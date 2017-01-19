A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, Jan. 20-26, 2017.

Animal events

Bald Eagle Festival

SAT-SUN Eagle Festival information station with maps, schedules, directions, arts and crafts, souvenirs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through January, Concrete Center, 45821 Railroad St., Concrete (360-853-8784 or concrete-wa.com).

Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center

SAT-SUN Nature store, information and displays about eagle migration, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; speaker presentations, 1 p.m. Saturdays and some Sundays; guided 90-minute nature hikes, 11 a.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Howard Miller Steelhead Park, 52809 Rockport Park Road, State Route 20, Rockport; free (skagiteagle.org).

Skagit River Eagle Watchers

SAT-SUN U.S. Forest Service provides trained volunteers with binoculars and spotting scopes to observe bald eagles and learn about salmon and the Skagit watershed, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through January at three locations, Milepost 100, Marblemount Fish Hatchery and Howard Miller Steelhead Park, 52809 Rockport Park Road, State Route 20, Rockport; free (concrete-wa.com/activities-in-january).

Benefits

Fight For Air Stair Climb

SAT Climbers to choose the number of floors they want to climb, 40 flights, up to 4 times, supporting the American Lung Association, 9 a.m. Saturday, Rainier Tower, 1301 Fifth Ave., Seattle; $25-$45, fundraising requested (206-512-3283 or ClimbSeattle.org).

Burien Empty Bowls

PLAN AHEAD Pick out a handmade bowl, meal of soup, bread, dessert donated by local businesses; proceeds benefit Highline Food Bank and White Center Food Bank; lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., dinner 4-8 p.m. Jan. 27, Burien Community Center, 14700 Sixth Ave. S.W., Burien; minimum donation $15/adults, $10/children (206-988-3700 or burienwa.gov/index.aspx?NID=840).

Birding

Bird Focus Guided Walk: Woodpeckers

SAT Walk in the forest to discover signs of woodpecker activity, binoculars provided, for ages 10 and older, 8 a.m. Saturday, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $5 (206-652-2444 or brownpapertickets.com/event/2713817).

Dance

Skandia dance

FRI Dance class, 7:30 p.m.; dance to live music of Ballard to Bellis Fair trio, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $15 kids free (425-954-5262 or skandia-folkdance.org).

Country Dance

FRI Dance lesson, 7:30 p.m., all ages dance to country, line dances with DJ, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Hayloft Dance Hall, 15320 35th Ave. W., Lynnwood; $5-$10 (425-743-6180 or hayloftdance.com).

Dina Blade and Swingin’ in the Rain

SAT Dance lesson, 7:30 p.m., all ages swing, waltz, blues, Latin dancing with live band, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Leif Erikson Lodge, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $10-$15 (206-781-1238 or nwdance.net/dances/).

Burns Night

SAT Celebrate Scotland and its best-loved poet, Robert Burns, piping, singing, food, Scottish country dancing to live music, taught for beginners, for all ages, 7 p.m. Saturday, Congregational Church of Mercer Island, 4545 Island Crest Way, Mercer Island; $15 (rscds-seattle.org/calendar-of-events.html).

Beatles Party

SAT Cha-cha basics dance lesson, 7 p.m.; dancing to music by the Beatles for singles, couples, all ages with DJ, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Hayloft Dance Hall, 15320 35th Ave. W., Lynnwood; $12-$15 (425-743-6180 or hayloftdance.com).

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

SAT Request dancing, 7 p.m., dance lesson 7:30, folk dancing until 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $5-$7 (206-524-7360 or sno-king.org).

Festivals/Expos

Tet Festival Vietnamese Lunar New Year

SAT-SUN Ushering in the year of the rooster with lion dances, Vietnamese martial arts, dance, visual arts, cooking demonstrations, food vendors, kids’ activities, musical performances, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Seattle Center Armory and Fisher Pavilion, Seattle Center, Seattle (206-684-7200 or tetinseattle.org).

Washington Sportsmen’s Show

WED-JAN. 29 Showcase of outdoor adventure, education and the latest gear and technology, fishing and hunting gear, clothing, camping equipment, sport fishing boats, and RVs, information from professional guides, outfitters and resort owners, presentations, seminars, kids’ activities, noon-8 p.m. Jan. 25-27, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 29, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $5-$12, ages 5 and younger free (thesportsshows.com).

Tacoma Home & Garden Show

JAN. 26-29 Home and garden services and products by 500 exhibitors, display gardens, Vintage Market, “how-to” seminars, prize drawings, microbrews and wine available; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 26-28, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 29, Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma; $12, ages 16 and younger free; parking free (otshows.com/ths).

Seattle Boat Show

JAN. 27-FEB. 4 Boats, accessories, boating and fishing seminars, Kids Zone activities, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Jan. 27, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 29, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 3, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 4, CenturyLink Field Event Center, Seattle; boats on the display on the water, free 20-minute electric boat rides, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 29, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 4, Chandler’s Cove, South Lake Union; free shuttle between locations; admission $5-$14, ages 10 and younger free; special events at CenturyLink Field Event Center, Uncorked wine tasting, 5-9 p.m. Jan. 27, $29; Sails and Ales tasting with eight breweries and one cidery, 5-9 p.m. Feb. 3, $29 (206-634-0911 or seattleboatshow.com).

Seattle Mariners FanFest

JAN. 28-29 Run the bases, play catch in the outfield, meet players and staff and get autographs, Zip Line, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 28-29, Safeco Field, Seattle; $10, ages 14 and younger free (m.mlb.com/mariners/tickets/info/fanfest).

Lunar New Year Celebration

JAN. 28-29 Lunar New Year lion dance, firecrackers, craft activities, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 28, Wing Luke Museum, admission $10.95-$14.95, free for children and students with ID; dragon and lion dances, taiko drumming, martial arts and other cultural performances, arts, crafts, activities for all ages including costume contest, $3 food walk at restaurants around the Chinatown-International District neighborhood, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 29, Hing Hay Park, Seattle (cidbia.org/events/lunar-new-year).

Ursulmas Medieval Fair

JAN. 28-29 Society for Creative Anachronism, Inc. fighting styles, archery, arts, and sciences of the Middle Ages, vendors, tour the arts and sciences of the Middle Ages, learn and play games, demonstrations including textile skills, wood carving, metal forging, soap and candle making, for all ages, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 28, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 29, Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe; $15-$20, ages 17 and younger free with paid adult (425-377-5735 or aquaterra.antir.sca.org/Ursulmas).

Food events

Pancake Breakfast

SAT Pancakes, eggs, sausage, all ages welcome, proceeds support services at Northshore Senior Center, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Northshore Senior Center, 10201 E. Riverside Drive, Bothell; $5 (425-487-2441 or northshoreseniorcenter.org).

Community Breakfast, Monroe

SAT Eggs, ham, sausage, pancakes, French toast, 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, East County Senior Center, 276 Sky River Parkway, Monroe (360-794-6359 or eastcountyseniorcenter.org).

Atrium Kitchen

WED Culinary experiences combining cooking and history, in celebration of MOHAI’s “Edible City” exhibit; Cooking Fresh from the P-Patch, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pike Place Market Atrium Kitchen, First Avenue and Pike Street, Seattle; $35 (pikeplacemarket.org/).

CoffeeCon Seattle

JAN. 27-28 Consumer coffee conference, tastings, coffee experts, seminars, classes, demos, noon-6 p.m. Jan. 27, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 28, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; $15-$35, ages 11 and younger free (coffee-con.com/seattle/).

Gardening

Planting a Vegetable Garden

SAT Start planning your vegetable garden, pick the best spot, preparing the soil, what to plant and when, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Master Gardener Demonstration Garden, 15416 S.E. 16th St., Bellevue; free (425-485-5942).

Houseplant repotting

SAT-SUN Drop houseplants off for fresh soil and a bit of TLC to get them off to a good start in the new year, weekends in January, West Seattle Nursery, 5275 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; free (206-935-9276 or westseattlenursery.com).

NW Perennial Alliance Plant Sale and Lecture

SUN Plant sale, noon, lecture “Re-imagining Your Garden: A Practical Guide to Design Ideas and Implementation,” 1 p.m. Sunday, Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue; $15 (northwestperennialalliance.org/).

Gardening with Native Ephemerals

MON Discover Puget Sound native blooming flowers and plants that will grow in your shade garden, 6 p.m. Monday, Center for Urban Horticulture, 3501 N.E. 41st St., Seattle; free (206-685-8033 or botanicgardens.uw.edu/center-for-urban-horticulture/).

Cool Plants and Their Fungal Friends

TUE The union of kingdoms of plants and fungi, partners of almost all familiar Pacific Northwest plants, by forest ecologist and author Andy MacKinnon, sponsored by the Washington Native Plant Society, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue; free (206-527-3210 or wnps.org/cps/index3.html).

Hobbies

Boeing Employees’ Coin Club (BECC) Coin Show

SAT-SUN Buy/sell/trade with 60 dealers, exhibits, Young Numismatic events, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Kent Commons, 525 Fourth Ave. N., Kent; free (253-737-6268 or seattlebecc.org/show/CoinShow.html).

Genealogy Class

SUN Workshop by Daughters of the American Revolution, how to use websites to find ancestors, all welcome, 1 p.m. Sunday, Covington Library, 27100 164th Ave. S.E., Covington (253-630-8761 or kcls.org).

Wildlife Photography and Conservation

WED Kristina Bozanich shares photography expertise and her experiences in the conservation field, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, National Wildlife Federation, 100 W. Harrison St., South Tower, Seattle; free, preregister, space limited (nwfphoto.brownpapertickets.com/).

Museum events

Imagine Children’s Museum free nights

FRI Free admission, 5:30-9 p.m. Fridays, Imagine Children’s Museum, 1502 Wall St., Everett (425-258-1006 or imaginecm.org).

Three-Day Free Day at SAM

FRI-SUN Free admission to all collection galleries, including the new special exhibition “Jacob Lawrence: The Migration Series,” 60 paintings chronicling the mass exodus of African Americans from the rural South to the industrial North in the decades after World War I, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org/).

Archaeology Day

SAT Explore how humans have lived for thousands of years, travel back in time through dozens of artifacts and learn how Washington’s first peoples lived, what tools they made and how they made them, try an ancient spear-throwing tool, see projectile point-making demonstrations, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, University of Washington, Seattle; $7.50-$10, ages 4 and younger free (206-616-3962 or burkemuseum.org/calendar/archaeology-day-17).

Duwamish Longhouse 8th Anniversary Celebration

SAT Open house, exhibits, gallery, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; new documentary film about the Duwamish Tribe, “Promised Land,” 10 a.m.; reception, noon; cultural program with special guests, storytelling, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Duwamish Longhouse, 4705 W. Marginal Way S.W., Seattle; free, preregister (brownpapertickets.com/event/2796639).

MaST Center Discovery Days

SAT Highline College Marine Science and Technology Center display of native Pacific Northwest marine creatures and plants, touch tanks, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, MaST Center, 28203 Redondo Beach Dr. S., Des Moines; free (206-592-4000 or mast.highline.edu).

Steins, Vines & Grinds: Washington’s Story of Beer, Wine & Coffee

SAT-APRIL 23 Opening Saturday, exhibit explores history of Washington’s beverage industry, the origins of the three beverages in Washington, beverage memorabilia and marketing materials through history, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays through April 23, until 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; $8-$12, ages 5 and younger free; free admission 2-8 p.m. third Thursdays (888-238-4373 or washingtonhistory.org).

Snow Days, Hands On Children’s Museum

SAT-SUN Winter activities with real, trucked-in snow; construct a mini snow fort, snowball smash, explore the science of snowflakes, learn to snowshoe, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, weather conditions permitting, Hands On Children’s Museum, 414 Jefferson St. N.E., Olympia; $9.95-$11.95, under age 2 free (360-956-0818 or hocm.org/snow-days).

With My Own Eyes

SUN, WED Stories and artifacts of Washington State Holocaust survivors and witnesses to the Holocaust to engage visitors in the history of the Holocaust and challenge them to consider how each person’s actions make a difference, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays through Feb., Henry and Sandra Friedman Holocaust Center for Humanity, 2045 Second Ave., Seattle; $5-$10, by reservation (206-582-3000 or holocaustcenterseattle.org/plan-your-visit).

Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds

ONGOING Exhibition celebrates the 50th anniversary of the franchise with 100 artifacts, set pieces and props from the television series, spinoffs and films, to showcase the impact of Star Trek on culture, society, arts, technology and fashion, with transporter simulator and interactive photo opportunities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Museum of Pop Culture (formerly EMP Museum), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $21-$30 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org).

“Edible City: A Delicious Journey”

ONGOING The story of how people eat in Seattle, and how urban palates have developed over the years, the city’s journey from the earliest oyster middens to the modern four-star restaurants is a reflection of Seattle’s geography, history, and people, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $13.95-$19.95, ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

“Northwest Social Realism and the American Scene: 1930-1950”

ONGOING Exhibit of works by Northwest artists and their depictions of daily life in the Northwest from the 1930s to the 1950s, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Cascadia Art Museum, 190 Sunset Ave., Edmonds; $7-$10, ages 4 and younger free (425-336-4809 or cascadiaartmuseum.org).

“Women at Work: Uniforms & Work Wear, 1910-2010”

FRI-SAT Exhibit of hundreds of women’s historic military and nursing uniforms, noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, White River Valley Museum, 918 H St. S.E., Auburn; $2-$5 extended hours, 6-8 p.m. and free admission on first Thursdays (253-288-7433 or wrvmuseum.org).

Astronaut Remembrance, Museum of Flight

JAN. 27-FEB. 5 Displays and video commemorate America’s fallen astronauts, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 27-Feb. 5, until 9 p.m. Feb. 2, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $13-$23, ages 4 and younger free, free admission 5-9 p.m. Feb. 2 (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

Park events

Deep Forest Experience

FRI-SAT Guided hikes through ancient forest, 11 a.m., noon, 1 and 2 p.m.; Discovery Center with displays, refreshments, nature videos, books, craft making, 11 a.m. Friday-Saturday, Rockport State Park, Milepost 96.5, Highway 20, Rockport; Discover Pass ($10/day or $30/year) required for parking (parks.state.wa.us/574/Rockport).

Kids’ Saturday in the Park

SAT Drop-in art activities; rain gear recommended for outdoor activities, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free (seattleartmuseum.org).

Wintergreen Walk

SAT Winter nature walk for ages 10 and older, 2 p.m. Saturday, Camp Long, 5200 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle; free, preregister (206-684-7434 or seattle.gov/parks).

Arboretum Walks

SAT-SUN Seasonally themed walk with games, activities, learning for ages 2-12 and their caregivers, 1 p.m. Saturday; guided walk for adults, 1 p.m. Sunday; Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle; free, no registration needed (206-685-8033 or botanicgardens.uw.edu/washington-park-arboretum/activities/weekend-walks/).

Performances

Folk singer Adam Miller

SUN Folksinger, storyteller, autoharp virtuoso performance for all ages, 2 p.m. Sunday, Everett Public Library, 2702 Hoyt Ave., Everett; free (425-257-8000).

Art from Ashes: International Holocaust Remembrance Day Concert

MON Music of Remembrance (MOR) concert to commemorate January 27, 1945, the day Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp, was liberated by the Soviet army, and International Holocaust Remembrance Day, with music by composers whose lives were cut short by Nazi persecution, featuring instrumentalists from Seattle Symphony Orchestra and local vocalists, 5 p.m. Monday, Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; free, tickets required (206-365-7770 or musicofremembrance.org/~musicofr/concert/art-ashes-international-holocaust-remembrance-day-concert).

Sports

The Sports Salon with Art Thiel and Jennifer Cohen

TUE Jennifer Cohen, first-year athletic director at the University of Washington, in discussion with Art Thiel on Huskies football, the men’s and women’s basketball programs, issues facing UW, the Pac-12 Conference and college athletics nationally; happy hour 5 p.m., discussion 6 p.m. Tuesday, World Trade Center, 2200 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $20-$30 (206-956-4590 or wtcseattle.com/sports-salon-jennifer-cohen).

Snow sports

Guided Snowshoe Walks, Snoqualmie Pass

FRI-SUN One-mile walk through old-growth forest with ranger to learn about winter ecosystem, wildlife and safety, 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; extended snowshoe hike, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays-Sundays; Kids in the Snow, learn about winter tracking, animals, 1 p.m. Saturdays; snowshoes provided, Snoqualmie Pass Visitor Center, Snoqualmie Pass summit, Snoqualmie Pass; $10-$15, reservations required, space limited, some dates sold out (425-434-6111 or discovernw.org/store_winter-snowshoe-program-at-snoqualmie-pass_SNOWSHOE01.html).

Guided snowshoe walks/snowplay, Mount Rainier

SAT-SUN Walk 1.8 miles with a park ranger to learn the art of snowshoeing and discover how plants, animals and people adapt to Mount Rainier winter conditions, for ages 8 and older, snowshoes provided for $5 donation or bring your own; 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, weather permitting; limited to 25 people, sign up one hour before each walk, all participants must be present at sign-up, Jackson Visitor Center, Paradise, Mount Rainier; snowplay area expected to open, soft-sided sliding devices only, Paradise; $25/vehicle park admission; all vehicles required to carry tire chains (360-569-6575 or /nps.gov/mora/planyourvisit/winter-recreation.htm).

Guided Snowshoe Walks, Stevens Pass

SAT-SUN Learn about winter ecosystem, local history and safety on 90-minute guide hike, snowshoes provided, 11 a.m. Saturdays-Sundays from Jan. 21 through March, Stevens Pass, Highway 2, Skykomish; $15-$25 by reservation, space limited (360-677-2414 or discovernw.org/store_winter-snowshoe-program-at-stevens-pass_SNOWSHOE02.html).

Hurricane Ridge

SAT-SUN Ranger guided, 1.5 hour snowshoe walk, snowshoes provided, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, weather permitting; sign up 30 minutes before walk; skiing and tubing areas available, weather permitting; check road conditions, road may close due to road conditions or severe weather; all vehicles required to carry tire chains; Hurricane Ridge Visitors Center, Highway 101, 18 miles outside Port Angeles; $25/vehicle (360-565-3131 or nps.gov/olym/planyourvisit/hurricane-ridge-in-winter.htm).

Summit at Snoqualmie Tubing

ONGOING Tubing Center now open, tubes provided (no personal sledding devices are allowed), lift to get up the hill, ages 3 and younger not recommended; tickets are sold by two-hour sessions, check for dates and times; Summit at Snoqualmie, exit 53 off I-90; $20-$25, $5/ages 5 and younger (425-434-6791 or summitatsnoqualmie.com/mountains/tubing).

Special interest

Looking for Betty MacDonald

SAT Local author Paula Becker discusses “Looking for Betty MacDonald: The Egg, The Plague, Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle and I,” Betty MacDonald’s life and work, 2 p.m. Saturday, Bothell Library, 18215 98th Ave. N.E., Bothell (425-486-7811).

Illumination: Art in the Market

MON-JAN. 29 Celebration of the 220 artists of the Market, with short video portraits on local artists posted daily on the Pike Place Market blog, Facebook and Instagram, Monday-Jan. 29; Art and Conversation event previews future public art to be installed this year at the Market, stories behind the Market’s significant public art works, 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 26, Atrium Loft, Economy Market Building, Pike Place Market, 1501 Pike Place, Seattle (pikeplacemarket.org/).

Our Waters, Our Home

JAN. 26 Zsofia Pasztor, co-author of “Rain Gardens for the Pacific Northwest” and Adrienne Ross Scanlan, author of “Turning Homeward: Restoring Hope and Nature in the Urban Wild,” discuss the health of our water systems, preservation of salmon habitats and environmental issues, 7 p.m. Jan. 26, Folio: The Seattle Athenaeum, 314 Marion St., Seattle; $5 (folioseattle.org).

Travel events

Travel seminars

SAT India, 10 a.m., Zambia safaris, 1 p.m. Saturday, Savvy Traveler, 112 Fifth Ave. S., Edmonds; free, reservations required (425-744-6076 or savvytravelerstore.com).

Planning a trip to Rome

SAT Program on Rome’s sights, history, food and other travel tips, 2 p.m. Saturday, Everett Public Library, 2702 Hoyt Ave., Everett; free (425-257-8000).