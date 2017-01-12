A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, Jan. 13-19, 2017.

Animal events

Chubby Cat Discount

FRI-SUN A dollar a pound adoption fee discount on all cats over one year old, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Humane, 13212 S.E. Eastgate Way, Bellevue (425-641-0080 or seattlehumane.org/).

Hawaii in Your Own Backyard

SAT-MON Learn about unique sea life that originates in the Hawaiian islands, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday, The Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Pier 59, Seattle; $16.95-$24.95 (206-386-4300 or seattleaquarium.org).

Bald Eagle Festival

SAT-SUN Eagle Festival information station with maps, schedules, directions, arts and crafts, souvenirs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through January, Concrete Center, 45821 Railroad St., Concrete; local events include Native American History, Storytelling, Music event with arts and crafts vendors, speakers, presentations, music, food available, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Marblemount Community Hall, 6055 State Route 20, Marblemount, free admission, donations appreciated (360-853-8784 or concrete-wa.com/).

Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center

SAT-SUN Nature store, information and displays about eagle migration, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; speaker presentations, 1 p.m. Saturdays and some Sundays; guided 90-minute nature hikes, 11 a.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Howard Miller Steelhead Park, 52809 Rockport Park Road, State Route 20, Rockport; free (skagiteagle.org).

Skagit River Eagle Watchers

SAT-SUN U.S. Forest Service provides trained volunteers with binoculars and spotting scopes to observe bald eagles and learn about salmon and the Skagit watershed, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through January at three locations, Milepost 100, Marblemount Fish Hatchery and Howard Miller Steelhead Park, 52809 Rockport Park Road, State Route 20, Rockport; free (concrete-wa.com/activities-in-january).

Owl Prowl

PLAN AHEAD Learn about owls, take a 2-mile night hike to find them, for ages 10 and older, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $10, preregister (sewardpark.audubon.org).

Benefits

Festàl Turns 20 Fete

SUN Performances, wine tasting, ethnic foods, participatory events to present a taste of global Festàl events throughout the year, for ages 21 and older; proceeds support Festàl cultural festivals, 6 p.m. Sunday, Fisher Pavilion, Seattle Center, Seattle; $50, plus minimum $10 donation (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.org/festal-turns-20-fete).

Fight For Air Stair Climb

PLAN AHEAD Choose number of floors to climb, 40 flights up to 4 times, supporting the American Lung Association, 9 a.m. Jan. 21, Rainier Tower, Seattle; $25-$45, fundraising requested (206-512-3283 or ClimbSeattle.org).

Dance

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

SAT Sno-King Birthday Party dancing, no teaching, birthday cake, costumes encouraged, 7 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $5-$7 (206-524-7360 or sno-king.org).

Flashmob for Love & Diversity

SUN, JAN 20 All welcome to dance, join or watch, wear bright colors, bring signs that represent love and diversity, 4 p.m. Jan. 20, Rainier Beach Community Center, 8825 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; rehearsals 2-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Rainier Dance Center, 9264 57th Ave. S., Seattle (facebook.com/events/218021295321409/).

Burns Night

PLAN AHEAD Celebrate Scotland and its best-loved poet, Robert Burns, all-ages event with piping, song, food, Scottish country dancing to live music, taught for beginners, 7 p.m. Jan. 21, Congregational Church of Mercer Island, 4545 Island Crest Way, Mercer Island; $15 (rscds-seattle.org/calendar-of-events.html).

Expos

Seattle Wedding Show

SAT-SUN Show for wedding planning, flowers and favors, order invitations, sample cakes, meet caterers and musicians, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; fashion shows, 11:30 a.m., 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday; gown sale opens 9:30 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. Sunday, Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Place, Seattle; $17, ages 12 and younger free (weddingshow.com).

Gardening

Houseplant repotting

SAT Drop houseplants off for fresh soil and care to get them off to a good start in the new year, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays in January, West Seattle Nursery, 5275 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; free (206-935-9276 or westseattlenursery.com).

Garden travel

SAT Marty Wingate travelogue through gardens of England, Ireland and Scotland, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue; $15 (425-452-2750 or bellevuebotanical.org/).

Hobbies

Northwest Remodeling Expo

FRI-SUN Home improvement marketplace for kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, basements, home automation, window, exterior projects, handyman services, hot tubs, home automation, with seminars, free interior design consultations (by appointment); noon-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Place, Seattle; $4, ages 17 and younger free (homeshowcenter.com/overview/seattle?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1).

RustyCon

FRI-SUN Science fiction and fantasy convention, vendors, art show, programming for gamers, videophiles, technology buffs, amateur writers, science buffs, folk singers and local musicians, costumers; minors must be accompanied by adult, Friday-Sunday, Seattle Marriott Sea-Tac Airport, 3201 S. 176th St., SeaTac; $15-$30/day (rustycon.com).

OrcaCon

FRI-SUN Analog gaming convention, scheduled games, open game areas, tournaments, panels, workshops, free game demos for all levels of gamers, board games, card games, role-playing games, noon-10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Everett Holiday Inn, 3105 Pine St., Everett; $45-$65/3 days (orcacon.org).

Contemporary Issues in the Tea Community

SAT Christopher Shaw walk-through of his exhibition, The Tea Library part III, 1 p.m.; community roundtable of issues related to fair trade and tea farming, commercialization and objectification of tea cultures, and an exploration of what makes Pacific Northwest tea community unique, 2 p.m. Saturday, ArtXchange, 512 First Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-839-0377 or artxchange.org/event/christopher-shaw-artist-talk-and-roundtable-discussion/?instance_id=69).

Meeker Mansion Psychic Fair

SAT Discover your future or uncover your past, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Meeker Mansion, 312 Spring St., Puyallup; $5 admission, readers’ fees vary (253-848-1770 or meekermansion.org).

History of your house

SUN Southwest Seattle Historical Society hosts King County archivist on searching for the history of your house, 2 p.m. Sunday, Southwest Branch Library, 9010 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle; free, no registration required (206-684-7455 or spl.org/locations/southwest-branch).

Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday events

MLK Student March for Peace & Justice

FRI Annual event to honor the memory of Martin Luther King, Jr., Giddens School leads the student March for Peace & Justice with neighborhood schools and organizations, students and families share messages of kindness, inclusion, and advocacy, 10 a.m. Friday, Giddens School, 620 20th Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-324-4847 or giddensschool.org/a-giddens-education/justice/mlk).

Seattle Colleges Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration

FRI “The Fierce Urgency of Now” revisits Dr. King’s words and celebrates his dream, with gospel music, keynote speaker, reception, noon Friday, doors open 11 a.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1634 19th Ave., Seattle; free (seattlecolleges.edu/MLK/default.aspx).

Highline College Martin Luther King, Jr. Week

FRI Events and workshops with theme “Fear, Falsehood and Freedom: Where Do We Go From Here?” Jan. 17-20, including lecture “Black Education Matters: Disrupting Fear and Falsehood and Educating for Freedom” with author and history teacher Jesse Hagopian, 9-10:30 a.m. Friday; workshop exploring the wisdom of Dr. King’s book “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?,” 2-4 p.m. Friday; Highline College, South 240th Street and Pacific Highway South, Des Moines; free (206-592-3296 or multiculturalaffairs.highline.edu/mlkweek.php).

Youth-organized MLK March

SAT Seattle Parks and Recreation Teen Program youth-organized march, all invited to celebrate the contributions of Seattle youth to create a better city and keep Dr. King’s dream alive, with speakers, food, music, march to Rainier Community Center, 11 a.m. Saturday, Martin Luther King Memorial Park, 2200 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Seattle (206-551-7316 or parkways.seattle.gov).

Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Planting

SAT Plant a tree to celebrate peace and social justice, all instructions and supplies provided, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Discovery Park, 3801 W. Government Way, Seattle; preregister (206-386-4236 or seattle.gov/parks).

We Have A Dream — MLK Day Workshop

SAT United Way, King County and the Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association (DNDA) host workshop community conversation around restorative and alternative justice practices to raise awareness about racial inequity in the juvenile justice system, with storytelling, peacemaking circles, emotional connections, brainstorm strategies for change; open to all, 1 p.m. Saturday, Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 4408 Delridge Way S.W., Seattle; free (206-935-2999 or dnda.org/2711-2/).

MLK Day with Green Seattle Partnership

SAT-MON Honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to help with outdoor community projects, some for all ages, some for adults only, including 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Golden Gardens Park; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Maple Wood Playfield; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Woodland Park; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Discovery Park; 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Lincoln Park; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Commodore Park; 10 a.m.-noon Monday, Lewis Park; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Maple School Ravine; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Mount Baker Park; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Pigeon Point; 10 a.m.-noon Monday, Seward Park, Seattle; preregister (greenseattle.org/mlk-day-of-service-2017/).

Expansions MLK Unity Party

SUN Music, dance and celebration, all ages 6-9 p.m., for ages 21+ with bar, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday, Northwest African American Museum, 2300 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle; $10, by reservation (engage.washington.edu/site/Calendar?id=131396&view=Detail).

Writers Resist

SUN Part of a nationwide series of readings celebrating American ideals of freedom and equality, 14 writers read excerpts from their own work and the writings of other American thinkers on freedom of speech, including Martin Luther King, Jr., Susan B. Anthony, Frederick Douglass, Thomas Paine, Susan Sontag, Malcolm X and Cesar Chavez, followed by discussion, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Town Hall Seattle, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; $5 (206-652-4255 or townhallseattle.org/event/writers-resist/).

Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast

MON Keynote speaker, gospel choir, presentation of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Vision from the Mountaintop Award, 7 a.m. Monday, Sheraton Seattle Hotel, 1400 Sixth Ave., Seattle; $25-$40 (breakthroughpartners.org/where-we-work/in-the-united-states/mlk-breakfast.aspx).

MLK Day Celebration

MON Workshops for all ages including “Bullying, Harassment and Civil Rights,” veterans resources, ethnic studies in schools, equity in K-12 education funding, advocacy speech, poetry and prose, mindfulness, Central Area Chamber Micro Business Training 101 and more, 9:30-10:50 a.m. Monday; rally with music by Total Experience Gospel Choir, 10:30 a.m., speakers, spoken word and dance performances, 11 a.m. Monday, Garfield High School, 400 23rd Ave., Seattle; march, 12:30 p.m., rally with speakers and entertainment, approximately 1:30 p.m. outside Jackson Federal Building, Second Avenue and Madison Street; Opportunity Fair with representatives from schools, government agencies and private employers, 1:30-4 p.m. Monday, Garfield High School, 400 23rd Ave., Seattle (mlkseattle.org/index.php).

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration, NAAM

MON Open house to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., with storytelling, learn about Dr. King and other advocates working for social justice, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Northwest African American Museum, 2300 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle; admission by donation (206-518-6000 or naamnw.org/event/martin-luther-king-jr-day-celebration/).

The Right to Dream: The Civil Rights Movement

MON Presentation by Living Voices, live performance combined with archival film to explore the struggle and sacrifice for civil rights in America and how the fight against prejudice has shaped our history, one-hour performances for ages 11 and older, 10:30 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Monday, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $13-$23 (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

Inspired by Martin Luther King, Jr., Seattle Children’s Museum

MON Experiential learning and discussion, stories and programming to explore ideas of equality and equity, desegregation and principles of nonviolent activism to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr., and others inspired to speak, express and act in his name for the benefit of all, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Seattle Children’s Museum, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; $9.50-$10.50 (206-441-1768 or thechildrensmuseum.org/).

Letter from Birmingham Jail: A Community Reading

MON In Dr. King’s memory, artists, activists, authors, and elected officials share his timeless message, composed in 1963, a call to nonviolent resistance, an admonishment to passive allies, a how-to-guide to protest and a landmark work of protest literature, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Town Hall Seattle, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; free, preregister (206-652-4255 or townhallseattle.org/event/letter-from-birmingham-jail-a-community-reading/).

MLK Celebration and Health Fair, Crossroads

MON Speakers, entertainment, wellness information, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Crossroads Bellevue, 15600 N.E. Eighth St., Bellevue; free (crossroadsbellevue.com/).

Celebration of the Lives of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi

MON Music and stories by Living Wisdom School children, 7-8 p.m. Monday, East West Bookshop, 6407 12th Ave. N.E., Seattle; free (206-523-3726 or eastwestbookshop.com/).

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, Tacoma

MON Presentation of the 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Award, keynote speaker, music, dance, poetry focusing on how Dr. King challenged and changed our nation and his message to honor the dignity and rights of every person, 11 a.m. Monday, Tacoma Convention Center, 1500 Broadway, Tacoma; free, free parking available (cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?objectId=40057).

Washington State Historical Society celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

MON Artists from ONYX Fine Arts Collective showcase artistic techniques, followed by creating artwork project, 1 p.m.; performance by Northwest Tap Connection, 3 p.m. Monday, Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; free admission (washingtonhistory.org/events.aspx?eid=482).

Museum events

Model Railroad Show

SAT-MON Interactive trains, dozens of miniature layouts, information by several model railroad clubs, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $11.76-$19.75, ages 2 and younger free (206-443-2001 or pacificsciencecenter.org).

With My Own Eyes

SUN-WED Stories and artifacts of Washington State Holocaust survivors and witnesses to the Holocaust to engage visitors in the history of the Holocaust and challenge them to consider how each person’s actions make a difference, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays through Feb., Henry and Sandra Friedman Holocaust Center for Humanity, 2045 Second Ave., Seattle; $5-$10, by reservation (206-582-3000 or holocaustcenterseattle.org/plan-your-visit).

History Cafe: Boeing at 100

WED In celebration of Boeing’s first 100 years, company historian Michael Lombardi and public historian Lorraine McConaghy in conversation about defining moments of the aerospace giant’s history, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

“Women at Work: Uniforms & Work Wear, 1910-2010”

JAN. 18-JUNE 18 Opening Jan. 18, exhibit of hundreds of women’s historic military and nursing uniforms, noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays; White River Valley Museum, 918 H St. S.E., Auburn; $2-$5 (253-288-7433 or wrvmuseum.org).

Washington State History Museum Third Thursday

JAN. 19 Extended hours, free admission 2-8 p.m. Jan. 19, Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma (washingtonhistory.org).

Archaeology Day

PLAN AHEAD Explore how humans have lived for thousands of years, with dozens of artifacts and learn how Washington’s first peoples lived, tools they made and how they made them, try an ancient spear-throwing tool called an atlatl and watch projectile point-making demonstrations, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 21, Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, University of Washington, Seattle; $7.50-$10 (206-616-3962 or burkemuseum.org).

Snow Days, Hands On Children’s Museum

PLAN AHEAD Winter activities with real, trucked-in snow; construct a mini snow fort, snowball smash, explore the science of snowflakes, learn to snowshoe, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 21-22, weather conditions permitting, Hands On Children’s Museum, 414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia; $9.95-$11.95, under age 2 free (360-956-0818 or hocm.org/snow-days).

Park events

Deep Forest Experience

FRI-SAT Guided hikes through ancient forest, 11 a.m., noon, 1 and 2 p.m.; Discovery Center with displays, refreshments, nature videos, books, craft making, 11 a.m. Friday-Saturday, Rockport State Park, Milepost 96.5, Highway 20, Rockport; Discover Pass ($10/day or $30/year) required for parking (parks.state.wa.us/574/Rockport).

Seeking Seattle’s Surviving Salamanders

SAT Seek and celebrate Seattle’s surviving salamanders, 11 a.m. Saturday, Camp Long, 5200 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle; l by donation (206-932-7225 or stewardshipadventures.com).

Planetarium Show

SAT Learn about the latest findings about the existence of a giant planet at the edge of the solar system, followed by star gazing with telescopes if the sky is clear, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; also, “Remote Control Mars” BPAstro Kids Shows, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Edwin E. Ritchie Observatory, Battle Point Park, 11299 Arrow Point Dr. N.E., Bainbridge Island; $2 (206-842-9152 or facebook.com/events/1292988100762314/).

Arboretum Walks

SAT-SUN All-ages walk with games and learning activities for ages 2 to 12 and their caregivers, 1-2:30 p.m. Saturdays; walk for adults with seasonal focus on conifers, look at many of the evergreen trees in our collection, 1 p.m. Sunday, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle; free, no registration necessary (206-685-8033 or uwbotanicgardens.org).

State Park Free Days

SUN-MON Discover Pass not required for vehicles for State Park day use; Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Sunday-Monday (discoverpass.wa.gov).

National Parks Free Day

MON No entrance fee at all National Parks Monday (nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks.htm).

Seattle Parks drop-in activities

ONGOING Most drop-in activities at Seattle community centers now free, including tot gyms and tot rooms, fitness rooms, basketball, pickleball, volleyball, pool tables and other activities that don’t have materials and supply costs (parkways.seattle.gov).

Performances

Northwest Seaport Chantey Sing

FRI Sea chanteys and music, easy to learn and fun to sing, 8 p.m. Friday, Center for Wooden Boats, 1010 Valley St., Seattle; free (206-447-9800 or nwseaport.org).

Puget Sound Traditional Jazz Society

SUN Dixieland jazz for listening and dancing with Uptown Lowdown Jazz Band, 1 p.m. Sunday, Ballard Elks Club, 6411 Seaview Ave. N.W., Seattle; $15 (425-776-5072 or pstjs.org).

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas

SUN Scottish fiddle and cello music duo, 2 p.m. Sunday, Camp Casey Conference Center, 1276 Engle Rd., Coupeville; $18-$23 (425-334-7951 or alasdairandnatalie.com).

Sports

Morris Trophy Ceremony

JAN. 19 37th Annual Morris Trophy Ceremony to honor outstanding offensive lineman and outstanding defensive lineman in the Pac-12 Conference, Isaac Asiata and Solomon Thomas, with guest speaker Jeff Bregel, 1985 Morris Trophy winner, noon Jan. 19, Washington Athletic Club, 1325 Sixth Ave., Seattle; $35, reservations required (206-464-3074 or wac.net).

The Sports Salon with Art Thiel and Jennifer Cohen

PLAN AHEAD Jennifer Cohen, first-year athletic director at the University of Washington, discusses Huskies football, the rise of the men’s and women’s basketball programs, and issues facing UW, the Pac-12 Conference and college athletics nationally, 5 p.m. Jan. 24, World Trade Center, 2200 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $30 (wtcseattle.com/sports-salon-jennifer-cohen).

Snow sports

Guided Snowshoe Walks, Snoqualmie Pass

FRI-SUN One-mile walk through old-growth forest with ranger to learn about winter ecosystem, wildlife and safety, 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; extended snowshoe hike, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays-Sundays; Kids in the Snow, learn about winter tracking, animals, 1 p.m. Saturdays; snowshoes provided, Snoqualmie Pass Visitor Center, Snoqualmie Pass summit, Snoqualmie Pass; $10-$15, reservations required, space limited, some dates sold out (425-434-6111 or discovernw.org/store_winter-snowshoe-program-at-snoqualmie-pass_SNOWSHOE01.html).

Guided snowshoe walks/snowplay, Mount Rainier

SAT-SUN Walk 1.8 miles with a park ranger to learn the art of snowshoeing and discover how plants, animals and people adapt to Mount Rainier winter conditions, for ages 8 and older, snowshoes provided for $5 donation or bring your own; 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, weather permitting; limited to 25 people, sign up one hour before each walk, all participants must be present at sign-up, Jackson Visitor Center, Paradise, Mount Rainier; snowplay area expected to open, soft-sided sliding devices only, Paradise; $25/vehicle park admission; all vehicles required to carry tire chains (360-569-6575 or /nps.gov/mora/planyourvisit/winter-recreation.htm).

Hurricane Ridge

SAT-SUN Ranger guided, 1.5 hour snowshoe walk, snowshoes provided, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, weather permitting; sign up 30 minutes before walk; skiing and tubing areas available, weather permitting; check road conditions, road may close due to road conditions or severe weather; all vehicles required to carry tire chains; Hurricane Ridge Visitors Center, Highway 101, 18 miles outside Port Angeles; $25/vehicle (360-565-3131 or nps.gov/olym/planyourvisit/hurricane-ridge-in-winter.htm).

Summit at Snoqualmie Tubing

ONGOING Tubing Center now open, tubes provided (no personal sledding devices are allowed), lift to get up the hill, ages 3 and younger not recommended; tickets are sold by two-hour sessions, check for dates and times; Summit at Snoqualmie, exit 53 off I-90; $20-$25, $5/ages 5 and younger (425-434-6791 or summitatsnoqualmie.com/mountains/tubing).

Guided Snowshoe Walks, Stevens Pass

PLAN AHEAD Learn about winter ecosystem, local history and safety on 90-minute guide hike, snowshoes provided, 11 a.m. Saturdays-Sundays from Jan. 21 through March, Stevens Pass, Highway 2, Skykomish; $15-$25 by reservation, space limited (360-677-2414 or discovernw.org/store_winter-snowshoe-program-at-stevens-pass_SNOWSHOE02.html).

Swimming

Dive-In Movie: Finding Dory

SAT Watch “Finding Dory” while in the pool, bring a floatie or use one available, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Stroum Jewish Community Center, 3801 E. Mercer Way, Mercer Island; free (206-232-7115 or sjcc.org/kids-adults-families/families/).

Travel events

Travel seminars

SAT Camino de Santiago Norte trek, 10 a.m., safaris in Zimbabwe, 1 p.m. Saturday, Savvy Traveler, 112 Fifth Ave. S., Edmonds; free, reservations required (425-744-6076 or savvytravelerstore.com).

Volunteer

Issaquah volunteerism

JAN. 19 Learn about the variety of community events that need volunteers, 7 p.m. Jan. 19, Downtown Issaquah Association, 232 Front St. N., Issaquah; preregister (425-391-1112 or downtownissaquah.com/).

Workshops

HackerNest Seattle Tech Social

TUE Agenda-free socializing, information, 7 p.m. Tuesday, General Assembly, 1218 Third Ave., Suite 300, Seattle; free (generalassemb.ly/education/hackernest-seattle-tech-social/seattle/31522?utm_medium=partner_content_local&utm_source=seattle-times&utm_campaign=q4-link-building-test).