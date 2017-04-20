A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, April 21-27, 2017.

Animal events

Seattle Humane Adoption Specials

FRI Adopt a hybrid dog, $22 off adoption fees for dogs over one year old, Friday-Sunday; National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, half off adoption fee of any pet over one year old, April 30; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays-Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Seattle Humane Society, 13212 S.E. Eastgate Way, Bellevue (425-641-0080 or seattlehumane.org).

Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium

SAT-SUN Washed Ashore sculpture exhibit grand opening celebration activities, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $7.95-$17.95, ages 2 and younger free (253-591-5337 or pdza.org).

Heron Habitat Helpers 16th Anniversary Hangout

PLAN AHEAD Heron Habitat Helpers host observation of heron colony and recently hatched chicks; noon April 30, Commodore Park, 3330 W. Commodore Way, Seattle; free (heronhelpers.org/events/).

Benefits

For the Love of Plants

FRI Local artists create and display original artwork inspired by plants and spring, art print sale, to support environmental education at the Conservatory, 7 p.m. Friday, Volunteer Park Conservatory, 1400 E. Galer St., Seattle; $7 (eventbrite.com/e/for-the-love-of-plants-an-art-benefit-tickets-32912271490?aff=ehomecard).

Washington National Park Fund Spring Dinner and Auction

SAT Support Mount Rainier, North Cascades, and Olympic National Parks, meet park superintendents and rangers, staff, and volunteers, with dinner, auction, beer and wine, dessert dash, 5 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, 299 Mercer St., Seattle; $150 (206-623-2063 or wnpf.org/spring-dinner-and-auction/).

Tulip Ride

SAT Guided motorcycle ride to RoozenGaarde Tulip Farm in Mt. Vernon, lunch, proceeds benefit Seattle Humane, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Blazing Bagels, 6975 176th Ave. N.E., Redmond; $50-$1000 (tulipride.org/register.php).

Stand Up for Healing Laughter

SUN Comedy show to benefit Room Circus Medical Clowning at Seattle Children’s Hospital, 6 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Off Jackson, 409 Seventh Ave. S., Seattle; $25 (roomcircus.org).

All In For Autism 10K/5K

SUN Challenging 10K (6.2 miles) run and 5K (3.1 miles) walk/run, Kids Dash, after party; benefits Kindering and other agencies, 8 a.m. Sunday, Bellevue Downtown Park, 10201 N.E. Fourth St., Bellevue; $10-$50 (allinforautism.org).

YWCA King County Luncheon: Women & Girls Rising

WED Luncheon, keynote speaker Angelique Kidjo, stories from women served by YWCA, noon Wednesday, Washington State Convention Center, Seattle; minimum $150 donation suggested (206-490-4378 or ywcaworks.org/luncheons).

Dining Out for Life

APRIL 27 More than 100 restaurants in the Seattle area donate 30-50% of their proceeds to Lifelong’s programs to support people facing serious illness and poverty, April 27 (diningoutforlife.com/seattle).

Have a Heart Run

PLAN AHEAD Benefit for Community Action of Skagit County; 5K run with chipped timing option, 2.5K walk, Kid’s Run, 9:30 a.m. April 29, Edgewater Park, Mount Vernon; $5-$25 (haveaheartrun.org).

Biking

Get on your bike, West Seattle

SAT Cascade Bicycle Club 13-mile, leisurely paced ride for out-of-practice or new riders, 11 a.m. Saturday, arrive 20 minutes early for bike check and safety briefing, Jack Block Shoreline Park, 2130 Harbor Ave. S.W., Seattle; free, preregister (cascade.org/node/40622).

Ride for Major Taylor

PLAN AHEAD 24-mile ride through West Seattle, Delridge, Burien, SeaTac and White Center to benefit Cascade Bicycle Club’s Major Taylor youth development cycling program, 9 a.m. April 29, Evergreen High School, Seattle; $10-$40, fundraising suggested (cascade.org/rides-major-rides/ride-major-taylor).

Tour de Lopez

PLAN AHEAD Noncompetitive road tour, 5, 12, 17 and 31 mile routes, lunch, April 29, Lopez Island; $25-$35, preregister, space limited (360-468-4664 or lopezisland.com/tourdelopez.htm).

Dance

Skandia Dance

FRI Scandinavian dance lesson, 7:30 p.m., dance with live music, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $15, kids free (425-954-5262 or skandia-folkdance.org).

Briora Ballroom Anniversary Ball

SAT Fourth anniversary celebration, fox trot lesson, social dancing, dance show, 7 p.m. Saturday, Briora Ballroom Dance Studio, 2260 152nd Ave. N.E., Redmond; $25, preregister (425-641-5123 or briora.com).

Earth Day events Earth Day at the Arboretum

SAT Join Student Conservation Association (SCA) work service event, planting, mulching, removing invasive species, maintaining trails, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Washington Park Arboretum, 2300 Arboretum Dr. E., Seattle; preregister (206-325-4510 or eventbrite.com/e/sca-earth-day-in-seattle-wa-registration-32304834630?aff=es2).

Earth Day Community Restoration Event, Seward Park

SAT Help remove invasive plant species, mulch, tools and gloves provided, for adults and kids ages 8 and older, 10 a.m. Saturday, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; preregister (206-652-2444 or sewardpark.audubon.org/events/earth-day-community-restoration-event).

Duwamish Alive Spring Event

SAT Learn about local environment at volunteer opportunities removing debris and invasive weeds, planting native plants, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at many locations including Duwamish Waterway Park, 7900 10th Ave. S., Seattle; preregister (duwamishalive.org/event/duwamish-alive-spring-event/).

Earth Day, Jackson Park Golf Course

SAT Help restore native vegetation along 2.2 mile trail around the Golf Course, remove invasive ivy and blackberries, gloves and tools provided, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jackson Park Golf Course, 1000 N.E. 135th St., Seattle; preregister (seattle.cedar.greencitypartnerships.org/event/10737/).

Earth Day, Me-Kwa-Mooks

SAT Work restorating green belt, removing invasives, help native plants, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, 4503 Beach Drive S.W., Seattle; preregister (seattle.cedar.greencitypartnerships.org/event/11087/).

Celebrate Urban Nature on Earth Day

SAT Nature and art activities for all ages, music by Caspar Babypants, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Magnuson Community Center, 7110 62nd Ave. N.E., Seattle; $2 (206-684-4736).

Spring Cleanup, First Hill

SAT All work material provided, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, First Hill Park, University Street and Minor Avenue East, Seattle (firsthill.org).

Earth Day, Seattle Children’s Museum

SAT Activities on living green, using natural and recycled material, the importance of plants, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Children’s Museum, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; $9.50-$10.50 (206-441-1768 or thechildrensmuseum.org/).

Earth Day Dockside Tours & “Dogs at the Helm” Photos

SAT Dockside ship tours and opportunity for dog owners to get a picture with their dog at the wheel of the 104-year-old National Historic Landmark schooner, free ice cream, information about how our actions can make a difference to our marine environment, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Shilshole Bay Marina, 7001 Seaview Ave. N.W., Seattle; free (360-379-0438).

Earth Day Celebration, Cascade Playground

SAT Celebrate the Earth, book give away, yoga at noon, lawn games, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Cascade Playground, 333 Pontius Ave. N., Seattle (cascadeplayground.org/).

Earth Day Beach Clean Up, Discovery Park

SAT Help clean two miles of beach, supplies provided, 2 p.m. Saturday, Discovery Park, 3801 W. Government Way, Seattle; suggested $5 donation to benefit park programs; preregister (206-386-4237).

Earth Day Storytelling

SAT Seattle Storytellers Guild storyteller, 2-4 p.m., exhibits open at noon, Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center, 4705 W. Marginal Way S.W., Seattle; free (206-431-1582 or facebook.com/events/234828333659341/).

Earth Day Celebration with Brewshed Alliance

SAT Auction, portion of sales benefit Brewshed Alliance, dedicated to protecting the watershed that’s important to beer making, 7 p.m. Saturday, Latona Pub, 6423 Latona Ave. N.E., Seattle (latonapub.com/).

Arbor Day-Earth Day Family Festival

SAT Local environmental organizations host free activities and eco-demonstrations for all ages, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; tree planting ceremony, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Lewis Creek Park and Visitor Center, 5808 Lakemont Blvd. S.E., Bellevue; free (425-452-4195 or bellevuewa.gov/pdf/Parks/arbor-day-earth-day-festival-2017.pdf ).

Arbor and Earth Day Celebration, Burien

SAT Environmental Science Center open house and park cleanup, 9 a.m.-noon, Arbor Day celebration and tree planting, 10 a.m. Saturday, Seahurst Park, 1600 S.W. Seahurst Park Road, Burien; preregister (206-248-4266 or envsciencecenter.org/program-registration/).

Earth Day, Saltwater State Park

SAT Seattle Aquarium interpreters talk about beach life, local volunteers lead hikes, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Saltwater State Park, 25205 Eighth Pl. S., Des Moines; free State Parks free day, no Discover Pass required for parking (parks.state.wa.us).

Earth Day Garden Party, Des Moines

SAT Celebrate Earth Day in the library community garden with garden-inspired crafts, seeds, tea and cookies, for all ages, children with adult, 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Des Moines Library, 21620 11th Ave. S., Des Moines (206-824-6066 or kcls.org).

Earth Day, McDonald’s Issaquah

SAT Bring your own tumbler for free fill of coffee, free bags of coffee grounds for gardening and packets of plant seeds while supplies last, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, McDonald’s, 1305 N.W. Gilman Boulevard, Issaquah (425-588-8054).

Earth Day Northwest Plantfest

SAT Native plant walk for all ages, help plant a native garden, tools provided, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Evergreen Arboretum and Gardens, Marine Drive at Alverson Boulevard, Everett (425-257-8597 or evergreenarboretum.com).

Earth Day Clean Sweep, Auburn

SAT Check in, breakfast, 7:30 a.m.; welcome and project instructions, 8:15 a.m.; ceremonial sweep along Main Street sidewalks, 8:30 a.m.; teams go to project locations, 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Auburn City Hall, 25 W. Main St., Auburn; preregistration requested (auburnwa.gov/things_to_do/special_events.htm).

Earth Day at State Parks

SAT Help remove invasive holly and blackberry, weed native plant garden, plant trees, bring gloves, hand pruners, snacks provided, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Bridle Trails State Park, Northeast 53rd Street and 116th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland; help remove invasive ivy, bring shovels, loppers and small pruners, 8:45 a.m.-noon Saturday, Kopachuck State Park, Gig Harbor; Native Plant Appreciation Week information and tour for all ages, noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Manchester State Park, Port Orchard; work party to remove invasive plants, bring gloves, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Fort Worden Historical State Park, Port Townsend; service project, 10 a.m.-noon, interpretive activities, 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday, Deception Pass State Park, Whidbey Island; other events at parks around the state Saturday, Bridle Trails State Park, Northeast 53rd Street and 116th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland; no Discover Pass required at State Parks on Earth Day (parks.state.wa.us/).

Earth Day Parks Appreciation Day

SAT Volunteers needed to help pick up litter, plant flowers and trees and other work at many locations across Pierce County, including Point Defiance Park, Tacoma; preregister (parksappreciationday.net).

Spring Restoration Day

SUN Help with cleaning gardens, weeding, gravel paths, no experience needed, gloves and tools provided, 10 a.m. Sunday, Volunteer Park, 1247 15th Ave. E., Seattle; (206-353-9148 or volunteerparktrust.org/events/).

Celebrate Earth Month, Lake Wilderness Arboretum

SUN Open House for all ages, information for adults, activities for children, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Lake Wilderness Arboretum, 22520 S.E. 248th St., Maple Valley (253-293-5103 or lakewildernessarboretum.org).

Earth Day Afternoon on the Trails

SUN Hike the trails, have a picnic in a treehouse, honor Earth Day, explore with naturalists, 1 p.m. Sunday, IslandWood, 4450 Blakely Ave. N.E., Bainbridge Island; preregister (206-855-4384 or islandwood.org/events).

Healthy Earth, Healthy You Run/Walk

PLAN AHEAD 5K run/walk, followed by planting trees and shrubs at riverside restoration event, 9 a.m. April 29, Tukwila Community Center, Tukwila; $15-$20, ages 9 and younger free (206-768-2822 or tukwilawa.gov).

Fairs/Festivals

Seattle Cherry Blossom and Japanese Cultural Festival

FRI-SUN Celebration of Japanese and Japanese-American culture initiated by gift of 1,000 cherry trees given to Seattle in 1976 by Japan in commemoration of America’s bicentennial, with games, entertainment, activities, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Seattle Center, Seattle (206-684-7200 or cherryblossomfest.org).

Washington State Spring Fair

FRI-SUN Entertainment, rides, food vendors, pig races, livestock show, Northwest Living and Garden show, 2-10 p.m. April 20; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday; Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $10-$12, ages 5 and younger free; ages 18 and younger free April 20, food bank donation suggested; Military Appreciation Day free admission to active, retired and reserve military with ID and their dependents Friday; Motorsport Mayhem Monster Truck Show with and fireworks show, 7:30 p.m. Friday, pit party to meet drivers and see trucks up close, 4-6 p.m. Friday; Slamfest Demolition Derby with fireworks show, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; Slamfest, 4 p.m. Sunday; motor sport events $15-$38 including fair admission (253-841-5045 or thefair.com/spring-fair).

Seattle Chinese Garden Peony & Bamboo Festival

SAT-SUN Cultural entertainment, displays, sales of potted peonies and bamboo, children’s activities, Chinese food vendors, Pacific Science Center display on the Terra Cotta Warriors exhibit, see Chinese tree peony garden with more than 400 plants of 30 varieties, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; Lion Dance, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Seattle Chinese Garden, 6000 16th Ave. S.W., Seattle; $1-$5 (206-934-5219 or seattlechinesegarden.org).

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

THRU APRIL 30 Tulip fields in bloom, updates online; main venues with tulip display gardens and fields, gift shops, food vendors, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, Roozengaarde, 15867 Beaver Marsh Road, Mount Vernon; $6-$7 ages 5 and younger free (360-424-8531 or tulips.com); and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through April or while blooms last, Tulip Town, 15002 Bradshaw Road, Mount Vernon; $7, ages 6 and younger free (360-424-8152 or tuliptown.com); events include Downtown Mount Vernon Street Fair arts, crafts and food vendors, entertainment, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Mount Vernon; Skagit Valley Tulip Festival Office open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through April, 311 W. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon (360-428-5959 or tulipfestival.org).

Sheep Shearing at Kelsey Creek Farm

PLAN AHEAD Watch professional shearers remove sheep’s winter coats, sheep herding demonstrations, wagon rides, Eastside Heritage Center activities, pony rides, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 29, Kelsey Creek Farm Park, 410 130th Place S.E., Bellevue; free admission, fees for some activities (425-452-7688 or parksreg.bellevuewa.gov).

Food events

Wine on the Rock: Bainbridge Island Wine & Cheese

SAT-SUN Wine and cheese at seven island wineries, shuttle available, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Bainbridge Island; $35-$55 (bainbridgewineries.com/).

White River Buddhist Temple Chicken Teriyaki Dinner

SUN Spring fundraiser chicken teriyaki dinner, dine in or take out, bake sale, plant sale, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, White River Buddhist Temple, 3625 Auburn Way N., Auburn; $12 (253-833-1442 or wrbt.org).

Bacon and Beer Classic

PLAN AHEAD Sample 100 beers from regional breweries, bacon-infused dishes from local chefs, games, bacon eating contest, noon-4 p.m. or 6-10 p.m. April 29, Safeco Field Seattle; $65-$119 (baconandbeerclassic.com/seattle-bacon-and-beer-classic-2017/).

Cheese and Meat Festival

PLAN AHEAD Tasting of local and international meat and cheese paired with wine, beer, cider, seminars; proceeds benefit healthy eating educational programs; sessions 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. April 29, McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St., Seattle; $55 (cheeseandmeatfestival.com).

Kirkland Spring Beerfest

PLAN AHEAD Local beers and cider, superhero costumes encouraged, noon-6 p.m.; optional half-K fun run; proceeds benefit Kirkland Downtown Association community events, noon April 29, Arete Building, Kirkland; $30-$40 (kirklandspringbeerfest.com).

Gardening

Wedgwood Park Benefit Plant Sale

SAT Wedgwood Garden Club plant sale to benefit future park at 35th Avenue and 86th Street, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Wedgwood Presbyterian Church, 8008 35th Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-430-0108).

Olympic Manor Garden Club Plant Sale

SAT Garden plants at bargain prices, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Olympic Manor Garden Club Plant Sale, 2309 N.W. 86th Street, Seattle (olympicmanor.org).

Seattle Dahlia Society/Sno-King Fuchsia Society Sale

SAT-SUN Seattle Dahlia Society sale of dahlia tubers and plants in all sizes, forms and colors, answer growing questions, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday (seattledahliasociety.org); also Sno-King Fuchsia Society plant sale Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday only (snokingfuchsiasociety.yolasite.com); Country Village, 23718 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell; $4 (425-483-2250 or countryvillagebothell.com/).

Bouquet Banque Epimedium open house

SAT-SUN Sale of thousands of plants, tour the gardens, basketry studio open, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Bouquet Banque Nursery, 8220 State Ave., Marysville (twigtwisters.com).

Rhodie Stroll

SUN Spring stroll among blooming rhodies, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dunn Gardens, 13533 Northshire Road N.W., Shoreline; free, donations appreciated (206-362-0933 or dunngardens.org).

Seeking Washington Wildflowers

TUE Program on wildflowers in their native habitats from roadsides to mountain peaks of Washington; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue; free (facebook.com/events/819770928174591/).

Lake Wilderness Arboretum Spring Plant Sale

PLAN AHEAD Learn about and purchase plants from specialty plant, garden art and craft vendors to support Lake Wilderness Arboretum, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 29, Lake Wilderness Arboretum, 22520 S.E. 248th St., Maple Valley (253-293-5103 or lakewildernessarboretum.org).

Hobbies

“Too Slow For Pinbrawl” Pinball Tournament

SAT Pinball Tournament with trophies and prizes, for all ages, noon Saturday, Another Castle, 23303 Hwy. 99, Edmonds; $10 (tooslow.bpt.me).

Scale Model Show

SAT Scale model contest, hundreds of models on display including aircraft, military vehicles, ships, sci fi figures/vehicles, automobiles, figures, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Renton Community Center, 1715 Maple Valley Highway, Renton; $5-$10 at the door, cash only (ipms-seattle.org/springshow/index.php).

Car show

SUN All Porsche show, 10 a.m. Sunday, Triple XXX Root Beer Drive-In, 98 N.E. Gilman Blvd., Issaquah (425-392-1266 or triplexrootbeer.com).

Museum events

Seattle Art Museum

FRI-SUN Final weekend of “Jacob Lawrence: The Migration Series,” through Sunday; “Seeing Nature: Landscape Masterworks from the Paul G. Allen Family Collection,” through May 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, until 9 p.m. Thursdays, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $12.95-$24.95, ages 12 and younger free (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

Museum of Pop Culture Pop Conference

FRI-SUN Conversation with presenters, musicians, fans, academics, and critics, theme “Sign O’ the Times: Music and Politics,” exploring music’s connection to politics as a vital piece of the political landscape; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Museum of Pop Culture (MoPop), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $20-$25 (mopop.org).

“Edible City” month

FRI-SUN Edible City Science Fair displays, demonstrations and activities on the science behind food, farming and sustainability, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Museum of History & Industry, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; admission $13.95-$19.95; culinary events and programs celebrating MOHAI’s “Edible City: A Delicious Journey” exhibit; visit participating restaurant partners listed online and save the receipt for $2 off admission to MOHAI’s Edible City exhibit, or collect six receipts from participating restaurant partners for complimentary adult admission to MOHAI’s Edible City exhibit, through April; author and curator Rebekah Denn and MOHAI’s executive director, Leonard Garfield, share insights about the development of the exhibit, signing of companion book, 6:30 Monday, Book Larder, Seattle; 7-8 p.m. April 26, Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park (mohai.org).

Roger Fernandes, S’Klallam Indians Storyteller

SAT Native American stories incorporating music, dance and stories from cultures around the world, 11 a.m. Saturday, Renton History Museum, 235 Mill Ave. S., Renton; $2-$5 (425-255-2330 or rentonwa.gov/living/default.aspx?id=1332).

Grand Ridge Mine Hike

SAT Issaquah History Museums host hike to explore Issaquah’s longest-lasting coal mining operation, 10 a.m. Saturday, East Sunset Trailhead, 661-831 E. Sunset Way, Issaquah; $7.50-$10, preregistration required (issaquahhistory.org).

Washington at War

SAT Historian Lorraine McConaghy in commemoration of 100th anniversary of America in World War One, 11 a.m. Saturday, Issaquah Depot Museum, 78 First Ave. N.E., Issaquah; free (issaquahhistory.org).

Holocaust Remembrance Day | Yom Hashoah Observance

SUN Open house, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., including survivor Peter Metzelaar sharing his story, 11 a.m.; Henry Friedman tells of his experiences as a teen hiding in eastern Poland during the Holocaust, 2:30 p.m.; memorial service and candle lighting, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Henry and Sandra Friedman Holocaust Center for Humanity, 2045 Second Ave., Seattle; free (206-582-3000 or holocaustcenterseattle.org/events/314-yom-hashoah-4-23-17).

Meeker Mansion Cellar to Attic Tours

SUN Tours of all four floors of the Meeker Mansion, on the hour noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Meeker Mansion, 312 Spring St., Puyallup; $3-$6 (253-848-1770 or meekermansion.org).

Science in the City: Designing the Amazon Spheres

TUE Lead designer on the Spheres project at Amazon on how his team created a garden as the centerpiece of a new neighborhood, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $5 (206-443-2001 or pacificsciencecenter.org/lectures/).

Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor

ONGOING Artifacts from the First Imperial Dynasty of China, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $24.75-$32.75, advance tickets available (206-443-3611 or /pacificsciencecenter.org/terracotta-warriors/).

Park events

Bird Focus: Spring Migration

SAT Walk through the forest to see migratory birds, for adults and ages 10 and older, 8 a.m. Saturday, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $5, preregister (206-652-2444 or brownpapertickets.com/event/2900192).

Bird tours Discovery Park

SAT Discover the wonders of birding with experienced leaders to explore the park’s varied habitats, for adults and ages 8 and older, bring binoculars if you have them; 8 a.m. Saturday, Discovery Park, 3801 W. Government Way, Seattle; $3, preregister (206-386-4237).

State Parks Free Days

SAT Discover Pass not required for vehicles for State Park day use Saturday (discoverpass.wa.gov/136/State-Parks-Free-Days).

Arboretum Walks

SAT-SUN Seasonally themed walk with activities, learning for ages 2-12 and their caregivers, 1 p.m. Saturday; walk for adults, 1 p.m. Sunday, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Drive E., Seattle; free (206-685-8033 or botanicgardens.uw.edu).

National Parks Free Entrance Days

SAT-SUN No entrance fees at all National Parks, Saturday-Sunday (nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks-htm).

Bird basics

PLAN AHEAD Eastside Audubon Society walk to learn about birds, for adults only, 10 a.m. April 28, Mercer Slough Environmental Education Center, Bellevue; free, preregister (bellevuewa.gov/pdf/Parks/parks-special-events-march-may-2017.pdf).

Tidepool investigation

PLAN AHEAD Guided exploration of the beach at low tide, 12:30 p.m. April 29, Discovery Park, 3801 W. Government Way, Seattle; free, preregister (206-386-4237).

Low-tide beach safari

PLAN AHEAD Explore sea life at low tide with a park naturalist, for ages 5+, 1-2:30 p.m. April 29, 1:30-3:30 p.m. April 30, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, 4503 Beach Drive S.W., Seattle; free, preregister (206-386-4237).

Performances

Ballard High School Music and Art Night

SAT Celebration of Ballard High School’s annual art and literary journal, with music performances, 6 p.m. Saturday, Ballard Branch Library, 5614 22nd Ave. N.W., Seattle; free (206-684-4089).

Total Experience Gospel Choir Concert

SAT Concert for all ages by Seattle gospel music group, 2 p.m. Saturday, Pointe of Grace Lutheran Church, 5425 Harbour Pointe Boulevard, Mukilteo; free (425-263-8730 or pointeofgrace.org).

Puget Sound Traditional Jazz Society

SUN Dixieland jazz for listening and dancing with Ain’t No Heaven Seven, 1 p.m. Sunday, Ballard Elks Club, 6411 Seaview Ave. N.W., Seattle; $15 (425-776-5072 or pstjs.org).

Poetry on Buses Launch Party

MON Celebration of Poetry and Movement for all ages, performances by Gabriel Teodros, Revolver, Native Jazz Trio, Hengda Li Dance, Kiana and Milvia, Ethio Girls, readings by 30 poets, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; free (poetryonbuses.org).

Tacoma Guitar Festival

PLAN AHEAD 150 vendors, collectors and exhibitors, performances, April 29-30, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma; $15, ages 12 and younger free with adult (800-745-3000 or tacomadome.org/tgf).

Sales/Shopping

Nor-King Spring Craft Fair

FRI-SAT Vendors, bake sale, lunch available, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach, 18354 Eighth Ave. N.W., Shoreline (425-949-7151).

Ballard Preschool Co-op Gently Used Kid’s Gear Sale

SAT Bargains to benefit Ballard Preschool Co-op, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Phinney Neighborhood Center, 6532 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle (phinneycenter.org).

Eckstein Middle School Band Rummage Sale

SAT Bargains on furniture, sporting goods, clothing, to support band performances, instruments, scholarships; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Eckstein Middle School, 3003 N.E. 75th St., Seattle (ecksteinms.seattleschools.org/student_activities/eckstein_band/).

A Very Vintage Market

SAT Flea market, 40 vendors, antiques, salvage, art, food vendor, tarot or numerology reading, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Lake City Community Center, 12531 28th Ave. N.E., Seattle; $3 (206-695-2965 or averyvintagemarket.com).

Special interest

Drum Fun for Adults

SAT Use voice, body, hand percussion and drums (supplied) to explore the world of rhythm, 2 p.m. Saturday, Covington Library, 27100 164th Ave. S.E., Covington; free (253-630-8761 or kcls.org).

How Victorian Cyclists Changed Our World

SAT Program by Sarah and Gabriel Chrisman, authors who live in Victorian era lifestyle, on early bicycles and their effects on culture, display of replicas of Victorian-era bicycles, 2 p.m. Saturday, Everett Public Library, 2702 Hoyt Ave., Everett (425-257-7640).

ANZAC Day Dawn Service

SUN National day of pride for Australian and New Zealanders, traditional service to pay respect to armed services past and present, 6 a.m. Sunday, Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; free, preregister (logic2020.com/anzac-2017).

Walking Washington’s History

SUN Guide to walking history of ten Washington cities with Judy Bentley, author or “Walking Through Washington’s History”, 2 p.m. Sunday, Everett Public Library, 2702 Hoyt Ave., Everett (425-257-7640).

Travel events

Travel seminars

SAT Sicily, crossroads of the Mediterranean 10 a.m., Paris and Normandy 11 a.m., highlights of Spain noon Saturday, Savvy Traveler, 112 Fifth Ave. S., Edmonds; free, reservations required (425-744-6076 or savvytravelerstore.com).