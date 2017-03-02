A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, March 3-9, 2017.

Animal events

Seattle Beagle Rescue Wine Fundraiser

SAT Wine tasting and appetizers support Seattle Beagle Rescue, well behaved dogs welcome, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Northwest Cellars Tasting Room, 11909 124th Ave. N.E., Kirkland; $20-$25 (facebook.com/events/749494495198518).

Seattle Kennel Club Dog Show

PLAN AHEAD Dogs of many breeds compete for Best in Show, with educational exhibits, vendors, Meet the Breed events, agility and obedience competitions, demonstrations including Olympic Disc Dogs, K-9 Freestyle Dancers, flyball; 7:30 a.m. March 11-12; guided show tours, 9 a.m.-noon, $3 by advance reservation; CenturyLink Field Event Center, Seattle; $14/adult, $12/military with ID and ages 62 and older; $7/ages 4-14, ages 3 and younger free (seattledogshow.org).

Benefits

Night Out on the Square

FRI Games, raffle, auction, dinner, beer and wine, live music; supports Jubilee programs for women as they work toward self-sufficient living, 7 p.m. Friday, AXIS, 308 First Ave. S., Seattle; $75 (206-442-2951 or jwcenter.org/buy-tickets-now-for-a-night-out-on-the-square/).

Seattle Children’s Museum

SAT Celebrate the museum’s 37th birthday, party like it’s 1979, with refreshments, games, for adults only, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Children’s Museum, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; $25-$35 (206-576-2324 or thechildrensmuseum.org/birthday-celebration).

Speed Dating for a Cause

MON Wine/whiskey tasting, meet new people, benefiting NW Harvest, 7 p.m. Monday, Re:public, 429 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle; $65-$100 (speeddatingforacause.com/shop/copy-of-february-13th-7pm-ages-24-39-benefiting-vietnam-childrens-village).

Putts 4 Pets

TUE Brad Evans, Sounders FC Team Captain and teammates host putt-putt golf, food, silent auction, benefits pets at Seattle Humane; dogs welcome, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Flatstick Pub, 15 Lake St., Kirkland; $75 (seattlehumane.ejoinme.org/putts2017).

Wearable Art Sale

MARCH 9-12 Sale of creative clothing, fashion accessories and jewelry by 75 artists, portion of proceeds benefits YWCA Pierce County domestic violence services; Gala preview event with wine, appetizers, shopping, 6 p.m. March 9, $80; sale 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 10-11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 12, free admission; Mercedes-Benz of Tacoma, 1701 Alexander Ave. E., Fife (253-272-4181, ext. 352 or ragswearableart.org/).

Literary Lions Gala

PLAN AHEAD King County Library System Foundation gala raises money to support literacy and learning programs at the library system’s 49 libraries, 6 p.m. March 11, Hyatt Regency Bellevue; $225-$275 (425-369-3225 or kcls.org/literarylions).

Matt Talbot Center St. Patrick’s Dinner

PLAN AHEAD Proceeds benefit Matt Talbot Center counseling, drug and alcohol treatment services and other assistance, 6 p.m. March 11, F.X. McRory’s Steak, Chop & Oyster House, 419 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $100 (206-256-9865 or mtcenter.org/events-2/).

Friends of St. Patrick 77th Anniversary Banquet

PLAN AHEAD Cocktails, dinner, wine, dancing, entertainment including Irish stepdancing, bagpipe bands, 5 p.m. March 12, Knights of Columbus Hall, 722 E. Union St., Seattle; $125 (seattle.eventful.com/events/friends-st-patrick-77th-anniversary-banquet-/E0-001-099424035-3).

Birding

Morning Treats & Tweets

SAT Coffee or tea and sweet treat followed by casual birding walk for beginning and intermediate birders, binoculars provided, 10 a.m. Saturday, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $7, preregister (206-652-2444 or sewardpark.audubon.org/events/morning-treats-tweets).

Dance

Skandia First Friday Dance

FRI Hambopolska dance lesson, 7:30 p.m.; dance to music by band Dansaspel, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $10-$15 (425-954-5262 or skandia-folkdance.org).

Washboard Cutups Dance

SAT Blues and other music for swing dancing, all ages, singles and couples welcome, no partner required, 8:30 p.m. Saturday; dance lesson, 7:30 p.m., Leif Erikson Lodge, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $15 (206-781-1238 or nwdance.net).

Seattle Family Dance

SUN Easy traditional dances to live folk music for kids ages 10 and younger and their families, no experience needed, all dances taught, 3 p.m. Sunday, Phinney Neighborhood Center, 6532 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $5-$7 (206-330-7408 or seattledance.org/family).

Dance workshops

SUN NW Dance Network drop-in workshops, no partner needed; Zydeco slide, 6 p.m. Sunday, Swedish Club, 1920 Dexter Ave. N., Seattle; $25/preregister or $30/at the door (nwdance.net/).

Viennese Ball

PLAN AHEAD Cocktail hour, dinner, dance shows, ball with dancing, 6 p.m. March 11, Nile Shrine Center and Golf Course, 6601 244th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace; $40-$95 (brownpapertickets.com/event/2744750).

Fairs/Festivals

Emerald City Comicon

FRI-SUN Comic book and pop culture convention with events, screenings, panels on comics, graphic novels, anime, manga, video games, toys, movies and television; autograph signings and other celebrity appearances; 2-7 p.m. March 2; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Place, Seattle; $20-$40, sold out (emeraldcitycomicon.com).

Penn Cove MusselFest

SAT-SUN Cooking demonstrations, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; beer garden, entertainment, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; farm boat tours, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., $10; Coupeville Recreation Hall, 901 N.W. Alexander St., Coupeville, Whidbey Island (thepenncovemusselsfestival.com).

Irish Week Festival

PLAN AHEAD Landing of St. Patrick at South Lake Union, 6 p.m. March 10, South Lake Union near MOHAI; free shuttle, kids welcome, from F X McRory’s to South Lake Union, 5 p.m., returning to McRory’s by 6:30 p.m. for the Green Stripe Laying along the route of Saturday’s parade; Irish flag raising with dignitaries in front of the King-County Administration Building, followed by the playing of the Irish and US National Anthems, 12:20 p.m. March 11; parade, 12:30 p.m. March 11, Fourth Avenue from Jefferson Street to Westlake Center; seniors invited to ride the parade for free in a Duck’s Boat, boarding at Fourth Avenue and Jefferson Street before noon; after passing the reviewing stand at Westlake, the parade goes via the Monorail to the Seattle Center for closing ceremonies in the Armory at 2 p.m.; Irish Festival with Irish and Celtic product vendors, Irish music, singing, dancing, food, workshops, lectures, cultural displays, art exhibit, children’s contests and activities, noon-6 p.m. March 11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 12, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle (irishclub.org/irish-week).

Everett Home & Garden Show

PLAN AHEAD Home remodeling experts and interior designers from Snohomish County, vendors, noon-7 p.m. March 10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday March 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday March 12, Xfinity Arena, 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett; $2-$7 (xfinityarenaeverett.com/default.ashx?p=1097).

Norwegian Heritage Day, Bothell

PLAN AHEAD Craft demonstrations, Viking Long House, genealogist, Norsk Buhund (Nordic Dog Breed) and Fjord Horses, food, entertainment, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 11, Bothell Sons of Norway, 23905 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell (bothellsonsofnorway.org).

Food events

Downtown Issaquah Wine Walk

FRI Wine tasting, live music, art happenings at businesses along Front Street, 6 p.m. Friday, Issaquah; $25, preregister (425-391-1112 or downtownissaquah.com).

Mighty-O Donuts Parklet Grand Opening

SAT Celebrating new parklet outdoor seating, free donut samples, origami boat-making, boat race, 9 a.m. Saturday, ribbon cutting 10 a.m., Mighty-O Donut Cafe, 1555 N.W. Market St., Seattle (facebook.com/BallardFOMP/).

Irish Soda Bread Contest

SAT Prizes awarded in brown, white and glorified categories; 2 p.m. Saturday, drop off entries 12:30-1:30 p.m., rules online; T.S. McHugh’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, 21 Mercer St., Seattle (206-321-4576 or irishclub.org/upcoming-events).

Smorbord Sandwich workshop

SAT Learn to make Scandinavian open face sandwiches, create your own lunch, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Leif Erikson Lodge, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $20, preregister (206-783-1274).

Debuts & Discoveries

SAT Taste new local wine, liquor, ciders and brews, food truck bites, to benefit the Teen Feed Program, 6 p.m. Saturday, Hanger 30 — Magnuson Park, 6310 N.E. 74th St., Seattle; $35 (usrotary.org/debuts-and-discoveries/).

Pancake Breakfast

SAT Pancakes, eggs, ham, coffee, tea, juice, all ages welcome, proceeds support senior center services, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Northshore Senior Center, 10201 E. Riverside Drive, Bothell; $5 (425-487-2441 or northshoreseniorcenter.org).

Sons of Norway Pancake Breakfast

SAT Norwegian pancakes with strawberries, ham, beverages, live music, craft and bake sale, 7:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, proceeds support Edmonds Food Bank, Ski for Light for mobility and sight impaired skiers, scholarships and Sons of Norway Foundation; folk dancing lessons for kids, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Edmonds Masonic Center, 515 Dayton Ave., Edmonds; $5-$8, ages 4 and younger free (edmondssonsofnorway.weebly.com).

Cabernet Classic

SAT Array of Cabernets and Cabernet-based blends from 25 Washington wineries, light snacks, to benefit “Talk It Up TV”, 6 p.m. Saturday, Porsche Bellevue, 11910 N.E. Eighth St., Bellevue; $75-$100 (facebook.com/events/1203491706413938/).

Snohomish Wine Festival

SAT Samples by 20 wineries, craft beer and cider, coffee, food trucks; two sessions, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Snohomish Event Center, 1011 Second St., Snohomish; $30 (snohowinefest.com/).

Loyal Heights Pancake Breakfast

SUN Breakfast, activities and crafts for kids, proceeds fund scholarships for youth, 8 a.m.-noon Sunday, Loyal Heights Community Center, 2101 N.W. 77th St., Seattle; $6, ages 3 and younger free (206-684-4052 or facebook.com/events/1007510786059329).

Swedish Pancake Breakfast

SUN Swedish pancakes with lingonberries, ham, coffee, tea, juice, music and folk dancing, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Swedish Club, 1920 Dexter Ave. N., Seattle; $5-$9, ages 5 and younger free (206-283-1090 or swedishclubnw.org/Events/pancake.htm).

Fundraiser for Shoreline Public School Foundation

TUE Sneak peak on new chain restaurant location, food proceeds benefit Shoreline PTA Council, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, The Habit Burger Grill, 1253 N. 205th St., Shoreline (206-456-3430).

Bacon Eggs & Kegs

PLAN AHEAD Brunch dishes by restaurants and food trucks, beer by 30 local breweries, Irish coffee, games; proceeds benefit Seattle nonprofit The World is Fun programs, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 11-12, CenturyLink Field Event Center, Seattle; $35 (baconeggsandkegs.com).

Gardening

NW Horticultural Society Spring Plant Sale

SAT Early spring blooming plants by 18 vendors, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, tips on plants for late winter and early spring interest, 10 a.m. Saturday, Center for Urban Horticulture, 3501 N.E. 41st St., Seattle (northwesthort.org/event/2017-spring-plant-sale-2-2-2/).

Rose pruning demonstration

SAT Seattle Rose Society demonstrate pruning, provide information on rose care, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Woodland Park Zoo Rose Garden, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; free (zoo.org).

Vegetable Gardening 101

SAT Basics to plant the first cool-season crops, and plan for tomatoes and corn, 1 p.m. Saturday, Sky Nursery, 18528 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline; free (206-546-4851 or skynursery.com/events/classes-events/).

Everyone’s Talking About It: Early Spring in the Edible Garden

SAT Garden educator Lisa Taylor discusses spring planting, 3 p.m. Saturday, Foster Library, 4060 S. 144th St., Tukwila; free (206-242-1640 or kcls.org).

Hobbies

Comics Panel and Game Night

FRI Comic artists from publisher First Second talk about their work, followed by Pictionary games, 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle (206-386-4636).

Sewing and Stitchery Expo

FRI-SUN Hundred of craft-related vendors, demonstrations, workshops, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. March 2 and Friday-Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $12-$14 (253-841-5045 or sewexpo.com).

PNA Book Exchange

SAT Trade gently used mysteries, science fiction and fantasy novels, kids’ books, and cookbooks, bring books to swap or buy books for $1-$2, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Phinney Neighborhood Center, 6532 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle (206-783-2244 or phinneycenter.org/events/bookxchange.html).

Coleman Collectors Display

SAT PNW Coleman Collectors annual display of vintage Coleman lanterns, stoves and other camping items, including some items nearly 100 years old; bring your nonworking Coleman item and see how to get it working again, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Best Western Plus, 8326 Quinault Drive N.E., Lacey; free (colemancollectorsforum.com/post/2017-pnw-chapter-lacey-gathering-march-4-2017-8323246).

Gem, Jewelry and Mineral Show

SAT-SUN Gems, jewelry, and mineral specimens by 25 vendors, kids’ activities, rock identification, stone sculpture show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Pickering Barn, 1730 10th Ave. N.W., Issaquah; free (eastkingco.org).

Seattle Center Winter Fitness

WED Fitness sessions open to all ages and abilities; Zumba Fitness workout with Latin music, wear comfortable sneakers, 6-7 p.m.; Gentle Yoga, bring a yoga mat, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/fitness).

Puget Sound Civil War Round Table

MARCH 9 Dinner meeting; author Ethan S. Rafuse discusses “Crossing Antietam: The Civil War Letters of Captain Henry Augustus Sand,” 6 p.m. March 9, China Harbor, 2040 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle; $21, preregister (206-524-4434 or pscwrt.org).

Museum events

Mars Month, Museum of Flight

SAT Lectures by experts on the exploration and study of Mars; interplanetary propulsion, 2 p.m. Saturday, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $13-$23 (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org/).

Science Fiction and Fantasy Hall of Fame 20th Anniversary

SAT For its 20th anniversary, 20 new inductees to the Hall of Fame, with guests of honor Aaron Douglas (“Battlestar Galactica”); Wende Doohan, wife of the late James Doohan (Scotty on “Star Trek”); Robyn Miller, co-creator of “Myst;” Trek Talk panel exploring Star Trek’s 50-year impact on pop culture; live music performances including all-female, Wonder Woman-inspired marching band Filthy FemCorps; themed gaming and activities; costume parade, access to museum exhibits, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Museum of Pop Culture (formerly EMP Museum), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $15-$22 (206-770-2702 or mopop.org).

Issaquah History

SAT Learn about Issaquah history for painting activity, 11 a.m. 3 p.m. Saturday, Issaquah Depot Museum, 78 First Ave. N.E., Issaquah; free (45-392-3500 or issaquahhistory.org).

Taste of Place

TUE Panel discussion, experts in geology, food, wine, and cannabis explore the ways natural phenomena contribute to the creation of some of our state’s flavors, with guided tastings of local cheese, honey, and wine, for ages 21+, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $15-$20 (bit.ly/2i23cvu).

The Journey that Saved Curious George: Margaret and H.A. Rey’s Wartime Escape

WED The incredible journey made by Margret and H.A. Rey, the creators of “Curious George,” to escape the Nazi invasion of Paris at the start of World War II; with core exhibit “With My Own Eyes,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Holocaust Center for Humanity, 2045 Second Ave., Seattle; $5-$10 (206-582-3000 or holocaustcenterseattle.org/plan-your-visit).

Windows into the World of Giants

PLAN AHEAD How different was the world of dinosaurs from our own, with Dr. Matthew Carrano, curator of Dinosauria at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, 7 p.m. March 10, Kane Hall, University of Washington, Seattle; free, preregister (206-616-3962 or burkemuseum.org/calendar/windows-world-giants).

Olde Town Mine Hike

PLAN AHEAD Issaquah History Museums host hike with mining history, for adults and ages 10 and older, 10 a.m. March 11, Issaquah Train Depot, Issaquah; $7.50-$10, preregister (425-392-3500 or issaquahhistory.org).

Dino Weekend

PLAN AHEAD Wonders of the prehistoric past, see and touch hundreds dinosaurs and other fossils, meet paleontologists, watch scientists work on a newly discovered T. rex, make your own discovery in a fossil dig pit, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 11-12, Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, University of Washington, Seattle; $7.50-$10, ages 4 and younger free; advance tickets available (206-616-3962 or burkemuseum.org/calendar/dino-day-2017).

Seattle Art Museum

ONGOING “Jacob Lawrence: The Migration Series,” in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Lawrence, exhibit of his epic series that chronicles in words and pictures the exodus of African Americans from the rural South to the industrial North in the decades after the First World War, through April 23; also, “Seeing Nature: Landscape Masterworks from the Paul G. Allen Family Collection,” 39 historically significant European and American landscape paintings from the past four hundred years, through May 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, until 9 p.m. Thursdays, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $12.95-$19.95, ages 12 and younger free (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org/).

“Edible City: A Delicious Journey”

ONGOING How people eat in Seattle, the city’s journey from the earliest oyster middens to the modern four-star restaurants is a reflection of Seattle’s geography, history, and people, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $13.95-$19.95, ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org/exhibits/item/2700-edible-city-a-delicious-journey).

Park events

Native Plant Walk & Talk

SAT Walk with insights on the benefits of native plants on a tour of the park’s native plants, 1 p.m. Saturday, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $5 (206-652-2444 or sewardpark.audubon.org/events/native-plant-walk-talk-0).

Search for Spring Walk

SAT Walk to listen for songbirds, look for colors of plant growth, 9 a.m. Saturday, Camp Long, 5200 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle; free preregister (206-684-7434).

Arboretum Walks

SAT-SUN Seasonally themed walk with games, activities, learning for ages 2-12 and their caregivers, 1 p.m. Saturday; guided walk for adults, 1 p.m. Sunday; Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle; free, no registration needed (206-685-8033 or botanicgardens.uw.edu/washington-park-arboretum/).

Japanese Garden First Viewing

SUN Garden reopening for the season event with traditional Shinto blessing, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, tours at 12:30 and 1:30 p.m., Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lake Washington Blvd. E., Seattle; $4-$6, advance registration requested (206-684-4725 or seattlejapanesegarden.org).

Purim in the Park

SUN Purim story characters, hamantashen treats, Purim craft activity for all ages, 11 a.m. Sunday, Bergen Place Park, 5420 22nd Ave. N.W., Seattle; free, preregister (206-232-7115 or sjcc.org/kids-adults-families/community-celebrations).

Salamander Search

SUN Learn about and search for salamanders, for ages 6 and older, 2 p.m. Sunday, Camp Long, 5200 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle; free, preregister (206-684-7434 or seattle.gov/parks).

Wetlands Don’t Stink

SUN Discover wetlands, their wildlife, and how they impact the ecosystem around them, for ages 6 and older, 2 p.m. Sunday, Lewis Creek Park, 5808 Lakemont Blvd., Bellevue; free, no registration required (425-452-4195 or parksreg.bellevuewa.gov).

Geology Rocks!

SUN All-ages presentation with rock, crystal and fossil hunter John Cornish, 1 p.m. Sunday, IslandWood, 4450 Blakely Ave. N.E., Bainbridge Island; $5, preregister (206-855-4384 or islandwood.org/event/geology-rocks).

Great Blue Herons

PLAN AHEAD Walk about a mile to nearby heron rookery, bring binoculars if you have them, for ages 8 and older, 10 a.m. March 11, Discovery Park, 3801 W. Government Way, Seattle; free preregister (206-386-4236).

Performances

Poetry Out Loud: Washington State Final

SAT Washington State Final of national poetry recitation competition for high school students; spectators welcome, 1 p.m. Saturday, Theatre on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma; free (arts.wa.gov/arts-in-education/poetry-out-loud/regional-and-state-finals).

Play the Recorder Concert and Celebration: Music from Around the World

SUN Seattle Recorder Society celebrates the organization’s twenty-fifth annual Play-the-Recorder Month with all-ages, one-hour “Play-in” and concert, anyone who brings a recorder invited to play the intermediate level recorder quartet composition “Waltz, ” music provided, with activities for children, 3 p.m. Sunday, Third Place Commons, 17171 Bothell Way N.E., Lake Forest Park; free (thirdplacecommons.org).

Seattle Jazz Vespers

SUN Informal, all-ages rock, country and blues with Michael Clune and the Sleep ’Til Noon Band, 6 p.m. Sunday, Seattle First Baptist Church, 1111 Harvard Ave., Seattle; free, donations for musicians collected (seattlejazzvespers.org).

We Are All Here Culminating Performance

WED Special performance of original score at the Seattle Symphony, performed by Symphony musicians and Path with Art students to conclude multidisciplinary We Are All Here project, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; free, preregister (206-650-0669 or pathwithart.org/weareallhere).

Running

Lake Sammamish Half Marathon

SAT Flat course starts at Redmond Town Center and ends at Lake Sammamish State Park, 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Redmond Town Center, 16495 N.E. 74th St., Redmond; $74 (lakesammamishhalf.com).

Seattle Hot Chocolate 15K & 5K Road Race

SUN Goody bags, post-race treats; 5k, 6:45 a.m.; 15k, 7:55 a.m. Sunday, Seattle Center, Seattle; $54-$79 (hotchocolate15k.com/seattle).

St. Patrick’s Day Dash

PLAN AHEAD Run, walk or jog 5K to celebrate the arrival of spring and the Irish in us all, costume contest, music, finish line beer garden; proceeds benefit Detlef Schrempf Foundation children’s charities and youth organizations, 8:30 a.m. March 12, Seattle Center, Seattle; $25-$80 (206-464-0826 or stpatsdash.com/).

Hamantashen Hustle Fun Run

PLAN AHEAD Purim family run, walk, or dance one-mile race for all ages, costumes welcome, 10 a.m. March 12, Stroum Jewish Community Center, 3801 E. Mercer Way, Mercer Island; $30 (206-232-7115 or sjcc.org/kids-adults-families/community-celebrations/).

Sales/Shopping

Antiques & Great Finds Sale

SAT-SUN Vintage vendors, Swedish baked goods, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Swedish Club, 1920 Dexter Ave. N., Seattle; $1 (206-283-1090 or swedishclubnw.org).

Snow sports

Guided snowshoe walks, Mount Rainier

SAT Walk 1.8 miles with a park ranger to learn the art of snowshoeing and discover how plants, animals and people adapt to Mount Rainier winter conditions, for ages 8 and older, snowshoes provided for $5 donation or bring your own; 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays; limited to 25 people, sign up one hour before each walk, all participants must be present at sign-up, Mount Rainier Visitor Center, 30027 S.R. 706 E., Mount Rainier; free, $25/vehicle park admission; all vehicles required to carry tire chains (360-569-6575 or /nps.gov/mora/planyourvisit/winter-recreation.htm).

Special interest

Words, Writers & West Seattle

FRI West Seattle author Lori Bani discusses “Enduring Conviction: Fred Korematsu and His Quest for Justice,” on the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, 5 p.m. Friday, Barnes & Noble, 2600 S.W. Barton St., Seattle; free (206-290-8315 or loghousemuseum.info/events/words-writers-and-west-seattle).

King County Immigrants and Refugees Tell Their Stories

SAT Panel of participants in KCLS’ Immigrant Stories Project, an online collection of audio interviews of immigrants and refugees in King County, share their experiences, 1 p.m. Saturday, Greenbridge Library, 9720 8th Ave S.W., Seattle; free (206-762-1682 or kcls.org).

Welcome to Juanita

SAT Celebrating diversity and inclusion, all welcome to learn about housing and other support for immigrants, with entertainment, food, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Juanita Community Club, 13027 100th Ave. N.E., Kirkland (juanitaneighborhoods.org).

Celebrating Stan Boreson

SUN Family, friends and fans celebrate the late “King of Scandinavian Comedy,” 6:30 p.m. Sunday, MOHAI, Lake Union Park, Seattle; free (facebook.com/groups/559395850786619/).

Women to Watch

MARCH 9 Inspiration and encouragement from inspirational women about embracing your strengths, making your own success, 6 p.m. March 9, Kirkland Performance Center, 350 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; $42 (eventbrite.com/e/women-to-watch-presented-by-kitsap-bank-tickets-29117074955).

Travel events

Travel seminars

SAT Trekking in Nepal, 10 a.m. Saturday, Savvy Traveler, 112 Fifth Ave. S., Edmonds; free, reservations required (425-744-6076 or savvytravelerstore.com).

Travel programs

WED Author Judith Works discussion her memoir “Coins in the Fountain: A Midlife Escape to Rome,” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Wide World Books & Maps, 4411 Wallingford Ave. N., Seattle; free (206-634-3453 or wideworldtravelstore.com).

Volunteer

King County Parks

SAT Help plant native trees and shrubs, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Marymoor Park Birdloop Trail, Redmond, and North Shorewood Park, White Center; preregister (content.govdelivery.com/bulletins/gd/WAKING-17fec28).

Workshops

Spring Cleaning Workshop

SAT Sponsored by Providence Mount St. Vincent and Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish to help you organize your stuff and your life, 9 a.m. Saturday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 7000 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle; $5 (206-935-0358 or washington.providence.org/senior-care/mount-st-vincent/events/).