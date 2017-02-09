A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, Feb. 10-16, 2017.

Animal events

Valentine’s Day at the Zoo

SAT Otters, red pandas, snow leopards, gorillas and other zoo animals get heart-shaped treats, herbal bouquets and other Valentine-themed treats as enrichment activity, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $9.95-$14.95 (206-548-2500 or zoo.org).

Love at the Zoo, Point Defiance

SAT-SUN Zoo animals get heart-shaped treats and enrichments, including polar bears, 11:30 a.m.; Sumatran tigers, siamangs, gibbons, 12:30 p.m.; elephants, 1 p.m.; red wolves, giant Pacific octopus, tropical fish, sharks, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $7.95-$17.95 (253-591-5337 or pdza.org/calendar?cid=567).

Northwest Trek Kids ’n’ Critters

PLAN AHEAD Crafts, activities, Trailside Encournters with small animals, kid-friendly tram tours of free-roaming animal area, up to four children ages 12 and younger admitted free with full-paying adult or senior, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 18-20, Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, Eatonville; $18.25-$22.25 (360-832-6117 or nwtrek.org).

Benefits

Cupid’s Undie Run

SAT Party, one-mile run, undies wearing encouraged, to benefit Children’s Tumor Foundation, noon-4 p.m., run at 2 p.m. Saturday, Art Marble 21, 731 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle; $35-$55 (cupidsundierun.org/city/seattle/).

SESSC Food and Wine Gala

SAT Dinner, wine tasting, auction to benefit Southeast Seattle Senior Center programs and activities, 6 p.m. Saturday, Southeast Seattle Senior Center, 4655 S. Holly St., Seattle; $100 (206-722-0317 or bit.ly/SESSCGala).

A Night of Hope

SAT LittleDrops Orphanage Fund African food, music and dance; proceeds aid 1200 children throughout sub-Saharan Africa, 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, 8236 S.E. 24th St., Mercer Island; $120 (anightofhope.org).

Winter Stoke Party & Video/Photo Contest

SAT Party, Iron Horse brews, raffles, vote for favorites in the mountain biking Photo & Video contest; benefits Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance nonprofit Washington State mountain bike association, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Gerk’s Ski and Cycle, 1875 N.W. Poplar Way, Issaquah; $20 (206-524-2900 or evergreenmtb.org/calendar/eventdetail/1514/-/winter-stoke-fundraiser).

Biking

Lynnwood History Tour

FRI Cascade Bicycle Club 23 mile, leisurely paced ride with some hills, stops at historic sites, lunch stop, 11 a.m. Friday, Martha Lake Airport Park, 200 146th St., Lynnwood (cascade.org/node/39960).

Getting Ready to Ride

SAT Cascade Bicycle Club rides with skills for group riding, taking part in bike events, increasing skills and endurance, leisurely and steady pace groups, steady rain cancels; 26 miles, 10 a.m., Jack Block Park, 2130 Harbor Ave. S.W., Seattle; 17 miles, 11 a.m., East Lake Sammamish Trail Parking Lot, 17611 N.E. 70th St., Redmond; 18 miles, 11 a.m., Cedar Wood Elementary School, 3414 168th St. S.E., Bothell (cascade.org).

Seattle Bike Swap

SUN Garage sale of new and used bike related goods of all kinds; most sellers cash only; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Hanger 30, Magnuson Park, 6310 N.E. 74th St., Seattle; $7/adults, cash only; ages 15 and younger free (cascade.org/node/6882).

Dance

Century Ballroom 20th Anniversary Events

FRI-TUES Live Tango with Chicharra, lesson 8:30 p.m., dance 9:30 p.m. Friday, $15-$21; Live Salsa with Tumbao, lesson 8:30 p.m., dance 9:30 p.m. Saturday, $15-$21; Live Swing with the Dusty 45s, dance lesson, 9 p.m., dance 9:30 p.m. Sunday; Valentine’s Day Kelley Hunt: Blues and West Coast Swing, couples intro dance lesson, 8:30 p.m., dance 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $25-$35, dinner seating available 6:15-6:45 p.m., $65/dinner and dance; Valentine’s Day Tango Dance, couples intro dance lesson, 8:30 p.m., dance 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $8-$14; Century on Tap: Tap Dancing dinner/theater event followed by live dance with Casey MacGill, dinner 6 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17, $30-$70; Century Ballroom, 915 E. Pine St., Seattle (206-324-7263 or centuryballroom.com).

Seattle Family Dance

SUN Easy traditional dances to live folk music for kids ages 10 and younger and their families, no experience needed, all dances taught, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Phinney Neighborhood Center, 6532 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $5-$7 (206-330-7408 or seattledance.org/family).

Valentine’s Day Big Band Swing

TUE All ages welcome, no partner needed, music by Bellevue’s Sound of Swing, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, North Bellevue Community Center, 4063 148th Ave. N.E., Bellevue; $3 (425-452-7681 or bellevuewa.gov/pdf/Parks/nbcc-activity-schedule-winter-2017.pdf).

Expos/Fairs

FIUTS CulturalFest International Expo

FRI Experience 35 cultures through music, dance, food, conversation and interactive activities for all ages, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Husky Union Building (HUB), Stevens Way, University of Washington, Seattle; free (206-543-0735 or fiuts.org/events/culturalfest/expo).

Seattle RV Show

FRI-SUN Information and sale by 20 RV dealers, seminars, exhibits, beer and wine area, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; free CenturyLink Stadium tours available on the hour noon-4 p.m. Friday only, space limited; CenturyLink Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $10-$12, ages 17 and younger free (425-277-8132 or seattlervshow.com).

Russian Community Center Maslenitsa

SUN Maslenitsa, the traditional “Butter Week” festival, features blini Russian-style pancakes served with caviar, salmon lox, herring, and sour cream, or American-style with jam and syrup; live entertainment, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Russian Community Center, 704 19th Ave. E., Seattle; $5-$12 (206-323-3877 or russiancommunitycenterseattle.org).

Women of Wisdom Conference

PLAN AHEAD Market Place of women artists, healers and psychic readers, concessions, art show, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 18-19, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 20, free admission; speakers, concerts, banquets, workshops for personal enrichment, most for women only; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Feb. 17, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Feb. 18, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Feb. 19, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 20, $100-$415/inclusive, workshops $10-$55, North Seattle College, Seattle (womenofwisdom.org).

Food events

Valentine’s Day Dinner Cruise

SAT Dinner, cruise on Lake Union and Lake Washington, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Waterways Cruises, 2441 N. Northlake Way, Seattle; $99 (waterwayscruises.com/valentines-dinner-cruise).

Chocolate Tasting, Country Village

SAT Chocolate tasting at 16 shops, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Country Village, 23718 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell; free (425-483-2250 or countryvillagebothell.com).

Wine on the Rock: Bainbridge Island Wine & Chocolate

SAT-SUN Valentine’s Day weekend, seven Bainbridge Island wineries pair wines with local chocolates, shuttle available, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; $40-$60 (206-200-8751 or goo.gl/1v4vvd).

Red Wine & Chocolate Tour, Whidbey

SAT-SUN Red wine and chocolate tasting, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and Feb. 18-19, Comforts of Whidbey Winery, Spoiled Dog Winery, Blooms Winery, Whidbey Island Distillers, Holmes Harbor Cellars, Whidbey Island; $25-$30 (whidbeyislandvintners.org/).

Wine, Cider, & Chocolate Tour, Olympic Peninsula

SAT-SUN Red wine and chocolate samples at nine Olympic Peninsula locations, Finnriver Farm & Cidery; Marrowstone Vineyards; Alpenfire Cider; Eaglemount Wine & Cider; FairWinds Winery; Olympic Cellars; Windrose Cellars; Harbinger Winery; Camaraderie Cellars, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; $40-$45 all locations, or $10 tasting fee each (eventbrite.com/e/wine-cider-chocolate-tour-february-2017-tickets-28874266709).

Valentine’s Day Brunch Cruise

SUN Brunch buffet, cruise on Lake Union and Lake Washington, 11 a.m. Sunday, Waterways Cruises & Events, 100 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; $72 (waterwayscruises.com/valentines-brunch-cruise).

Gardening

Great Soil from the Ground Up

SAT King County soil scientist shows how to soil work for plants, bring gloves, sample of soil (about 5 cups) to test and work with during the class, 9 a.m. Saturday, Center for Urban Horticulture, 3501 N.E. 41st St., Seattle; $15 (206-685-8033).

King County Seed Swap

SAT King County Seed Lending Library seeds for edibles, bring only open-pollinated or heirloom seeds of vegetables, herbs and edible flowers, information, resources, workshops, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Meadowbrook Community Center, 10517 35th Ave. N.E., Seattle (kingcoseed.org).

Rose seminar

SAT Seattle Rose Society hosts four seminars, attend one or all; pruning, 10 a.m.; rose selection, 11 a.m.; rose care, 1 p.m., pest and disease control, 2 p.m. Saturday, West Seattle Nursery, 5275 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; free, preregister (206-935-9276 or westseattlenursery.com).

Early Spring in the Edible Garden

MON Garden educator Lisa Taylor discusses spring planting and varieties that thrive in our climate, 2 p.m. Monday, Lake Forest Park Library, 17171 Bothell Way N.E., Lake Forest Park Towne Centre, Lake Forest Park; free (206-362-8860 or kcls.org).

Hobbies

Everett Reads: Beyond the Streets

FRI Author David Sheff discusses “Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction, ” Everett’s 2017 community reading program book, 7 p.m. Friday, Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett; free (425-257-8000).

Mysterious England: Marty Wingate, Candace Robb and Alice K. Boatwright

SAT Interactive panel of Northwest authors as they discuss their books, love for the mystery genre and England, followed by an English tea with the authors, 2 p.m. Saturday, Burien Library, 400 S.W. 152nd St., Burien; free (206-243-3490 or kcls.org).

Romance Reader Appreciation Day

SAT Screening of “Love Between the Covers” documentary about the romance genre, Q&A with local authors, reading suggestions from librarians, romance book swap, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Northgate Branch Library, 10548 Fifth Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-386-1980 or spl.org).

Antique Doll & Toy Market

SUN Dolls and toys dating from the mid 1800s through today by 50 dealers, doll repair specialist available, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Red Lion Bellevue Inn, 11211 N.E. Main St., Bellevue; $7 (facebook.com/Antique-Doll-Toy-Market-436495419823733/).

Comic book and collectible show

SUN Vendors with selection of Golden, Silver and Bronze Age comics, 10 a.m. Sunday, Meridian Park Elementary School, 17077 Meridian Ave. N., Shoreline (twinoaksshows.com).

Seattle Center Winter Fitness

WED Fitness sessions open to all ages and abilities; Zumba Fitness workout with Latin music, wear comfortable sneakers, 6-7 p.m.; Gentle Yoga, bring a yoga mat, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through March 29, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/fitness).

Kitsap Quilters “Rhapsody in Blue”

PLAN AHEAD Display of 200 quilts, members’ boutique, silent auction, demonstrations, cafe, vendors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 17-18, Kitsap County Fairgrounds, Bremerton; $5 (kitsapquilters.com/quilt-show).

Museum events

Museum of Flight events

FRI After years of restoration, rare U.S. Navy World War II glider goes on display starting Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $13-$23, ages 4 and younger free (206-764-5720 or museumofflight.org).

Northwest Seaport Chantey Sing

FRI Valentine’s Day editisingalong-along, 8 p.m. Friday, Center for Wooden Boats, 1010 Valley St., Seattle; free (206-447-9800 or nwseaport.org).

Sound Off! Band Competition

FRI Competition for 21-and-younger bands, judged by industry professionals with one wild card chosen by youth panel in the final round; Cult Bride, Fluencie, Jason McCue, Mission 253, Friday; future events Feb. 17, 24, finals, March 11, Museum of Pop Culture, 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $10-$14 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org).

Burke Museum Artifact ID Day

SAT Bring your cultural objects, rocks, fossils and bones for information about them from collection experts; limit of three items per visitor, no appraisals given; 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, Northeast 45th Street and 17th Avenue Northeast, University of Washington, Seattle; $7.50-$10 (206-543-5590 or burkemuseum.org/).

The Art of Rube Goldberg

SAT Opening day of exhibit celebration with gaming lounge, video screenings, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., gallery tour, 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Museum of Pop Culture, 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $16-$30 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org).

MaST Center Discovery Days

SAT Highline College Marine Science and Technology Center display of native Pacific Northwest marine creatures and plants, touch tanks, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, MaST Center, 28203 Redondo Beach Dr. S., Des Moines; free (206-592-4000 or mast.highline.edu).

R/C Hydroplane & Model Boat Show

SAT R/C Boats, models, and Unlimited Hydroplanes on display, vendors, pizza lunch, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Hydroplane & Raceboat Museum, 5917 South 196th Street, Kent; $5 (206-764-9453 or hydromuseum.org).

With My Own Eyes

SUN-WED Stories and artifacts of Washington State Holocaust survivors and witnesses to the Holocaust to engage visitors in the history of the Holocaust and challenge them to consider how each person’s actions make a difference, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays through Feb., Henry and Sandra Friedman Holocaust Center for Humanity, 2045 Second Ave., Seattle; $5-$10, by reservation (206-582-3000 or holocaustcenterseattle.org/plan-your-visit).

History Cafe: Executive Order 9066

WED Densho Executive Director discusses how Executive Order 9066, the World War II imprisonment of 120,000 people for their Japanese ancestry, the work Densho does to preserve that history and what Japanese Americans are doing to ensure the injustices they suffered are never repeated, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

Science in the City: It’s 2017, where’s my cyborg?

WED Neuroscientist Kaitlyn Casimo and neuroengineer James Wu discuss the challenges and limitations of the current technology in brain-computer interfaces, potential developments in their field, and their favorite sci-fi cyborgs and brain-computer interfaces, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $5 (206-443-2001 or pacificsciencecenter.org/lectures/).

Historic Flight Lecture: Air Race Engines

WED Bill McCutcheon addresses backgrounds, personalities and idiosyncrasies of air race pilots, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Historic Flight Foundation, 10719 Bernie Webber Drive, Mukilteo; $10-$15 (425-348-3200 or historicflight.org/hf/).

Seattle Art Museum

ONGOING Exhibits include “Jacob Lawrence: The Migration Series,” in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Lawrence, exhibit of his epic series that chronicles in words and pictures the exodus of African Americans from the rural South to the industrial North in the decades after the First World War, through April 23; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, until 9 p.m. Thursdays, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $12.95-$19.95, ages 12 and younger free (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds

ONGOING Exhibition celebrates the 50th anniversary of the franchise with 100 artifacts, set pieces and props from the television series, spinoffs and films, to showcase the impact of Star Trek on culture, society, arts, technology and fashion, with transporter simulator and interactive photo opportunities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Museum of Pop Culture (formerly EMP Museum), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $21-$30 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org).

“Edible City: A Delicious Journey”

ONGOING The story of how people eat in Seattle, the city’s journey from the earliest oyster middens to modern four-star restaurants as a reflection of Seattle’s geography, history, and people, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; Family DayFestàlFestal cooking demonstrations, dance performances, craft activities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 18; Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $13.95-$19.95, ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org/exhibits/item/2700-edible-city-a-delicious-journey).

KidsQuest Children’s Museum

ONGOING Museum recently opened in new location, with science, technology, art and math integrated into exhibits for children from birth to 8 years old, including Sticks + Stones Outdoor Gallery, Water Gallery with Tot Splash Zone, On the Go Gallery, Tot Orchard, Story Tree Gallery, Bellevue Mercantile, Cityscape Gallery with train table, two-story climber, art studio; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays, KidsQuest Children’s Museum, 1116 108th Ave. N.E., Bellevue; $12, free for ages under one year (425-637-8100 or kidsquestmuseum.org).

“Northwest Social Realism and the American Scene: 1930-1950”

ONGOING Exhibit of works by Northwest artists and their depictions of daily life in the Northwest from the 1930s to the 1950s, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Cascadia Art Museum, 190 Sunset Ave., Edmonds; $7-$10, ages 4 and younger free (425-336-4809 or cascadiaartmuseum.org).

“Women at Work: Uniforms & Work Wear, 1910-2010”

ONGOING Exhibit of hundreds of women’s historic military and nursing uniforms, noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, White River Valley Museum, 918 H St. S.E., Auburn; $2-$5 (253-288-7433 or wrvmuseum.org).

Park events

Me-Kwa-Mooks Nightlife at the Beach

FRI Explore sea life at low tide with a nature guide, bring a flashlight, wear shoes that can get wet and are good for slippery surfaces; for ages 6 and older, 9 p.m. Friday, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, 4503 Beach Drive S.W., Seattle; $8, preregister (206-684-7434 or seattle.gov/parks).

Deep Forest Experience

FRI-SAT Guided hikes through ancient forest, 11 a.m., noon, 1 and 2 p.m.; Discovery Center with displays, refreshments, nature videos, books, craft making, 11 a.m. Friday-Saturday; talk and walk to learn about native trees with forestry professor and author of “Native Trees of Western Washington” Kevin Zobrist, 11 a.m. Saturday; Rockport State Park, Milepost 96.5, Highway 20, Rockport; free, Discover Pass ($10/day or $30/year) required for parking (parks.state.wa.us/574/Rockport).

Kids’ Saturday in the Park

SAT Drop-in art activities, some outdoors, rain gear recommended, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free (seattleartmuseum.org).

Salamander Search

SAT Learn about and search for salamanders, for ages 6 and older, 3 p.m. Saturday, Camp Long, 5200 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle; free, preregister (206-684-7434 or seattle.gov/parks).

Full Moon Adventure

SAT Nature walk to explore the nocturnal world, for ages 8 and older, 6 p.m. Saturday, Discovery Park, 3801 W. Government Way, Seattle; $8 (206-386-4237).

Pier Peer, Tacoma

SAT Foss Waterway Seaport and Metro Parks Tacoma host look at marine creatures brought to the pier by divers, make ice cream, bring a flashlight and gloves; each child ages 8 and older requires one adult companion, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Foss Waterway Seaport, 705 Dock St., Tacoma; $8, preregister (253-591-6439 or metroparkstacoma.org/pier-peer).

Planetarium Show “Star Stories: Twisted Tales of Love & Loss”

SAT Valentine’s Day humorous stories on ancient Greek star lore, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by sky observation with telescopes if the sky is clear; kids show “Gravity, The Ultimate Downer,” 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Edwin E. Ritchie Observatory, Battle Point Park, 11299 Arrow Point Dr. N.E., Battle Point Park, Bainbridge Island; $2 (206-842-9152 or facebook.com/events/156716168159224/).

Arboretum Walks

SAT-SUN Seasonally themed walk with games, activities, learning for ages 2-12 and their caregivers, 1 p.m. Saturday; guided walk for adults, 1 p.m. Sunday; Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle; free, no registration needed (206-685-8033 or botanicgardens.uw.edu/washington-park-arboretum/).

Seattle Roller Derby Skills Before Drills

SUN Drop-in classes for all ages, genders, fitness levels to learn the sport of roller derby; bring skates, helmet, mouthguard and wrist, elbow and knee pads; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sundays, Ballard Community Center, 6020 28th N.W., Seattle; $10 (seattlerollerderby.com/).

National Parks Free Entrance Day

PLAN AHEAD No entrance fees at all National Parks, Presidents Day, Feb. 20 (www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks.htm).

Performances

Spilled Milk & And Eat It Too! Live

FRI Live taping of podcast Spilled Milk, with hosts, authors, and comedians Molly Wizenberg and Matthew Amster-Burton begin with a food related topic and run with it; opening performance by And Eat it Too! podcast co-hosts Molly Gilbert and Sarah Barthelow, 7 p.m. Friday, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $10-$15 (bit.ly/2iNo8I2).

Pied Piper Family Event

SAT AlakaSam magic show, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Mount Baker Community Club, 2811 Mount Rainier Drive S., Seattle; $3 (mountbaker.org/pied-piper).

Snow sports

Guided Snowshoe Walks, Snoqualmie Pass

FRI-SUN One-mile walk through old-growth forest with ranger to learn about winter ecosystem, wildlife and safety, 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; extended snowshoe hike, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays-Sundays; Kids in the Snow, learn about winter tracking, animals, 1 p.m. Saturdays; snowshoes provided, Snoqualmie Pass Visitor Center, Snoqualmie Pass summit, Snoqualmie Pass; $10-$15, reservations required, space limited, some dates sold out (425-434-6111 or discovernw.org/store_winter-snowshoe-program-at-snoqualmie-pass_SNOWSHOE01.html).

Guided snowshoe walks/snowplay, Mount Rainier

SAT-SUN Walk 1.8 miles with a park ranger to learn the art of snowshoeing and discover how plants, animals and people adapt to Mount Rainier winter conditions, for ages 8 and older, snowshoes provided for $5 donation or bring your own; 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, weather permitting; limited to 25 people, sign up one hour before each walk, all participants must be present at sign-up, Jackson Visitor Center, Paradise, Mount Rainier; snowplay area expected to open, soft-sided sliding devices only, Paradise; $25/vehicle park admission; all vehicles required to carry tire chains (360-569-6575 or /nps.gov/mora/planyourvisit/winter-recreation.htm).

Guided Snowshoe Walks, Stevens Pass

SAT-SUN Learn about winter ecosystem, local history and safety on 90-minute guide hike, snowshoes provided, 11 a.m. Saturdays-Sundays from Jan. 21 through March, Stevens Pass, Highway 2, Skykomish; $15-$25 by reservation, space limited (360-677-2414 or discovernw.org/store_winter-snowshoe-program-at-stevens-pass_SNOWSHOE02.html).

Hurricane Ridge

SAT-SUN Ranger guided, 1.5 hour snowshoe walk, snowshoes provided, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, weather permitting; sign up 30 minutes before walk; skiing and tubing areas available, weather permitting; check road conditions, road may close due to road conditions or severe weather; all vehicles required to carry tire chains; Hurricane Ridge Visitors Center, Highway 101, 18 miles outside Port Angeles; $25/vehicle (360-565-3131 or nps.gov/olym/planyourvisit/hurricane-ridge-in-winter.htm).

Summit at Snoqualmie Tubing

ONGOING Tubing Center now open, tubes provided (no personal sledding devices are allowed), lift to get up the hill, ages 3 and younger not recommended; tickets are sold by two-hour sessions, check for dates and times; Summit at Snoqualmie, exit 53 off I-90; $20-$25, $5/ages 5 and younger (425-434-6791 or summitatsnoqualmie.com/mountains/tubing).

BeWild: Ryan Hudson

TUE Pro snowboarder tells his story, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mountaineers Club, 7700 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle; $10-$12 (eventbrite.com/e/ryan-hudson-bewild-2017-speaker-series-tickets-30728022342).

Special interest

Seattle Neighbor Day

SAT Residents, businesses, community groups encouraged to participate however they like to reach out and connect with neighbors through generosity; take a neighbor to coffee, help clean their yard, bake them cookies, invite them for a walk, organize a neighborhood potluck, open house, or work party (seattle.gov/neighborhoods/programs-and-services/neighbor-day).

Safe Firearm Storage Giveaway Event

SAT Learn the importance and effectiveness of safe firearm storage and get a free lock box or trigger lock, with training on proper use; supplies limited, first come, first served, must be 18 years old or older, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Outdoor Emporium, 1701 Fourth Ave., Seattle; free (206-987-4653 or seattlechildrens.org/gunsafety).

The Science of Love: Dr. Pepper Schwartz

SUN Dr. Pepper Schwartz, relationship expert and author of “50 Myths About Human Sexuality,” on science of love, what makes people fall in love, how love can be renewed; for adults only; followed by Q&A, book sales and signing, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Stroum Jewish Community Center, 3801 E. Mercer Way, Mercer Island; $10-$15 (206-232-7115 or sjcc.org/cultural-arts/talks/).

Academy Awards Preview Party

MON Film historian Lance Rhoades shares highlights and controversies from previous ceremonies, discusses the current nominees and offers predictions, 7 p.m. Monday, Federal Way Library, 34200 First Way S., Federal Way; free (253-838-3668 or kcls.org).

Valentine’s Day Party

TUE Tell and/or listen to 5-minute stories about a person, place, possession, pet or anything you deeply love, with chocolate tasting, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Issaquah Library, 10 W. Sunset Way, Issaquah (425-392-5430 or kcls.org).

GSBA 2016 Business & Humanitarian Awards

FEB. 16 Greater Seattle Business Association 2016 Business & Humanitarian Awards, keynote speaker Jonathan Capehart (Washington Post, MSNBC) and special guests Governor Jay Inslee and Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Seattle Marriott Waterfront Hotel, Seattle; $150-$200 (206-363-9188 or thegsba.org/events/event-details/2017/02/17/gsba-events/1696).

Venice is Sinking Masquerade Ball

PLAN AHEAD Circus troupe performers, aerialists, musicians, dancers, singers, costume contest, 8 p.m. Feb. 18, Seattle Design Center, 5701 Sixth Ave. S., Seattle; $100-$225 (facebook.com/events/694556694056526/).

Tours

St. Edward Seminary Open House

SAT Presentations and tours by the company that will restore and remodel the historic seminary building into a park lodge, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Saint Edward State Park, 14445 Juanita Drive N.E., Kenmore; free (danielsdevelopmentcompany.com/projects/st-edward-seminary).

Historic Stimson-Green Mansion tour

TUE Tour the 1901 mansion, 1 p.m. Tuesday, 1204 Minor Ave., Seattle; $10, preregister (206-624-9449 or brownpapertickets.com/event/2541894).

Travel events

Travel seminars

SAT Peru’s Sacred Valley, 10 a.m., southern Spain and Morocco, 1 p.m. Saturday, Savvy Traveler, 112 Fifth Ave. S., Edmonds; free, reservations required (425-744-6076 or savvytravelerstore.com).

Walks

Seabreeze Walking Festival

PLAN AHEAD Capitol Volkssport Club hosts walking festival with a variety of walks, 5K-30K, and 25-30K bike ride, day Feb. 18-20, Ocean Shores (esva.org/news/2013-seabreeze-walking-festival-ocean-shores-feb-16-18).

Workshops

Northwest Yoga Conference

FRI-SUN Presentations, classes, educational events, Friday-Sunday, Lynnwood Convention Center, 3819 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood; $25-$499 (425-299-2794 or nwyogaconference.com).