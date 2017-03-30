A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, March 31-April 6, 2017.

Animal events

Northwest Trek Wild Week of Play

SAT-APRIL 9 Kids Trek play area, animal displays and encounters, Discovery Tram Tours through 435-acre free-roaming area with moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goats, bison, deer, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, 11610 Trek Dr. E., Eatonville; $9.95-$22.95, ages 2 and younger free (360-832-6117 or nwtrek.org).

Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium

MON-APRIL 7 Spring Break Superstars, activities and treats for animals, focusing on Red Wolves Monday, Sharks Tuesday, elephants Wednesday, Polar Bears April 6, tigers Friday April 7; open 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $7.95-$17.95, ages 2 and younger free (253-591-5337 or pdza.org).

Marine Mammal Mania

PLAN AHEAD Activities, keeper talks, demonstrations devoted to marine mammals, April 7-16, Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $16.95-$24.95, ages 3 and younger free (206-386-4300 or seattleaquarium.org).

Easter B’egg Hunt for dogs

PLAN AHEAD Dogs search for treats, large dogs 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., small dogs 12:30-2 p.m. April 8, Camp Charlie Private Off-Leash Park, Duvall; free, donations to Homeward Pet requested; preregister (homewardpet.org/easter-begg-hunt/).

Benefits

Kids Ninja Warrior

SAT-SUN Challenging obstacle course for ages 6-14, proceeds benefit Birthday Dreams birthday parties for homeless children; by age groups on the hour 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Hazen High School, 1101 Hoquiam Ave. N.E., Renton; $30-$40, preregister, space limited (425-988-3954 or birthdaydreams.org).

WAAALK for AUTISM

SUN 3K walk and Family Fun Fair resource information for families, raise funds for Washington Autism Alliance & Advocacy (WAAA) and celebrate World Autism Awareness Day for World Autism Awareness Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Marina Park, 25 Lake Shore Plaza, Kirkland; free, donations requested (washingtonautismadvocacy.org/updates/waaalkforautism/).

Pajama Bowl for Foster Kids

SUN Teams bowl wearing pajamas to raise funds to help foster kids participate in extracurricular activities, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Brunswick Lanes, Lynnwood and Acme Lanes, Tukwila; minimum fundraising $250/team of four or five (pajamabowl.com).

Spring Fling on Broadway

SUN Dinner, auction, music, dancing to benefit Everett Philharmonic Orchestra, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Xfinity Arena, 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett; $90 (206-270-9729 or everettphil.org).

Pearls & Pinstripes: A Roaring Cocktail Kick-Off

APRIL 6 Hosted by Providence Senior and Community Services Special Events, tastes from local wineries, breweries and distilleries, bites, music and dancing, cocktail attire, pearls, pinstripes or 1920s flair encouraged, 6 p.m. April 6, The Westin Seattle, Seattle; $25 or a bottle of wine valued at $25; reservations requested (206-938-2788 or washington.providence.org/donate/pscs-special-events/special-events/kick-off-party/).

Boating

Public Sail aboard the Adventuress

SAT-SUN Help raise the sails, take a turn at the helm, on sail aboard the 104-year-old National Historic Landmark schooner Adventuress, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, also 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. April 8, 3 p.m. April 15-16; $35-$65 by reservation; free dockside ship tours available; Shilshole Bay Marina, 7001 Seaview Ave. N.W., Seattle (360-379-0438 or soundexp.org).

Dance

Northwest Dance

SAT Dance workshop, 7:30 p.m., dance to The Mach One Jazz Orchestra, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Leif Erikson Hall, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $10-$15 (206-781-1238 or nwdance.net/).

Dancing in the Park

SAT Dance lesson, 7:30 p.m., dance party, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, DanceSport International, 6344 N.E. 74th St., Seattle; $12 (dancesportseattle.com/).

April Fool’s Dance

SAT Wear something silly for most ridiculous outfit contest; jitterbug dance lesson, 7 p.m., dancing to novelty swing, ballroom, rock and country songs with DJ, singles and couples of all ages, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Hayloft Dance Hall, 15320 35th Ave. W., Lynnwood; $12-$15 cash only (425-743-6180 or hayloftdance.com/).

Seattle Family Dance

SUN Easy traditional dances to live folk music for kids ages 10 and younger and their families, no experience needed, all dances taught, 3 p.m. Sunday, Phinney Neighborhood Center, 6532 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $5-$7 (206-330-7408 or seattledance.org/family).

Easter/Spring events

Easter Photos, Northgate Mall

THRU APRIL 15 Photos with the Easter Bunny, daily through April 15, Northgate Mall, 401 N.E. Northgate Way, Seattle; $10, reservations available (simon.com/mall/northgate-mall/news-and-events).

Easter Bunny, Southcenter

THRU APRIL 15 Easter Bunny visits, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays through April 15, Westfield Southcenter, 633 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila; photo reservations available (westfield.com/southcenter/events/all-events/visit-the-easter-bunny/38757).

Easter Bunny Photos, Auburn

THRU APRIL 15 Kids visit with the Easter Bunny, photos available, hours vary through April 15; Sensitive Bunny for children with special needs in a sensory friendly environment, 9-11 a.m. Sunday; pet photos with the Easter Bunny, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, The Outlet Connection, 1101 Outlet Connection Way, Auburn; photo prices vary (253-833-9500 or outletcollectionseattle.com/events-news/event/kidx-club-s-eggstravaganza).

Family Fun Center Spring Break Specials

MON-APRIL 13 Activity package specials, 9 a.m.-noon Monday-April 6 and April 10-13, miniature golf, rides, Kidopolis $19.99/person; plus go-karting, laser tag and XD Theater, $29.99/person, bowling, tokens and lunch add-ons available, 7300 Fun Center Way, Tukwila (fun-center.com/public/tukwila/prices/specials.cfm).

Mighty Mites “Egg“stravaganza

APRIL 6 For ages 5 and younger, bounce house, activities, 10 a.m., egg hunt, 11 a.m. April 6, Miller Community Center, 330 19th Ave. E., Seattle; free (206-684-4753).

Spring Egg Hunt, Hiawatha

APRIL 8 For ages 10 and younger, bring bag, 10 a.m. April 8, Hiawatha Community Center, 2700 California Ave. S.W., Seattle (206-684-7441).

Community Egg Hunt

APRIL 8 Community Easter Egg Hunt for 30,000 eggs by ages group, popcorn and drinks, 3 p.m. April 8, Lake Hills Elementary, 14310 S.E. 12th St., Bellevue; free, preregister (425-270-7022 or lovebellevue.com).

Easter Eggstravaganza, Bothell

APRIL 8 Games, egg hunts, bounce houses, crafts for kids up to age 12, 10 a.m. April 8, Northwest Community Church, 11715 North Creek Parkway S., Bothell; free, preregister (425-402-4445 or northwest.org/easter-eggstravaganza/).

KidX Club’s Eggstravaganza, Auburn

APRIL 8 Story time with Mother Goose, seasonal arts, crafts and activities, visit from the Easter Bunny, hunt for Easter eggs, 10 a.m. April 8, The Outlet Connection, 1101 Outlet Connection Way, Auburn (253-833-9500 or outletcollectionseattle.com/events-news/event/kidx-club-s-eggstravaganza).

Egg-tastic Event

APRIL 9 Engineer an egg maze, sink and float eggs, create an Edible Egg, 9 a.m. April 9, KidsQuest Children’s Museum, 1116 108th Ave. N.E., Bellevue; $8-$14, preregistration encouraged, entrance at the door if space available (425-637-8100 or kidsquestmuseum.org/).

Fairs/Festivals

Whirligig

FRI-APRIL 16 Inflatable rides and entertainment for kids ages 12 and younger including Toddler Zone, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily though April 16, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; $8/all day pass; $4.50/all day toddler zone; or $1.50/single ride; all free on Thursdays (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com).

Edible Book Festival

SAT Edible art exhibition, “books” made of food and inspired by a book or pun on a book title, exhibited, then consumed; check in 11 a.m., viewing noon, prizes awarded 1:15 p.m. noon Saturday, Third Place Commons, 17171 Bothell Way N.E., Lake Forest Park; free (206-417-4645 or shorelinearts.net/event-program/2017-edible-book-festival/).

Leap for Green Sustainability Fair

SAT Promoting environmental practices and activities for kids and adults, entertainment, arts and crafts, gardening, plants and composting, Luther Burbank wetland tour, animals, food and sustainable-themed vendors, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, 8236 S.E. 24th St., Mercer Island (206-275-7609 or mercergov.org/Page.asp?NavID=3065).

Vegfest 2017

SAT-SUN Healthy vegetarian food festival, 500 different free food samples, cooking demos by cookbook authors, latest info on health by doctors, free health checks, huge selection of cookbooks, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, 299 Mercer St., Seattle; $9 cash, ages 12 and younger free (206-706-2635 or seattlevegfest.org).

Port Townsend Victorian Heritage Festival

SAT-SUN Victorian Dreams theme, celebrating the 1890s with several events, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Port Townsend American Legion Hall, 209 Monroe St., Port Townsend; $5-$20 (360-914-3487 or 2017.vicfest.org).

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

SAT-APRIL 30 Tulip fields in bloom depending on weather, updates online; some daffodil fields in bloom, tulip fields expected to be in bloom starting approximately April 8; art shows and other events throughout the month include La Conner Not So Impromptu Tulip Parade, all entries welcome, 2 p.m. April 8, First Street, La Conner; Tulip Run, 5 mile run or 2 mile run/walk, 9:30 a.m. April 8, Skagit Regional Airport, Burlington, $20-$40, ages 10 and younger and 70 and older free (tuliprun.skagitrunners.org/); PACCAR Technical Center Open House, see trucks and how they’re tested, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 8, 12479 Farm to Market Road, Mount Vernon; main venues with tulip display gardens and fields, gift shops, food vendors, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, Roozengaarde, 15867 Beaver Marsh Road, Mount Vernon; $6-$7 ages 5 and younger free (360-424-8531 or tulips.com); and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through April or while blooms last, Tulip Town, 15002 Bradshaw Road, Mount Vernon; $7, ages 6 and younger free (360-424-8152 or tuliptown.com); Skagit Valley Tulip Festival Office open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through April, 311 W. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon (360-428-5959 or tulipfestival.org);

Spring Polish Bazaar

PLAN AHEAD Pickle soup, borscht, pierogi, Polish sausage, and cabbage rolls, Polish beer, pastries, arts and crafts sale including pisanki (Easter eggs), amber, books, crafts, Polish crystal, pottery, noon-6 p.m. noon April 8, Polish Cultural Center, 1714 18th Ave., Seattle; free (206-322-3020 or polishhome.org/DefaultEng.htm).

Daffodil Parade

PLAN AHEAD Grand floral parade in its 84th year with marching bands, community groups and floats decorated with thousands of fresh daffodils; April 8, 10:15 a.m. in downtown Tacoma, 12:45 p.m. in Puyallup, 2:30 p.m. in Sumner, 5 p.m. in Orting (thedaffodilfestival.org).

Food events

Elysian Launch Party

FRI Celebration of release of seasonal Superfuzz Blood Orange Pale Ale, with samples, dancing with DJ music, 1970s attire encouraged, 7 p.m. Friday, Capitol Lounge, 916 E. Pike St., Seattle (facebook.com/events/255357971575337/?active_tab=about).

Pancake Breakfast

SAT Pancakes, eggs, ham, coffee, tea, juice, all ages welcome; proceeds support services at Northshore Senior Center; 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Northshore Senior Center, 10201 E. Riverside Drive, Bothell; $5 (425-487-2441 or northshoreseniorcenter.org).

Swedish Pancake Breakfast

SUN Swedish pancakes with lingonberries, ham, coffee, tea, juice, music and folk dancing, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Swedish Club, 1920 Dexter Ave. N., Seattle; $5-$9, ages 5 and younger free (206-283-1090 or swedishclubnw.org/Events/pancake.htm).

Cookbook author

WED Author Amy Pennington signs cookbook “Salad Days,” 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Book Larder, 4252 Fremont Ave. N., Seattle; preregister (206-397-4271 or booklarder.com).

Plate of Nations

THRU APRIL 9 Specials at nine ethnic restaurants along Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, Seattle (plateofnations.com/restaurants/).

Downtown Issaquah Wine Walk

PLAN AHEAD Wine tasting, music, art happenings at businesses along Front Street, 6 p.m. April 7, Issaquah; $25, preregister (downtownissaquah.com).

Gardening

Dahlia tuber sale

FRI-SAT Puget Sound Dahlia Association sales of hundreds of varieties of locally grown tubers, $4.50-$4.99; 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Faith Lutheran Church, 8208 18th Ave. N.E., Seattle (pugetsounddahlias.org).

Seattle Audubon Spring Plant Sale

SAT Natives and wildlife-friendly plants for sale from local growers and nurseries, 10 a.m. Saturday, Seattle Audubon Nature Shop, 8050 35th Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-523-4483 or seattleaudubon.org).

Secrets of Companion Gardening

SAT Using companion gardening to attract pollinators, increase yield, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Master Gardener Demonstration Garden, 15416 S.E. 16th St., Bellevue; free (425-485-5942).

Late Spring in the Edible Garden

SAT Garden educator Lisa Taylor discusses late spring and summer planting, 11 a.m. Saturday, Muckleshoot Library, 39917 Auburn Enumclaw Road S.E., Auburn; free (253-931-6779 or kcls.org).

Garden Lovers’ Book Sale

PLAN AHEAD Thousands of used books on gardening, plants, trees, flowers, growing food, landscaping, benefits Elisabeth C. Miller Library; party with wine, refreshments, speakers, 5-8 p.m. April 7, $25-$30; sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 8, free admission, Center for Urban Horticulture, 3501 N.E. 41st St., Seattle (206-543-0415 or depts.washington.edu/hortlib/index.shtml).

Hobbies

Gem Faire

FRI-SUN Jewelry, beads, gemstones, gold and silver, tools vendors, jewelry repair available, noon-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $7, ages 12 and younger free (253-841-5045 or gemfaire.com).

Exotic cars, Redmond Town Center

SAT Opening day of the season for weekly gathering of exotic cars, 9-11 a.m. Saturdays, weather dependent; Redmond Town Center, 16495 N.E. 74th St., Redmond (redmondtowncenter.com/events/).

Car show

SUN All Jeep Show, 9 a.m. Sunday, Triple XXX Root Beer Drive-In, 98 N.E. Gilman Blvd., Issaquah (425-392-1266 or triplexrootbeer.com).

Fly casting classes

WED-APRIL 6 Four-session weekly advanced fly-fishing class starts 6:30 p.m. April 5, $60; six-week beginning fly-fishing class begins 6:30 p.m. April 6, $60, Green Lake Park, 7201 E. Green Lake Drive N., Seattle; preregistration required (425-503-5979).

The Official Supernatural Convention

PLAN AHEAD TV series “Supernatural” Convention Tour with Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, Mark Sheppard and more celebrities from the show, parties, panels, contests, photographs, musical concerts, photo and autograph opportunities, April 7-9, Hyatt Regency Bellevue; $30-$549 (creationent.com/cal/supernatural_wa.htm).

Museum events

SAM Art Encounters in the Park

FRI Become part of the artistic process, resident movement artist Paige Barnes exploring interconnections between the systems of the body and the surrounding environment, 7 p.m. Friday, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free, reservations requested (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

Dinos on the Rocks

FRI Behind the scenes look at dinosaur fossils and fossil preparation in action, take your picture with a replica Jurassic Park Jeep, 6 p.m. Friday, Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, University of Washington, Seattle; $5-$15 by reservation (206-616-7538 or burkemuseum.org).

MoPOP extended hours

FRI-SUN Extended hours, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Sunday and April 14-16; exhibits include “The Art of Rube Goldberg,” “Infinite Worlds of Science Fiction,” “Indie Game Revolution,” “Fantasy: Worlds of Myth and Magic,” “Can’t Look Away: The Lure of Horror Film,” regular hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Museum of Pop Culture (MoPop), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $16-$25 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org).

Train Excursions

SAT-SUN Opening weekend of the season, vintage train rides, most excursions include stop at the Train Shed exhibit building; trains depart 11 a.m., 1, 3 and 4:25 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $10-$20 (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).

The Journey that Saved Curious George: Margaret and H.A. Rey’s Wartime Escape

SUN-WED The incredible journey made by Margret and H.A. Rey, the creators of “Curious George,” to escape the Nazi invasion of Paris at the start of World War II; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays, Holocaust Center for Humanity, 2045 Second Ave., Seattle; $5-$10 (206-582-3000 or holocaustcenterseattle.org/plan-your-visit).

Renton History Museum

ONGOING Exhibits include “Time Machine,” exploring the idea and perception of time, through March 25; “Sorting Out Race,” traveling exhibit on vintage items with racist imagery, through May 17; “Renton in 75 Objects;” “People of the Inside,” the story of the Duwamish Tribe; early industry exhibits; “Sustaining A City,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Renton History Museum, 235 Mill Ave. S., Renton; $2-$5, ages 8 and younger free (425-255-2330 or rentonwa.gov/living/default.aspx?id=13326).

First Thursday, Living Computer Museum

APRIL 6 Hands-on experience with computer technology from the 1960s to the present, direct experiences with robotics, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, self-driving cars, big data, video game making, and digital art; free admission 5-8 p.m. April 6, Living Computer Museum, 2245 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-342-2020 or livingcomputers.org).

First Thursday, MOHAI

APRIL 6 Exhibits and objects on local history; free admission 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 6, admission to special exhibits including “Edible City: A Delicious Journey” $10-$12, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

First Thursday, Museum of Flight

APRIL 6 Museum Great Gallery, Personal Courage Wing, Aviation Pavilion and more, free admission 5-9 p.m. April 6, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

First Thursday, NAAM

APRIL 6 Histories, arts and cultures of people of African descent and the connections between the Pacific Northwest and people of African descent; free admission 11 a.m.-7 p.m. April 6, Northwest African American Museum, 2300 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle (206-518-6000 or naamnw.org).

First Thursday, the Burke

APRIL 6 Washington state collections of natural and cultural heritage; free admission, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 6, Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, University of Washington, Seattle (206-616-3962 or burkemuseum.org).

First Thursday, the Wing

APRIL 6 Gallery admission free, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 6; Museum Experience tours offered at discounted rates, $7.95-$11.95, Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, 719 S. King St., Seattle (206-623-5124 or wingluke.org).

First Thursdays, SAM

APRIL 6 Collections, temporary installations, special exhibitions “Jacob Lawrence: The Migration Series” through April 23 and “Seeing Nature: Landscape Masterworks from the Paul G. Allen Family Collection” through May 23; free admission and half price for special exhibits, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. April 6; free admission and half price for special exhibits for ages 62+ 10 a.m.-9 p.m. April 7, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

First Thursday, White River Valley Museum

APRIL 6 Exhibit of women’s historic military, medical and other work wear, noon-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. April 6, White River Valley Museum, 918 H St. S.E., Auburn; free admission on first Thursdays (253-288-7433 or wrvmuseum.org).

Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor

PLAN AHEAD Opening April 8, artifacts from the First Imperial Dynasty of China, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $24.75-$32.75, $15/members, advance tickets available (206-443-3611 or /pacificsciencecenter.org/terracotta-warriors/).

Family Day: Spring Fever

PLAN AHEAD Kids and families are invited to explore the galleries and create art projects inspired by the animals, plants, and colors of the spring season, all ages welcome, most projects best suited for kids age 4-10, noon-4 p.m. April 8, Bellevue Arts Museum, 510 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue; free (425-519-0770 or /bellevuearts.org/programs-events/kids-family/free-family-day-spring-fever).

Park events

Arboretum Walks

SAT-SUN Seasonally themed walk with activities, learning for ages 2-12 and their caregivers, 1 p.m. Saturday; walk for adults focusing on native trees, 1 p.m. Sunday, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle; free (206-685-8033 or botanicgardens.uw.edu/washington-park-arboretum/visit/getting-here/).

Performances

The Fab Three

SUN Casual, all-ages concert with Beatles tribute band, 6 p.m. Sunday, Seattle First Baptist Church, 1111 Harvard Ave., Seattle; free, donations for musicians collected (seattlejazzvespers.org).

Running

Running of the Beavers

SAT Run to benefit Ballard High School Foundation, 9 a.m. Saturday, Golden Gardens Park, 8498 Seaview Place N.W., Seattle; $10-$45 (runningofthebeavers.com).

Brunch Run

PLAN AHEAD Brunch bites and mimosas after a flat, fast 5K, 9:30 a.m. April 8, Magnuson Park, Seattle; $25-$50 (seattlemag.com/seattle-magazines-brunch-run).

Seahawks 12K Run at The Landing

PLAN AHEAD Run along the southeast shore of Lake Washington and the Seahawks training facility, Glow 5k run/walk, Kids Run for ages 10 and younger, Seahawks Spirit costume contest, with Blitz, the Sea Gals, Blue Thunder, Seahawks players, 9 a.m. April 9, The Landing, Renton; $15-$60 (seahawks12krun.com).

Special interest

Secret Garden Books 40th Anniversary

SAT Community gathering to share memories, cake, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Secret Garden Bookshop, 2214 N.W. Market St., Seattle (206-789-5006 or secretgardenbooks.com).

Vietnam Veterans Commemoration Ceremony

SAT Vietnam veteran guest speaker, honor guard, pinning of Vietnam veterans, 11 a.m. Saturday, Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 S.E. 240th St., Kent (425-413-9614).

Spring Fling Fashion Show

SAT Casual, work and evening wear, wedding collection, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, MarketPlace at Factoria, Factoria Boulevard Southeast and Southeast 41st Street, Bellevue; free; VIP reserved seating with snacks, swag bag, $10-$15 (marketplaceatfactoria.com/events.asp).

World War I Commemoration

APRIL 6 Brief program honoring the 100th anniversary of the United States entry into World War I, with wreath laying, military honors, noon April 6, Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 S.E. 240th St., Kent (425-413-9614).

“Beauty and the Beast” Experience

ONGOING Celebration of “Beauty and the Beast” Augmented Reality Experience photos with life-size characters from the movie, using Surface Studio to create animation and Surface Pen to color characters in digital coloring, through March, 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Microsoft Store at University Village, Seattle (206-834-0680); and 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Microsoft Store at Bellevue Square Mall (425-519-3580).

Spring Fashion

PLAN AHEAD Runway show of spring trends, meet style experts with ideas on how to build spring wardrobe, mini makeovers, music with DJ, 1 p.m. April 8, Macy’s, Bellevue Square; free, preregister (eventbrite.com/e/macys-spring-fashion-presentation-tickets-32133213306).