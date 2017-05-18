A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, May 19-25, 2017.

Animal events

Auburn Petpalooza

SAT Dog Trot 3K/5K Fun Run, 9:30 a.m., $25; entertainment, pony rides, dog agility area, pet contest, children’s activities, vendors, pet adoptions, pet exams and services, food vendors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Game Farm Park, 3030 R St. S.E., Auburn; free (253-931-3043 or auburnwa.gov/petpalooza).

Woof Walk

SUN Walk 3.5 mile, moderate-difficult route, for all ages, one leashed dog per guest, 10 a.m. Sunday, Lewis Creek Park and Visitor Center, 5808 Lakemont Blvd. S.E., Bellevue; registration required by 4 p.m. May 20 (425-452-4195).

All About Beavers

MAY 25 Half-hour IMAX movie, discussion of local beaver habitats, 7 p.m. May 25, NW Stream Center, 600 128th St. S.E., Everett; $3 (425-316-8592 or streamkeeper.org).

Auto events

Exotic cars, Redmond Town Center

SAT British Car Day, 9 a.m. Saturday, Redmond Town Center, 16495 N.E. 74th St., Redmond (425-869-2640 or redmondtowncenter.com/events/).

Car show

SUN French and British vehicles, 9 a.m. Sunday, Triple XXX Root Beer Drive-In, 98 N.E. Gilman Blvd., Issaquah (425-392-1266 or triplexrootbeer.com).

Sky Valley Motorcycle Show

SUN Custom, antique, vintage, sport motorcycle show, vendors, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, downtown Snohomish (skyvalleybikeshow.com).

Benefits

GSBA Scholars Dinner

FRI GSBA Scholarship Fund awards educational scholarships to LGBTQ and allied students, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Seattle Marriott Waterfront Hotel, Seattle; $150 (206-363-9188 or thegsba.org/events/event-details/2017/05/20/gsba-events/1697).

The Great Unknown Challenge

SAT Test your ability to conquer unknown challenges with brain, brawn and/or sense of adventure; beer garden; benefits Lupus Foundation, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Hale’s Brewery and Pub, 4301 Leary Way N.W., Seattle; $50-$75 (thegreatunknownchallenge.org).

Angelman Walk

SAT Walk .08 mile to benefit Angelman Syndrome Foundation, 10 a.m. Saturday, registration 9 a.m., Jefferson Park, 3801 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle; donations requested (angelman.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/wa-seattle.pdf).

Bloodworks NW: Bloodworks Ball

SAT Bloodworks NW fundraiser gala for research efforts and blood donation work supporting 90 hospitals in the Puget Sound region, 6 p.m. Saturday, Hyatt Regency Bellevue; $250-$500 (bloodworksball.org/).

Wine, Beer and BBQ Auction

SAT Beer from local breweries, wine, auction, music, benefits Habitat for Humanity, 11 a.m. Saturday, Thomas Family Farm, 9010 Marsh Road, Snohomish; $10 (425-258-6289 or hfhsc.org/auction).

Taste Oregon

SUN Tastes by 35 wineries, fundraiser for Oregon Abuse Advocates and Survivors in Service (OAASIS), 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Metropolist, 2931 First Ave. S., Seattle ; $35-$40 (seattleuncorked.com/event/taste-oregon-sun-may-21/).

Turn Up for a Cause

SUN Act11 hosts new way to connect with good causes in our Seattle community, music, games and entertainment supporting DESC, OneAmerica and Climate Solutions; inspiring educational speakers and information from local organizations to learn about ways to get involved in causes, 1 p.m. Sunday, Optimism Brewing Company, 1158 Broadway, Seattle; suggested donation $10 (act11.org/turnup).

Protect Our Tacos!

TUES Mexican dinner with tamales, tacos, beer, cocktails, activities, all proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Fremont Abbey Arts Center, 4272 Fremont Ave. N., Seattle; $30 (eventbrite.com/e/protect-our-tacos-planned-parenthood-fundraiser-tickets-33065915042).

Special Olympics “Rise with Us”

MAY 25 Party with sports and entertainment legends supporting the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games, rides with celebrities on the Great Wheel, 7 p.m. May 25, Waterfront Park, Seattle; $150-$250 (specialolympicsusagames.org/party).

Flags for Our Fallen 5K

PLAN AHEAD Memorial Day presentation, followed by walk/run to benefit Monroe VFW, concessions and vendors, 10 a.m. May 27, Lake Tye Park, 14964 Fryelands Boulevard, Monroe; $19-$40 (facebook.com/vfwpost7511/).

Biking

Bike Everywhere Day

FRI Celebration stations and experienced riders along major routes provide encouragement and support to all bicycling commuters around the region, 6 a.m. Friday; Bike Everywhere Day Rally, 8:15 a.m. Friday, Patio at City Hall, 601 Fifth Ave., Seattle, group rides to rally at 7:30 a.m. from Fourth Avenue North and Florentia Street; 3709 S. Ferdinand St., and beneath the West Seattle Bridge, and at 7:45 a.m. from Denny Way and Broadway, Seattle (cascade.org/bikeeverywhereday).

Books on Bikes

FRI Outdoor library, get a library card, find out about programs, how to access e-books and music; 7:30-9:30 a.m. Friday, University Branch Library, 5009 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle, and Beacon Hill Light Rail Station, Beacon Avenue South and South McClellan Street, Seattle (206-386-4636 or spl.org/booksonbikes).

Bike Everywhere Celebration, Kenmore

FRI All ages celebration of Bike Everywhere Day with music, snacks, resources, 4-7 p.m. Friday, 192 Brewing Company The Lake Trail Taproom, 7324 N.E. 175th St., Kenmore (kenmorewa.gov/TargetZero).

Bicycle Sundays

SUN Lake Washington Boulevard closed to motorized vehicles to bike, jog or stroll along the boulevard, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Lake Washington Boulevard from Mount Baker Beach to Seward Park, Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov/2017/03/09/join-us-bicycle-sundays-along-lake-washington-blvd/).

Kids Bike Safety Rodeo

SUN Limited number of free bike helmets for kids, safety riding course, mountain bike demo, local vendors, raffle, 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Issaquah Community Center, 301 Rainier Blvd. S., Issaquah (downtownissaquah.com).

Introductory Bike Ride, Kenmore

SUN Talk, ride on the Burke-Gilman Trail for all ages, including people new to riding, 2 p.m. Sunday, Corpore Sano Physical Therapy, 6161 N.E. 175th St., Kenmore (kenmorewa.gov/TargetZero).

Emerald City Bike Ride

PLAN AHEAD Cascade Bicycle Club 24 or 10 mile routes including the SR 520 bridge, I-5 Express Lanes and I-90 Express Lanes closed to vehicle traffic; proceeds support bicycle education and advocacy programs, 6 a.m. May 28, CenturyLink Field, Seattle; $17-$40, preregister, space limited (cascade.org).

7 Hills of Kirkland Cycling Event

PLAN AHEAD Rides, 40 mile, 7 hills course; Metric Century course with 11 hills; Century course; proceeds benefit Attain Housing to assist homeless people on the Eastside, 9 a.m. May 29, Marina Park, Kirkland; $40-$80, space limited (7hillskirkland.org/).

Dance

Skandia Dance

FRI Scandinavian dance lesson, 7:30 p.m., dance with live music, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $15 kids free (425-954-5262 or skandia-folkdance.org).

Northwest Dance Network

SAT Dance lesson, 7:30 p.m., dance to music with Little Bill and the Blue Notes, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Leif Erikson Lodge, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $10-$15 (206-781-1238 or nwdance.net).

Fairs/Festivals

Poulsbo Viking Fest

FRI-SUN Celebration of Norway’s Constitution Day May 17, carnival, entertainment, lutefisk eating contest, street fair, traditional costumes, food and drinks, Viking Village, noon-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; parade, 2 p.m. Saturday; one or five mile road race, 10:15 a.m. Saturday, $9-$19; Liberty Bay Park and downtown Poulsbo (360-779-8657 or vikingfest.org).

A Glimpse of China Chinese Culture and Arts Festival

SAT Chinese food, art, crafts, tea tasting, traditional dance performances, painting and calligraphy activities for all ages, 10 a.m. Saturday, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/Festàl/).

West Seattle Bee Festival

SAT Learn about sustainable gardening practices and other things we can do to help bees, street fair vendors and organizations who focus on sustainability and/or who help support bees, kids’ activities, music, food vendors, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, High Point Commons Park, 6400 Sylvan Way S.W., Seattle (westseattlebeegarden.com).

Herb and Food Fair

SAT Educational speakers and workshops, cooking demonstrations, nutritious food, plant sale, music and entertainment, guided walks through the surrounding woods, children’s games and activities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Bastyr University, 14500 Juanita Drive N.E., Kenmore; parking and free shuttle every 30 minutes 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Kenmore Park and Ride, 7346 N.E. Bothell Way; limited on-site parking $5 (bastyr.edu/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=2453).

Paine Field Aviation Day

SAT Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Doolittle Tokyo Raid, events for all ages, vintage and general aviation aircraft on display and flying, Aviation Day 5K/10K, kids’ activities, educational displays and exhibits, Warbirds fly at noon; pancake breakfast, food vendors, 10 a.m. Saturday, Historic Flight Foundation, 10719 Bernie Webber Drive, Mukilteo; $15, free parking and shuttles (425-348-3200 or painefield.com/198/Paine-Field-Aviation-Day).

Armed Forces Day

SAT Military displays, historic re-enactments, entertainment, kids’ activities, food vendors, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, I-5 Exit 119 (Steilacoom/DuPont), JFLM; free (jblmmwr.com/armedforcesday).

Armed Forces Day Parade, Bremerton

SAT Branches of the military, police and firefighters, youth organizations, dignitaries, car clubs and more, vendor display, 10 a.m. Saturday, downtown Bremerton (bremertonchamber.org).

University District Street Fair

SAT-SUN 48th annual fair, craft and food vendors, music on three stages, dance performance area, street performers, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, University Way Northeast from Campus Parkway to North 50th Street, Seattle (udistrictstreetfair.org).

Normandy Park Arts Festival

SAT-SUN Arts and crafts vendors including paintings, sculptures, photography; food vendors, music, kids’ activities, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Normandy Park City Hall, 801 S.W. 174th St., Normandy Park (goo.gl/vrtwGQ).

Mushroom Maynia

SUN Puget Sound Mycological Society information on safe cultivation, hunting and harvesting methods, arts and crafts, nature walks, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Center for Urban Horticulture, 3501 N.E. 41st St., Seattle; $5/family or $3/person at the door (psms.org).

Touch-a-Truck

SUN Children of all ages are invited to creatively explore construction trucks, emergency vehicles, vintage trucks, with professionals who explain the equipment and discuss the work each performs, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday; horns-free hour for children with special needs and/or sensitive ears, 9-10 a.m.; hosted by Junior League of Seattle, Magnuson Park, 7400 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle; free, donations appreciated (jrleagueseattle.org/?nd=touchatruck2017).

Northwest Folklife

PLAN AHEAD Multicultural arts, music, storytelling and crafts, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. May 26-28, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. May 29, Seattle Center, Seattle; suggested daily donation $10/person or $20/family (nwfolklife.org).

Kitsap Harbor Festival

PLAN AHEAD Entertainment, food and craft vendors, kids’ activities, pirates, beer garden, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. May 27, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. May 28, Bremerton Waterfront Boardwalk (kitsapharborfestival.org).

Food events

Pancake Breakfast

SAT Pancakes, eggs, sausage, all ages welcome, proceeds support services at Northshore Senior Center; 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Northshore Senior Center, 10201 E. Riverside Drive, Bothell; $5 (425-487-2441 or northshoreseniorcenter.org).

Youth Viking Toast Breakfast

SAT Viking (French) Toast, sausage, eggs, fruit, beverages, to benefit Youth Summer Camp scholarships, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Bothell Sons of Norway, 23905 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell; $7-$10, cash or check only (bothellsonsofnorway.org).

Bothell Block Party and Brewfest

SAT Part of UW Bothell’s Alumni Weekend, anyone age 21 or older welcome; beer samples, food trucks, live music, 3-8 p.m. Saturday, 10100 Main St., Bothell; $20-$30, $10/designated driver (uwb.edu/alumni/events/bothell-block-party).

Whidbey Food, Wine and Spirits Tour

SAT-SUN Wine and spirits samples paired with local food at five tasting rooms, 11 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, Whidbey Island; $20-$25 (brownpapertickets.com/event/2858987).

Gardening

Plant Sale

SAT Organically-grown heirloom tomatoes, herbs, vegetables, bake sale, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Picardo P-Patch, 25th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 82nd Street, Seattle (seattle.gov/neighborhoods/event-calendar).

Perennials: Best in the Northwest

SAT Recommendations for best perennials for your garden, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Master Gardener Demonstration Garden, 15416 S.E. 16th St., Bellevue; free (425-485-5942).

Blue Poppy Day – Art in Bloom

SAT Showcase of blue poppies, botanical art, music, food truck, plant sale, free admission to Rhododendron Garden and Pacific Bonsai Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden, 2525 S. 336th St., Federal Way (253-838-4646 or rhodygarden.org/cms/our-events/blue-poppy-day/).

Friends of Fall City Library Plant Sale

SAT Perennials, shrubs, trees, books for sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Fall City Library, 33415 S.E. 42nd Pl., Fall City (425-222-5951 or kcls.org).

Great Plant Picks

SAT Tour the Master Gardener flower bed, noon Saturday, Evergreen Arboretum and Gardens, Marine Drive at Alverson Boulevard, Everett (425-257-8697 or evergreenarboretum.com).

Cesar Chavez Demonstration Garden Plant Sale

SAT-SUN Plants and vegetable starts for sale by Master Gardener Foundation of King County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, El Centro De La Raza, 2524 16th Ave. S., Seattle; free (mgfkc.org).

“Dirty Little Pleasures” Standard Flower Show

SAT-SUN Terra Tillers Garden Club floral designs, horticulture exhibits, educational displays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue; free (425-452-2750 or bellevuebotanical.org).

Hobbies

Seattle Mineral Market

SAT-SUN Display and sale of minerals, fossils, gemstones by 40 dealers, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Lake City Community Center, 12531 28th Ave. N.E., Seattle; free (206-522-9233 or seattlesmineralmarket.com/).

Xperience! Music & Technology Festival

SAT-SUN All-ages music and technology, sound recording software and digital instrument tutorials, musical instrument building, 3D printing, Kerbal Space Program, ukulele lessons, speaker panels from local music and art industries, noon-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Bellevue King County Library, 1111 110th Ave. N.E., Bellevue; free (425-450-1765 or kcls.org).

“Twin Peaks” Premiere Party

SUN Happy hour, Twin Peaks costumes encouraged, 9 p.m. Sunday, Linda’s Tavern, 707 E. Pine St., Seattle (lindastavern.com).

Research Family History

MON Genealogy librarian demonstrates how to use Library website to search for ancestors, 2-4 p.m. Monday, Seattle Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle; free, online registration required (206-386-4636 or spl.org).

Museum events

Jim Henson Exhibition Celebrational Muppetational

FRI Opening party for the world premiere of “The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited,” with live music, dance party, talks by Muppet performer Dave Goelz (Gonzo and others) and puppeteer Karen Prell, puppet making workshops, story time, scavenger hunt, photo ops, screenings of Henson’s TV and film work; Muppet-inspired wear encouraged, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Museum of Pop Culture (MoPop), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $16-$34 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org).

“Seeing Nature: Landscape Masterworks from the Paul G. Allen Family Collection”

FRI-MAY 23 Last weekend of exhibit of 39 historically significant European and American landscape paintings from the past four hundred years to see the natural world through the eyes of great artists, with special open hours Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Tuesday, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $14.95-$24.95, ages 12 and younger free (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org/).

Amie Siegel: Interiors Curatorial Conversation

SAT Lecture with artist Amie Siegel and curator Kathleen Forde about the current exhibition “Amie Siegel: Interiors,” ideas about objects and their perceived cultural value, noon Saturday, Frye Art Museum, 704 Terry Ave., Seattle; free (206-622-9250 or fryemuseum.org/calendar/event/6627/).

Dance Around the World

SAT Dance traditions from around the world, performances start 11 a.m. Saturday, Seattle Children’s Museum, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; $9.50-$10.50 (206-441-1768 or thechildrensmuseum.org/).

Earthrise: An Evening with Apollo 8

SAT 1960s themed cocktail reception, SpaceDust IPAs, music with the Georgetown Orbits, lecture, panel discussion, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $50 (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org/Plan-Your-Visit/Calendar-of-Events/3394/earthrise-an-evening-with-apollo-8).

Shoreline Historical Museum Exhibit Opening

SAT “High and Dry: The Lowering of Lake Washington 100 Years Ago and its Effects” commemorates the 100th anniversary of the opening of the locks and ship canal and explores the economic and environmental effects, 1 p.m. Saturday, Shoreline Historical Museum, 18501 Linden Ave. N., Shoreline; free (206-542-7111 or shorelinehistoricalmuseum.org/).

Olde Town Mine Hike

SAT Issaquah History Museums host hike with mining history, for adults and ages 10 and older, 10 a.m. Saturday, Issaquah Train Depot, 50 Rainier Blvd. N., Issaquah; $7.50-$10, preregister (425-392-3500 or issaquahhistory.org).

Queen Victoria Birthday Party

SAT Nineteenth century style celebration with bagpipes, musket volley, cannon salute, Scottish Country Dancers, Puyallup Tribal School Drum & Dance Group, games, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $8-$10 (253-591-5339 or fortnisqually.org).

Issaquah Valley Trolley

SAT-SUN Vintage trolley ride, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Issaquah Depot Museum, 78 First Ave. N.E., Issaquah; $5 includes museum admission; ages 5 and younger free (425-392-3500 or issaquahhistory.org/issaquah-valley-trolley).

Medieval Village Living History Days

SAT-SUN Visit a 14th century English village to learn about medieval life, noon-5 p.m.; lunch available noon-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $5 (425-788-8624 or camlann.org/the_village.htm).

Train Excursions

SAT-SUN Vintage train rides, most excursions include stop at the Train Shed exhibit building; trains depart 11 a.m., 1, 3 and 4:25 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $10-$20 (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).

“Apollo,” Museum of Flight

SAT-SUN Opening weekend of “Apollo” exhibit of artifacts from flights to the Moon in the 1960s including Moon rocks, a lunar rover moon buggy, Viking Mars lander, space suits, the first Apollo spacecraft and the historic Apollo 12 engines that were lost at the bottom of the sea for 43 years until they were recovered by Seattle-based Bezos Expeditions in 2013, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily starting Saturday; opening weekend SpaceFest activities including panel with space shuttle astronauts Sunday, family workshops, VR experiences, tours, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $13-$23 (206-764-5720 or museumofflight.org).

“Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited”

SAT-SEPT. 4 World premiere of traveling exhibit, puppets, costumes and experiences from Jim Henson’s work including “The Muppet Show,” “Sesame Street,” “Fraggle Rock,” “The Dark Crystal,” “Labyrinth” and more; other exhibits include “Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds,” “The Art of Rube Goldberg,” “Infinite Worlds of Science Fiction,” “Indie Game Revolution,” “Fantasy: Worlds of Myth and Magic,” “Can’t Look Away: The Lure of Horror Film,” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 20-26, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily May 27-Sept. 4, Museum of Pop Culture (MoPop), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $16-$25 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org).

Lunch & Learn: A True Story of Rescue in Nazi Occupied France

WED Marie-Anne Harkness tells her family’s story of French Resistance during the Holocaust, bring lunch, 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, The Henry and Sandra Friedman Holocaust Center for Humanity, 2045 Second Ave, Corner of Second & Lenora, Seattle; $10, preregister (206-582-3000 or holocaustcenterseattle.org).

Kickoff to Glory Preview Gala

MAY 25 Preview for the multimedia exhibition “Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” 6 p.m. May 25, Washington State History Museum, Tacoma; $37.50-$50 (253-798-5001 or washingtonhistory.org/visit/wshm/exhibits/featured/gridironglory/).

“It’s Raining Cats and Dogs”

PLAN AHEAD New exhibit on the history of pets in Seattle opens May 27; ongoing exhibits include “Edible City: A Delicious Journey,” the story of how people eat in Seattle, through Sept. 10; “Boeing Flight Path,” through July 16; permanent exhibits “True Northwest: The Seattle Journey” and “Maritime Seattle;” Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $13.95-$19.95, ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

Park events

Forest Meditation Walk

FRI Guided walking meditation, for ages 10 through adult, 11 a.m. Friday, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $20 (brownpapertickets.com/event/2933924).

The Arboretum’s Conservation Collection: Endangered Plants from Around the World

FRI Tour of the Arboretum, see plants currently under threat in the wild, the role public gardens have in ensuring the conservation of endangered species, 1 p.m. Friday, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle; free, no registration necessary (206-685-8033 or botanicgardens.uw.edu/washington-park-arboretum/visit).

Olmsted Park walking tour, Seward Park

SAT Beauty, nature and history of Seward Park, two-hour walk for all ages, 10 a.m. Saturday, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; free (206-492-5563 or seattleolmsted.org).

Family Pond Exploration

SAT Use nets to explore life in Pollywog Pond, for all ages, 1 p.m. Saturday, Camp Long, 5200 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle; free, preregister (206-684-7434).

Spring Plant Walk, Juanita Bay Park

SAT Eastside Audubon hosts walk to learn to identify native plants, habitat restoration efforts, bird-friendly habitats; for all ages, meet at the entry kiosk, 10 a.m. Saturday, Juanita Bay Park, 2201 Market St., Kirkland; free, no registration needed (425-576-8805 or eastsideaudubon.org/calendar).

Fraser Cabin Heritage Program

SAT Participate in activities relating to 1880s settler life, for all ages, children accompanied by adult, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Kelsey Creek Farm Park, 410 130th Place S.E., Bellevue (425-450-1049 or eastsideheritagecenter.org).

Enchanted Village and Wild Waves Water Park

SAT-SUN Fun park rides only, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Wild Waves & Enchanted Village, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $12.99; parking $12 (253-661-8000 or wildwaves.com/index.php).

Lake Hills Greenbelt Ranger Walk

SAT Guided tour of the Greenbelt with history, stories, for all ages, 2-3 p.m. Saturdays, Lake Hills Greenbelt, 15416 S.E. 16th St., Bellevue; preregistration not required for groups smaller than 10 (425-452-7225).

Events at the Locks

SAT-SUN Friends of the Ballard Locks history information, 1-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; gardening displays, information, noon-4 p.m. Sunday; Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle; free (www.nws.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Locks-and-Dams/Chittenden-Locks/Calendar-of-Events/).

Arboretum Walks

SAT-SUN Seasonally themed walk with games, activities, learning for ages 2-12 and their caregivers, 1 p.m. Saturday; casual walk to learn more about flowers, bees and pollination when many plants are blooming, 1 p.m. Sunday, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle; free, no registration needed (206-685-8033 or botanicgardens.uw.edu/washington-park-arboretum/).

Remlinger Farms Country Fair Fun Park

SAT-SUN Barnyard animals, pony rides, steam train, kiddie rides, entertainment, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Remlinger Farms, 32610 N.E. 32nd St., Carnation; $12.76-$14.94 (425-333-4135 or remlingerfarms.com/index.htm).

Beach Naturalists at Low Tide

MAY 25-29 Explore the beach at low tide with Seattle Aquarium naturalists, 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m. May 25; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 26; 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. May 27; 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 28; 1-4 p.m. May 29; Carkeek Park, Golden Gardens, South Alki, Lincoln Park, Seattle; Seahurst Park, Burien; Saltwater State Park, Des Moines; Richmond Beach Park, Shoreline; free (seattleaquarium.org/beach-naturalist).

All About Bats

PLAN AHEAD Learn about bats, short walk to look for them, for adults and ages 10 and older, 8 p.m. May 26, Lewis Creek Park and Visitor Center, Bellevue; free, preregistration required, course 117758 (425-452-4195 or parksreg.bellevuewa.gov).

Low-tide Beach Safari, Me-Kwa-Mooks

PLAN AHEAD Search for tidepool animals during one of the lowest tides of the year, wear shoes that can get wet, for ages 5 and older, 11:45 a.m. May 27, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, 4503 Beach Drive S.W., Seattle; free, preregister (206-684-7434).

Tidepool Investigations, Discovery Park

PLAN AHEAD Explore sea life at low tide with nature guide, long walk on rocky beach, for ages 6 and older, 11:15 a.m. May 27, noon May 28, Discovery Park, 3801 W. Government Way, Seattle; free, preregister (206-386-4237).

Performances

Sesame Street Live “Elmo Makes Music”

FRI-SAT Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and their Sesame Street friends on stage to share their love of music, 10:30 a.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m., 2 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Xfinity Arena, 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett; $19-$67 (425-322-2600 or xfinityarenaeverett.com/Events/GeneralEvents.ashx?p=1154&70_evntdt=1709&70_evnt=1207).

Stars on Ice

SAT Figure skating, featuring many skaters who will represent the U.S. in the 2018 Winter Olympics, including reigning Olympic Gold Medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, KeyArena, Seattle; $27 (800-745-3000 or starsonice.com).

Puget Sound Traditional Jazz Society

SUN Dixieland jazz for listening and dancing with Holotradband, 1 p.m. Sunday, Ballard Elks Club, 6411 Seaview Ave. N.W., Seattle; $15 (425-776-5072 or pstjs.org).

Running

Girls on the Run 5K

SUN Supports Girls on the Run program, noncompetitive run/walk open to all, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Renton Stadium, 405 N. Logan Ave., Renton; $20-$40 (206-330-5967 or girlsrun.org/).

Sales/Shopping

Madrona Farmers Market

FRI Opening day of the season, local produce, food vendors, 3-7 p.m. Fridays through Sept., Madrona Grocery Outlet parking lot, 1126 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Seattle (sfmamarkets.com/madrona-farmers-market/).

AnyDay Hats Show and Sale

FRI-SAT Hat Show and Sale Gala, live music, snacks, beverages, hats and the artists who made them, 4-8 p.m. Friday; sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Beppa Seattle Textile Artists, 7700 Sixth Ave. N.W., Seattle; free (millineryartisans-exhibits.com/).

Friends of Newcastle Library Book Sale

FRI-SAT Thousands of books, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Newcastle Library, 12901 Newcastle Way, Newcastle (425-255-0111 or kcls.org).

Maple Valley Library Guild Spring Book Sale

FRI-SUN Used books, DVDs and CDs at bargain prices, proceeds support library programs and events, bag sale Sunday; 10 a.m. Friday-Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Maple Valley Library, 21844 S.E. 248th St., Maple Valley (425-432-4620 or kcls.org).

Low-cost life jacket sale

SAT For ages infant to youth large, $20, adult sizes, $30, personally fitted; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Evans Pool, 7201 E. Green Lake Dr. N., Seattle (206-684-4961 or parkways.seattle.gov).

Richmond Beach Community Garage Sale

SAT Garage sales around the community, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, maps available at Richmond Beach Coffee Company, 1442 N.W. Richmond Beach Road, Shoreline (yardsales.net/s/8Vqy).

Spring Fling and Mini Book Sale

SAT Books of all genres for all ages, raffle of gift baskets, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Shoreline Library, 345 N.E. 175th St., Shoreline; (206-362-7550 or kcls.org).

Book sale, Bothell

SAT Friends of Bothell Library bargain books; proceeds support library programs, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Bothell Library, 18215 98th Ave. N.E., Bothell (425-486-7811 or kcls.org).

Charity Wedding Dress Sale

SAT-SUN Brides for a Cause hosts gown sale, hundreds of new arrivals, designer inventory, sizes 0-24 gowns starting at $150, bridal accessories available, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Motif Seattle, 1415 Fifth Ave., Seattle; free (bridesforacause.com/road_show/Seattle/).

Special interest

Husky Help & Hope (H3) Walk

SAT Community event to honor those we have lost, build connection within our community, bring awareness to the issue of suicide, inspire us to play our role in saving lives, 11 a.m. Saturday, Sylvan Grove, University of Washington, Seattle; free (facebook.com/events/432680060403512/).

Stanley Ann Dunham Scholarship Award

SAT Awarding scholarships to two high school seniors, honoring Dr. Dunham’s values of diversity and community building, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, doors open 2 p.m., Northwest African American Museum, 2300 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle (stanleyanndunhamfund.org/).

Science in the City: Seeking Life Beyond Earth

TUE Dr. Lucianne Walkowicz on an exploration of exoplanet discoveries, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $5 (206-443-2001 or pacificsciencecenter.org/lectures/).

Tours

Redmond Historical Walking Tour App

SAT Living Voices presents “Klondike: The Last Adventure” historical performance, 12:30 p.m.; Redmond Historical Society introduces new walking tour app with costumed characters, stories and activities for all ages along the way, 2 p.m. Saturday, Redmond Library, 15990 N.E. 85th St., Redmond (425-885-1861 or kcls.org).

Volunteer

Seattle Womxn Marching Forward: Community Convergence

FRI Connecting volunteers with nonprofits serving vulnerable populations, local speakers and an opportunity to meet reps nonprofits, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Town Hall Seattle, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; free (206-384-6257 or seattlewomxnmarchingforward.org/community-convergence/).

Workshops

Balancing Mind, Body and Digital Devices

FRI-SAT How to take charge with mindfulness and a sense of balance, authors and experts share practical exercises and answer questions; 7 p.m. Friday, free; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, $75-$85; Nalanda West, 3902 Woodland Park Ave. N, Seattle; preregister (206-529-8258 or nalandawest.org/events/balancing-mind-body-and-digital-devices/).