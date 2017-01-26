A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2017.

Animal events

Bald Eagle Festival

SAT-SUN Eagle Festival information station with maps, schedules, directions, arts and crafts, souvenirs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Concrete Center, 45821 Railroad St., Concrete; raptor presentations, salmon lunch available, 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Concrete High School Gym, 7830 S. Superior Ave., Concrete (360-853-8784 or concrete-wa.com).

Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center

SAT-SUN Nature store, information and displays about eagle migration, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; speaker presentation, 1 p.m. Saturday; guided 90-minute nature hikes, 11 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, Howard Miller Steelhead Park, 52809 Rockport Park Road, State Route 20, Rockport; free (skagiteagle.org).

Skagit River Eagle Watchers

SAT-SUN U.S. Forest Service provides trained volunteers with binoculars and spotting scopes to observe bald eagles and learn about salmon and the Skagit watershed, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at three locations, Milepost 100, Marblemount Fish Hatchery and Howard Miller Steelhead Park, 52809 Rockport Park Road, State Route 20, Rockport; free (concrete-wa.com/activities-in-january).

Benefits

Burien Empty Bowls

FRI Pick out a handmade bowl, with simple meal of soup, bread, dessert donated by local businesses; proceeds benefit Highline Food Bank and White Center Food Bank; lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., dinner 4-8 p.m. Friday, wine sampling 4-5 p.m., wine for purchase available 4-8 p.m., Burien Community Center, 14700 Sixth Ave. S.W., Burien; minimum donation $15/adults, $10/children (206-988-3700 or burienwa.gov/index.aspx?NID=840).

Sons of Norway Crab Feed

SAT Dinner, auction, music to benefit Sons of Norway Educational Foundation youth camps and activities, 6 p.m. Saturday, Leif Erikson Lodge, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $20-$45 (206-783-1274 or lelodge.sharepoint.com/Pages/default.aspx).

Dance

Friday Dance

FRI East Coast Swing dance lesson, 7 p.m., dance to a variety of music with DJ, 8 p.m. Friday, Rockin’ Horse Dance Barn, 11820 150th Ave. S.E., Renton; $10-$12 (learn2dance4fun.com).

Masquerade 9

FRI Mysterious evening of partner dancing with Valse Cafe Orchestra, Dina Blade, soprano Lucia Near plus surprises of Cabaret d’Artiste, swing, blues, fox trot, Latin, and waltzes; mask required, some $5 masks available at the door, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Century Ballroom, 915 E. Pine St., Seattle; $55-$65 (206-323-1263 or centuryballroom.com).

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

SAT Request dancing, 7 p.m., dance lesson 7:30, folk dancing until 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $5-$7 (206-524-7360 or sno-king.org).

Variety Dance

SAT Salsa dance lesson, 7 p.m., dance to a variety of music with DJ, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Hayloft Dance Hall, 15320 35th Ave. W., Lynnwood; $12 (425-743-6180 or hayloftdance.com).

Expos/Festivals

Seattle Boat Show

FRI-FEB. 4 Display and sale of boats of all kinds, accessories, boating and fishing seminars, Kids Zone activities, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Feb. 2, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 3, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 4, CenturyLink Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; boats on the display on the water, free 20-minute electric boat rides, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Feb. 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 4, Chandler’s Cove, 901 Fairview Ave. N., Seattle; free shuttle between locations; admission $5-$14, ages 10 and younger free; special events at CenturyLink Field Event Center, Uncorked wine tasting, 5-9 p.m. Friday, $29; Sails and Ales tasting with eight breweries and one cidery, 5-9 p.m. Feb. 3, $29 (206-634-0911 or seattleboatshow.com).

Washington Sportsmen’s Show

FRI-SUN Showcase of outdoor adventure, education and the latest gear and technology, fishing and hunting gear, clothing, camping equipment, sport fishing boats, and RVs, information from professional guides, outfitters and resort owners, presentations, seminars, kids’ activities, noon-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $5-$12, ages 5 and younger free (thesportsshows.com).

Tacoma Home & Garden Show

FRI-SUN Home and garden services and products by 500 exhibitors, display gardens, Vintage Market, “how-to” seminars, prize drawings, microbrews and wine available; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturady, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma; $12, ages 16 and younger free; parking free (otshows.com/ths).

Seattle Mariners FanFest

SAT-SUN Run the bases, play catch in the outfield, meet players and staff and get autographs, Zip Line, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Safeco Field, 1250 First Ave. S., Seattle; $10, ages 14 and younger free (m.mlb.com/mariners/tickets/info/fanfest).

Lunar New Year Celebration

SAT-SUN Lunar New Year lion dance, firecrackers, craft activities, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Wing Luke Museum, 719 S. King St., Seattle, admission $10.95-$14.95, free for children and students with ID; celebration with dragon and lion dances, taiko drumming, martial arts and other cultural performances, arts, crafts, activities for all ages including costume contest, $3 food walk at restaurants around the Chinatown-International District neighborhood, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Hing Hay Park, 423 Maynard Ave. S., Seattle (cidbia.org/events/lunar-new-year).

Ursulmas Medieval Fair

SAT-SUN Society for Creative Anachronism, Inc. archery, arts, and sciences of the Middle Ages, vendors, tour the arts and sciences of the Middle Ages, learn and play games, demonstrations including textile skills, wood carving, metal forging, soap and candle making, for all ages, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe; $15-$20, ages 17 and younger free with paid adult (425-377-5735 or aquaterra.antir.sca.org/Ursulmas).

PNA Home Design & Remodel Fair

SUN Home improvement information and inspiration, local exhibitors include general and specialty contractors, architects, designers, landscape professionals, nonprofit groups and permitting agencies, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Phinney Neighborhood Center, 6532 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $4-$6 (206-783-2244 or phinneycenter.org/homefair).

Lunar New Year Celebration, Tacoma

SUN Lion dance, cultural performances, food, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Yakima Avenue and South 38th Street, Tacoma (cityoftacoma.org/cms/One.aspx).

Lunar New Year Bellevue Collection

PLAN AHEAD Traditional and contemporary martial arts, music, dance, visual arts and activities for all ages to welcome Lunar New Year, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Feb. 4, Bellevue Square, Bellevue (lunarnewyear.bellevuecollection.com).

Food events

CoffeeCon Seattle

FRI-SAT Consumer coffee conference with tasting floor, coffee experts, seminars, classes, demos, noon-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; $15-$35, ages 11 and younger free (coffee-con.com/seattle/).

Sushi Making + Sake Tasting

SAT Learn to roll five different sushi rolls, taste three sakes, Master Chef Challenge in teams to create with secret ingredients, noon Saturday, Chiso Sushi, 3520 Fremont Ave. N., Seattle; $79 (206-486-6002 or soundexcursions.com/sushi).

Lutefisk and Meatball Dinner

SAT Lutefisk, meatballs, lefse, carrots, potatoes, krumkake, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Sons of Norway, 18891 Front St. N.E., Poulsbo; $10-$25 (360-779-5209 or poulsbosonsofnorway.com/calendar/lutefisk-dinner-2017.pdf).

Soup Swap

TUE Author Kathy Gunst discusses book with recipes and advice on cultivating community by sharing soup, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Book Larder, 4252 Fremont Ave. N., Seattle; free, preregister (206-397-4271 or booklarder.com).

Introduction to Home Canning, Pickling, and Preserving

TUE Canning science and safety, skills to continue pickling at home, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Stroum Jewish Community Center, 3801 E. Mercer Way, Mercer Island; $20-$25, preregister (206-232-7115 or sjcc.org/cultural-arts/culinary-arts-chefs/).

Downtown Issaquah Wine Walk

PLAN AHEAD Wine tasting, live music, art happenings at businesses along Front Street, 6 p.m. Feb. 3, downtown Issaquah; $25, preregister (425-391-1112 or downtownissaquah.com).

Gardening

Great Seattle Seed Swap

SAT King County Seed Lending Library seeds for edibles, bring only open-pollinated or heirloom seeds of vegetables, herbs and edible flowers, information, resources, workshops, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Phinney Neighborhood Center, 6532 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle (kingcoseed.org).

Planting a Vegetable Garden

SAT Start planning your vegetable garden, pick the best spot, preparing the soil, what to plant and when, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Master Gardener Demonstration Garden, 15416 S.E. 16th St., Bellevue; free (425-485-5942).

January Cyclamen open house

SAT-SUN Thousands of blooming hardy Cyclamen available, basketry studio open, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Bouquet Banque Nursery, 8220 State Ave., Marysville; free (423-215-2693).

Hiking/walks

Roller Coaster Hill/Parks Walk

SAT Interlaken Trailblazers guided Volkssport walks, 12k (7.5 miles) includes wooded trails, stairs, sidewalks and travel trail that gets its name from a short section of ups and downs; or 7k (4.3 mile) walk that doesn’t include the Roller Coaster hills, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Wilburton Hill Park, 12001 Main Street, Bellevue; free (interlakentrailblazers.org).

Museum events

SAM Art Encounters in the Park

FRI Resident movement artist Paige Barnes program exploring interconnections between the systems of the body and the surrounding environment, 7 p.m. Friday, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free, reservations requested (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

Astronaut Remembrance, Museum of Flight

FRI-FEB. 5 Displays and video commemorate America’s fallen astronauts, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Feb. 5, until 9 p.m. Feb. 2; Astronaut Remembrance presentation, “The 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 1 Fire,” 2 p.m. Saturday; Washington state native NASA astronaut Michael Barratt presentation on his work on the International Space Station and Space Shuttle, 2 p.m. Feb. 4; Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $13-$23, ages 4 and younger free (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

Maker Day: Learn to Extract Strawberry DNA

SAT Tinker and experiment, learn about and apply everyday tools used by molecular biologists to study DNA, focusing on how to extract DNA from different organisms, including vegetables, fruits, and from cheek cells using everyday common household items, 11 a.m. Saturday, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $13.95-$19.95, ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

“An Elegant Utility” Exhibit Opening Celebration

SAT Music, dialogue, food and drink to celebrate opening of exhibit of artifacts of artist Inye Wokoma’s grandfather, telling the larger story of African-Americans in Seattle, 7 p.m. Saturday, Northwest African American Museum, 2300 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle; free (206-518-6000 or naamnw.org).

MaST Center Discovery Days

SAT Highline College Marine Science and Technology Center display of native Pacific Northwest marine creatures and plants, touch tanks, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, MaST Center, 28203 Redondo Beach Dr. S., Des Moines; free (206-592-4000 or mast.highline.edu).

With My Own Eyes

SUN, WED Stories and artifacts of Washington State Holocaust survivors and witnesses to the Holocaust to engage visitors in the history of the Holocaust and challenge them to consider how each person’s actions make a difference, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays through Feb., Henry and Sandra Friedman Holocaust Center for Humanity, 2045 Second Ave., Seattle; $5-$10, by reservation (206-582-3000 or holocaustcenterseattle.org/plan-your-visit).

KidsQuest Children’s Museum Grand Opening

TUE Museum opens in new location Tuesday, science, technology, art and math in exhibits including Outdoor Gallery, Water Gallery with Tot Splash Zone, Tot Orchard, Story Tree Gallery, Bellevue Mercantile, two-story climber, art studio and other features for kids up to 8 years old; regular hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays, KidsQuest Children’s Museum, 1116 108th Ave. N.E., Bellevue; $12, free for ages under one year (425-637-8100 or kidsquestmuseum.org).

First Thursday, Living Computer Museum

FEB. 2 Hands-on experience with computer technology from the 1960s to the present, experiences with robotics, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, self-driving cars, big data, video game making, digital art; free admission 5-8 p.m. Feb. 2, Living Computer Museum, 2245 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-342-2020 or livingcomputers.org).

First Thursday, MOHAI

FEB. 2 Exhibits and objects on local history; free admission to museum galleries, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 2, reduced admission to special exhibit “Edible City: A Delicious Journey,” $10-$12; Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

First Thursday, Museum of Flight

FEB. 2 Free museum admission including Great Gallery, Personal Courage Wing, Aviation Pavilion, 5-9 p.m. Feb. 2, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

First Thursday, NAAM

FEB. 2 Exhibits, programs and events on the histories, arts and cultures of people of African descent and present and preserve the connections between the Pacific Northwest and people of African descent; free admission 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 2, Northwest African American Museum, 2300 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle (206-518-6000 or naamnw.org).

First Thursday, the Burke

FEB. 2 Washington state collections of natural and cultural heritage; free admission, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 2, Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, University of Washington, Seattle (206-616-3962 or burkemuseum.org).

First Thursday, the Wing

FEB. 2 Gallery admission free, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 2; Museum Experience tours offered at discounted rates, $7.95-$11.95, Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, 719 S. King St., Seattle (206-623-5124 or wingluke.org).

First Thursdays, SAM

FEB. 2-3 Collections, temporary installations, and special exhibitions from around the world; free admission to main galleries, half price for special exhibits, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 2; free admission and half price for special exhibits for ages 62+, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 3, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org/).

Seattle Asian Art Museum Free Days

FEB. 2-4 Asian art and cultural activities, exhibiting Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Indian, Himalayan and Southeast Asian art; free admission to all, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 2; free to ages 62+, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 3; free for families, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 4, Seattle Asian Art Museum, 1400 E. Prospect St., Seattle (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org/).

Black History Month, Museum of Pop Culture

FEB. 3 Through the Eyes of Art all-ages event with remarks by Seattle native and CNN commentator Angela Rye, performances by trumpeter Owuor Arunga, R&B singer Josephine Howell, reunion show of Seattle hip-hop group Ghetto Children taking the stage for the first time in 19 years, Seattle Public Library mobile pop-up library featuring African-American literature, Servant of the People award presentation, 8-11 p.m. Feb. 3, Museum of Pop Culture, 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $12-$15 (206-770-2700 or moPop.org).

Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds

ONGOING Exhibition celebrates the 50th anniversary of the franchise with 100 artifacts, set pieces and props from the television series, spinoffs and films, to showcase the impact of Star Trek on culture, society, arts, technology and fashion, with transporter simulator and interactive photo opportunities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Museum of Pop Culture (formerly EMP Museum), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $21-$30 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org).

“Northwest Social Realism and the American Scene: 1930-1950”

ONGOING Exhibit of works by Northwest artists and their depictions of daily life in the Northwest from the 1930s to the 1950s, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Cascadia Art Museum, 190 Sunset Ave., Edmonds; $7-$10, ages 4 and younger free (425-336-4809 or cascadiaartmuseum.org).

“Women at Work: Uniforms & Work Wear, 1910-2010”

ONGOING Exhibit of hundreds of women’s historic military and nursing uniforms, noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, White River Valley Museum, 918 H St. S.E., Auburn; $2-$5; extended hours 6-8 p.m. and free admission Feb. 2 (253-288-7433 or wrvmuseum.org).

Park events

Deep Forest Experience

FRI-SAT Guided hikes through ancient forest, 11 a.m., noon, 1 and 2 p.m.; Discovery Center with displays, refreshments, nature videos, books, craft making, 11 a.m. Friday-Saturday, Rockport State Park, Milepost 96.5, Highway 20, Rockport; Discover Pass ($10/day or $30/year) required for parking (parks.state.wa.us/574/Rockport).

Arboretum Walks

SAT-SUN Seasonally themed walk with games, activities, learning for ages 2-12 and their caregivers, 1 p.m. Saturday; guided walk for adults, 1 p.m. Sunday; Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle; free, no registration needed (206-685-8033 or botanicgardens.uw.edu/washington-park-arboretum/activities/weekend-walks/).

Seattle Roller Derby Skills Before Drills

SUN Drop-in classes for all ages, genders, fitness levels to learn the sport of roller derby; bring skates, helmet, mouthguard and wrist, elbow and knee pads; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sundays, Ballard Community Center, 6020 28th N.W., Seattle; $10 (seattlerollerderby.com/).

Sales/Shopping

A Very Vintage Market

SAT Rustic, re-purposed, antiques, vintage by 40 dealers, food vendor, tarot card readings, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Lake City Community Center, 12531 28th Ave. N.E., Seattle; $3 (206-250-6475 or averyvintagemarket.com).

Dress Dash with Brides for a Cause

SAT 500 wedding dresses, $150 each, 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Cedarbrook Lodge, 18525 36th Ave. S., Seattle; free admission (bridesforacause.com/road_show/seattle-dress-dash/).

Snow sports

Guided Snowshoe Walks, Snoqualmie Pass

FRI-SUN One-mile walk through old-growth forest with ranger to learn about winter ecosystem, wildlife and safety, 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; extended snowshoe hike, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays-Sundays; Kids in the Snow, learn about winter tracking, animals, 1 p.m. Saturdays; snowshoes provided, Snoqualmie Pass Visitor Center, Snoqualmie Pass summit, Snoqualmie Pass; $10-$15, reservations required, space limited, some dates sold out (425-434-6111 or discovernw.org/store_winter-snowshoe-program-at-snoqualmie-pass_SNOWSHOE01.html).

Guided snowshoe walks/snowplay, Mount Rainier

SAT-SUN Walk 1.8 miles with a park ranger to learn the art of snowshoeing and discover how plants, animals and people adapt to Mount Rainier winter conditions, for ages 8 and older, snowshoes provided for $5 donation or bring your own; 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, weather permitting; limited to 25 people, sign up one hour before each walk, all participants must be present at sign-up, Jackson Visitor Center, Paradise, Mount Rainier; snowplay area expected to open, soft-sided sliding devices only, Paradise; $25/vehicle park admission; all vehicles required to carry tire chains (360-569-6575 or /nps.gov/mora/planyourvisit/winter-recreation.htm).

Guided Snowshoe Walks, Stevens Pass

SAT-SUN Learn about winter ecosystem, local history and safety on 90-minute guide hike, snowshoes provided, 11 a.m. Saturdays-Sundays from Jan. 21 through March, Stevens Pass, Highway 2, Skykomish; $15-$25 by reservation, space limited (360-677-2414 or discovernw.org/store_winter-snowshoe-program-at-stevens-pass_SNOWSHOE02.html).

Hurricane Ridge

SAT-SUN Ranger guided, 1.5 hour snowshoe walk, snowshoes provided, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, weather permitting; sign up 30 minutes before walk; skiing and tubing areas available, weather permitting; check road conditions, road may close due to road conditions or severe weather; all vehicles required to carry tire chains; Hurricane Ridge Visitors Center, Highway 101, 18 miles outside Port Angeles; $25/vehicle (360-565-3131 or nps.gov/olym/planyourvisit/hurricane-ridge-in-winter.htm).

Summit at Snoqualmie Tubing

ONGOING Tubing Center now open, tubes provided (no personal sledding devices are allowed), lift to get up the hill, ages 3 and younger not recommended; tickets are sold by two-hour sessions, check for dates and times; Summit at Snoqualmie, exit 53 off I-90; $20-$25, $5/ages 5 and younger (425-434-6791 or summitatsnoqualmie.com/mountains/tubing).

Snowshoe walks at Verlot-Big Four

PLAN AHEAD U.S. Forest Service guided, four mile, five hour walk, for ages 16 and older in good shape, snowshoes provided, no experience necessary, bring lunch, 8:30 a.m. Feb. 5, Verlot Public Service Center, Granite Falls; $20, preregister (360-436-1155 or discovernw.org/store_winter-snowshoe-program-at-verlot-big-four_SNOWSHOE03.html).

Special interest

Illumination: Art in the Market

FRI-SUN Celebration of the 220 artists of the Market, with short video portraits on local artists posted daily on the Pike Place Market blog, Facebook and Instagram; Friday-Sunday, Pike Place Market, 1501 Pike Place, Seattle (pikeplacemarket.org/).

Authors: Behind the Stories

SAT Photographer Elizabeth Ogle and a panel of local authors who are part of her project on authors, 2 p.m. Saturday, Federal Way Library, 34200 First Way S., Federal Way (253-838-3668 or kcls.org).

STEM for Families

SUN Drop in to explore science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), with circuit building, robotics, rocketry and more for kids and families, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Newport Way Library, 14250 S.E. Newport Way, Bellevue (425-747-2390 or kcls.org).

Fireside Chat w/ Angela and Ethan Stowell

TUE Join Angela Stowell, CEO and partner with her husband executive chef Ethan Stowell for a fireside chat with Mike Grabham from Startup Grind Seattle, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Galvanize, 111 S. Jackson, Seattle; $23 (startupgrind.com/events/details/startup-grind-seattle-presents-angela-ethan-stowell-co-founders-ethan-stowell-restaurants).

Travel events

Travel seminars

SAT Discovery and adventure in Brazil, 10 a.m., Cuba, 1 p.m. Saturday, Savvy Traveler, 112 Fifth Ave. S., Edmonds; free, reservations required (425-744-6076 or savvytravelerstore.com).

Volunteer

Share your gardening passion

FEB. 2 Bellevue Botanical Garden Society training classes for new docents to greet visitors and give guided tours; training classes 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 2 through March 30, Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue; preregister (bellevuebotanical.org/volunteer.html).

Help Wildlife & Become a Habitat Steward

FEB. 2 National Wildlife Federation training to help create and restore wildlife habitat in backyards, schoolyards, and other community areas; classes 6-9 p.m. Thursdays in Feb., field trips Feb. 11 and 25, location of classroom sessions changes week to week, 6 p.m. Feb. 2, Skyway Library, 12601 76th Ave. S., Seattle; $30 (206-577-7809 or nwfking.brownpapertickets.com/).

Workshops

Arts Leadership Conference

SAT Issues in the arts workshops, keynote speaker, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Seattle University, 901 12th Ave., Seattle; $60 (seattleu.edu/artsci/mfa/arts-leadership-conference/).