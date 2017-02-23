A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, Feb. 24-March 2, 2017.

Animal events

Octopus Week

FRI-SUN Live octopus release, watch live video feed as octopus is released to find a new home beneath the Aquarium, noon Saturday; divers swim with an octopus in the Window on Washington Waters exhibit, noon Sunday; information, activities 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, The Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Pier 59, Seattle; $16.95-$24.95, ages 3 and younger free (206-386-4300 or seattleaquarium.org/).

Bird Focus: Raptors

SAT Walk through Seward Park with naturalist Ed Dominguez to learn about local raptors, for ages 10 and older, 8 a.m. Saturday, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $5 (206-652-2444 or sewardpark.audubon.org/events/bird-focus-raptors).

World Spay Day

MON-MARCH 3 Free spay/neuter and microchipping for pets ages 4 months and older, by appointment, Feb. 27-March 3, Seattle Animal Shelter, 2061 15th Ave. W., Seattle; space limited (206-386-7387 or seattleanimalshelter.org).

Lynx and Snowshoe Hare

MARCH 2 Program on predator and prey in Northwest forests, for adults and fifth graders and older, 7 p.m. March 2, Northwest Stream Center, 600 128th St. S.E., Everett; $7, reservations required (425-316-8592).

Benefits

Destination Delridge

FRI Fundraiser party celebrating community work by DNDA, Youngstown Cultural Arts Center and Nature Consortium in Delridge and beyond in the SoDo area of Seattle, with food, drink, entertainment, games, dance party, 6 p.m. Friday, Metropolist, 2931 First Ave. S., Seattle; $100 (206-935-2999 or bit.ly/2hiTrc0).

Passport to Hope Benefit Dinner

SAT Dinner, auction, comedy performance; proceeds benefit Q Mission support for veterans and their families, 5 p.m. Saturday, Maplewood Golf Course, Renton; $50-$75, space limited (eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-passport-to-hope-tickets-29709302323).

Empty Bowls

SUN Select a hand crafted bowl, with meal of soup, salad, dessert; supports North Helpline Emergency Services and Food Bank, 1 p.m. Sunday, St. Matthew School, 1230 N.E. 127th St., Seattle; $30-$40 (206-367-3477 or northhelpline.givezooks.com/events/empty-bowls-2017).

Night Out on the Square

PLAN AHEAD Games, raffle, auction, dinner, dessert bar, beer and wine, music; supports Jubilee programs for women, 7 p.m. March 3, AXIS, 308 1st Ave. S., Seattle; $75 (jwcenter.org/buy-tickets-now-for-a-night-out-on-the-square/).

Seattle Children’s Museum

PLAN AHEAD Celebrate the museum’s 37th birthday, party like it’s 1979, with refreshments, games, for adults only, 6:30 p.m. March 4, Seattle Children’s Museum, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; $25-$35 (206-576-2324 or thechildrensmuseum.org/birthday-celebration).

Biking

Willy Nilly Alternative Season-opening Bike Ride

SUN Unorganized season-opening ride option on Vashon Island, any route, any time Sunday; suggested arrival 8:45 a.m. for 9:30 a.m. Fauntleroy ferry departure, Beveridge Place Pub, 6413 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; free, no registration (WillyNilly.bike).

Chilly Hilly

SUN Kicking off the riding season in the Northwest for the 45th year, 33-mile route around Bainbridge Island starting with ferry ride from Seattle or on Bainbridge Island, finish line festival with chili feed, proceeds support local charities; registration, packet pick up 7-10 a.m., Pyramid Alehouse, 1201 First Ave. S., Seattle. before ferry rides at 7:55, 8:45, 9:40 and 10:35 a.m. Sunday; or 7:30-10:30 a.m. Sunday, B.I. Cycle Shop, 124 Bjune Dr. S.E., Bainbridge; $10-$35 (cascade.org/rides-major-rides/chilly-hilly).

Dance

Country, Swing & A Little Everything

FRI Tango lesson, 7 p.m., dance to a variety of music with DJ for ages 18 and older, 8 p.m. Friday, Rockin’ Horse Dance Barn, 11820 150th Ave. S.E., Renton; $10-$12 (425-255-9211 or learn2dance4fun.com).

Century Ballroom 20th Anniversary Events

FRI-SAT Live Salsa with Spanish Harlem Orchestra, intro dance lesson, 8:30 p.m., dance 9:30 p.m. Friday; Live Swing with George Gee Swing Orchestra, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Century Ballroom, 915 E. Pine St., Seattle; $28-$35 (206-324-7263 or centuryballroom.com).

Dancing in the Park

SAT Dance lesson, 7:30 p.m., dancing, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, DanceSport International Studio, 6344 N.E. 74th St., Seattle; $12 (dancesportseattle.com/calendar.html).

Aria Ballroom Dance Party

SAT Mambo lesson, 7:15 p.m., dance to traditional and popular ballroom music, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aria Ballroom, 15300 N.E. 95th St., Redmond; $10 (ariaballroom.com).

Dance workshops

SUN NW Dance Network drop-in workshops, no partner needed; country partner line dances, 6 p.m. Sunday, Swedish Club, 1920 Dexter Ave. N., Seattle; $25/preregister or $30/at the door (nwdance.net/).

Expos/Festivals

Seattle Home Show

FRI-SUN 500 exhibits and vendors, featuring tiny homes of all kinds, Swim for Habitat Humanity on-site fundraiser for affordable housing; Outdoor Living and Wine & Food Garden landscape displays, wine tasting, cooking demonstrations; pools, spas, game rooms; home improvement seminars, noon-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, CenturyLink Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $3-$13, ages 6 and younger free (seattlehomeshow.com).

Northwest Flower & Garden Show

FRI-SUN “Taste of Spring” theme, culinary trends, sustainability, and organic and urban gardening, with 20 display gardens, 110 free seminars and 350 exhibitors and vendors with gardening gear, plants and unique art for the home and garden, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Place, Seattle; $22/day, $5/ages 13-17, ages 12 and younger free; $10/after 3 p.m. Friday-Saturday, after 2 p.m. Sunday; shuttle transportation available by reservation from Shoreline, Federal Way, Kirkland and Issaquah, $22/round trip, $11/one way (gardenshow.com).

Smelt Derby Family Festival, La Conner

SAT Breakfast, 8-11 a.m. Saturday; Smelt Run 5K, 10K, 2 mile walk, 9 a.m., registration 7:30-8:45 a.m., Kids’ Dash, 8:30 a.m., La Conner Elementary School, $30; Fishing Derby, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Maple Hall, 108 Commercial Ave., La Conner (laconnerrotary.org).

Recreation Northwest Expo

SAT Connect with the active outdoor community, 70 exhibitors, 1 p.m. Saturday, Bellingham Ferry Terminal, 355 Harris Ave., Bellingham; free (recreationnorthwest.org/events/recreation-northwest-expo/).

Emerald City Comicon

MARCH 2-5 Celebrating its 15th year, comic book and pop culture convention with events, screenings, panels on comics, graphic novels, anime, manga, video games, toys, movies and television; autograph signings with Millie Bobby Brown and Shannon Purser from Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” Jeremy Renner and Stan Lee from Marvel’s Avengers, and other celebrity appearances; 2-7 p.m. March 2; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 3-4; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 5, Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Place, Seattle; $20-$40 (emeraldcitycomicon.com/).

Food events

Paseo + GrubHub Launch Party

FRI Celebrating Paseo favorites delivered from GrubHub with specials, cocktails, tasting, raffles, promotions, 6 p.m. Friday, Paseo SoDo, 1760 First Ave. S., Seattle; free, by reservation (eventbrite.com/e/paseo-grubhub-launch-party-a-combo-so-tasty-were-throwing-a-party-tickets-31977473484).

Irish Soda Bread class

SAT Learn the art of making traditional Irish soda bread, for adults, 1 p.m. Saturday, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and Hall, 2702 Broadway E., Seattle; $10, advance registration required (206-321-4576 or irishweek.org).

Washington Beer Open House

SAT Samples, souvenirs, meet the brewers at participating breweries in Seattle, Portland, Spokane and many other locations, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Counterbalance Brewing Company, 503 S. Michigan St., Seattle (washingtonbeer.com/washington-craft-beer/washington-beer-open-house.php).

Comfort

SAT Seattle Wine and Food Experience craft brews, sweet and savory bites from local gastropubs and taverns, craft beverages, 5 p.m. Saturday, Fremont Foundry, 154 N. 35th St., Seattle; $55 (seattlewineandfoodexperience.com).

PNA Wine Taste

SAT Compare wines, visit with winemakers, includes ten wine tastes, appetizers, music, wine for sale, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Phinney Neighborhood Center, 6532 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $10-$30 (206-783-2244 or phinneycenter.org/wine).

Seattle Wine and Food Experience

SUN Showcase for wine, beverage, food and lifestyle in the Northwest, wine from the Northwest and beyond, local and regional beer, cider and spirits, gourmet bites, educational elements; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, 299 Mercer St., Seattle; $70 (seattlewineandfoodexperience.com).

Persian Cooking Class

TUE Purim cooking class featuring Persian Jewish meals, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Stroum Jewish Community Center, 3801 E. Mercer Way, Mercer Island; $15-$20 (206-232-7115 or sjcc.org/cultural-arts/culinary-arts-chefs/).

Cookies & Cocktails

MARCH 2 Party to celebrate 100 years of Girl Scouts cookies, music, outdoor s’mores pit, sweet and savory bites crafted with Girl Scout Cookies by local women chefs, cookie-inspired mocktails and cocktails, brewers and winemakers, 6 p.m. March 2, Metropolist, 2931 First Ave. S., Seattle; $45-$75 (girlscoutsww.org/cookiescocktails).

Full Circle/Lark Farmer/Chef Seasonal Dinner

MARCH 2 Four-course menu featuring produce from Full Circle Farm, local wines; benefits Northwest Harvest, 6 p.m. March 2, Lark, Seattle; $125 (farmerandchefseattle.eventbrite.com).

Gardening

The Chinese Kitchen Garden

FRI Wendy Kiang-Spray discusses her book with gardening techniques and recipes, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Book Larder, 4252 Fremont Ave. N., Seattle; free, preregister (206-397-4271 or booklarder.com).

Growing hellebores

SAT Hellebore plant selection, varieties and care in the garden, 1 p.m. Saturday, West Seattle Nursery, 5275 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; free, preregister (206-935-9276 or westseattlenursery.com).

Rose care

SUN Rose pruning and care, 1 p.m. Sunday, Sky Nursery, 18528 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline; free (206-546-4851 or skynursery.com).

King County Seed Swap

SUN King County Seed Lending Library seeds for edibles, bring only open-pollinated or heirloom seeds of vegetables, herbs and edible flowers, information, resources, workshops, 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, West Seattle Branch Library, 2306 42nd Ave. S.W., Seattle (kingcoseed.org).

Hobbies

Pacific Northwest Yo-Yo Championships

SAT National Yo-Yo League event, spectators welcome, 9 a.m. Saturday, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; registration closed for participants (yoyoleague.com).

Green River Glass Show and Sale

SAT Green River Depression Era Glass Club hosts glass, jewelry and collectibles from the early to mid 20th century by 200 vendors, glass identification and repair information available, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Kent Commons, 525 Fourth Ave. N., Kent; $3 admission benefits local charities (facebook.com/events/246770599092164/).

Build it Sammamish Lego Event

SAT Dan Parker, Master Lego Artist, and open Lego plan, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sammamish City Hall, 801 228th Ave. S.E., Sammamish (sammamish.us/event?id=41994).

Model Train Show

SAT-SUN Scenic train layouts, clinics, swap and vendors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe; $6-$8, ages 9 and younger free (evergreenfair.org).

Langley Mystery Weekend

SAT-SUN Sleuths of all ages invited to gather clues to solve “Big Foot” themed murder mystery, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, big reveal 5 p.m. Sunday, Langley Middle School, Langley; $10 discounts for youth, seniors, military (visitlangley.com/lp/mystery-weekend/).

Seattle Center Winter Fitness

WED Fitness sessions open to all ages and abilities; Zumba Fitness workout with Latin music, wear comfortable sneakers, 6-7 p.m.; Gentle Yoga, bring a yoga mat, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/fitness).

Sewing and Stitchery Expo

MARCH 2-5 Hundred of craft-related vendors, demonstrations, workshops, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. March 2-4, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. March 5, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $12-$14 (253-841-5045 or sewexpo.com).

Museum events

SAM Art Encounters in the Park

FRI Become part of the artistic process, resident movement artist Paige Barnes program exploring interconnections between the systems of the body and the surrounding environment, 7 p.m. Friday, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free, reservations requested (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

Maker Day: Plant-Based Art and Chemistry

SAT Learn to make nontoxic inks and paints from plants found in the city with the makers at ARTLAB, experiment with botanical dyes and pigments to make creative artwork using plants and chemistry, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $13.95-$19.95, ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

Welcome the Halibut Schooner Tordenskjold to Lake Union Park

SAT The 106 year old fishing schooner Tordenskjold retires into her new role as an operating educational vessel, joining Northwest Seaport’s Historic Fleet, 3 p.m. Saturday, public tours 3-5 p.m., Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; free (206-447-9800 or nwseaport.org).

Hands On Day

SAT Drop in for craft activity and exhibit “Farmer in the Dell,” 11 a.m. Saturday, Shoreline Historical Museum, 18501 Linden Ave. N., Shoreline; free (206-542-7111 or shorelinehistoricalmuseum.org).

Seattle Asian Art Museum closing weekend

SAT-SUN Celebrate the arts and culture of Asia, all-ages drop-in art activities, tours, tea tasting for museum’s last weekend before closing for renovation, scheduled to reopen in 2019, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Seattle Asian Art Museum, Volunteer Park, Seattle; free admission (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org/visit/asian-art-museum).

First Thursday, Living Computer Museum

MARCH 2 Hands-on experience with computer technology from the 1960s to the present, experiences with robotics, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, video game making, digital art; free admission 5-8 p.m. March 2, Living Computer Museum, 2245 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-342-2020 or livingcomputers.org/).

First Thursday, MOHAI

MARCH 2 Exhibits and objects on local history; free admission 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 2, admission to special exhibits including “Edible City: A Delicious Journey,” $10-$12; Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

First Thursday, Museum of Flight

MARCH 2 Museum Great Gallery, Personal Courage Wing, Aviation Pavilion and more, free admission 5-9 p.m. March 2, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

First Thursday, NAAM

MARCH 2 Exhibits, programs and events on the histories, arts and cultures of people of African descent and present and preserve the connections between the Pacific Northwest and people of African descent for the enrichment of all; free admission 11 a.m.-7 p.m. March 2, Northwest African American Museum, 2300 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle (206-518-6000 or naamnw.org).

First Thursday, the Burke

MARCH 2 Washington state collections of natural and cultural heritage; free admission, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 2, Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, University of Washington, Seattle (206-616-3962 or burkemuseum.org/).

First Thursday, the Wing

MARCH 2 Gallery admission free every First Thursday of the month, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 2; Museum Experience tours offered at discounted rates, $7.95-$11.95; Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, 719 S. King St., Seattle (206-623-5124 or wingluke.org).

First Thursdays, SAM

MARCH 2 Collections, temporary installations, and special exhibitions from around the world; free admission and half price for special exhibits, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. March 2, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org/).

“Women at Work: Uniforms & Work Wear, 1910-2010”

MARCH 2 Exhibit of women’s historic military, medical and other work wear, noon-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. March 2, White River Valley Museum, 918 H St. S.E., Auburn; free (253-288-7433 or wrvmuseum.org).

Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds

ONGOING Exhibition celebrates the 50th anniversary of the franchise with 100 artifacts, set pieces and props from the television series, spinoffs and films, to showcase the impact of Star Trek on culture, society, arts, technology and fashion, with transporter simulator and interactive photo opportunities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through March 5, Museum of Pop Culture (formerly EMP Museum), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $21-$30 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org).

KidsQuest Children’s Museum

ONGOING Museum recently opened in new location, with science, technology, art and math integrated into exhibits for children from birth to 8 years old, including outdoor gallery, water gallery, Tot Orchard, Bellevue Mercantile, Cityscape Gallery with train table, art studio; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays, KidsQuest Children’s Museum, 1116 108th Ave. N.E., Bellevue; $12, free for ages under one year (425-637-8100 or kidsquestmuseum.org).

Park events

Deep Forest Experience

FRI-SUN Guided hikes through ancient forest, 11 a.m., noon, 1 and 2 p.m.; Discovery Center with displays, refreshments, nature videos, books, craft making, 11 a.m. Friday-Sunday, Rockport State Park, Milepost 96.5, Highway 20, Rockport; free, Discover Pass ($10/day or $30/year) required for parking (parks.state.wa.us/574/Rockport).

Natural Community Service and Admiration Stroll

SAT Walk, learn how our species can serve our natural community, 10 a.m. Saturday, Fauntleroy Park, 3951 S.W. Barton St., Seattle; free, preregister (206-932-7225 or stewardshipadventures.com/event/natural-community-service-and-admiration-stroll-in-fauntleroy-park).

Storms, Stories, and Scribbles at Brightwater

SAT Storytelling, outdoor activities to explore the aquatic ecosystems that Brightwater protects, inspiration to create stories of water writing comics, haikus, short stories, storytelling games, for families with children aged 6 to 12, 10 a.m. Saturday, Brightwater Education & Community Center, 22505 State Route 9 Southeast, Woodinville; free, preregister (206-263-9524 or islandwood.org/event/storms-stories-and-scribbles-brightwater).

Discovery Park: The Early Years

SAT Photos, books and video exploring the site before it was a park or military fort, for ages 12 and older, 2 p.m. Saturday, Discovery Park, 3801 W. Government Way, Seattle; free (206-386-4236 or seattle.gov/parks).

On Shaky Ground presentation

SAT Presentation on earthquake activity and geologic hazards of the Puget Sound region, for ages 10 and older, 1 p.m. Saturday, Seward Park, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; $5 preregister (brownpapertickets.com/event/2716100).

Arboretum Walks

SAT-SUN Seasonally themed walk with games, activities, learning for ages 2-12 and their caregivers, 1 p.m. Saturday; guided walk for adults, 1 p.m. Sunday; Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle; free, no registration needed (206-685-8033 or botanicgardens.uw.edu/washington-park-arboretum/).

Bird/Native Plant Walks

PLAN AHEAD Morning Treats & Treats casual birding walk for beginning and intermediate birders, binoculars provided, 10 a.m. March 4, $7 (sewardpark.audubon.org/events/morning-treats-tweets); talk with insights on the benefits of native plants on a tour of the park’s native plants, 1 p.m. March 4, $5; Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; preregister (206-652-2444 or sewardpark.audubon.org/events/native-plant-walk-talk-0).

Japanese Garden First Viewing

PLAN AHEAD Garden reopening for the season event with traditional Shinto blessing, tours, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 5, Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lake Washington Blvd. E., Seattle; $4-$6, advance registration requested (206-684-4725 or seattlejapanesegarden.org/).

Performances

Poetry Inspired by Hip-hop Book Release Party

FRI “It Was Written: Poetry Inspired by Hip-Hop” poems by 50 poets, writing prompts, readings, music, 7 p.m. Friday, Vermillion, 1508 11th Ave., Seattle; free (facebook.com/events/1846951208885722/).

Family Movie Night

FRI Popcorn provided, bring your own snacks, PJs, sleeping bags and blankets welcome, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Lakewood Seward Park Community Club, 4916 S. Angeline St., Seattle; free (206-722-9696 or lspcc.org).

Home is Where the Heart Is

FRI Nu Black Arts West Theatre and 206 Zulu host exploration into the experience of homelessness in the Northwest with narrative, dance, and poetry in theatrical production for all ages, 7 p.m. Friday, Washington Hall, 153 14th Ave., Seattle; free (facebook.com/events/357384164648651/).

Day of the Accordion

SAT Northwest Accordion Society musicians and bands perform folk, jazz, Scandinavian, German, zydeco and popular standards for listening and dancing, free accordion lessons available, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Crossroads Bellevue, 15600 N.E. Eighth St., Bellevue; free (nwasnews.com).

Running

Lake Sammamish Half Marathon

PLAN AHEAD Flat course ends at Lake Sammamish State Park, 7:30 a.m. March 4, Redmond Town Center, Redmond; $79-$100 (lakesammamishhalf.com/).

Seattle Hot Chocolate 15K & 5K Road Race

PLAN AHEAD Goody bags, post-race treats; 5k, 6:45 a.m.; 15k, 7:55 a.m. March 5, Seattle Center, Seattle; $54-$74 (hotchocolate15k.com/seattle).

Sales/Shopping

A Very Vintage Market

SAT Vintage, antiques, architectural salvage, crafts by 40 vendors, tarot and numerology readings, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Lake City Community Center, 12531 28th Ave. N.E., Seattle; $3 (facebook.com/GroovyGirlfriendsVintageMarket/).

Snow sports

Snowshoe walks/snowplay, Mount Rainier

SAT-MON Walk 1.8 miles with a park ranger to learn the art of snowshoeing and discover how plants, animals and people adapt to Mount Rainier winter conditions, for ages 8 and older, snowshoes provided for $5 donation or bring your own; 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and Monday holidays, weather permitting; limited to 25 people, sign up one hour before each walk, all participants must be present at sign-up, Jackson Visitor Center, Paradise, Mount Rainier; snowplay area expected to open, soft-sided sliding devices only, Paradise; $25/vehicle park admission; all vehicles required to carry tire chains (360-569-6575 or /nps.gov/mora/planyourvisit/winter-recreation.htm).

Hurricane Ridge

SAT-SUN Ranger guided, 1.5 hour snowshoe walk, snowshoes provided, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, weather permitting; sign up 30 minutes before walk; skiing and tubing areas available, weather permitting; check road conditions, road may close due to road conditions or severe weather; all vehicles required to carry tire chains; Hurricane Ridge Visitors Center, Highway 101, Port Angeles; $25/vehicle (360-565-3131 or nps.gov/olym/planyourvisit/hurricane-ridge-in-winter.htm).

Summit at Snoqualmie Tubing

ONGOING Tububes provided (no personal sledding devices are allowed), lift to get up the hill, ages 3 and younger not recommended; tickets are sold by two-hour sessions, check for dates and times; Summit at Snoqualmie, exit 53 off I-90; $20-$25, $5/ages 5 and younger (425-434-6791 or summitatsnoqualmie.com/mountains/tubing).

Special interest

Black History Month Art Exhibit

FRI-SAT Alki Arts gallery hosts Black History Month pop-up exhibition with works by six artists, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday- Saturday; Pacific Place Mall, 600 Pine St., Seattle; free (alkiarts.com/).

Academy Awards Preview Party

SAT Film historian Lance Rhoades shares highlights and controversies from previous ceremonies, discusses current nominees and offers Oscar predictions, 1 p.m. Saturday, Mercer Island Library, 4400 88th Ave. S.E., Mercer Island (206-236-3537); and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Auburn Library, 1102 Auburn Way S., Auburn; free (423-931-3018 or kcls.org).

Humanity’s Future In Space

SAT Overview of the current progress on space exploration and development and a look at what the future may hold for humanity in space, 2 p.m. Saturday, Woodinville Library, 17105 Avondale Road N.E., Woodinville; free (425-788-0733 or kcls.org).

CampFair

SAT Information from 100 hundreds camps, schools and summer activity centers from across Puget Sound and beyond, for preschoolers to teens, all ages welcome, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Safeco Field, 1250 First Ave., Seattle; free, preregister (eventbrite.com/e/seattle-camp-fair-rsvp-tickets-28903604459?aff=es2).

Dr. Seuss Night

MARCH 2 Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday with appearance by the Cat in the Hat, bouncers, arts and crafts, food, games, 6 p.m. March 2, Tukwila Community Center, 12424 42nd Ave. S., Tukwila (206-768-2822).

Travel events

Zimbabwe

SAT Sustainable tourism in Zimbabwe and conservation of the endangered Painted Dog, 11 a.m. Saturday, Wide World Books & Maps, 4411 Wallingford Ave. N., Seattle; free (206-634-3453 or wideworldtravelstore.com).

Volunteer

The 500 Bags Project

SAT Flash Community Event, help stuff critical-needs bags for the homeless for distribution across the Seattle area, 10 a.m. Saturday, Metropolist, 2931 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-623-5118 or metropolistgroup.com/homelessness-and-giving-back/).

King County Parks

SAT Help plant native trees and shrubs, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Three Forks Natural Area, Snoqualmie; preregister (content.govdelivery.com/bulletins/gd/WAKING-17fec28).

Workshops

Your Stories — Live!

SAT-SUN Reflect on outstanding moments in your life and how to share stories through oral storytelling techniques, 1 p.m. Saturday, Kenmore Library, 6531 N.E. 181st St., Kenmore (425-486-8747); 1 p.m. Sunday, Fairwood Library, 17009 140th Ave. S.E., Renton; free (425-226-0522 or kcls.org).