free shuttle for nearby parking; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Bridle Trails State Park, Northeast 53rd Street and 116th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland; free (bridletrails.org).

Tacoma Highland Games

SAT Bagpipe bands, Celtic entertainment, Highland Dance competition, Scottish Country Dancers, clan tents, British Isles car show, children’s activities, beer garden, whiskey/mead tasting, food vendors, 8 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Saturday, Frontier Park, 21800 Meridian Ave. E., Graham; $8-$15, ages 5 and younger free (tacomagames.org/).

Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Open House

SAT Restored World War II era PBY-5A fly in, vintage aircraft displays, bus tours, working dog demonstration, bouncy house for kids, aviation and food vendors, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Oak Harbor; free (facebook.com/NASWhidbeyIsland).

Seattle PrideFest

SAT-SUN PrideFest Capitol Hill street festival with entertainment, activities, noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Broadway from John Street to Roy Street; Family Day entertainment and activities, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, and Queer Youth Pride activities, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Cal Anderson Park, 1635 11th Ave, Seattle; PrideFest Seattle Center entertainment, vendors, noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Center, Seattle (seattlepridefest.org/).

Bellevue Strawberry Festival

SAT-SUN Inspired by Bellevue’s agricultural history, Eastside Heritage Center mini-museum, history activities, entertainment, kids’ carnival games, pony rides and other activities, craft vendors, strawberry shortcake, auto show, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Crossroads Park, 16000 N.E. 10th St., Bellevue (bellevuestrawberryfestival.org).

Shoreline Arts Festival

SAT-SUN Arts exhibits, Artist Marketplace, cultural rooms, hands-on art, performances, Food Court, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Shoreline Center, 18560 First Ave. N.E., Shoreline (206-417-4645 or shorelinearts.net/shoreline-arts-festival/).

Medieval Midsomer Festival

SAT-SUN Celebrate Midsomer with a 14th century village in England, minstrels, magic, bonfires, sheep, villagers talk about their lives and crafts, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $6-$10 (425-788-8624 or camlann.org/midsomer%20festival.htm).

NW Holistic Experience Expo

SAT-SUN Expo with 270 holistic/metaphysical healing homeopathic practitioners, acupuncture practitioners, reiki, massage, chiropractic, readers, clairvoyants, mediums, tarot card readers, palm readers, artists, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Tacoma Convention Center, 1500 Broadway, Tacoma; $8-$11 (479-866-4001 or nwholisticexpo.com).

Seattle Pride Parade

SUN Parade theme “Indivisible,” on Fourth Avenue from Union Street to Denny Way; accessible (ADA) viewing areas at Westlake Park, announcer stages at Westlake Park and at Bell Street and Denny Way, beer gardens, 11 a.m. Sunday, on Fourth Avenue from Union Street to Denny Way, Seattle (seattlepride.org/).

Skandia Midsommarfest

SUN Traditional Scandinavian celebration, music and dance performances, craft and food vendors, costume presentation, participatory dancing, traditional pole raising ceremony, kids’ activities, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Saint Edward State Park, 14445 Juanita Drive N.E., Kenmore; free, donations accepted (425-954-5262 or skandia-folkdance.org).

Pike Place MarketFront Grand Opening

JUNE 29 Market expansion area opens with ceremony, performances by local musicians, bites from MarketFront vendors, activities to explore the new space that includes public plaza and viewing deck, 47 new tables for farmers and craft vendors, three public art installations, food vendors, underground parking; 2-7 p.m. June 29, Pike Place Market, Seattle (marketfront.org/grandopening).

Lake Union Wooden Boat Festival

PLAN AHEAD Celebrate the maritime heritage of the Northwest with boats in and out of the water, boat rides, boat building contests, skills demos, activities for kids, music, food, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 1-3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 4, Center for Wooden Boats, 1010 Valley St., Seattle; free (cwb.org).

Food events

Summer Sip in the Garden

SUN Wine, beer, ciders, food trucks, 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden, 13735 24th Ave. South, SeaTac; $25 (tinyurl.com/summerSip2017).

Fourth of July Party

PLAN AHEAD Great view of fireworks, barbecue dinner, square dance lessons, movie for kids, 6:30 p.m. July 4, Swedish Club, 1920 Dexter Ave. N., Seattle; $23-$56 (206-283-1090 or swedishclubnw.org).

Gardening

Symphony in the Garden

SAT Lake Washington Symphony members play Chamber Music and special guests Zsofia Pazstor and Keri de Tore present their book “Raingardens in the Northwest,” appetizers, raffle, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue; $25 (206-601-4872 or LWSO.org).

Mill Creek Garden Tour

SAT Tour six Mill Creek gardens at your own pace, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Mill Creek; $15 (millcreekgardenclub.com).

West Seattle Garden Tour

SUN Self-guided tour of notable gardens, proceeds benefit local nonprofits, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Seattle; $25, ages 11 and younger free (westseattlegardentour.org/)

Hobbies

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band-50 Years

SUN Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of the The Beatles album, costume contest, listen to the album, render our own album covers and swap stories of the era, 3 p.m. Sunday, Fairwood Library, 17009 140th Ave. S.E., Renton (425-226-0522 or kcls.org).

Last Tuesdays: Literary Happy Hour

TUE Draughts and Drafts, three writers read from a work in progress, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Capitol Cider, 818 E. Pike St., Seattle; free (206-397-3564 or capitolcider.com/events/weekly-events/).

Museum events

World War II aircraft

FRI-SUN “Wings of Freedom” tour of four historic aircraft, B-17, B-24, B-25 and P-51 war birds ground tours, 2-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $15/adults, $5/ages 12 and younger; flights available, times vary, $400 and up, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle (collingsfoundation.org/flight-experiences/).

Pacific Theater Day

SAT World War II stage for the war between the Allies and Japan, flying and vehicle demonstrations from the war machines that operated during this historic time, for all ages, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Flying Heritage Collection, 3407 109th St. S.W., Everett; $10-$14, ages 5 and younger free (206-342-4243 or flyingheritage.com).

Plough to Plate — A Celebration of 19th Century Food

SAT Tour heritage kitchen garden and poultry house, orchard, and grain patch, try churning butter and hauling water with a yoke, historical re-enactors barter in the Sale Shop, spinning and weaving in the Laborer’s Dwelling and working over the forge in the blacksmith’s shop, cooking competition with period chefs, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $8-$10 (253-591-5339 or fortnisqually.org).

Mary Olson Farm

SAT-SUN Preserved historic farm with a cow, chickens, mini donkeys, farmhouse, picnic areas, noon-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, 28728 Green River Road, Auburn; free, $2-$5 donation suggested (253-288-7433 or wrvmuseum.org/visit_the_farm.html).

Train Excursions

SAT-SUN Vintage train rides, most excursions include stop at the Train Shed exhibit building; trains depart 11 a.m., 1, 3 and 4:25 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $10-$20 (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).

“Apollo,” Museum of Flight

ONGOING Exhibit of artifacts from flights to the Moon in the 1960s including Moon rocks, lunar rover moon buggy, Viking Mars lander, space suits, the first Apollo spacecraft and the historic Apollo 12 engines that were lost at the bottom of the sea for 43 years until they were recovered by Seattle-based Bezos Expeditions in 2013, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $13-$23 (206-764-5720 or museumofflight.org).

“Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited”

ONGOING World premiere of traveling exhibit, puppets, costumes and experiences from Jim Henson’s work including “The Muppet Show,” “Sesame Street,” “Fraggle Rock,” “The Dark Crystal,” “Labyrinth” and more; other exhibits include “Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds,” “The Art of Rube Goldberg,” “Infinite Worlds of Science Fiction,” “Indie Game Revolution,” “Fantasy: Worlds of Myth and Magic,” “Can’t Look Away: The Lure of Horror Film,” 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, Museum of Pop Culture (MoPop), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $16-$25 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org).

Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor

ONGOING Artifacts from the First Imperial Dynasty of China, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $24.75-$32.75 (206-443-3611 or /pacificsciencecenter.org/terracotta-warriors/).

“It’s Raining Cats and Dogs”

ONGOING Exhibit on the history of pets in Seattle; other exhibits include “Edible City: A Delicious Journey,” through Sept. 10; “Boeing Flight Path,” through July 16; permanent exhibits “True Northwest: The Seattle Journey” and “Maritime Seattle;” Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $13.95-$19.95, ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

“Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors”

PLAN AHEAD Experience five of the artist’s immersive, multi-reflective Infinity Mirror Rooms and 60 works on paper, paintings and sculpture from the 1950s to the present, June 30-Sept. 10, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $24.95-$34.95 ages 12 and younger free; advance tickets no longer available, limited day-of tickets will be available on-site starting June 30 (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

Park events

Explore the beach at low tide

SAT-MON Explore the beach at low tide with Seattle Aquarium naturalists, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Redondo Beach, Des Moines; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Olympic Sculpture Park, Seattle and Dash Point State Park, Federal Way; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Carkeek Park, Golden Gardens, South Alki, Lincoln Park, Seattle; Seahurst Park, Burien; Des Moines Beach Park and Saltwater State Park, Des Moines; Richmond Beach Park, Shoreline; free (seattleaquarium.org/beach-naturalist).

ShellFest

SAT Showcase of the cultural economic, environmental and recreational importance of shellfish with exhibits, kids’ activities, touch tanks, guided low-tide beach walks, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; shellfish lunch available noon-3 p.m., free, suggested donation $7/person or $20/family to benefit Washington State Parks Foundation; Camano Island State Park, 2269 Lowell Point Road, Camano; free; Discover Pass required for parking (camabeachfoundation.org/shellfest.html).

Arboretum Family Walks

SAT Seasonally themed walk with games, activities, learning for ages 2-12 and their caregivers, 1 p.m. Saturday, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle; free, no registration needed (206-685-8033 or /botanicgardens.uw.edu/washington-park-arboretum/activities/weekend-walks/).

Seattle Parks wading pools

SAT-SEPT. 4 Starting Saturday, shallow wading pools open on warm days at 20 locations, days and hours vary, hotline updated at 9 a.m. daily, Seattle (206-684-7796 or seattle.gov/parks/find/spray-parks-and-wading-pools).

Arboretum walk

SUN Guided tours in June feature Pacific Connections Garden Eco-Geographic display of garden plants from five Pacific Rim countries: The Pacific Northwest, China, Australia, New Zealand and Chile, 1 p.m. Sunday, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle; free (206-543-8800).

Remlinger Farms Country Fair Fun Park

ONGOING Barnyard animals, pony rides, steam train, kiddie rides, entertainment, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily, 32610 N.E. 32nd St., Carnation; $12.76-$14.94 (425-333-4135 or remlingerfarms.com/index.htm).

Forest Therapy Walk

PLAN AHEAD Walk slowly through nature to connect to yourself and others, 1.5 hours, 9 a.m. July 1, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle; $15 (206-685-8033 or uwbotanicgardenscatalog.org/-Forest-Therapy-Walks-P1530.aspx).

Centennial Concerts and Events at the Locks

PLAN AHEAD KNKX Discover Your Northwest Jazz Festival, 1-5 p.m. July 3; Discover Your Northwest “Dance For a View,” 1900 to 1920s theme, 5-9 p.m. July 3; Locks Centennial Ceremony, 10 a.m. July 4; Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, Seattle; free (www.nws.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Locks-and-Dams/Chittenden-Locks/Calendar-of-Events/).

Performances

Summer Solstice Music Fest

SAT Bluegrass, acoustic, ska and rock music, kids’ activities, food/drink vendors, supports horses and humans in need, 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Cedarbrook Farm, 9812 215th Ave. S.E., Snohomish; $20-$50 (206-940-8589 or nwesc.org/).

Concerts and events at the Locks

SAT Eastside Modern Jazz, 2 p.m. Saturday; Kirkland Civic Orchestra, 2 p.m. Sunday, Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle; free (www.nws.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Locks-and-Dams/Chittenden-Locks/Calendar-of-Events/).

Master Chorus Eastside “Celebrate America”

PLAN AHEAD Ring in Independence Day and commemorate our Founding Mothers, patriotic songs, sing alongs, all-American music, historical readings from and commentary about the remarkable women who helped build the United States, 7 p.m. June 30, Pickering Barn, Issaquah; $10-$15 (425-392-8446 or masterchoruseastside.org).

Running

Run of the Mill 5K

SAT Race and walk benefits local charity and sports programs, 9 a.m. Saturday, Mill Creek Town Center, 153rd Street Southwest and Main Street, Mill Creek; $10-$35 (cfundingmortgage.com/run-of-the-mill-5k/).

4th of July 5K Fun Run

PLAN AHEAD One mile run/walk, 9 a.m.; 5K run/walk, 9:30 a.m.; Kids Dash, 10:30 a.m., proceeds benefit Bainbridge Youth Services, 9 a.m. July 4, Bainbridge; $10-$30 (bifunrun.com).

Sales/Shopping

A Very Vintage Market

SAT Vintage, antiques, crafts by 40 vendors, food, tarot readings, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Lake City Community Center, 12531 28th Ave. N.E., Seattle; $3 (206-695-2965 or averyvintagemarket.com).

Summer Flea Market

SAT Antique and vintage flea market in the parking lot, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Pacific Galleries Antique Mall & Auction House, 241 South Lander, Seattle; free (206-292-3999 or pacgal.com/malls/seattle_AntiqueMall/).

Pop-Up Bazaar

SAT Arts and crafts vendors, music, food vendors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 2507 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle (beacon-arts.org/).

Black Arts Love

SAT Arts vendors marketplace, kids’ activities, music, food celebrating African American culture, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Franklin High School, 3013 S. Mount Baker Blvd., Seattle (blackartslove.com).

Urban Craft Uprising

SAT-SUN Arts and crafts by 150 vendors, clothing, jewelry, bags, accessories, toys, housewares, furniture, paper goods, art, food, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, 299 Mercer St., Seattle; free admission (206-684-7200 or urbancraftuprising.com).

The Landing Renton Farmers Market

JUNE 29 Fresh produce, flowers, information by local nonprofits, 3-7 p.m. Thursdays, 715 N. Landing Way, Renton (facebook.com/TheLandinginRenton).

Vintage Sale, Bellevue Botanical Garden

JUNE 29-JULY 1 Antiques, silver, jewelry, china, art, garden décor, and more; proceeds benefit Bellevue Botanical Garden Society educational programs; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 29-July 1, Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue (425-452-2750 or bellevuebotanical.org/events.html).

Pike Place Market seasonal downtown markets

ONGOING Seasonal farmers markets, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays, City Hall Plaza, 600 Fourth Ave. and Denny Regrade, Seventh Avenue and Lenora Street; Pike Place Evening Market, 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Pike Place and Pine Street; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays, South Lake Union, 410 Terry Ave. N.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays, First Hill, Ninth Avenue and University Street, Seattle (pikeplacemarket.org).

Special interest

Trailblazers: The Women of the Boeing Company

SUN Betsy Case chronicles the “first” women at Boeing: the first employees, the first female aviators, engineers and the World War II Rosies, 2 p.m. Sunday, Maple Valley Library, 21844 S.E. 248th St., Maple Valley; free (425-432-4620 or kcls.org).

Seattle Public Library Special Collections tours and workshops

TUE Tour of Special Collections on the Lake Washington Ship Canal in celebration of its 100th anniversary, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Seattle Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle; free, preregistration required (206-386-4636 or spl.org).

Summer Fitness

TUE-WED Easy-to-follow classes for all ages and abilities; Zumba Latin, world rhythms, pop music workout, wear comfortable shoes, 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Next 50 Plaza; meditation and relaxation practices, 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Armory Room 301; Gentle Yoga stretches and breathing exercises, wear comfortable clothing and bring yoga mat, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Exhibition Hall Lawn, Seattle Center, Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/fitness).

An Evening with Bill Bradley & Dan Evans

WED NatureBridge hosts discussion on bipartisanship, conservation and the Elwha dam removals featuring Bill Bradley, former Democratic U.S. Senator and Dan Evans, former Republican Washington Governor and U.S. Senator, moderated by Seattle Times reporter and author of “Elwha: A River Reborn” Lynda Mapes, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $13.50-$23.50 (206-382-6212 or naturebridge.org/bradley).

Mercer Island Library Birthday Party

WED Celebrate the 72nd birthday of the Mercer Island Library, photo display and stories, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Mercer Island Library, 4400 88th Ave. S.E., Mercer Island; free (206-236-3537 or kcls.org).

Swimming

Henry Moses Aquatic Center

SAT-SEPT. 4 Lap pool, leisure pool with slides, water spray play, lazy river, concessions, open daily, 1719 S.E. Maple Valley Highway, Renton; $3-$15 (425-430-6780 or rentonwa.gov).

Green Lake Open Water Swim

SUN Race for all ages, 1/2 mile, 1 mile, or both, 9 a.m. Sunday, Green Lake Park, 7201 E. Green Lake Drive N., Seattle; $40-$55 (parkways.seattle.gov/2017/04/19/13th-annual-green-lake-open-water-swim/).

Lifeguards at Seattle beaches

ONGOING Life guards on duty, weather permitting, free beginning swimming lessons for ages 6 and older; noon-7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; East Green Lake, 7201 E. Green Lake Dr. N.; Magnuson, Northeast 65th Street and Sand Point Way Northeast; Madrona, 853 Lake Washington Blvd.; Pritchard Beach, 8400 55th Ave. S.; Matthews, 9300 51st Ave. N.E.; Madison, 1900 43rd Ave. E.; Mt. Baker, 2301 Lake Washington Blvd. S.; Seward, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S.; and West Green Lake, 7312 W. Green Lake Dr., Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov/2017/05/04/everyone-water-summer/).

East Green Lake and Madrona beaches

ONGOING Lifeguards on duty, swimming lessons available, 2-7 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends, Green Lake Beach, 7201 E. Green Lake Drive N., and Madrona Beach, 853 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle (seattle.gov/parks/find/swimming-beaches).

Mounger Pool

ONGOING Two outdoor pools, Big Pool with corkscrew slide, shallow Little Pool; swim lessons, open swims, themed events, hours vary daily, Mounger Pool, 2535 32nd Ave. W., Seattle; fees vary (206-684-4708 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/mounger-pool).

Colman Pool

ONGOING Outdoor saltwater pool with giant tube slide, public swims, lap swims, family swims, lessons, hours vary daily, Lincoln Park, 8603 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle; fees vary (206-684-7494 or /seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/colman-pool).

Tours

Trail to Treasure Historic Tours of Pioneer Square

FRI-SUN Guided walking tour to explore the history of the city’s oldest neighborhood and identify places and events that helped shape the history and development of Pioneer Square, Seattle and the region; 2 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, 319 Second Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-220-4240 or www.nps.gov/klse/learn/news/trail2treasure.htm).

Walks

Mountlake Terrace Walk

SAT Sound Steppers Volkssport Club guided 10K (6.2 miles) and 5K walks through neighborhoods and parks, 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Mountlake Terrace Park and Ride, Mountlake Terrace (soundsteppers.org/special-events/).