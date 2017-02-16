A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, Feb. 17-23, 2017.

Animal events

All About Bears

SAT Presentation on Washington state bears, including visit with Karelian bear dog, followed by walk on half-mile elevated nature trail, 1 p.m. Saturday, Northwest Stream Center, 600 128th St. S.E., McCollum Park, Everett; $7, preregistration required (425-316-8592 or streamkeeper.org/aasf/SITE_DIRECTORY.html).

Octopus Week

SAT-FEB. 26 Live octopus release, watch live video as octopus is released to find a new home beneath the Aquarium, noon Saturday and Feb. 25; divers swim with an octopus in the Window on Washington Waters exhibit, noon Sunday, Monday and Feb. 26; octopus information, activities, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily through Feb. 26; Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $16.95-$24.95, ages 3 and younger free (206-386-4300 or seattleaquarium.org/).

Northwest Trek Kids ’n’ Critters

SAT-MON Crafts, activities, Trailside Encournters with small animals, kid-friendly tram tours of free-roaming animal area, up to four children ages 12 and younger admitted free with full-paying adult or senior, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, 11610 Trek Dr. E., Eatonville; $18.25-$22.25 (360.832.6117 or nwtrek.org).

Bird Focus: Raptors

PLAN AHEAD Walk with naturalist to learn about local raptors, for ages 10 and older, 8 a.m. Feb. 25, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $5 (206-652-2444 or sewardpark.audubon.org/events/bird-focus-raptors).

Benefits

“Taste of Spring” Opening Night Party and Auction

TUE Dinner, auction, display gardens; proceeds benefit the Arboretum, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Washington State Convention Center, Seattle; $250-$500 (206-325-4510 or arboretumfoundation.org/events/opening-night-party/).

Northwest Design Awards Gala

FEB. 23 Celebrate the winners of sixteen design categories, cocktail reception, dinner, presentation by Seattle couture designer Luly Yang; proceeds benefit the Northwest Chapter of Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA), 6 p.m. Feb. 23, Seattle Design Center, 5701 Sixth Ave. S., Seattle; $150 (seattledesigncenter.com/nwda/gala).

Destination Delridge

PLAN AHEAD Fundraiser party celebrating community work by DNDA (Delridge Neighborhoods Development Assocation), Youngstown Cultural Arts Center and Nature Consortium in Delridge and beyond, with food, drink, entertainment, art and games, dance party, 6 p.m. Feb. 24, Metropolist, 2931 First Ave. S., Seattle; $100 (206-935-2999 or bit.ly/2hiTrc0).

Art Auction

PLAN AHEAD Art display with work 100 Washington state artists, auction featuring art, dinner, benefits Artist Trust, 5 p.m. Feb. 25, Fisher Pavilion, Seattle Center, Seattle; $250-$350, reservations through Friday (206-467-8734 x26 or artisttrustauction.org).

Biking

Chilly Hilly

PLAN AHEAD Kicking off the riding season in the Northwest for the 45th year, 33-mile route around Bainbridge Island starting with ferry ride from Seattle or on Bainbridge Island, finish line festival with chili feed, proceeds support local charities; registration, 7-10 a.m., Seattle or 7:30-10:30 a.m. Feb. 26, Bainbridge; $10-$35 (cascade.org/rides-major-rides/chilly-hilly).

Dance

Skandia dance

FRI Dance class, 7:30 p.m.; dance to live music, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $15, kids free (425-954-5262 or skandia-folkdance.org).

Century Ballroom 20th Anniversary Events

FRI-FEB. 25 Century on Tap: Tap Dancing dinner/theater event followed by live dance with Casey MacGill, dinner 6 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Friday, $30-$70; Live Bachata with Joan Soriano, intro dance lesson 9 p.m., dance 9:30 p.m. Feb. 23, $25-$35; Urban Square Dancing with Squirrel Butter Stringband, 9 p.m. Feb. 23, $12; Live Salsa with Spanish Harlem Orchestra, intro dance lesson, 8:30 p.m., dance 9:30 p.m. Feb. 24; Live Swing with George Gee Swing Orchestra, 9:30 p.m. Feb. 25, $28-$35; Century Ballroom, 915 E. Pine St., Seattle (206-324-7263 or centuryballroom.com).

NW Dance Network Dance

SAT Dance lesson, 7:30 p.m., dance to live music by The Buckaroosters, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Leif Erikson Lodge, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $10-$15 (206-781-1238 or nwdance.net/dances/).

Really Swingin’

SAT Lindy hop lesson, no partner or experience needed, 7 p.m., dance to swing, ballroom, Latin, pop music with DJ for singles and couples of all ages, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Hayloft Dance Hall, 15320 35th Ave. W., Lynnwood; $12-$15 (425-743-6180 or hayloftdance.com).

NW Dance Network classes/workshops

SUN NW Dance Network drop-in workshops, no partner needed; West Coast Swing, 6 p.m. Sunday; $25/preregister or $30/at the door; five-week dance classes, Sunday-March 19; beginning waltz, 3 p.m.; swing, level 2, 4 p.m.; Whisky River jitterbug, 5 p.m. Sunday, Swedish Club, 1920 Dexter Ave. N., Seattle; $45-$60 (nwdance.net/series-and-workshops/series-classes/).

Expos

Seattle Home Show

SAT-FEB. 26 Hundreds of exhibits and vendors, featuring tiny homes, Swim for Habitat Humanity on-site fundraiser for affordable housing; Outdoor Living and Wine & Food Garden landscape displays, wine tasting, cooking demonstrations; pools, spas, game rooms; home improvement seminars, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, noon-6 p.m. Monday-Feb. 24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 25-26; art, antique and collectibles appraisals by celebrity appraiser Dr. Lori, 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday only; CenturyLink Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $3-$13, ages 6 and younger free (seattlehomeshow.com).

Women of Wisdom Conference

FRI-MON Market Place of women artists, healers and psychic readers, concessions, art show, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, free admission; speakers, concerts, banquets, workshops for personal enrichment, most for women only; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday, $100-$415/inclusive, workshops $10-$55; North Seattle College, 9600 College Way N., Seattle (womenofwisdom.org).

Food events

The Great Seattle Vegan Chocolate Meltdown

SAT Hot chocolate, ice cream, kids’ learning station, raffle to celebrate ethical chocolate and raise funds for Food Empowerment Project, 2 p.m. Saturday, The Hillman City Collaboratory, 5623 Rainier Ave S, Seattle; $3-$10, preregister (brownpapertickets.com/event/2755937).

Pancake Breakfast

SAT Pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee, tea, juice, all ages welcome, proceeds support Northshore Senior Center; 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Northshore Senior Center, 10201 E. Riverside Drive, Bothell; $5 (425-487-2441 or northshoreseniorcenter.org).

Youth Scholarship Breakfast

SAT Viking French toast, sausage, beverages; proceeds benefit youth summer camp scholarships; 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Bothell Sons of Norway, 23905 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell; $7-$10 (bothellsonsofnorway.org).

Red Wine & Chocolate Tour, Whidbey

SAT-SUN Red wine and chocolate tasting, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Comforts of Whidbey Winery, Spoiled Dog Winery, Blooms Winery, Whidbey Island Distillers, Holmes Harbor Cellars, Whidbey Island; $25-$30 (whidbeyislandvintners.org/).

Bitter Lake Community Center Pancake Breakfast

SUN All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice, coffee; proceeds benefit scholarships for youth programs; 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Bitter Lake Community Center, 13035 Linden Ave. N., Seattle; $4-$5, ages 3 and younger free (206-684-7524 or facebook.com/Bitter-Lake-Community-Center-218180534886443/).

Cooking demo

FEB. 23 Class with Cynthia Lair, author of cookbook “Feeding the Whole Family,” 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 23, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, 8236 S.E. 24th St., Mercer Island; free, preregister, class #16837 (206-275-7609 or mirecconnect.com/Start/Start.asp).

Seattle Wine and Food Experience

PLAN AHEAD Showcase for wine, beverage, food and lifestyle in the Northwest, wine from the Northwest and beyond, local and regional beer, cider and spirits, gourmet bites, educational elements; 1-5 p.m. Feb. 26, Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, 299 Mercer St., Seattle; $70 (seattlewineandfoodexperience.com).

Gardening

Early Spring in the Edible Garden

SAT Garden educator Lisa Taylor discusses planting, 1 p.m. Saturday, North Bend Library, 115 E. Fourth St., North Bend; free (425-888-0554 or kcls.org).

Seattle Rose Society

SAT-SUN Seattle Rose Society host information, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; how to start seeds indoors, 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sky Nursery, 18528 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline; free (206-546-4851 or skynursery.com).

Chase Garden Snowdrop Weekend

SAT-SUN Celebrate the beginning of spring with thousands of snowdrops, crocus, heather, hellebore, and other early spring flowers in the garden, plants for sale; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Chase Garden, 16015 264th St E, Orting; $8 (360-893-6739 or chasegarden.org).

Northwest Flower & Garden Show

WED-FEB. 26 “Taste of Spring” theme celebrating culinary trends, sustainability, organic and urban gardening, with 20 display gardens, 110 free seminars and 350 exhibitors and vendors with gardening gear, plants and art for the home and garden, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 22-25, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 26, Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Place, Seattle; $17/day through Feb. 21, $22/day at the door, $5/ages 13-17, ages 12 and younger free; $10/after 3 p.m. Feb. 22-25, after 2 p.m. Feb. 26 (gardenshow.com).

Picturing Your Garden in Winter

PLAN AHEAD Bring your camera (point-and-shoots welcome) for equipment and garden photography tips, 9 a.m. Feb. 25, Washington Park Arboretum, Seattle; $60 (206-685-8033 or botanicgardens.uw.edu/about/events/).

Hobbies

Kitsap Quilters “Rhapsody in Blue”

FRI-SAT Display of 200 quilts, members’ boutique, silent auction, demonstrations, cafe, vendors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Kitsap County Fairgrounds, 1200 N.W. Fairgrounds Road, Bremerton; $5 (kitsapquilters.com/quilt-show).

Early Bird Automotive Show and Swap Meet

SAT-SUN Cars and parts for all collectible makes and models, antiques and collectibles vendors, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $5 (thefair.com/fun/details/early-bird-model-t-show-swap-meet).

Gold, Gem and Mineral Show

SAT-SUN Gold, rock, gem and prospecting equipment vendors, exhibits, displays, hobby clubs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe; $5, ages 14 and younger free (washingtonprospectors.org/wpma_gold_show.html).

Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Seattle

SAT-SUN Yu-Gi-Oh! championship series, Dragon Duels and public events, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Seattle Center, Seattle; $20 (yugioh-card.com/en/events).

Sno-King Stamp Show

SUN Dealers, information on stamp collecting by Sno-King Stamp Club, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 12810 35th Ave. S.E., Everett; free (sno-kingstampclub.freehostia.com/).

Tech in Focus: Virtual Reality

TUE Panelists discuss trends and the future of Virtual and Augmented Reality in business and life applications, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Galvanize, 111 S. Jackson, Seattle; $35 (washingtontechnology.org/events/tech-in-focus-virtual-reality/).

Seattle Center Winter Fitness

WED Fitness sessions open to all ages and abilities; Zumba Fitness workout with Latin music, wear comfortable sneakers, 6-7 p.m.; Gentle Yoga, bring a yoga mat, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through March 29, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/fitness).

Langley Mystery Weekend

PLAN AHEAD Sleuths of all ages invited to gather clues to solve “murder mystery,” 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 25, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 26, Langley; $8-$10 (visitlangley.com/lp/mystery-weekend/).

Museum events

Imagine Children’s Museum ToothApolooza

FRI Free admission, Tooth-apolooza dentist visits, learn about teeth, 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Imagine Children’s Museum, 1502 Wall St., Everett (425-258-1006 or imaginecm.org).

Edible City Family Day Festàl

SAT Cultural diversity of food in the Pacific Northwest with cooking demonstrations, dance performances, craft activities, and more at all-ages event in collaboration with cultural partners from across the Puget Sound region, 10 a.m. -5 p.m. Saturday, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $13.95-$19.95, ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org/exhibits/item/2700-edible-city-a-delicious-journey).

Native Plants in the Duwamish River Ecosystem

SAT Exploring the relationship between Duwamish culture and native habitat restoration in the Duwamish River ecosystem, talks, demo, food, all day or drop-in; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Duwamish Longhouse & Cultural Center, 4705 W. Marginal Way S.W., Seattle; free (206-431-1582 or facebook.com/events/189270118222277/).

Historic Flight Lecture: Air Racers

SAT Aviation history program on air race pilots, noon Saturday, Historic Flight Foundation, 10719 Bernie Webber Drive, Mukilteo; $10-$15 (425-348-3200 or historicflight.org/hf/).

Susan B. Anthony’s birthday

SAT Program on Susan B. Anthony’s 1871 visit to the Washington Territorial Legislature, singalong of early popular songs inspired by the fight for women’s rights, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Washington State Capital Museum, 211 W. 21st Ave., Olympia; $5 at the door, space limited (washingtonhistory.org/events.aspx?eid=493).

Museum of Flight events

SAT-SUN Museum of Flight Executive Director discusses and signs his book “InFlight InSight: For Future Generations, The History of the Museum of Flight,” 2 p.m. Saturday; NorthWest Scale Modelers show with hundreds of detailed scale models of all types, seminars, make-and-take activities for all ages, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $13-$23, ages 4 and younger free (206-764-5720 or museumofflight.org).

Step Afrika!

SUN Performance by Step Afrika! dance inspired by Jacob Lawrence, 1 p.m. Sunday, in the museum lobby, free, in conjunction with exhibit “Jacob Lawrence: The Migration Series,” through April 23; also, “Seeing Nature: Landscape Masterworks from the Paul G. Allen Family Collection,” historically significant European and American landscape paintings from the past four hundred years to see the natural world through the eyes of great artists, through May 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, until 9 p.m. Thursdays, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $12.95-$19.95, ages 12 and younger free (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org/).

MOHAI Community Conversation: Immigrant Journeys

TUE Enrique Cerna moderates community conversation about the personal experiences of King County’s immigrants and refugees, their contributions to Puget Sound’s creative spirit, culture, and economy and how they view the future, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; free, preregister (bit.ly/2j0bpi7).

Migration and Marches

WEDS Congressman John Lewis of Georgia with co-author Andrew Aydin and artist Nate Powell discuss and sign their graphic novel trilogy “MARCH,” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Benaroya Hall, Seattle; free, sold out, limited standby seating available (seattleartmuseum.org/visit/calendar/events?EventId=55631).

Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds

ONGOING Exhibition celebrates the 50th anniversary of the franchise with 100 artifacts, set pieces and props from the television series, spinoffs and films, to showcase the impact of Star Trek on culture, society, arts, technology and fashion, with transporter simulator and interactive photo opportunities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through March 5, Museum of Pop Culture (formerly EMP Museum), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $21-$30 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org).

KidsQuest Children’s Museum

ONGOING Museum recently opened in new location, with science, technology, art and math integrated into exhibits for children from birth to 8 years old, including outdoor gallery, water gallery, Tot Orchard, Bellevue Mercantile, Cityscape Gallery with train table, art studio; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays, KidsQuest Children’s Museum, 1116 108th Ave. N.E., Bellevue; $12, free for ages under one year (425-637-8100 or kidsquestmuseum.org).

“Northwest Social Realism and the American Scene: 1930-1950”

ONGOING Exhibit of works by Northwest artists and their depictions of daily life in the Northwest from the 1930s to the 1950s, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Cascadia Art Museum, 190 Sunset Ave., Edmonds; $7-$10, ages 4 and younger free (425-336-4809 or cascadiaartmuseum.org).

“Women at Work: Uniforms & Work Wear, 1910-2010”

ONGOING Exhibit of hundreds of women’s historic military and nursing uniforms, noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, White River Valley Museum, 918 H St. S.E., Auburn; $2-$5 (253-288-7433 or wrvmuseum.org).

Park events Deep Forest Experience

FRI-SUN Guided hikes through ancient forest, 11 a.m., noon, 1 and 2 p.m.; Discovery Center with displays, refreshments, nature videos, books, craft making, 11 a.m. Friday-Sunday, Rockport State Park, Milepost 96.5, Highway 20, Rockport; free, Discover Pass ($10/day or $30/year) required for parking (parks.state.wa.us/574/Rockport).

Arboretum Walks

SAT-SUN Seasonally themed walk with games, activities, learning for ages 2-12 and their caregivers, 1 p.m. Saturday; guided walk for adults, 1 p.m. Sunday; Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle; free, no registration needed (206-685-8033 or botanicgardens.uw.edu/washington-park-arboretum/).

National Parks Free Entrance Day

MON No entrance fees at all National Parks, Presidents Day, Feb. 20 (www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks.htm).

First Flight: A Mother Hummingbird’s Story

FEB. 23 One hour film, display of hummingbird nest, information, 7 p.m. Feb. 23, Northwest Stream Center, McCollum Park, Everett; $3, by reservation (425-316-8592 or streamkeeper.org/aasf/Classes.html).

Discovery Park: The Early Years

PLAN AHEAD Photos, books and video exploring the site before it was a park or military fort, for ages 12 and older, 2 p.m. Feb. 25, Discovery Park, 3801 W. Government Way, Seattle; free (206-386-4236 or seattle.gov/parks).

Performances

Wintergrass preview

SAT DownTown Mountain Boys bluegrass concert, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Bellevue King County Library, 1111 110th Ave. N.E., Bellevue; free (425-450-1765 or kcls.org).

Venice is Sinking Masquerade Ball

SAT Circus troupe performers, aerialists, musicians, dancers, singers, costume contest, 8 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Design Center, 5701 Sixth Ave. S., Seattle; $100 (facebook.com/events/694556694056526/).

Resonance: A Celebration of Black American Composers

SUN North Corner Chamber Orchestra selections from Scott Joplin’s opera “Treemonisha,” “Sankofa” with Moroccan percussion group; 2 p.m. Saturday, New Holly Gathering Hall, 7054 32nd Ave. S., Seattle; 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Langston Hughes Performing Arts Center, 104 17th Ave. S., Seattle; $15-$25, ages 18 and younger free (nocco.org).

Puget Sound Traditional Jazz Society

SUN Dixieland jazz for listening and dancing with Jacob Zimmerman and His Pals, 1 p.m. Sunday, Ballard Elks Lodge, 6411 Seaview Ave. N.W., Seattle; $15 (425-776-5072 or pstjs.org/pstjsevents.html).

Opera Preview: Kata Kabanova

TUE Preview of upcoming Seattle Opera production with background and recorded music, 7 p.m. Sunday, Issaquah Library, 10 W. Sunset Way, Issaquah (425-392-5430 or kcls.org).

Snow sports

Snowshoe walks/snowplay, Mount Rainier

SAT-MON Walk 1.8 miles with a park ranger to learn the art of snowshoeing and discover how plants, animals and people adapt to Mount Rainier winter conditions, for ages 8 and older, snowshoes provided for $5 donation or bring your own; 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and Monday holidays, weather permitting; limited to 25 people, sign up one hour before each walk, all participants must be present at sign-up, Jackson Visitor Center, Paradise, Mount Rainier; snowplay area expected to open, soft-sided sliding devices only, Paradise; $25/vehicle park admission; all vehicles required to carry tire chains (360-569-6575 or /nps.gov/mora/planyourvisit/winter-recreation.htm).

Hurricane Ridge

SAT-SUN Ranger guided, 1.5 hour snowshoe walk, snowshoes provided, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, weather permitting; sign up 30 minutes before walk; skiing and tubing areas available, weather permitting; check road conditions, road may close due to road conditions or severe weather; all vehicles required to carry tire chains; Hurricane Ridge Visitors Center, Highway 101, Port Angeles; $25/vehicle (360-565-3131 or nps.gov/olym/planyourvisit/hurricane-ridge-in-winter.htm).

Summit at Snoqualmie Tubing

ONGOING Tububes provided (no personal sledding devices are allowed), lift to get up the hill, ages 3 and younger not recommended; tickets are sold by two-hour sessions, check for dates and times; Summit at Snoqualmie, exit 53 off I-90; $20-$25, $5/ages 5 and younger (425-434-6791 or summitatsnoqualmie.com/mountains/tubing).

Special interest

Black History Month Art Exhibit

FRI-SAT Alki Arts gallery hosts Black History Month pop-up exhibition with works by six artists, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through February; speaker Consuelo Grumrich on “Surviving and Thriving: The Search for Value and Respect,” and conversation, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Pacific Place Mall, 600 Pine St., Seattle; free (alkiarts.com/).

One Love Wedding & Lifestyle Show

SUN Information from LGBTQ-owned and allied businesses for planning a wedding or event, and for businesses, noon Sunday, Fremont Foundry, 154 N. 35th St., Seattle; free with preregistration or $10/at the door (oneloveseattle.com).

107th George Washington Statue Memorial Celebration

MON Commemorate our nation’s first President’s life and work at the 107th consecutive ceremony of the UW George Washington statue; program “The Story Behind The Statue; How Pennies and Perseverance Acquired George,” 10 a.m. Monday, LDS Institute Institute of Religion, 3925 15th Ave. N.E., Seattle; followed by wreath laying ceremony at the George Washington statue at the UW, Seattle; free (rainiernsdar.org/community-events).

Selma: Film & Discussion

TUE Showing of the film “Selma” (PG-13), the battleground in the fight for civil rights as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his followers marched from Selma to Montgomery, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Federal Way 320th Library, 848 S. 320th St., Federal Way; free (253-839-0257 or kcls.org).

Sherman Alexie

PLAN AHEAD Author, poet, and screenwriter Sherman Alexie speaking on Security, Sovereignty, Selfishness: How to be a 21st Century American Nomad, 8 p.m. Feb. 25, Kirkland Performance Center, 350 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; $20-$50 (kpcenter.org/event/sherman-alexie/).

CampFair

PLAN AHEAD Information from hundreds camps and summer activities, for preschoolers to teens, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 25, Safeco Field, Seattle; free, preregister (eventbrite.com/e/seattle-camp-fair-rsvp-tickets-28903604459?aff=es2).

Sports

Harlem Globetrotters

SUN World Tour, family entertainment with star athletes, ball handling wizardry, dunks, trick shots, comedy and fan interaction, 2 p.m. Sunday, Xfinity Arena, 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett; $28.50-$131.50 (425-322-2600 or harlemglobetrotters.com/).

Travel events

Travel seminars

SAT Galapagos Islands and Peru, 10 a.m., Petra and Jordan, 1 p.m. Saturday, Savvy Traveler, 112 Fifth Ave. S., Edmonds; free, reservations required (425-744-6076 or savvytravelerstore.com).

Travel programs

WED A walking holiday through the heart of England with guidebook author Fred Austin, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Wide World Books & Maps, 4411 Wallingford Ave. N., Seattle; free (206-634-3453 or wideworldtravelstore.com).

Walks

Seabreeze Walking Festival

SAT-MON Capitol Volkssport Club hosts walking festival with a variety of walks, 5K-30K, and 25-30K bike ride, Saturday-Monday, Ocean Shores (www.capitolvolkssportclub.org/).