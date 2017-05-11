A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, May 12-18, 2017.

Animal events

Seattle Metro Reptile Show

SAT Sale of captive bred reptiles and amphibians, arachnids, rodents, hedgehogs, insects, cages, supplies, books, information, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, live animal presentations, 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe; $5-$10 (nwreptileexpos.com/seattle-metro-reptile-expo/).

A Year in the Lives of Owls

MON Author Paul Bannick shares images, science about owls and first-hand experience with owls in the wild, 7 p.m. Monday, Carnation Library, 4804 Tolt Ave., Carnation (425-333-4398 or kcls.org).

Auburn Petpalooza

PLAN AHEAD Dog Trot 3K/5K Fun Run, 9:30 a.m., $23 through May 17, $25 day of event; entertainment, pony rides, dog agility area, children’s activities, vendors, pet adoptions, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 20, Game Farm Park, Auburn; free (253-931-3043 or auburnwa.gov/petpalooza).

Woof Walk

PLAN AHEAD Walk 3.5 mile, moderate-difficult route, for all ages, one leashed dog per guest, 10 a.m. May 21, Lewis Creek Park and Visitor Center, Bellevue; registration required by 4 p.m. May 20 (425-452-4195).

Benefits

All-Star Softball Classic

SAT Athletes and celebrities play softball, proceeds benefit United Way youth programs, 2 p.m. Saturday, gates open 12:30 p.m., Safeco Field, 1250 First Ave., Seattle; $15-$150, free for ages 14 and younger (uwkc.org/events/softball-classic/).

Empowering Youth Tacoma

TUE Inspirational luncheon celebrating College Success Foundation Scholars and Alumni, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Hotel Murano, Tacoma; $100 (collegesuccessfoundation.org/wa/empowering-youth-tacoma/registration).

YWCA Snohomish County Luncheon: Women & Girls Rising

TUE Keynote speaker author Terry McMillan, stories of survival and community from women served by YWCA, noon Tuesday, Hansen Conference Center, 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett; suggested minimum donation $150 (206-490-4378 or ywcaworks.org/luncheons).

GSBA Scholars Dinner

PLAN AHEAD Scholarship fund for undergraduate LGBTQ and allied students with strong academic abilities and active in school and community organizations, 5:30 p.m. May 19, Seattle Marriott Waterfront Hotel, Seattle; $150 (206-363-9188 or thegsba.org/events/event-details/2017/05/20/gsba-events/1697).

Biking

Bike Everywhere Day

PLAN AHEAD Celebration stations and experienced riders along major routes provide encouragement and support to bicycling commuters around the region, 6 a.m. May 19 (cascade.org/bikeeverywhereday).

Fairs/Festivals

Seattle Maritime Festival Family Fun Day

SAT Free ship canal boat tours, 11:30 a.m., 1 and 2:30 p.m.; diving, boating and fishing industry activities and displays, survival suit races, boat building for kids, food trucks, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Maritime Academy, 4455 Shilshole Ave. N.W., Seattle (seattlepropellerclub.org/harleymarine_seattle_maritime_festival_2017).

Pierogi Fest

SAT Meat, potato and cheese, fruit pierogi, 12 for $10, other Polish food, desserts and beer available, folk group performances, craft workshops including make your own pierogi, vendors, children’s activities, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Polish Cultural Center, 1714 18th Ave., Seattle (polishnewsseattle.org).

Richmond Beach Celebration

SAT Strawberry Festival music, food including strawberry shortcake, kids’ activities, walking tour, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, “Pokemon” themed children’s parade, 11:45 a.m., Richmond Beach Community Park, 2201 N.W. 197th St., Shoreline; arts, crafts and book sale at Richmond Beach Library, 19601 21st Ave. N.W., Shoreline; Mother’s Day Plant Sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, 2201 N.W. 197th St., Shoreline (richmondbeachwa.org).

Backyard Wildlife Festival

SAT Arts and crafts vendors, plant sale, speakers, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Tukwila Community Center, 12424 42nd Ave. S., Tukwila (206-768-2822 or tukwilawa.gov).

Pike Place Market Flower Festival

SAT-SUN Fresh, locally grown flower arrangements from more than 40 farmers of King, Snohomish and Whatcom Counties in tents set up along Pike Place cobblestones; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Pike Place Market, Seattle (pikeplacemarket.org/events/flower-festival?date=1494662400).

Olympia Wooden Boat Fair

SAT-SUN Display of all types of wooden boats, children’s boat building, entertainment, craft and International Food Alley vendors, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Percival Landing Park, 217 Thurston Ave. N.W., Olympia (olywoodenboat.org).

Seattle 17th of May Festival

WED Syttende Mai Norway’s Constitution Day celebration, children’s activities and free admission, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Nordic Heritage Museum, 3014 N.W. 67th St., Seattle, with free shuttle to and from Bergen Place, noon-5 p.m. Wednesday; Nordic music, noon-6 p.m. Wednesday, Bergen Place Park, 5230 22nd Ave. N.W., Seattle; parade, marching bands, Norwegian-American organizations, drill teams, classic cars, 6 p.m. Wednesday, 24th Avenue Northwest from Northwest 62nd Street to Market Street to 22nd Avenue Northwest, on Ballard Avenue Northwest to Northwest Dock Street, Seattle (17thofmay.org).

Poulsbo Viking Fest

PLAN AHEAD Celebration of Norway Constitution Day, carnival, entertainment, lutefisk eating contest, street fair, traditional costumes, food and drinks, Viking Village, May 19-21; Liberty Bay Park, Poulsbo (360-779-8657 or vikingfest.org).

A Glimpse of China Chinese Culture and Arts Festival

PLAN AHEAD Chinese food, art, crafts, tea tasting, traditional dance performances, painting and calligraphy activities for all ages, May 20, Seattle Center, Seattle (206-684-7200 or chinaartandculture.org).

West Seattle Bee Festival

PLAN AHEAD Sustainable gardening practices and other things we can do to help bees, street fair vendors and organizations who focus on sustainability and/or who help support bees, kids’ activities, music, food vendors, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 20, High Point Commons Park, 6400 Sylvan Way S.W., Seattle (westseattlebeegarden.com).

Normandy Park Arts Festival

PLAN AHEAD Arts and crafts vendors including paintings, sculptures, photography; food vendors, music, kids’ activities, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 20, noon-4 p.m. May 21, Normandy Park City Hall, 801 S.W. 174th St., Normandy Park (goo.gl/vrtwGQ).

Herb and Food Fair

PLAN AHEAD Educational speakers and workshops, cooking demonstrations, nutritious food, plant sale, music and entertainment, guided walks through surrounding woods, children’s games and activities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 20, Bastyr University, Kenmore (bastyr.edu/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=2453).

Armed Forces Day

PLAN AHEAD Military displays, historic re-enactments, entertainment, kids’ activities, food vendors, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 20, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Steilacoom/DuPont (jblmmwr.com/armedforcesday).

University District Street Fair

PLAN AHEAD 48th annual fair, craft and food vendors, music on three stages, dance performance area, street performers, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. May 20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 21, University Way Northeast from Campus Parkway to North 50th Street, Seattle (udistrictstreetfair.org).

Mushroom Maynia

PLAN AHEAD Puget Sound Mycological Society information on safe cultivation, hunting and harvesting methods, arts and crafts, nature walks, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 21, Center for Urban Horticulture, 3501 N.E. 41st St., Seattle; $5/family or $3/person at the door (psms.org).

Food events

Wine and Prosecco Walk

SAT Wine and sparkling Prosecco tastes at shops, bring your own glass, bottles of wine for sale to benefit Il Punto, The Italian Cultural Center, 5 p.m. Saturday, Country Village, 23718 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell; $25-$30 (425-483-2250 or countryvillagebothell.com).

Issaquah Historic Pub Crawl

MAY 18 Local historians lead visits to six locations with cocktails, appetizers, stories, 6:45 p.m. May 18, Issaquah Train Depot, 50 Rainier Blvd. N., Issaquah; $50, preregister (downtownissaquah.com).

Gardening

Nathan Hale High School Plant Sale

FRI-SAT Large and unique selection of sustainably grown vegetable starts, herbs, hanging baskets and geraniums grown by high school students; all proceeds benefit horticulture education; 3-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nathan Hale High School Greenhouse, 11051 34th Ave. N.E., Seattle (halehs.seattleschools.org).

Soos Creek Garden Spring Plant Sale

FRI-SAT Plant sale to benefit the garden, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Soos Creek Botanical Garden, 29308 132nd Ave. S.E., Auburn (sooscreekbotanicalgarden.org).

Friends of the Conservatory Spring Plant Sale

SAT Houseplants, orchids, cacti, carnivorous plants, tropical plants, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Volunteer Park Conservatory, 1400 E. Galer St., Seattle (facebook.com/search/top/?q=volunteer%20park%20conservatory).

Broadview Garden Club plant sale

SAT Members’ gardens and public gardens contribute plants, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Luther Memorial Church, 13047 Greenwood Ave. N., Seattle (206-789-4965).

Prince of Peace Community Plant Sale

SAT Homegrown perennials, annuals, vegetable starts, hanging baskets, houseplants, gift items for the gardener, 9 a.m. Saturday, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 14514 20th Ave. N.E., Shoreline (206-363-8100 or princeofpeaceshoreline.com).

Redmond Graden Club Plant Sale

SAT Specializing on hard to find plants, perennials, heirloom tomato and vegetable starts, shrubs, crafts and planters, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 17212 N.E. 144th St., Redmond (redmondgardenclub.com).

Master Gardener Plant Sale, Bremerton

SAT Annual fundraiser of the Master Gardener Foundation of Kitsap County, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Kitsap County Fairgrounds, 1200 Fairgrounds Rd. N.W., Bremerton (kitsapgardens.org).

Tomato Plant Sale

SAT-SUN Tomato plants including 100 heirloom varieties, peppers, eggplants, tomatillos and other vegetable starts, annuals, perennials, herbs, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Abundant Greens Urban Farm, 2843 N.W. 57th St., Seattle (abundantgreensurbanfarm.com).

Heronswood Garden Plant Sale & Open

SAT-SUN Sale by 12 nurseries, tribal food and crafts, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Heronswood, 7530 N.E. 288th St., Kingston; $5-$10 (heronswoodgarden.org/events).

Hobbies

Jim Henson Convention

SAT Honoring the work of Jim Henson and his creation of the Muppets with craft activities, performances, costume and puppet contest, for all ages, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle (206-386-4636).

“Twin Peaks” Scavenger Hunt

SAT Celebration of the return of the TV series set in Snoqualmie and North Bend, scavenger hunt, meet cast members, screening of David Lynch directed film “Fire Walk With Me,” (1992, rated R), food trucks, 4 p.m. Saturday, Mill Site, 7001 396th Dr. S.E., Snoqualmie; $12 (twinpeakslaunchsnoqualmie.eventbrite.com).

Car shows

SUN Sunset Highway Cruisers, 8 a.m. Sunday, Triple XXX Root Beer Drive-In, 98 N.E. Gilman Blvd., Issaquah (425-392-1266 or triplexrootbeer.com).

Mother’s Day events

Mom & Me, Woodland Park Zoo

SAT Half-price admission for moms, family activities, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $12.95-$20.95 regular admission (206-548-2500 or zoo.org).

Kids Plant for Mom’s Day

SAT Children decorate and plant annuals in a beach pail for Mother’s Day with the help of Edmonds in Bloom volunteers, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Fifth Avenue and Bell Street, Edmonds; $10 donation for materials appreciated (edmondsinbloom.com).

Mother’s Day Celebration, Bothell

SAT Shop specials, flower vendor, children’s craft activity to create a bracelet for mom, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Mother Goose visits for photos, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Country Village, 23718 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell (425-483-2250 or countryvillagebothell.com).

Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium

SAT Half-price Moms’ Day, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; regular admission $7.95-$17.95, ages 2 and younger free (253-591-5337 or pdza.org).

Mother’s Day Weekend in the Garden

SAT-SUN Blooms of all colors in 22-acre garden, music, food truck, unique selection of rhododendrons and companion plants at RSBG Nursery, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden, 2525 S. 336th St., Federal Way; $5-$8 (253-838-4646 or rhodygarden.org).

Mothers Ride Free

SAT-SUN Scenic vintage train excursion through the Cascade foothills to the top of Snoqualmie Falls, free for mothers accompanied by a paying child of any age, 11 a.m., 12:30, 2, 3:30, 4:45 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $12-$24 (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).

Mother’s Day Train Rides

SAT-SUN Scenic train ride, logging museum; 11 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Mount Rainier Scenic Railroad, 54124 Mountain Highway E., Elbe; $25-$64 (360-569-7959 or mtrainierrailroad.com/mothers-day-trains/).

Mother’s Day Waterfront Free Parking

SUN Four hours of free parking with voucher from several waterfront restaurants and attractions, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday; Hillclimb Court Garage, 1422 Western Ave.; Western and Seneca Lot, 1101 Western Ave.; Watermark Tower Garage, 1108 Western Ave.; Pike Place Market Parking Garage, 1531 Western Ave., Seattle (downtownseattle.com/parking/).

Mother’s Day at the Aquarium

SUN Celebrating moms of all kinds, animal and human, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, The Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Pier 59, Seattle; $16.95-$24.95, ages 3 and younger free (206-386-4300 or seattleaquarium.org).

Mother’s Day, Seattle Children’s Museum

SUN One mother figure gets in free with a paid child admission, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Children’s Museum, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; $10.50, $9.50/grandparents; ages 11 months and younger free (206-441-1768 or thechildrensmuseum.org).

Mother’s Day at Bellevue Botanical Garden

SUN Plein Air artists, flower arranging demonstrations, tours of the garden, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue; free (425-452-2750 or bellevuebotanical.org).

Mother’s Day Concert, Meerkerk Gardens

SUN Swing, jazz, folk performances, pie available; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Meerkerk Gardens, 3531 Meerkerk Lane, Greenbank; $10 ages 16 and younger free (360-678-1912 or meerkerkgardens.org/).

Museum events

Northwest Seaport Chantey Sing

FRI Sea songs celebrate our connections to the sea, ships, skippers, and sailors, easy to sing for all ages, 8 p.m. Friday, Virginia V Steamer, 860 Terry Ave. N., Suite 223, Seattle; free (206-447-9800 or nwseaport.org).

Native Art Market

SAT Celebration of Native art, purchase original art directly from artists, talk to them about their work and process, watch demonstrations, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, University of Washington, Seattle; $7.50-$10 (206-616-3962 or bit.ly/2pdM1bG).

MOHAI Trunk Show/Behind the Seams

SAT Trunk show by local artists; Behind the Seams tour of rarely seen items in the textile collection, focusing on women’s suits in the 20th century, noon and 2 p.m. Saturday, $15-$25 includes museum admission, preregistration required; Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

R2-D2 Builders Club Expo

SAT Meet replicas of robots from the Star Wars universe, learn about building them, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., presentation at 2 p.m. Saturday, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $13-$23 (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

Bonsai Spring Show

SAT-SUN Puget Sound Bonsai Association’s (PSBA) display of a diverse collection of shaped and artistically presented trees created by PSBA members, scavenger hunt for kids, food truck; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Pacific Bonsai Museum, 2515 S 336th St., Federal Way; free (psba.us).

Medieval Village Living History Days

SAT-SUN Visit a 14th century English village to learn about medieval life, noon-5 p.m.; lunch available noon-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $5 (425-788-8624 or camlann.org/the_village.htm).

Science in the City: Total Solar Eclipse 101

WED Information about August’s upcoming total solar eclipse, what causes eclipses, how to view them safely, with Dennis Schatz, author of children’s book “When the Sun Goes Dark,” available for purchase and signing, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $5 (206-443-2001 or pacificsciencecenter.org/lectures/).

Seattle Art Museum

ONGOING “Seeing Nature: Landscape Masterworks from the Paul G. Allen Family Collection,” 39 historically significant European and American landscape paintings, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, until 9 p.m. Thursdays, through May 23, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $12.95-$19.95, ages 12 and younger free (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org/).

Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor

ONGOING Artifacts from the First Imperial Dynasty of China, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $24.75-$32.75 (206-443-3611 or /pacificsciencecenter.org/terracotta-warriors/).

Jim Henson Exhibition Celebrational Muppetational

PLAN AHEAD Opening party for the world premiere of “The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited,” with live music, dance party, talks by Muppet performer Dave Goelz (Gonzo and others) and puppeteer Karen Prell, puppet making workshops, story time, scavenger hunt, photo ops, screenings of Henson’s TV and film work; Muppet-inspired wear encouraged, 6:30 p.m. May 19, Museum of Pop Culture (MoPop), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $16-$34 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org).

Space Race Exhibit, Museum of Flight

PLAN AHEAD Unique artifacts from flights to the Moon in the 1960s on display including Moon rocks, a lunar rover moon buggy, the only Viking Mars lander on Earth, space suits, the first Apollo spacecraft and the historic Apollo 12 engines that were lost at the bottom of the sea for 43 years until they were recovered by Seattle-based Bezos Expeditions in 2013, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; opening weekend SpaceFest activities including panel with space shuttle astronauts, family workshops, VR experiences, tours, May 20-21, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $13-$23 (206-764-5720 or museumofflight.org).

Paddle sports

Northwest Paddling Festival

FRI-SAT Canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, paddling equipment, accessories and gear by 60 paddle sports businesses, kayak and stand up paddleboard demos and tours, seminars, kids’ activities, dragon boat races, 2-7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Lake Sammamish State Park, 20606 S.E. 56th St., Issaquah; free admission; $10 fee to demo canoes, kayaks and SUPs (206-634-0911 or northwestpaddlingfestival.com/).

Seattle Canoe and Kayak Club Open House

SAT Try out a sprint canoe, kayak or surf ski, bring dry clothes, for all ages and abilities, learn about Seattle Canoe and Kayak Club; youth, 10 a.m.-noon; hot dogs, noon; adults, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Green Lake Small Craft Center, 5900 Green Lake Way N., Seattle; free (206-684-4074 or seattlecanoekayak.club).

Kenmore Waterfront Activities Day

SAT Human-powered watercraft race from Redmond to Kenmore, try out canoes, rowing, stand up paddleboards, learn about camps and lessons, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Kenmore Waterfront Activities Center, 7353 N.E. 175th St., Kenmore (kenmorewac.org/).

Park events

Lake Hills Evening Ranger Hike

FRI Walk to learn about the park and nocturnal animals, for all ages, 8 p.m. Friday, Lake Hills Greenbelt, 15416 S.E. 16th St., Bellevue; preregister, course #117894 (425-452-6993 or parksreg.bellevuewa.gov).

Bird tours, Discovery Park

SAT Birding with experienced leaders to explore for migrants and year-round residents in the park’s varied habitats, for adults and ages 8 and older, bring binoculars if you have them; 7-9 a.m. and 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Discovery Park, 3801 W. Government Way, Seattle; $3, preregister (206-386-4237).

Migratory Birds habitat walk

SAT Walk to learn about plants that make birds and habitat healthy, for ages 5 and olderseattle, 1 p.m. Saturday, Discovery Park, 3801 W. Government Way, Seattle; $5 preregister, course 163893 (206-386-4237 or seattle.gov/parks).

Native Plant Walk and Talk

SAT Walk to learn about native plants, for ages 10 to adult, 1 p.m. Saturday, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $5, preregistration required (brownpapertickets.com/event/2601034).

Planetarium Show “Jupiter and the Asteroids”

SAT Astronomer Steve hosts look at the latest images of Jupiter from the Juno probe, followed by star gazing if the sky is clear, 8 p.m. Saturday; BPAstro Kids “3-2-1 Blast Off!” program, 4 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Edwin E. Ritchie Observatory, Battle Point Park, 11299 Arrow Point Dr. N.E., Battle Point Park, Bainbridge Island; $2 (206-842-9152 or bpastro.org).

Arboretum Family Walks

SAT-SUN Seasonally themed walk with games, activities, learning for ages 2-12 and their caregivers, 1 p.m. Saturday; casual walk to learn more about flowers, bees and pollination when many plants are blooming, 1 p.m. Sunday, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle; free, no registration needed (206-685-8033 or botanicgardens.uw.edu/washington-park-arboretum/).

Enchanted Village and Wild Waves Water Park

SAT-SUN Fun park rides only, 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Wild Waves & Enchanted Village, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $12.99; parking $12 (253-661-8000 or wildwaves.com/index.php).

Remlinger Farms Country Fair Fun Park

SAT-SUN Barnyard animals, pony rides, steam train, kiddie rides, entertainment, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Remlinger Farms, 32610 N.E. 32nd St., Carnation; $12.76-$14.94 (425-333-4135 or remlingerfarms.com/index.htm).

Performances

Festival De dia De la Madre

SUN All Hispanic night of entertainment, 6 p.m. Sunday, Historic Everett Theatre, 2911 Colby Ave., Everett; $25 (425-258-6766 or historiceveretttheatre.com).

Sesame Street Live “Elmo Makes Music”

PLAN AHEAD Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and their Sesame Street friends on stage to share their love of music, 10:30 a.m. May 19; 10:30 a.m., 2 and 5:30 p.m. May 20, Xfinity Arena, Everett; $19-$67 (425-322-2600 or xfinityarenaeverett.com/default.ashx?p=1097).

Stars on Ice

PLAN AHEAD Figure skating, featuring many skaters who will represent the U.S. in the 2018 Winter Olympics, including reigning Olympic Gold Medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White, 7:30 p.m. May 20, KeyArena, Seattle; $27-$106 (800-745-3000 or starsonice.com).

Running

Redmond Color Run 5k for Heart

SAT Run/walk to benefit American Heart Association, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Redmond Town Center, 16495 N.E. 74th St., Redmond; $27.50 (runsignup.com/Race/WA/Redmond/colorrunforheart).

Mother’s Day Half Marathon and 5K, Kirkland

SUN Scenic half marathon and 5K for runners and walkers of all skill levels, post-race wine and mimosa garden, 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Juanita Beach Park, 9703 N.E. Juanita Dr., Kirkland; $30-$75 (halfmarathons.net/washington-mothers-day-half-marathon-5k/).

Girls on the Run 5K

PLAN AHEAD Supports Girls on the Run program, noncompetitive run/walk open to all, 9:30 a.m. May 21, Renton Stadium, Renton; $20-$40 (206-330-5967 or girlsrun.org/).

Sales/Shopping

Spring Sidewalk Sale

FRI-SUN Handmade glass vases, lighting, bowls, paperweights, unique items, half off or more, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Glassblowing Studio, 2227 5th Avenue, Seattle (206-448-2181).

West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day

SAT Hundreds of sales around West Seattle (westseattlegaragesale.com).

Girls’ Day Out

SAT Shopping specials and store events, noon-8 p.m., downtown Bainbridge; after party with entertainment, raffle, 8 p.m., Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, 550 Winslow Way East, Bainbridge Island; $10 (206-842-2982 or facebook.com/events/426127904407156/?active_tab=about).

Federal Way Farmers Market

SAT Opening day of the season; local produce, arts, crafts, flowers, plants, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, The Commons at Federal Way, 320th Street, Federal Way (federalwayfarmersmarket.com).

Everett Farmers Market

SUN Opening day of the season; local produce, arts and crafts, food vendors, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays, Port of Everett Boxcar Park, 615 13th St., Everett (everettfarmersmarket.net/).

Lake Forest Park Farmers Market

SUN Opening day of the season; local produce, flowers, plants, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays; Lake Forest Park Town Center, 17171 Bothell Way N.E., Lake Forest Park (thirdplacecommons.org/farmers-market/).

Bellevue Farmers Market

MAY 18 Opening day of the season; local produce, cut flowers, meats, arts and crafts, food vendors, 3-7 p.m. May 18, 1717 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue (bellevuefarmersmarket.org).

Friends of Newcastle Library Book Sale

MAY 18-20 Thousands of books, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. May 18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 20, Newcastle Library, 12901 Newcastle Way, Newcastle (425-255-0111 or kcls.org).

Special interest

Mayor of the Market celebration

FRI Celebration of new Mayor Chris Pink with music, Can Can dancers, brief speech, merriment, 4:45 p.m. Friday, Pike Place Market, 1501 Pike Place, Seattle (pikeplacemarket.org/).

Celebrate, Innovate, Make Possible

FRI Meet the future, next-generation leaders in conversation about innovation, health, activism, women’s empowerment, and what it takes to change the world; reception, conversations, 6 p.m. Friday, McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St., Seattle; fundraising dinner, 8 p.m. Friday, Exhibition Hall, Seattle Center; preregister (206-302-4515 or go.path.org/may12/).

From Ross Creek to the Ship Canal, How the Canal Impacted Fremont

SAT Party of month long 100th anniversary of the opening of the Lake Washington Ship Canal and the Ballard Locks display of historic photographs, maps, and stories by the Fremont Historical Society and Seattle Public Library, reception and talk by author and local historian Jennifer Ott, 11 a.m. Saturday, Fremont Branch Library, 731 N. 35th St., Seattle; free (206-783-7122 or makingthecut100.org).

Safe Firearm Storage Giveaway Event

SAT Learn about the importance of safe firearm storage, get a free lock box or trigger lock with hands-on training on proper use; supplies limited, 11 a.m. Saturday, Coastal Farm and Ranch, 2021 Market St., Mount Vernon; free (seattlechildrens.org/gunsafety).

Seattle Public Library Special Collections tours and workshops

MAY 18 Introduction to Seattle Room’s print and online resources, 10:30 a.m. May 18, Seattle Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle; free, preregistration required (206-386-4636 or spl.org).

Swimming

Mounger Pool

SAT-SEPT. 10 Opening weekend of the season, two outdoor pools, Big Pool with corkscrew slide, shallow Little Pool; swim lessons, open swims, themed events, 2535 32nd Ave. W., Seattle (206-684-4708 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/mounger-pool).

Tours

Camano Island Studio Tour

FRI-SUN Studios open, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Camano Island; free (camanostudiotour.com).

Walks

Foothills Trail Walk

SAT Volkssport 10K (6.2 miles) or 5K walk on paved trail and road shoulders, start anytime 8 a.m.-1 p.m., finish by 4 p.m. Saturday, McMillin Grange, 12612 SR 162 E., Puyallup (daffodilvalleyvolkssport.com/walk-the-foothills-trail.html).