A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, Feb. 3-9, 2017.

Animal events

Woodland Park Zoo

ONGOING Daily activities include baby gorilla Yola in the gorilla exhibit, 12:30-4 p.m., weather permitting; Willawong Station bird feeding ($1/seed stick, cash only); 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily; zoo animals get heart-shaped treats, herbal bouquets and other Valentine-themed treats as an enrichment activity, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 11; Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $9.25-$13.75, ages 2 and younger free (206-548-2500 or zoo.org).

Benefits

Special Olympics Washington Polar Plunge

SAT Hundreds of plungers, including 200 regional police officers, take a dip in Puget Sound to benefit Special Olympics Washington; spectators welcome, music, food trucks, heated beer garden; 1 p.m. Saturday, registration opens 10 a.m., Golden Gardens Park, 8498 Seaview Place N.W., Seattle; $75 to participate, prize drawing to win a cruise for all who raise/donate $150 or more (specialolympicswashington.org/polarplunge/).

Hearts & Wine

PLAN AHEAD Wine tasting, jazz, food, auction; benefits Rotary First Harvest program to donate produce for Washington food banks, 6 p.m. Feb. 10, The Foundry by Herban Feast, 4130 First Ave. S., Seattle; $80 (206-236-0408 or firstharvest.org/events).

Cupid’s Undie Run

PLAN AHEAD Party, one-mile run, undie wearing encouraged, to benefit Children’s Tumor Foundation, 2 p.m. Feb. 11, Art Marble 21, 731 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle; $40-$55 (cupidsundierun.org/city/seattle/).

A Night of Hope 2017

PLAN AHEAD LittleDrops Orphanage Fund African food, music and dance; 5:45 p.m. Feb. 11, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, Mercer Island; $120 (anightofhope.org).

Winter Stoke Party & Video/Photo Contest

PLAN AHEAD Party, beer, raffles, vote in the mountain biking Photo & Video contest; benefits Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance mountain bike association, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Gerk’s Ski and Cycle, 1875 N.W. Poplar Way, Issaquah; $20 (206-524-2900 or evergreenmtb.org/calendar/eventdetail/1514/-/winter-stoke-fundraiser).

Biking

Seattle Bike Swap

PLAN AHEAD Garage sale of new and used bike related goods of all kinds; most sellers cash only; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 12, Hanger 30, Magnuson Park, Seattle; $7/adults, cash only; ages 15 and younger free; early entry at 8 a.m. by $25 advance ticket (cascade.org/node/6882).

Birding

Morning Treats and Tweets Guided Bird Walk

SAT Casual birding for beginning and intermediate birders ages 10 and older, hot tea or coffee and doughnut before walk to learn about birds, binoculars provided, 10 a.m. Saturday, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $7 (206-652-2444 or sewardpark.audubon.org/events/morning-treats-and-tweets-1).

Dance

Community dance

FRI Salsa dance lesson, 6:30 p.m., dancing, 7:15-9 p.m. Friday, Auburn Community Center, 910 Ninth St. S.E., Auburn; $10-13; child care for ages 3-10 available, $8-$10 (253-931-3043 or apm.activecommunities.com/auburnwa/Activity_Search/1552).

Skandia dance

FRI Dance class, 7:30 p.m.; dance to live music, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $15, kids free (425-954-5262 or skandia-folkdance.org).

Century Ballroom 20th Anniversary Events

FRI-SAT OutDancing: A Swing Girls Reunion, 8:45 p.m. Friday, $10-$16; salsa with Ricardo Lemvo and Makina Loca, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, $25-$35; tango with Chicharra, lesson 8:30 p.m., dance 9:30 p.m. Feb. 10, $15-$21; swing with the Dusty 45s, dance lesson, 9 p.m., dance 9:30 p.m. Feb. 12; other events through Feb. 25, Century Ballroom, 915 E. Pine St., Seattle (206-324-7263 or centuryballroom.com).

Stickshift Annie with Kimball and the Fugitives

SAT Dance to jazz and blues standards, Latin rumbas, sambas, Tex-Mex polkas, singles and couples welcome, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Swedish Club, 1920 Dexter Ave. N., Seattle; $15 (206-781-1238 or nwdance.net).

Expos/Festivals

Seattle Boat Show

FRI-SAT Boats, accessories, boating and fishing seminars, Kids Zone activities, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, CenturyLink Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; boats on the display on the water, free 20-minute electric boat rides, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Chandler’s Cove, 901 Fairview Ave. N., Seattle; free shuttle between locations; admission $5-$14, ages 10 and younger free; Sails and Ales tasting with eight breweries and one cidery, 5-9 p.m. Friday, CenturyLink Field Event Center, $29 (206-634-0911 or seattleboatshow.com).

Lunar New Year Bellevue Collection

SAT Traditional and contemporary martial arts, music, dance, visual arts and activities for all ages to welcome Lunar New Year, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Bellevue Square Center Court, Bellevue (lunarnewyear.bellevuecollection.com).

Seattle RV Show

FEB. 9-12 Information and sale by 20 RV dealers, seminars, exhibits, beer and wine area, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 9-10, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 12; free CenturyLink Stadium tours available on the hour noon-4 p.m. Feb. 9-10 only, space limited; CenturyLink Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $10-$12, ages 17 and younger free; free parking with advance tickets (425-277-8132 or seattlervshow.com).

FIUTS CulturalFest International Expo

FEB. 10 Experience 35 cultures through music, dance, food, conversation and interactive activities for all ages, the largest multicultural student event at the University of Washington, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 10, Husky Union Building (HUB), Stevens Way at University of Washington, Seattle; free (206-543-0735 or fiuts.org/events/culturalfest/expo).

Food events

Southpaw Grand Opening

FRI Free slices of select varieties of pizza while supplies last, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Southpaw, 962 12th Ave., Seattle (206-323-5278 or southpawpizza.com/).

Downtown Issaquah Wine Walk

FRI Wine tasting, live music, art happenings at businesses along Front Street, 6 p.m. Friday, Issaquah; $25, preregister (425-391-1112 or downtownissaquah.com).

Pancake Breakfast

SAT Pancakes, eggs, ham, coffee, tea, juice, all ages welcome, proceeds support services at Northshore Senior Center; 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Northshore Senior Center, 10201 E. Riverside Drive, Bothell; $5 (425-487-2441 or northshoreseniorcenter.org).

Frozen Yogurt Day

MON Buy one frozen yogurt, get one free Monday at all Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt locations including Broadway, Green Lake, Magnolia, Queen Anne, West Seattle, University Village, Seattle; Mercer Island, Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, Shoreline, Bothell, Lynnwood, Renton, Federal Way, Auburn (menchies.com).

One pan recipes

TUE Seattle author discusses cookbook “One Pan and Done,” 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Book Larder, 4252 Fremont Ave. N., Seattle; free, preregister (206-397-4271 or booklarder.com).

Issaquah Historic Pub Crawl

FEB. 9 Local historians lead visits to six downtown venues with cocktails, appetizers, stories, 6:45 p.m. Feb. 9, Issaquah Train Depot, 50 Rainier Blvd. N., Issaquah; $50, preregister (downtownissaquah.com).

Gardening

Sky Nursery Prune-A-Thon

SAT Pruning demonstrations, seminars, classes, pruning and plant consultations, free mini design consultations with landscapers; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sky Nursery, 18528 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline; free (206-546-4851 or skynursery.com/events/classes-events/).

King County Seed Swap

SAT King County Seed Lending Library seeds for edibles, bring only open-pollinated or heirloom seeds of vegetables, herbs and edible flowers, information, resources, workshops, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Cedarcrest High School, 29000 N.E. 150th St., Duvall (kingcoseed.org).

Museum events

Black History Month, Museum of Pop Culture

FRI Through the Eyes of Art all-ages event with remarks by Seattle native and CNN commentator Angela Rye, performances by trumpeter Owuor Arunga, R&B singer Josephine Howell, reunion show of Seattle hip-hop group Ghetto Children taking the stage for the first time in 19 years, Seattle Public Library mobile pop-up library featuring African-American literature, Servant of the People award presentation, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Museum of Pop Culture, 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $12-$15 (206-770-2700 or moPop.org).

Winter Railroad Lecture

FRI Tacoma Northern Pacific Railway images from the late 1960s and the early 1970s of railroading around Commencement Bay, 6:30 p.m. Friday, White River Valley Museum, 918 H St. S.E., Auburn; $4 (253-288-7433 or wrvmuseum.org./events.html).

Astronaut Remembrance, Museum of Flight

FRI-SUN Displays and video commemorate America’s fallen astronauts, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday; Washington state native NASA astronaut all-ages presentation on his work on the International Space Station and Space Shuttle, 2 p.m. Saturday; Puget Sound Engineering Fair hosts information and demonstrations, career opportunities for youth, activities for children, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $13-$23, ages 4 and younger free (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

Seattle Asian Art Museum Family Day

SAT Asian art and cultural activities, celebrate the Year of the Rooster with music, martial arts performances, dress up, story time, family tours, art activities, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Asian Art Museum, 1400 E. Prospect St., Seattle; free (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

Depot Play Date

SAT Activities for kids of all ages to learn February traditions of the past, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Issaquah Depot Museum, 78 First Ave. N.E., Issaquah; $1-$2 (425-392-3500 or issaquahhistory.org).

MaST Center Discovery Days

SAT Highline College Marine Science and Technology Center display of native Pacific Northwest marine creatures and plants, touch tanks, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, MaST Center, 28203 Redondo Beach Dr. S., Des Moines; free (206-592-4000 or mast.highline.edu).

With My Own Eyes

SUN-WED Stories and artifacts of Washington State Holocaust survivors and witnesses to the Holocaust to engage visitors in the history of the Holocaust and challenge them to consider how each person’s actions make a difference, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays through Feb., Henry and Sandra Friedman Holocaust Center for Humanity, 2045 Second Ave., Seattle; $5-$10, by reservation (206-582-3000 or holocaustcenterseattle.org/plan-your-visit).

Seattle Art Museum

ONGOING Exhibits include “Jacob Lawrence: The Migration Series,” in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Lawrence, exhibit of his epic series that chronicles in words and pictures the exodus of African Americans from the rural South to the industrial North in the decades after the First World War, through April 23; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, until 9 p.m. Thursdays, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $12.95-$19.95, ages 12 and younger free (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds

ONGOING Exhibition celebrates the 50th anniversary of the franchise with 100 artifacts, set pieces and props from the television series, spinoffs and films, to showcase the impact of Star Trek on culture, society, arts, technology and fashion, with transporter simulator and interactive photo opportunities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Museum of Pop Culture (formerly EMP Museum), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $21-$30 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org).

“Edible City: A Delicious Journey”

ONGOING The story of how people eat in Seattle, and how urban palates have developed over the years, the city’s journey from the earliest oyster middens to the modern four-star restaurants is a reflection of Seattle’s geography, history, and people, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $13.95-$19.95, ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org/exhibits/item/2700-edible-city-a-delicious-journey).

KidsQuest Children’s Museum

ONGOING First weekend of museum’s new location for children from birth to 8 years old and their caregivers, with science, technology, art and math integrated into exhibits including Sticks + Stones Outdoor Gallery, Water Gallery with Tot Splash Zone, Tot Orchard, Story Tree Gallery, Bellevue Mercantile, art studio; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays, KidsQuest Children’s Museum, 1116 108th Ave. N.E., Bellevue; $12, free for ages under one year (425-637-8100 or kidsquestmuseum.org).

“Northwest Social Realism and the American Scene: 1930-1950”

ONGOING Exhibit of works by Northwest artists and their depictions of daily life in the Northwest from the 1930s to the 1950s, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Cascadia Art Museum, 190 Sunset Ave., Edmonds; $7-$10, ages 4 and younger free (425-336-4809 or cascadiaartmuseum.org).

“Women at Work: Uniforms & Work Wear, 1910-2010”

ONGOING Exhibit of hundreds of women’s historic military and nursing uniforms, noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, White River Valley Museum, 918 H St. S.E., Auburn; $2-$5; extended hours 6-8 p.m. and free admission Feb. 2 (253-288-7433 or wrvmuseum.org).

Sound Off! Band Competition

PLAN AHEAD Competition for 21-and-younger bands, judged by industry professionals with one wild card chosen by youth panel in the final round; Cult Bride, Fluencie, Jason McCue, Mission 253, 8 p.m. Feb. 10; Girl Teeth, The Good Weird, Koga Shabazz, Torpoise, Feb. 17; Animals in the Attic, Brotha’ Groove, Nomad, Falon Sierra, Feb. 24; finals, March 11, Museum of Pop Culture, 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $10-$14 (mopop.org).

Park events

Deep Forest Experience

FRI-SAT Guided hikes through ancient forest, 11 a.m., noon, 1 and 2 p.m.; Discovery Center with displays, refreshments, nature videos, books, craft making, 11 a.m. Friday-Saturday, Rockport State Park, Milepost 96.5, Highway 20, Rockport; Discover Pass ($10/day or $30/year) required for parking (parks.state.wa.us/574/Rockport).

Friends of Seward Park Celebrates Setsubun

SAT Japanese holiday to chase away the demons of winter and usher in good luck for the coming year, for all ages, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Seward Park, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; free, preregister (brownpapertickets.com/event/2820561).

Halfway to Spring Planting

SAT Habitat restoration project halfway between Winter Solstice and Spring Equinox, all materials and instructions provided, 1 p.m. Saturday, Discovery Park, 3801 W. Government Way, Seattle; preregister (206-386-4236 or seattle.gov/parks).

Piper’s Orchard wassailing and pruning work party

SAT Friends of Piper’s Orchard host spiced hot cider, English folk dance performance by Sound and Fury Morris & Sword Dancers, bring a cup and noise maker, 11 a.m. Saturday; pruning work party 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Carkeek Park, 950 N.W. Carkeek Park Road, Seattle (pipersorchard.org).

Arboretum Walks

SAT-SUN Seasonally themed walk with games, activities, learning for ages 2-12 and their caregivers, 1 p.m. Saturday; guided walk for adults, 1 p.m. Sunday; Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle; free, no registration needed (206-685-8033 or botanicgardens.uw.edu/washington-park-arboretum/activities/weekend-walks/).

Seattle Roller Derby Skills Before Drills

SUN Drop-in classes for all ages, genders, fitness levels to learn the sport of roller derby; bring skates, helmet, mouthguard and wrist, elbow and knee pads; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sundays, Ballard Community Center, 6020 28th N.W., Seattle; $10 (seattlerollerderby.com/).

Edmonds Starlight Beach Walk

TUE Nighttime beach exploration to see sea life at low tide, for all ages, hot beverages provided, bring flashlights and sturdy footwear or boots, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Olympic Beach, Dayton Street and Admiral Way, Edmonds; free, no registration needed (425-357-6029).

Me-Kwa-Mooks Nightlife at the Beach

PLAN AHEAD Explore sea life at low tide with a nature guide, bring a flashlight, wear shoes that can get wet and are good for slippery surfaces; for ages 6 and older, 9 p.m. Feb. 10, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, 4503 Beach Drive S.W., Seattle; $8, preregister (206-684-7434 or seattle.gov/parks).

Salamander Search

PLAN AHEAD Learn about and search for salamanders, for ages 6 and older, 3 p.m. Feb. 11, Camp Long, 5200 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle; free, preregister (206-684-7434 or seattle.gov/parks).

Performances

Sesame Street: K is for Kindness Tour

SAT “Sesame Street” for preschoolers and families, with 15 minute stage shows with Elmo and Abby Cadabby, meet and greet with costumed characters, bilingual English/Spanish books and activities, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, performances at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 and 2:45 p.m., Westfield Southcenter, 633 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila; free (hbokids.com/popuptour/).

Seattle Labor Chorus

SAT 20th Anniversary Concert, reception follows, 7 p.m. Saturday, Keystone Congregational Church, 5019 Keystone Place N., Seattle; $20 suggested donation (206-524-7753 or seattlelaborchorus.org).

Lane James Band Benefit Concert

SAT Blues band concert to benefit program for military veterans with PTSD, reception follows, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Hard Rock Cafe, 116 Pike St., Seattle; $20-$25 (206-204-2233 or hardrock.com/cafes/seattle/event-calendar.aspx?category=-1&date=2/1/2017).

Ballard Civic Orchestra “Celebrating Hispanic and Latino Cultures”

SAT Paula Madrigal, conductor, Jose Iniguez, tenor and Teresa Caballero Jaime, flutist, 7 p.m. Saturday, Highland Community Center, 14224 Bellevue-Redmond Road, Bellevue; free (206-755-9591 or ballardcivicorchestra.org/ballard-civic-orchestra-homepage/).

Spilled Milk & And Eat It Too! Live

PLAN AHEAD Live taping of podcast Spilled Milk, with hosts, authors, and comedians Molly Wizenberg and Matthew Amster-Burton, 7 p.m. Feb. 10, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $10-$15 (206 324 1126 Ex. 165 or bit.ly/2iNo8I2).

Sales/Shopping

SDC Sample Sale & Design Bazaar

SAT Purchase select items direct from participating showrooms, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Design Center, 5701 Sixth Ave. S., Seattle; free (seattledesigncenter.com/events/2017/sdc-sample-sale-design-bazaar).

Friends of Covington Library Book Sale

SAT-SUN Used books, videos and CDs at bargain prices, proceeds support library programs and events, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Covington Library, 27100 164th Ave. S.E., Covington (253-630-8761 or kcls.org).

Sports

Super Bowl Viewing Party

SUN Underdog hosts viewing party, projecting the game onstage, free pizza buffet while supplies last, drink specials, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Crocodile, 2200 Second Ave., Seattle; free, preregister (facebook.com/events/1703995273224564/).

Super Bowl Party

SUN Arrive early for seating, drink specials, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Hard Rock Cafe, 116 Pike St., Seattle (hardrock.com/cafes/seattle/event-calendar.aspx).

Sport Star of the Year Awards

WED Seattle Sports Commission reception, dinner, awards show to celebrate the achievements of local athletes, coaches and the sports industry, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $35-$250 (sportsstaroftheyear.org).

Snow sports

Guided Snowshoe Walks, Snoqualmie Pass

FRI-SUN One-mile walk through old-growth forest with ranger to learn about winter ecosystem, wildlife and safety, 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; extended snowshoe hike, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays-Sundays; Kids in the Snow, learn about winter tracking, animals, 1 p.m. Saturdays; snowshoes provided, Snoqualmie Pass Visitor Center, Snoqualmie Pass summit, Snoqualmie Pass; $10-$15, reservations required, space limited, some dates sold out (425-434-6111 or discovernw.org/store_winter-snowshoe-program-at-snoqualmie-pass_SNOWSHOE01.html).

Guided snowshoe walks/snowplay, Mount Rainier

SAT-SUN Walk 1.8 miles with a park ranger to learn the art of snowshoeing and discover how plants, animals and people adapt to Mount Rainier winter conditions, for ages 8 and older, snowshoes provided for $5 donation or bring your own; 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, weather permitting; limited to 25 people, sign up one hour before each walk, all participants must be present at sign-up, Jackson Visitor Center, Paradise, Mount Rainier; snowplay area expected to open, soft-sided sliding devices only, Paradise; $25/vehicle park admission; all vehicles required to carry tire chains (360-569-6575 or /nps.gov/mora/planyourvisit/winter-recreation.htm).

Guided Snowshoe Walks, Stevens Pass

SAT-SUN Learn about winter ecosystem, local history and safety on 90-minute guide hike, snowshoes provided, 11 a.m. Saturdays-Sundays from Jan. 21 through March, Stevens Pass, Highway 2, Skykomish; $15-$25 by reservation, space limited (360-677-2414 or discovernw.org/store_winter-snowshoe-program-at-stevens-pass_SNOWSHOE02.html).

Hurricane Ridge

SAT-SUN Ranger guided, 1.5 hour snowshoe walk, snowshoes provided, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, weather permitting; sign up 30 minutes before walk; skiing and tubing areas available, weather permitting; check road conditions, road may close due to road conditions or severe weather; all vehicles required to carry tire chains; Hurricane Ridge Visitors Center, Highway 101, 18 miles outside Port Angeles; $25/vehicle (360-565-3131 or nps.gov/olym/planyourvisit/hurricane-ridge-in-winter.htm).

Summit at Snoqualmie Tubing

ONGOING Tubing Center now open, tubes provided (no personal sledding devices are allowed), lift to get up the hill, ages 3 and younger not recommended; tickets are sold by two-hour sessions, check for dates and times; Summit at Snoqualmie, exit 53 off I-90; $20-$25, $5/ages 5 and younger (425-434-6791 or summitatsnoqualmie.com/mountains/tubing).

Special interest

CampFair

SAT Information from 100 hundreds camps, schools and summer activity centers from across Puget Sound and beyond, for preschoolers to teens, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, St. Thomas School, 8300 N.E. 12th St., Medina; free, preregister (eventbrite.com/).

First Hill Valentine’s Party

TUE First Hill Improvement Association and Washington Trust for Historic Preservation host music, dessert, no-host bar, Valentine-making, short films about the neighborhood, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Stimson-Green Mansion, 1204 Minor Ave., Seattle; free, reservations required (eventbrite.com/e/i-love-first-hill-tickets-30869432303).

Ignite Education Lab

WED Inspiring stories about education by students, teachers and parents, each presenter uses 20 slides in a five-minute talk, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Town Hall Seattle, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; $5/advance, $10/at the door (206-464-8522 or /eventbrite.com/e/ignite-education-lab-tickets-30270826858).

Seattle Center Winter Fitness

WED Fitness sessions open to all ages and abilities; Zumba Fitness workout with Latin music, wear comfortable sneakers, 6-7 p.m.; Gentle Yoga, bring a yoga mat, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through March 29, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/fitness).

NEST Cafe: Stories I Never Told with Jean Godden

FEB. 9 Former columnist at the Seattle Post-Intelligencer and The Seattle Times and three-term City Council member shares stories, 2 p.m. Feb. 9, NEST Office, 7736 24th Ave. N.E., Seattle; free (nestseattle.org/event/nestcafe-stories-never-told-jean-godden/).

Aftermash: Local Artists on African American Experience

FEB. 9 Group show as part of Black History Month, exploring a wide range of local African American experience, from portraiture to conceptual installation art by artists Yadesa Bojia, Vincent Keele, Christen Mattix, Fiona McCargo, Kemba Opio, Brandon Roach, Woron Ta Tele; opening day celebration, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 9, Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave. N., Shoreline; free (206-801-2661 or shorelinewa.gov/art).

Travel events

Travel seminars

SAT Photo tips for Europe, 10 a.m., Botswana safaris, 1 p.m. Saturday, Savvy Traveler, 112 Fifth Ave. S., Edmonds; free, reservations required (425-744-6076 or savvytravelerstore.com).

Workshops

The Power of Kindness Workshop

SAT Part of the SoHaPP.org community project, how acts of kindness can benefit your overall health, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Enumclaw Library, 1700 First St., Enumclaw; free (360-825-2045 or kcls.org).

BrainDance: Movement Matters

SUN Learn about flexible movement tool that promotes reorganization of the neurological system and improves focus and attention, circulation, core support and range of motion, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Enumclaw Library, 1700 First St., Enumclaw; free (360-825-2045 or kcls.org).

Northwest Yoga Conference

WED-FEB. 12 Presentations, classes, educational events, Feb. 8-12; Lynnwood Convention Center, 3819 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood; $25-$499 (nwyogaconference.com).

Retiremeet 2017

PLAN AHEAD Retirement event with financial, health care, housing advice, keynote addresses by authors Paul Merriman and Dan Solin, 8:30 a.m. Feb. 11, Meydenbauer Center, Bellevue; $25-$30, space limited (800-386-3004 or retiremeet.com).