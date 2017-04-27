A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, April 28-May 4, 2017.

Animal events

Heron Habitat Helpers 16th Anniversary Hangout

SUN Heron Habitat Helpers celebrating 16 years of protecting local herons and their habitats; telescopes to observe the heron colony and recently hatched chicks, noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Commodore Park, 3330 W. Commodore Way, Seattle; and art sale, native plant sale, silent auction, cake and lemonade, craft activities for kids, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Urban Family Brewing, 4441 26th Ave. W., Seattle; free (heronhelpers.org/events/).

Seattle Humane Adoption Specials

SUN National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, half off adoption fee of any pet over one year old, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Humane Society, 13212 S.E. Eastgate Way, Bellevue (425-641-0080 or seattlehumane.org).

Benefits

Carry The Load Seattle Rally

FRI National Relay to support Carry The Load to raise awareness and funds to support services to military, law enforcement, fire and rescue personnel, starting its West Coast route in Seattle, 2 p.m. Friday, Victor Steinbrueck Park, 2001 Western Ave., Seattle; free (carrytheload.org).

Have a Heart Run

SAT Benefit for Community Action of Skagit County; 5K run, 2.5K walk, Kid’s Run, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Edgewater Park, 600 Behrens Millet Road, Mount Vernon; $5-$25 (haveaheartrun.org).

A Taste for Reading benefit luncheon for children’s literacy

WED Page Ahead event, elected leaders, teachers and students share love of reading and the goal of closing the literacy achievement gap for children, noon Wednesday, Four Seasons Hotel Seattle, Seattle; by reservation; donations requested (206-461-0123 or pageahead.org).

Bridges Benefit Gala

WED Benefiting Children’s Music Foundation and music education, entertainment, reception and dinner, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bake’s Place Bellevue, Bellevue; $100 (206-915-6958 or rourke11.wixsite.com/bridges2017).

Master Gardener Plant Sale Preview Party

PLAN AHEAD Cinco de Mayo party with appetizers, beer, wine, desserts, special guest Ciscoe Morris, benefits Master Gardener Foundation, 5:30 p.m. May 5, Center for Urban Horticulture, 3501 N.E. 41st St., Seattle; $30 (mgfkc.org/events/plant-sale-preview-party).

Cross Out Cancer 5k Seattle

PLAN AHEAD High school students host fundraiser for cancer patients at Seattle Children’s Hospital, 8:15 a.m. May 6, Magnuson Park, Seattle; $25 (runsignup.com/Race/WA/Seattle/CrossOutCancer5kSeattle).

Holi Festival

PLAN AHEAD Holi festival of colors for spring and the spirit of oneness, dashing others with bright colored powder, dance to Bollywood music, to benefit Child Rights and You (CRY) to help and support underprivileged children in India, noon May 6, Crossroads Park, Bellevue; $15-$20 (cryseattle.org/events/event/holi/).

Nicolas Fund for Education

PLAN AHEAD Silent auction, dessert fundraiser to provide funds for indigenous youth in Guatemala to attend high school, 6:30 p.m. May 6, Evergreen Covenant Church, Mercer Island; preregister (nicolasfund.org/?post_events=fulfilling-a-dream-2017).

Biking

Ride for Major Taylor

SAT 24-mile ride through West Seattle, Delridge, Burien, SeaTac and White Center to benefit Cascade Bicycle Club’s Major Taylor youth development cycling program, 9 a.m. Saturday, Evergreen High School, 830 S.W. 116th St., Seattle; $10-$40, fundraising suggested (cascade.org/rides-major-rides/ride-major-taylor).

Dance

Northwest Dance Network

SAT Dance lesson, 7:30 p.m., dance to music with Valse Cafe Orchestra, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Leif Erikson Lodge, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $12-$20 (206-781-1238 or nwdance.net).

Fairs/Festivals

World Rhythm Festival

FRI-SUN Celebrating 24 years of the power of rhythm, culture, and community, drum and dance workshops and world music performances; Family Fun Day kid focused percussion and dance performances and interactive workshops for children, noon-5 p.m. Friday; performances and workshops, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; performances, 7-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; drum circle, 5:30-6:45 Sunday, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or swps.org/).

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

FRI-SUN Tulip fields in bloom, updates online; main venues with tulip display gardens and fields, gift shops, food vendors, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. through Sunday, Roozengaarde, 15867 Beaver Marsh Road, Mount Vernon; $6-$7 ages 5 and younger free (360-424-8531 or tulips.com); and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sunday or while blooms last, Tulip Town, 15002 Bradshaw Road, Mount Vernon; $7, ages 6 and younger free (360-424-8152 or tuliptown.com); Skagit Valley Tulip Festival Office open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Sunday, 311 W. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon (360-428-5959 or tulipfestival.org).

Sheep Shearing at Kelsey Creek Farm

SAT Watch professional shearers remove sheep’s winter coats, sheep herding demonstrations, tractor pulled wagon rides, food vendors, fiber craft demonstrations, Eastside Heritage Center activities, pony rides, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Kelsey Creek Farm Park, 410 130th Place S.E., Bellevue; free admission, fees for some activities, cash only; limited on-site parking, shuttle service available from Wilburton Park and Ride, 720 114th Ave. S.E., and Bannerwood Sports Park, 1630 132nd Ave. S.E., Bellevue (425-452-7688 or farmerjayne.com/Special_Events.html).

Windermere Cup/Opening Day of Boating Season

PLAN AHEAD 31st annual Windermere Cup Regatta, racing including UW Husky men and women and crews from China, 10 a.m. May 6, followed by Seattle Yacht Club Opening Day Boat Parade, Montlake Cut, Seattle; Cinco de Mayo kick off party with food trucks, live music, beer garden, 6-10 p.m. May 5, $20, advance tickets required (windermerecup.withwre.com/).

Medieval May Festival

PLAN AHEAD Theatre, knightly combat, puppetry, crafts, archery, minstrels, craft demonstrations, scribe’s shop, period clothing shop with rentals, food in village recreating Somersetshire, England in 1376, noon-5 p.m. May 6-7, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $6-$10 cash at the gate, ages 5 and younger free (camlann.org/festivals.htm).

Food events

Bacon and Beer Classic

SAT Unlimited bacon and craft beer, sample 100 beers from regional breweries, bacon-infused dishes from local chefs, games, bacon eating contest, noon-4 p.m. or 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Safeco Field, 1250 First Ave., Seattle; $65-$119 General Admission, Early Access, Power Hour, or VIP tickets (baconandbeerclassic.com/seattle-bacon-and-beer-classic-2017/).

Cheese and Meat Festival

SAT Tasting of local and international meat and cheese paired with wine, beer, cider, seminars; proceeds benefit healthy eating educational programs; sessions 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Saturday, McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St., Seattle; $55-$125 (cheeseandmeatfestival.com).

Japanese Baptist Church Sukiyaki Dinner

SAT Curbside take-out, 2-7 p.m.; dine-in, 4-7 p.m., meal, crafts and bake sale, ikebana floral displays, “Night in Japan” cultural program, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Japanese Baptist Church, 160 Broadway, Seattle; $9-$15 (206-622-7351 or jbcseattle.org).

Kirkland Spring Beerfest

SAT Local beers and cider, superhero costumes encouraged, noon-6 p.m.; optional fun run; proceeds benefit Kirkland Downtown Association community events, noon Saturday, Arete Building, 450 Central Way, Kirkland; $30-$40 (kirklandspringbeerfest.com).

Snohomish on the Rocks

SAT 28 Washington craft distilleries, three sessions, VIP 11:30 a.m., general admission 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Thomas Family Farm, 9010 Marsh Road, Snohomish; $40-$60, $10/designated driver (snohomishontherocks.com).

Nordic Culinary Conference

PLAN AHEAD Nordic cuisine and cooking demonstrations and tastings; May 5-7, Nordic Heritage Museum, Seattle; $75/session (206-789-5707 or nordicmuseum.org/culinary).

Gardening

Olympic View Plant Sale

FRI-SAT Vegetable and fruit starts, herbs, flowering annuals, perennials, pottery, garden art, proceeds benefit student programs; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Olympic View Elementary School, 504 N.E. 95th St., Seattle (facebook.com/OlympicViewBooksandBlooms/?fref=nf).

Lake Wilderness Arboretum Spring Plant Sale

FRI-SAT Plants from specialty vendors, garden art, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Lake Wilderness Arboretum, 22520 S.E. 248th St., Maple Valley (253-293-5103 or lakewildernessarboretum.org).

WNPS Native Plant Sale and Environmental Fair

SAT Washington Native Plant Society hosts large selection of native trees, shrubs, perennials, ground covers, native plant gardening advice, environmental fair information; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Mercerdale Park, 77th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 32nd Street, Mercer Island (wnps.org/cps/plantsale).

Lakeshore Garden Club Plant Sale

SAT Large selection of perennials and a variety of annuals, shrubs, trees and native plants, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 18740 58th Ave. N.E., Kenmore (lakeshoregardenclub.com).

Marine Hills Garden Club Plant Sale

SAT Selection of annuals, perennials, natives, shrubs and small trees, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 29301 Seventh Pl. S., Federal Way (253-839-4413).

Snohomish Garden Club Plant Sale

SAT Perennials, herbs, annuals, veggie starts, shrubs, ground covers, native plants, small trees and shrubs, used garden-related items and equipment, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, The Farm at Swan’s Trail, 7301 Rivershore Road, Snohomish (snohomishgardenclub.com).

Sno-Valley Senior Center First Picks Party

MAY 4 First pick of the weekend plant sale items with wine, appetizers and music, ages 21+ only, 6:30 p.m. May 4, Sno-Valley Senior Center, 4610 Stephens Ave, Carnation; $25-$30 (425-333-4152 or snovalleysenior.org).

Organic gardening

MAY 4 Introduction to growing organic herbs, vegetables and fruits, 6:30 p.m. April 27, $25-$35; Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue; preregistration required (425-452-2750 or bellevuebotanical.org).

Master Gardener Plant Sale and Garden Market

PLAN AHEAD Sale of huge variety of plants including tomatoes, herbs, vegetables, perennials, trees, shrubs, 4-8 p.m. May 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 6, Center for Urban Horticulture, 3501 N.E. 41st St., Seattle (mgfkc.org).

Hobbies

Tabletop Gaming Meetup

SAT International Tabletop Game Day featuring seven new board games for both novice and avid gamers, 6 p.m. Saturday, Barnes & Noble, 401 N.E. Northgate Way, Seattle (206-417-2967 or stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2280).

Car show

SUN Pre-1970 travel trailers, 9 a.m. Sunday, Triple XXX Root Beer Drive-In, 98 N.E. Gilman Blvd., Issaquah (425-392-1266 or triplexrootbeer.com).

Museum events

Princess Angeline Native Tea Party

SAT Native and English teas, cakes, finger sandwiches, hosted by Duwamish Tribe Chairwoman Cecile Hansen, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Duwamish Longhouse, 4705 W. Marginal Way S.W., Seattle; suggested donation $10 (206-431-1582 or facebook.com/events/206185779874676/).

Kids’ Bird Festival

SAT Take the Great Migration Challenge, learn to identify common birds, make a bird feeder, games, art activities, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Imagine Children’s Museum, 1502 Wall St., Everett; $10.20 (imaginecm.org/events/kids-bird-festival-2/).

Train Excursions

SAT-SUN Vintage train rides, most excursions include stop at the Train Shed exhibit building; trains depart 11 a.m., 1, 3 and 4:25 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $10-$20 (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).

The Journey that Saved Curious George: Margaret and H.A. Rey’s Wartime Escape

SUN The journey made by Margret and H.A. Rey, the creators of “Curious George,” to escape the Nazi invasion of Paris at the start of World War II; with core exhibit “With My Own Eyes,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. Sunday, Holocaust Center for Humanity, 2045 Second Ave., Seattle; $5-$10 (206-582-3000 or holocaustcenterseattle.org/plan-your-visit).

First Thursday, Living Computer Museum

MAY 4 Hands-on experience with computer technology from the 1960s to the present, robotics, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, self-driving cars, video game making, digital art; free admission 5-8 p.m. May 4, Living Computer Museum, 2245 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-342-2020 or livingcomputers.org).

First Thursday, MOHAI

MAY 4 Exhibits and objects on local history; free admission 10 a.m.-8 p.m. May 4, admission to special exhibits including “Edible City: A Delicious Journey,” $10-$12, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

First Thursday, Museum of Flight

MAY 4 Museum Great Gallery, Personal Courage Wing, Aviation Pavilion and more, free admission 5-9 p.m. May 4, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

First Thursday, NAAM

MAY 4 Exhibits, programs and events on the histories, arts and cultures of people of African descent; free admission 11 a.m.-7 p.m. May 4, Northwest African American Museum, 2300 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle (206-518-6000 or naamnw.org/).

First Thursday, the Burke

MAY 4 Washington state collections of natural and cultural heritage; free admission, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. May 4, Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, University of Washington, Seattle (206-616-3962 or burkemuseum.org).

First Thursday, the Wing

MAY 4 Gallery admission free, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. May 4; Museum Experience tours offered at discounted rates, $7.95-$11.95, Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, 719 S. King St., Seattle (206-623-5124 or wingluke.org).

First Thursdays, SAM

MAY 4 Collections, temporary installations, special exhibits; free admission, half price for special exhibits, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. May 4; free admission and half price for special exhibits for ages 62+, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. May 5, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org/).

Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor

ONGOING Artifacts from the First Imperial Dynasty of China, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $24.75-$32.75, advance tickets available (206-443-3611 or pacificsciencecenter.org/terracotta-warriors/).

Park events

Bird tour, Discovery Park

SAT Explore for migrants and year-round residents in the park’s varied habitats, for adults and ages 8 and older, bring binoculars if you have them; 8 a.m. Saturday, Discovery Park, 3801 W. Government Way, Seattle; $3, preregister (206-386-4237).

Tidepool investigation

SAT Guided exploration of the beach at low tide, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Discovery Park, 3801 W. Government Way, Seattle; free, preregister (206-386-4237).

Low-tide beach safari

SAT-SUN Explore sea life at low tide with a park naturalist, for ages 5+, 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, 4503 Beach Drive S.W., Seattle; free, preregister (206-386-4237).

Eastside Audubon Society Spring Plant Walk

SAT Learn to identify native plants, see bird-friendly habitats and restoration efforts with Washington Native Plant Society, for all ages, 1 p.m. Saturday, Edith Moulton Park, 13710 108th Ave. N.E., Kirkland; free, no registration required (425-576-8805 or eastsideaudubon.org/calendar).

Lake Hills Greenbelt Ranger Walk

SAT Guided tour of the Greenbelt with history, stories, for all ages, 2-3 p.m. Saturdays, Lake Hills Greenbelt, 15416 S.E. 16th St., Bellevue; preregistration not required for groups smaller than 10 (425-452-7225).

Arboretum Walks

SAT-SUN Seasonally themed walk with activities, learning for ages 2-12 and their caregivers, 1 p.m. Saturday; walk for adults, 1 p.m. Sunday, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Drive E., Seattle; free (206-685-8033 or botanicgardens.uw.edu).

Performances

Northwest Scottish Fiddlers

SAT Traditional Scottish music, singing, dancing, 2 p.m. Saturday, Everett Public Library, 2702 Hoyt Ave., Everett (425-257-8000).

Tacoma Guitar Festival

SAT-SUN 150 vendors, collectors and exhibitors, performances including guitarist and composer Kaki King, Andy Timmons on Saturday, Olympia native Ethan Tucker, contestant on season 11 “The Voice,” Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma; $15 (800-745-3000 or tacomadome.org/tgf).

“The Dybbuk”

SUN Class Jewish drama writen in 1920, with Seattle Jewish Theater Company, 2 p.m. Sunday, Central Library,l 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle (206-386-4636).

A Celtic Celebration

PLAN AHEAD Support the NW Junior Pipe Band and pipers, drummers, fiddlers and dancers in Scottish and Celtic musical traditions, 7 p.m. May 6, Edmonds Center for the Arts, Edmonds; $25-$125 (425-275-9595 or edmondscenterforthearts.org/events/a-celtic-celebration).

Running

Healthy Earth, Healthy You Run/Walk

SAT 5K run/walk, followed by planting trees and shrubs at riverside restoration event, 9 a.m. Saturday, Tukwila Community Center, 12424 42nd Ave. S., Tukwila; $15/advance, $20/day of event, ages 9 and younger free (206-768-2822 or tukwilawa.gov).

Run Like the Wind Running Festival

SUN 5K, 10K and Half Marathon on the trails and roads surrounding wind turbines; beer, music, food, massages and tours inside the wind turbines, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Wild Horse Wind and Solar Facility, 25901 Vantage Highway, Ellensburg; $25-$55 (206-330-5967 or run-like-the-wind.com/).

Sales/Shopping

Spring Rummage Sale

FRI-SUN Collectibles, furniture, household items, clothes, books, electronics, tools, plants, ethnic items, snacks, 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Latvian Center, 11710 Third Ave. N.E., Seattle (seattlelatviancenter.com/).

Friends of Federal Way Library Book Sale

SAT-SUN Book bargains to benefit library programs, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Federal Way Library, 34200 First Way S., Federal Way (253-838-3668 or kcls.org).

Friends of Issaquah Library Book Sale

SAT-SUN Bargain prices on used books, proceeds benefit library programs, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Issaquah Library, 10 W. Sunset Way, Issaquah (425-392-5430 or kcls.org).

Columbia City Farmers Market

WED Opening day of the season, fresh produce, plant starts, cut flowers, food vendors, 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, C 37th Avenue South and South Edmunds Street, Seattle (seattlefarmersmarkets.org).

Burien Farmers Market

MAY 4 Opening day of the season, fresh produce, baked goods, farm products, food vendor, arts and crafts, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. May 4, Tenth Avenue Southwest between Southwest 151st and Southwest 152nd Streets, Burien (discoverburien.org).

Special interest

A Luke Somers Retrospective: A Day in the Life of Yemen

SAT-MON Display of photographs of the people of Yemen taken from 2011 to 2013 by Luke Somers, who died after being held hostage, to honor his work and the Yemeni people, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Casey Building, Seattle University, Broadway and East Madison Street, Seattle; free (eventbrite.com/e/a-luke-somers-retrospective-a-day-in-the-life-of-yemen-tickets-33229889494).

Seattle’s Architectural History

SAT Overview of Seattle’s single-family residential architecture from the early years of the city to the 21st century, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle; free, registration encouraged, not required (206-386-4636 or seattlearchitecture.strangertickets.com/events/43222125/jeffrey-karl-ochsner-residential-architecture-in-seattle-and-environs-1880-2000).

Independent Bookstore Day

SAT Visit 17 participating local bookstores Saturday for passport stamp for 25 percent off purchases for a year; events at each location; Ada’s Technical Books, Book Larder, BookTree Kirkland, Eagle Harbor Books, Edmonds Bookshop, Elliott Bay Book Co., Fantagraphics Books, Island Books, Magnolia’s Bookstore, Open Books, Phinney Books, Queen Anne Book Company, Seattle Mystery Bookshop, Secret Garden Books, and all locations of Liberty Bay Books, Third Place Books, and University Book Store, 4326 University Way N.E., Seattle (facebook.com/SEABookstoreDay).

Independent Bookstore Day, Book Larder

SAT Events include cookbook author visits, Jess Thomson and Shauna Ahern, 11 a.m.-noon; Tom Douglas, noon-1 p.m.; Anita Verna Crofts, 1-2 p.m.; Kate McDermott and Megan Gordon, 2-3 p.m.; Jerry Traunfeld and Cynthia Nims, 3-4 p.m.; Matthew Amster-Burton, 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Book Larder, 4252 Fremont Ave. N., Seattle (206-397-4271 or booklarder.com).

Independent Bookstore Day

SAT Celebration of independent bookstores, prizes, surprises, authors, special merchandise, food, book talks, audio books, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Eagle Harbor Book Co., 157 Winslow Way E., Bainbridge Island (206-842-5332 or eagleharborbooks.com/event/independent-bookstore-day).

Creative Age Festival of Edmonds

SAT Empowering entertainment, education and fun, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Edmonds Senior Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds; $40 (425-870-8103 or creativeagefestival.org).

Celebrate the new Tukwila Library

SAT Ribbon cutting ceremony, 9:30 a.m.; library opens with performances, activity in new space, 10 a.m. Saturday, Tukwila Library, 14380 Tukwila International Boulevard, Tukwila (kcls.org).

John Kasich

SAT Author and Ohio governor discusses “Two Paths: America Divided or United,” 7 p.m. Tuesday, Meydenbauer Center, Bellevue; $36 includes book, by reservation (brownpapertickets.com/event/2933232).

Seattle Public Library Special Collections

MAY 4 “The North American Indian” collection by Edward Curtis, Volume 12, the Hopi nation, 10:30 a.m. May 4, Seattle Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle; free, preregistration required (206-386-4636 or spl.org).

”Portraits of Homelessness”

MAY 4 Seattle Times Pacific NW magazine writer Tyrone Beason and photographer Erika Schultz share stories of SoDo homeless camp residents, 7-8:30 p.m. May 4, Seattle Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle; free (206-386-4636).

Tours

Seattle Modern Home Tour

SAT Curated selection of local modern homes in Phinney Ridge, Queen Anne, Eastlake, Madison Park, Mt. Baker, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; $30-$40 (bit.ly/modernseattle2017).

Northwest GreenHomeTour

SAT-SUN Self-guided tour of new green homes and remodels in the Seattle area, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; free (nwgreenhometour.org/).

Exploring the Tragedies of Mt. Pleasant Cemetery

PLAN AHEAD One-mile walk in the cemetery to hear these stories and how they shaped Seattle, 9 a.m. May 6, Seventh Avenue West and West Raye Street, Seattle; $25, preregister, space limited (atlasobscura.com/events/exploring-mt-pleasant-cemetery).

Travel events

Travel seminars

SAT Cuba 10 a.m., Namibia 1 p.m. Saturday, Savvy Traveler, 112 Fifth Ave. S., Edmonds; free, reservations required (425-744-6076 or savvytravelerstore.com).

Walks

Evergreen Wanderers Walk

SAT Volkssport 10K (6.2 miles) and 5K guided walks on trails, sidewalks and road shoulders, in honor of deceased club members, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Steilacoom Library, 2950 Steilacoom Boulevard, Steilacoom (evergreenwanderers.homestead.com/).

Seattle Walks

SUN Author David B. Williams discusses, “Seattle Walks: Discovering History and Nature in the City,” 3 p.m. Sunday, Eagle Harbor Book Co., 157 Winslow Way E., Bainbridge Island (206-842-5332 or eagleharborbooks.com/event/seattle-walks-david-williams).

Workshops

Water Bootcamp

SAT Join Growing Vine Street to learn how to preserve essential water systems, technology innovations and design changes to help Seattle respond to climate change and challenges faced by our water supply and treatment infrastructure, 1 p.m. Saturday, Belltown Community Center, 415 Bell St., Seattle; free, reservations required (bit.ly/WaterBootcamp).