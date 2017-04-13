A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, April 14-20, 2017.

Animal events

Marine Mammal Mania

FRI-SUN Activities, keeper talks, demonstrations devoted to marine mammals, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, The Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $16.95-$24.95, ages 3 and younger free (206-386-4300 or seattleaquarium.org).

Seattle Humane Adoption Specials

SAT-TUE Tax day weekend 10 percent off adoption fees, Saturday through Tuesday; adopt a hybrid dog, $22 off adoption fees for dogs over one year old, April 21-23; open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays-Wednesdays, Seattle Humane Society, 13212 S.E. Eastgate Way, Bellevue (425-641-0080 or seattlehumane.org).

Owls

MON, WEDS Images and talk on by author of “Owl: A Year in the Lives of North American Owls,” 7 p.m. Monday, Renton Branch, King County Library, 100 Mill Ave. S., Renton (425-226-6043 or kcls.org), and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Burien Library, 400 S.W. 152nd St., Burien; free (206-243-3490 or kcls.org).

Benefits

For the Love of Plants

PLAN AHEAD Local artists create and display artwork inspired by spring and nature; art print sale, to support environmental education at the Conservatory, 7 p.m. April 21, Volunteer Park Conservatory, Seattle; $7 (eventbrite.com/e/for-the-love-of-plants-an-art-benefit-tickets-32912271490?aff=ehomecard).

Washington National Park Fund Spring Dinner and Auction

PLAN AHEAD Support Mount Rainier, North Cascades, Olympic National Parks, meet park staff, dinner, auction, 5 p.m. April 22, Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, Seattle; $150 (206-623-2063 or wnpf.org/spring-dinner-and-auction/).

Tulip Ride

PLAN AHEAD Guided motorcycle ride to tulip farm in Mt. Vernon, lunch, to raise money for Seattle Humane, or breakfast only; celebrities available for photos include actresses Tricia Helfer (Lucifer/ Battlestar Galactica) and Katee Sackhoff (Longmire/Battlestar Galactica); 9:30 a.m. April 22, from Redmond; $50-$1000 (tulipride.org/register.php).

Stand Up for Healing Laughter

PLAN AHEAD Comedy show to benefit Room Circus Medical Clowning at Seattle Children’s Hospital, 6 p.m. April 23, Theatre Off Jackson, 409 Seventh Ave. S., Seattle; $25 (roomcircus.org).

Birding

Treats and tweets bird walk

SAT Tea, coffee and treats, walk to learn about birds for beginning and intermediate birders ages 8 and older, binoculars provided, 10 a.m. Saturday, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $7, preregister (206-652-2444 or brownpapertickets.com/event/2900159).

Birds of the Duwamish

SAT Springtime exploration of the birds living along the Duwamish River, presentation followed by walk, 1 p.m. Saturday, Duwamish Longhouse & Cultural Center, 4705 W. Marginal Way S.W., Seattle; free (facebook.com/events/590338024495637/).

Dance

Seattle Easter Swing

FRI-SUN Workshops, social dancing, competitions, hours vary Friday-Sunday, Hyatt Regency Bellevue, 900 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue; $10-$150 (Easterswing.org/).

International Gala

SAT Salsa dance lesson, 7 p.m.; dance to music from around the world with DJ, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Hayloft Dance Hall, 15320 35th Ave. W., Lynnwood; $12-$15, cash only (425-743-6180 or hayloftdance.com).

Northwest Dance Network

SAT Dance lesson, 7:30 p.m., dance to music with Brian Lee and the Orbiters, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Leif Erikson Lodge, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $10-$15 (206-781-1238 or nwdance.net).

Earth Day events

Earth Day at the Arboretum

PLAN AHEAD Student Conservation Association (SCA) work service event, planting, mulching, removing invasive species, maintaining trails, 9 a.m. April 22, Washington Park Arboretum, 2300 Arboretum Dr. E., Seattle; preregister (eventbrite.com/e/sca-earth-day-in-seattle-wa-registration-32304834630?aff=es2).

Earth Day Community Restoration Event, Seward Park

PLAN AHEAD Help remove invasive plant species, move mulch, tools and gloves provided, for adults and kids ages 8 and older, 10 a.m. April 22, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; preregister (206-652-2444 or sewardpark.audubon.org/events/earth-day-community-restoration-event).

Duwamish Alive Spring Event

PLAN AHEAD Learn about local environment at volunteer opportunities removing debris; planting native plants and removing invasive weeds in a variety of habitats, April 22 at many locations in the Duwamish River area, Seattle and Tukwila; preregister (duwamishalive.org/event/duwamish-alive-spring-event/).

Earth Day Beach Clean Up, Discovery Park

PLAN AHEAD Help clean two miles of beach, supplies provided, 2 p.m. April 22, Discovery Park, 3801 W. Government Way, Seattle; suggested $5 donation to benefit park programs; preregister (206-386-4237).

Earth Day, Jackson Park Golf Course

PLAN AHEAD Help restore native vegetation along 2.2 mile trail, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 22, Jackson Park Golf Course, 1 Seattle; preregister (seattle.cedar.greencitypartnerships.org/event/10737/).

Earth Day, Me-Kwa-Mooks

PLAN AHEAD Work restorating green belt, removing invasives and liberating native plant species, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 22, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Seattle; preregister (seattle.cedar.greencitypartnerships.org/event/11087/).

Arbor Day-Earth Day Family Festival

PLAN AHEAD Local environmental organizations host free activities and eco-demonstrations for all ages, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; tree planting ceremony, 11:30 a.m. April 22, Lewis Creek Park and Visitor Center, Bellevue (425-452-4195 or bellevuewa.gov/pdf/Parks/arbor-day-earth-day-festival-2017.pdf).

Earth Day, Saltwater State Park

PLAN AHEAD Seattle Aquarium interpreters talk about beach life, local volunteers lead hikes, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22, Saltwater State Park, 25205 Eighth Pl. S., Des Moines (parks.state.wa.us).

Earth Day Clean Sweep, Auburn

PLAN AHEAD Breakfast, team projects, 7:30 a.m. April 22, Auburn City Hall, 25 W. Main St., Auburn; preregistration requested (auburnwa.gov/things_to_do/special_events/2017_clean_sweep.htm).

Earth Day at State Parks

PLAN AHEAD Help remove invasive holly and blackberry, weed native plant garden, plant trees, bring gloves, hand pruners, snacks provided, 9 a.m.-noon April 22, Bridle Trails State Park, Bellevue; help remove invasive ivy, bring shovels, loppers and small pruners, 8:45 a.m.-noon April 22, Kopachuck State Park, Gig Harbor; Native Plant Appreciation Week information and tour for all ages, noon-6 p.m. April 22, Manchester State Park, Port Orchard; work party to remove invasive plants, bring gloves, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Fort Worden Historical State Park, Port Townsend; service project, 10 a.m.-noon, interpretive activities, 12:30-2 p.m. April 22, Deception Pass State Park, Whidbey Island; other events at parks around the state April 22 (parks.state.wa.us/).

Spring Restoration Day

PLAN AHEAD Help with cleaning gardens, weeding, gravel paths, 10 a.m. April 23, Volunteer Park, 1247 15th Ave. E., Seattle (volunteerparktrust.org/events/).

Earth Day Afternoon on the Trails

PLAN AHEAD Hike the trails, honor Earth Day, explore discoveries with naturalists, 1 p.m. April 23, IslandWood, 4450 Blakely Ave. N.E., Bainbridge Island; free, donation suggested, preregister (206-855-4384 or islandwood.org/events).

Easter/spring events Flashlight egg hunt

FRI For ages 12 to 18, bring flashlight and bag to hunt for eggs in the dark, 8 p.m. Friday, Van Asselt Community Center, 2820 S. Myrtle St., Seattle (206-386-1921); and Jefferson Community Center, 3801 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle (206-684-7481 or seattle.gov/parks/).

Easter Photos, Northgate Mall

FRI-SAT Photos with the Easter Bunny, Friday-Saturday, Northgate Mall, 401 N.E. Northgate Way, Seattle; $10, reservations available (simon.com/mall/northgate-mall/news-and-events).

Easter Bunny, Southcenter

FRI-SAT Easter Bunny visits, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Westfield Southcenter, 633 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila; photo reservations available (westfield.com/southcenter/events/all-events/visit-the-easter-bunny/38757).

Easter Bunny Photos, Auburn

FRI-SAT Kids visit with the Easter Bunny, photos available, Friday-Saturday; The Outlet Connection, 1101 Outlet Connection Way, Auburn; photo prices vary (253-833-9500 or outletcollectionseattle.com/events-news/event/kidx-club-s-eggstravaganza).

Woodland Park Zoo Bunny Bounce

SAT Egg hunts for ages 1 to 8, crafts, bunny encounters for kids; Easter basket themed treats for zoo animals, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $12.95-$20.95 zoo admission (206-548-2500 or zoo.org).

Spring Egg Hunt, High Point

SAT For kids of all ages, 10 a.m. Saturday, High Point Community Center, 6920 34th Ave. S.W., Seattle (206-684-7422 or seattle.gov/parks/).

Bubble Extravaganza & Egg Hunt

SAT Bubble Man performance, activities, 9-11:30 a.m., egg hunt by age, 10 a.m. Saturday, Wallingford Center, 1815 N. 45th St., Seattle; nonperishable food bank donations requested (facebook.com/events/1283005098457683/).

Spring Egg Hunt, Alki

SAT Breakfast snacks, 9-10:30 a.m., egg hunt for ages 11 and younger 10 a.m. Saturday, Alki Community Center, 5817 S.W. Stevens St., Seattle (206-684-7430 or seattle.gov/parks/).

Spring Egg Hunt, Ballard, Loyal Heights, Bitter Lake

SAT Kids ages 10 and younger hunt for eggs by age group, bring bag, 10 a.m. Saturday, arrive at least 15 minutes early; Ballard Community Center, 6020 28th Ave. N.W. (206-684-4093); Loyal Heights Community Center, 2101 N.W. 77th St. (206-684-4052); Bitter Lake Annex, 13040 Greenwood Ave. N., Seattle (206-684-7524).

Spring Egg Hunt, Delridge

SAT For ages 12 and younger, 10 a.m. Saturday, Delridge Community Center, 4501 Delridge Way S.W., Seattle (206-684-7423 or seattle.gov/parks/).

Spring Egg Hunt, Magnolia

SAT Kids ages 2 to 10 hunt for eggs by age group, bring bag, 10 a.m. Saturday, Magnolia Community Center, 2550 34th Ave. W., Seattle; food bank donations requested (206-386-4235 or seattle.gov/parks/).

Spring Egg Hunt, Montlake, Ravenna

SAT For ages 1-11, bring bag, 10 a.m. Saturday, arrive by 9:45 a.m.; Montlake Community Center, 1618 E. Calhoun St., Seattle (206-684-4736); and Ravenna-Eckstein Community Center, 6536 Ravenna Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-684-7534 orseattle.gov/parks/).

Spring Egg Hunt, Nathan Hale Stadium and Laurelhurst

SAT For ages 12 and younger, bring bag, 10 a.m. Saturday, arrive by 9:45 a.m.; Laurelhurst Park, 4544 N.E. 41st St. (206-684-7529); and Nathan Hale High School, 10750 30th Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-684-7522); canned food bank drive and bake sale at Laurelhurst.

Spring Egg Hunt, Queen Anne

SAT For ages 11 and younger, bring bag, 10 a.m. Saturday, Queen Anne Community Center, 1901 First Ave. W, Seattle (206-386-4240 or seattle.gov/parks/).

Spring Egg Hunt, Rainier

SAT For ages 11 and younger, bring bag, 10 a.m. Saturday, Rainier Community Center, 4600 38th Ave. S., Seattle (206-386-1919 or seattle.gov/parks/).

Spring Egg Hunt, Van Asselt and Jefferson

SAT For ages 11 and younger, bring bag, 10 a.m. Saturday, arrive by 9:45 a.m.; Jefferson Community Center, 3801 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle (206-684-7481); and Van Asselt Community Center, 2820 S. Myrtle St., Seattle (206-386-1921 or seattle.gov/parks/).

Spring Egg Scramble, Green Lake

SAT Bring bag, allow time for parking; ages 1-3, 10 a.m.; ages 4-6, 10:30 a.m.; ages 7-10, 11 a.m. Saturday, Green Lake Community Center, 7201 E. Green Lake Dr. N., Seattle; canned food bank donation requested (206-684-0780 or seattle.gov/parks/).

Spring Eggstravaganza/Flashlight Egg Hunt, Mercer Island

SAT L’il Ones egg hunt, for 1-3 year-olds, 4 p.m., 4-6 year-olds, 5 p.m. April 15; flashlight egg hunt for ages 7-12, bring flashlight and basket, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Mercerdale Park, 77th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 32nd Street, Mercer Island; $5/family (mercergov.org).

Egg Hunt, Kent Station

SAT Visit the Easter Bunny; egg hunt for ages 6 and younger, scavenger hunt for ages 7-12, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Kent Station, 417 Ramsay Way, Kent (kentstation.com/egg-hunt).

Meet the Easter Bunny, Bothell

SAT Photos, activities, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, County Village, 23718 Bothell Everett Highway, Bothell (425-483-2250 or countryvillagebothell.com/).

Spring Eggstravaganza, Redmond

SAT Bunny, goats and chicks petting zoo, bouncy house, activities and scavenger hunt for kids, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Redmond Town Center, 16495 N.E. 74th St., Redmond (redmondtowncenter.com).

Snohomish Easter Parade and Bonnet Contest

SAT Salute to Spring parade with floats, animals, princesses, 11 a.m. Saturday on First Street, Snohomish, followed by creative Easter bonnet contest for people of all ages and pets, no preregistration required; anyone with a bonnet can ride a parade float, boarding 10:45 a.m. at Cedar and First Street, Snohomish (snohomishchamber.com).

Beacon Hill Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza

SUN Egg hunts, cookie decorating, crafts, bouncy houses, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Chinese Alliance Church, 2803 S. Orcas St., Seattle; free (english.scacseattle.org/).

Easter Cruise

SUN Easter brunch, cruise, 10:30 a.m. Sunday; visit with SeaBunny, lunch, cruise, kid-friendly activities, noon Sunday; cruise, lunch buffet, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Waterways Cruises, 2441 N. Northlake Way, Seattle; $39-$69 (waterwayscruises.com).

Easter Brunch, Blake Island

SUN Cruise to Blake Island for brunch buffet, Easter egg hunt for kids, time on the beach and trails, Native performances, demonstrations, storytelling, 10 a.m. Sunday, Argosy Cruises, 1101 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $32-$84 (206-623-1445 or argosycruises.com/argosy-cruises/easter/).

Fairs/Festivals

Whirligig

FRI-SUN Inflatable rides and entertainment for kids ages 12 and younger including Toddler Zone, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; $8/all day pass; $4.50/all day toddler zone; or $1.50/single ride (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com).

International Children’s Friendship Festival

SAT-SUN Performances from cultures around the world, visual arts showcase, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Fisher Pavilion, Seattle Center, Seattle; free (childrensfest.tacawa.org/).

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

THRU APRIL 30 Tulip fields in bloom, updates online; main venues with tulip display gardens and fields, gift shops, food vendors, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, Roozengaarde, 15867 Beaver Marsh Road, Mount Vernon; $6-$7 ages 5 and younger free (360-424-8531 or tulips.com); and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through April or while blooms last, Tulip Town, 15002 Bradshaw Road, Mount Vernon; $7, ages 6 and younger free (360-424-8152 or tuliptown.com); events include Tulip Pedal 20, 40, 60 mile bike routes, 7 a.m.-noon Saturday, La Conner Middle School, $35-$40, ages 14 and younger free (360-661-7417); Downtown Mount Vernon Street Fair arts, crafts and food vendors, entertainment, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 21-22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 23, Mount Vernon; Skagit Valley Tulip Festival Office open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through April, 311 W. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon (360-428-5959 or tulipfestival.org).

Washington State Spring Fair

APRIL 20-23 Entertainment, rides, food vendors, pig races, livestock show, Northwest Living and Garden show, 2-10 p.m. April 20; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. April 21-22; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 23; fireworks shows 9 p.m. April 21-22; Motorsport Mayhem demolition derbies, monster truck show, fireworks, April 21-23, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $10-$12, ages 5 and younger free; ages 18 and younger free April 20, food bank donation suggested; Military Appreciation Day free admission to active, retired and reserve military with ID and their dependents April 21; motor sport event prices vary (253-841-5045 or thefair.com).

Seattle Cherry Blossom and Japanese Cultural Festival

PLAN AHEAD Celebration of Japanese and Japanese-American culture initiated by gift of 1,000 cherry trees given to Seattle in 1976 by Japan, with games, entertainment, activities, April 21-23, Seattle Center (206-684-7200 or cherryblossomfest.org).

Food events

Pancake Breakfast

SAT Pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee, tea, juice, all ages welcome, proceeds support services at Northshore Senior Center; 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Northshore Senior Center, 10201 E. Riverside Drive, Bothell; $5 (425-487-2441 or northshoreseniorcenter.org).

Seattle’s Best Damn Happy Hour

APRIL 20 Karaoke night, food and drink specials, board games, ages 21 and older, ID required, 5 p.m. April 20, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com).

Gardening

Early Veggie Plant Sale

SAT Vegetable starts for spring, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Abundant Greens Urban Farm, 2843 N.W. 57th St., Seattle (abundantgreensurbanfarm.com).

Rock Garden Society spring plant sale

SAT Rare plants from around the world and northwest natives, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue (nargsnw.org/2017-spring-plant-sale).

Rhodie Stroll

PLAN AHEAD Spring stroll among blooming rhodies, mini-tours, 2 p.m. April 23, Dunn Gardens, Shoreline; by donation, preregister (206-362-0933 or dunngardens.org/upcoming-events).

Hobbies

Sakura-Con

FRI-SUN Anime festival with special guests, events, costume contest, entertainment; register 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Place, Seattle; $65-$75, ages 6-12 half price (sakuracon.org).

Car show

SUN All Italian show, 9 a.m. Sunday, Triple XXX Root Beer Drive-In, 98 N.E. Gilman Blvd., Issaquah (425-392-1266 or triplexrootbeer.com).

Norwegian Genealogy Workshop

PLAN AHEAD Finding your Norwegian parish of birth and looking at parish records, census records, and emigration records, 10 a.m. April 22, Bothell Sons of Norway, 23905 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell; $25-$40, register by April 20 (206-365-6913 or bothellsonsofnorway.org).

Museum events

Spring Break Nano Days

FRI Learn about the science of all things really small with experiments and art activities for ages 3 and older, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, KidsQuest Children’s Museum, 1116 108th Ave. N.E., Bellevue; $11-$12 (425-637-8100 or kidsquestmuseum.org/).

MoPOP extended hours

FRI-SUN Extended hours, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Sunday; exhibits include “The Art of Rube Goldberg,” “Infinite Worlds of Science Fiction,” “Indie Game Revolution,” “Fantasy: Worlds of Myth and Magic,” “Can’t Look Away: The Lure of Horror Film,” regular hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Museum of Pop Culture (MoPop), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $16-$25 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org).

Spring Break at America’s Car Museum

FRI-SUN Free admission for ages 12 and younger with paying adult, through Sunday; including free 5-minute slot car races at the Miller Slot Car Circuit in the ACM Speed Zone; Family Steam Day, explore big rigs with Kenworth Truck Company, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, LeMay–America’s Car Museum, 2702 East D St., Tacoma; $10-$18 (253-779-8490 or americascarmuseum.org).

Yuri’s Night

SAT Author Linda Dawson discusses and signs “The Politics and Perils of Space Exploration” and pays tribute to Yuri’s Night, the annual international celebration to commemorate the milestones in space exploration of the first human to launch into space, Yuri Gagarin, on April 12, 1961; 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $13-$23 (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org/).

Sewing to Sowing

SAT Spring in the 1800s with heritage gardens, baby lambs and chicks, sewing and other heritage craft displays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $8-$10, ages 3 and younger free (253-591-5339 or fortnisqually.org).

Train Excursions

SAT-SUN Vintage train rides, most excursions include stop at the Train Shed exhibit building; trains depart 11 a.m., 1, 3 and 4:25 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $10-$20 (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).

“Edible City” month

ONGOING Culinary events and programs around the area celebrating MOHAI’s “Edible City: A Delicious Journey” exhibit; visit participating restaurant partners listed online and save the receipt for $2 off admission to MOHAI’s Edible City exhibit, or collect six receipts from participating restaurant partners for complimentary adult admission to MOHAI’s Edible City exhibit, through April (mohai.org).

Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor

ONGOING Artifacts from the First Imperial Dynasty of China, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $24.75-$32.75, advance tickets available (206-443-3611 or /pacificsciencecenter.org/terracotta-warriors/).

Seattle Art Museum

ONGOING “Jacob Lawrence: The Migration Series,” through April 23; “Seeing Nature: Landscape Masterworks from the Paul G. Allen Family Collection,” through May 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, until 9 p.m. Thursdays, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $12.95-$24.95, ages 12 and younger free (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

Museum of Pop Culture Pop Conference

APRIL 20-23 Conversation with 160 presenters, musicians, fans, academics, and critics, with theme “Sign O’ the Times: Music and Politics,” exploring music’s connection to politics as a vital piece of the political landscape; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 20-23, Museum of Pop Culture (MoPop), Seattle; $20-$25 (mopop.org).

Grand Ridge Mine Hike

PLAN AHEAD Issaquah History Museums host hike to explore the daily commute of miners who worked in local coal mining, 10 a.m. April 22, Issaquah; $7.50-$10, preregistration required (issaquahhistory.org).

Park events

Summer Camp Open House, Auburn

SAT Information, registration for camps, activities for kids, 10 a.m. Saturday, The REC Teen Center, 910 Ninth St. S.E., Auburn; free (253-931-3043 or auburnwa.gov/camps).

State Parks Free Days

SAT Discover Pass not required for vehicles for State Park day use Saturday; also, free Earth Day April 22 (discoverpass.wa.gov/136/State-Parks-Free-Days).

Arboretum Walks

SAT-SUN Seasonally themed walk with activities, learning for ages 2-12 and their caregivers, 1 p.m. Saturday; walk for adults focusing on native trees, 1 p.m. Sunday, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Drive E., Seattle; free (206-685-8033 or botanicgardens.uw.edu).

National Parks Free Entrance Days

SAT-SUN No entrance fees at all National Parks, Saturday-Sunday and April 22-23 (nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks-htm).

Performances

Rain City Poetry Slam’s Grand Slam

WED Nine of Seattle’s top poets face off, headlined by Paul Tran, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Hale’s Palladium, 4301 Leary Way N.W., Seattle; $5-$15 (raincitygrandslam2017.bpt.me/).

Running

Java Jog for a Cause

PLAN AHEAD 10K run, 5K run/walk, 7 a.m. April 21, Lake Union Park, Seattle; $50-$100 (javajog.org/).

All In For Autism 10K/5K

PLAN AHEAD Challenging 10K (6.2 miles) route and all-ages 5K (3.1 miles) route, half-mile Kids Dash, 8 a.m. April 23, Bellevue Downtown Park, Bellevue; $10-$50 (allinforautism.org).

Snow sports

Bikini Downhill at Crystal Mountain

PLAN AHEAD Ski and snowboard racing for all skill levels, ages 18+, all contestants in bathing suits, proceeds benefit Crystal Mountain Fire Dept., 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22, Crystal Mountain; $30 (crystalmountainresort.com/event/elysian-superfuzz-bikini-downhill-2017/).

Special interest

Greenwood Library reopens

MON Library reopens after nine-week closure for updates and improvements, 10 a.m. Monday, Greenwood Branch Library, 8016 Greenwood Ave. N., Seattle (206-684-4086 or spl.org).

Seattle Public Library Special Collections tours and workshops

WED Resources to research house and building history, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Seattle Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle; free, preregistration required (206-386-4636 or spl.org).

Swimming

April Pools Day

SAT-SUN Free public swims, water and boat safety information, activities for kids, 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Southwest Pool, 2801 S.W. Thistle St., Seattle (206-684-7440); 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Ballard Pool, 1471 N.W. 67th St., Seattle (206-684-4094); 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Medgar Evers Pool, 500 23rd Ave. (206-684-4766) and Meadowbrook Pool, 10515 35th Ave. N.E. (206-684-4989); 3:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Evans Pool at Green Lake, 7201 E. Green Lake Dr. N. (206-684-4961) and Queen Anne Pool, 1920 First Ave. W. (206-386-4282); and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Helene Madison Pool, 13401 Meridian Ave. N. (206-684-4979); free (parkways.seattle.gov).

April Pools Day, Bellevue

SAT Water safety demonstrations for kids, free swim for ages 12 and younger, ages 13 and older $7, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Bellevue Aquatic Center, 601 143rd Ave. N.E., Bellevue (425-452-4444 or bellevuewa.gov/pdf/Parks/parks-special-events-march-may-2017.pdf).