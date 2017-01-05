A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, Jan. 6-12, 2017.

Animal events

Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center

SAT-SUN Nature store, information and displays about eagle migration, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; speaker presentations, 1 p.m. Saturdays and some Sundays; guided 90-minute nature hikes, 11 a.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Howard Miller Steelhead Park, 52809 Rockport Park Road, State Route 20, Rockport; free (skagiteagle.org).

Skagit River Eagle Watchers

SAT-SUN U.S. Forest Service provides trained volunteers with binoculars and spotting scopes to observe bald eagles and learn about salmon and the Skagit watershed, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through January at three locations, Milepost 100, Marblemount Fish Hatchery and Howard Miller Steelhead Park, 52809 Rockport Park Road, State Route 20, Rockport; free (concrete-wa.com/activities-in-january/).

Woodland Park Zoo

ONGOING Daily activities include baby gorilla Yola in the gorilla exhibit, 12:30-4 p.m., weather permitting; Willawong Station bird feeding ($1/seed stick, cash only); historic carousel, 9:30-4 p.m. weekends and holidays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, $2 in addition to zoo admission; zoo open 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $9.25-$13.75, ages 2 and younger free (206-548-2500 or zoo.org).

Benefits

Festal Turns 20 Fete

PLAN AHEAD Performances, wine tasting, ethnic foods, participatory events to sample world cultures of Festàl events throughout the year, for ages 21 and older; proceeds support Festàl cultural festivals, 6 p.m. Jan. 15, Fisher Pavilion, Seattle Center, Seattle; $50 (seattlecenter.org/festal-turns-20-fete).

Dance

Skandia dance

FRI Dance class, 7:30 p.m.; dance with live music, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $15, kids free (425-954-5262 or skandia-folkdance.org).

Dancing to Music of 1977

SAT Hustle dance lesson, no partner or experience needed, 7 p.m.; dance to swing, ballroom, rock and disco music with focus on hits from 1977 with DJ, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Hayloft Dance Hall, 15320 35th Ave. W., Lynnwood; $12-$15 (425-743-6180 or hayloftdance.com).

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

SAT Request dancing, 7 p.m., dance lesson 7:30, folk dancing until 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $5-$7 (206-524-7360 or sno-king.org).

Seattle Family Dance

SUN Traditional dances to live folk music for kids ages 10 and younger and their families, no experience needed, all dances taught, 3 p.m. Sunday, Phinney Neighborhood Center, 6532 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $5-$7 (206-330-7408 or seattledance.org/family).

Winter Dance Session: Salsa & Merengue

MON Salsa starter class, introduction to classic salsa for beginning dancers or experienced dancers, 7 p.m.; and Merengue & Cha Cha class, 8:15 p.m., all welcome, no partner needed, Mondays January 9-February 13 (no class January 16), Stroum Jewish Community Center, 3801 E. Mercer Way, Mercer Island; $15-$120 (206-232-7115 or sjcc.org/kids-adults-families/adults-seniors/).

Tango Class for Absolute Beginners

TUE Eight-week series, learn to dance Argentine tango, no partner or experience required, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Greenwood Senior Center, 525 N. 85th St., Seattle; $85 (206-781-9553 or seattletango.com/class/class_schedule_absolute%20beginner.htm).

Food events

Pancake Breakfast

SAT Pancakes, eggs, ham, coffee, tea, juice, all ages welcome; proceeds support Senior Center services; 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Northshore Senior Center, 10201 E. Riverside Drive, Bothell; $5 (425-487-2441 or northshoreseniorcenter.org).

Gardening

Safe and Sane Gardening Practices

MON Minimize drudgery, learn about plants, mulching, nontoxic pest killer, info and inspiration sources, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Center for Urban Horticulture, 3501 N.E. 41st St., Seattle; free (206-685-8033 or botanicgardens.uw.edu/center-for-urban-horticulture/).

Snohomish Garden Club

MON Speaker on creating a display garden for the Northwest Flower and Garden Show, all welcome, 7 p.m. Monday, Snohomish Senior Center, 506 Fourth St., Snohomish (snohomishgardenclub.com/).

Hobbies

Cartoonist Ed Luce

SAT Artist presents comix collection “Wuvable Oak: Blood & Metal,” 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Fantagraphics Bookstore and Gallery, 1201 S. Vale St., Seattle (206-658-0110).

OrcaCon

PLAN AHEAD Analog gaming convention, scheduled games, open game areas, tournaments, panels/workshops, free game demos for new and lifelong gamers to explore new games, board games, card games, tabletop role-playing games, miniatures games from the classics to the latest; noon-10 p.m. Jan. 13, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Jan. 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 15, Everett Holiday Inn, Everett; $45-$65/3 days (orcacon.org).

Ice skating

Bellevue Magic Season Ice Arena

FRI-SUN Outdoor skating, shelter for all-weather skating, concessions, 3-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Ashwood Park, 10820 N.E. 10th St., Bellevue; $9-$12 includes skate rental (425-453-1223 or bellevuedowntown.com).

Martin Luther King Jr. holiday events

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Program

JAN. 12 King County Libraries host Dr. Robin DiAngelo discusses racism and overcoming patterns that prevent moving toward racial equity, noon Jan. 12, Bellevue City Hall, 450 110th Ave. N.E., Bellevue; free (425-450-1765).

MLK Student March for Peace & Justice

PLAN AHEAD Annual event to honor the memory of Martin Luther King Jr., Giddens School leads the student march with neighborhood schools and organizations, students and families to share messages of kindness, inclusion, and advocacy, 10 a.m. Jan. 13, Giddens School, 620 20th Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-324-4847 or giddensschool.org/a-giddens-education/justice/mlk).

Youth-organized MLK March

PLAN AHEAD Seattle Parks and Recreation Teen Program youth-organized march, all invited to celebrate the contributions of Seattle youth to create a better city and keep Dr. King’s dream alive, with speakers, food, music, march to Rainier Community Center, 11 a.m. Jan. 14, Martin Luther King Memorial Park, 2200 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Seattle; (206-551-7316 or parkways.seattle.gov).

We Have A Dream — A Restorative Justice Workshop

PLAN AHEAD United Way, King County and the Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association (DNDA) host workshop community conversation around restorative and alternative justice practices to raise awareness about racial inequity in the juvenile justice system, with storytelling, peacemaking circles, emotional connections and brainstorm realistic strategies for change; open to all, snacks provided, 1 p.m. Jan. 14, Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 4408 Delridge Way S.W., Seattle; free (206-935-2999 or dnda.org/2711-2).

MLK Day of Service

PLAN AHEAD Form a volunteer group to participate in volunteer projects Jan. 16 (volunteer.uwkc.org/aem/general/event/?doc_id=3432).

MLK Celebration

PLAN AHEAD Workshops for all ages, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 16 rally with speakers and entertainers, 11 a.m., Garfield High School, 400 23rd Ave., Seattle; march to Federal Building for rally with speakers and entertainment, 12:30 p.m.; Opportunity Fair with representatives from schools, government agencies and private employers, 1-4:30 p.m. Jan. 16, Garfield High School, Seattle (mlkseattle.org/index.php).

MLK Celebration and Health Fair, Crossroads

PLAN AHEAD Speakers, entertainment, wellness information, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 16, Crossroads Bellevue, 15600 N.E. Eighth St., Bellevue (crossroadsbellevue.com).

Museum events

The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes

FRI-SUN Last weekend; look for hidden clues in the world of Sherlock Holmes, visit the study of Dr. Conan Doyle, transport yourself to 221B Baker Street, display of vintage Sherlock Holmes-themed comics, magazines, movie and television show props and costumes, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $7-$9, free for ages 8 and younger, in addition to museum admission, $11.75-$19.75 (206-443-2001 or pacificsciencecenter.org/the-sherlock-holmes-exhibition).

Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style

FRI-SUN Last weekend of exhibit of highlights from the legendary designer’s 44-year career, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $24.95/adults, $22.95/ages 62+ and military, $14.95/ages 13-19, ages 12 and younger free (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

Seattle Asian Art Museum Family Day

SAT Asian art and cultural activities, exhibiting Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Indian, Himalayan, and Southeast Asian art; free admission for families, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. first Saturdays; Seattle Asian Art Museum, 1400 E. Prospect St., Seattle (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

With My Own Eyes

SUN-WED Stories and artifacts of Washington State Holocaust survivors and witnesses to the Holocaust to engage visitors in the history of the Holocaust and challenge them to consider how each person’s actions make a difference, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays through Feb., Henry and Sandra Friedman Holocaust Center for Humanity, 2045 Second Ave., Seattle; $5-$10, by reservation (206-582-3000 or holocaustcenterseattle.org/plan-your-visit).

FHC Presents: On the Warpath in the Pacific

JAN. 12 Professor Jason McHale discusses Jocko Clark, the first Native American to graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy and one of the pioneers in the creation of the air navy, 7 p.m. Jan. 12, Flying Heritage Collection, 3407 109th St. S.W., Everett; $7-$20 (206-342-4243 or facebook.com/events/107722843057769).

Model Railroad Show

PLAN AHEAD Interactive trains, dozens of miniature layouts, information by several model railroad clubs, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 14-16, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $11.76-$19.75, ages 2 and younger free (206-443-2001 or pacificsciencecenter.org).

Park events

Deep Forest Experience

FRI-SAT Guided hikes through ancient forest, 11 a.m., noon, 1 and 2 p.m.; Discovery Center with displays, refreshments, nature videos, books, craft making, 11 a.m. Friday-Saturday, Rockport State Park, Milepost 96.5, Highway 20, Rockport; free, Discover Pass ($10/day or $30/year) required for parking (parks.state.wa.us/574/Rockport).

Moon Walk with the Stars, Owls and Others

SAT Night hike hooting and looking for owls under a gibbous moon, learn the story of one of Seattle’s urban oases of nature, 7 p.m. Saturday, Lincoln Park, 8011 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle; prices vary (206-932-7225 or stewardshipadventures.com).

Learning the Art and Practice of Healing Mother Nature

SUN All ages program, build community around learning and practicing healing of Mother Nature, 11 a.m. Sunday, Lincoln Park, 8011 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle; free (206-932-7225 or stewardshipadventures.com).

Arboretum Walk

SUN January walks focus on conifers, look at many of the evergreen trees in our collection and learn more about these trees that once dominated the plant kingdom on earth, 1 p.m. Sunday, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Drive E., Seattle; free (206-543-8800 or uwbotanicgardens.org).

Mukilteo Starlight Beach Walk

TUE Nighttime low tide exploration to learn about sea life, for all ages, hot beverages provided, bring a flashlight, wear boots or sturdy footwear; meet in the shelter next to the restrooms, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mukilteo Lighthouse Park, 609 Front St., Mukilteo; free, no reservations needed; parking $2 (425-357-6029).

Seattle Parks drop-in activities

ONGOING Most drop-in activities at Seattle community centers now free, including tot gyms and tot rooms, fitness rooms, basketball, pickleball, volleyball, pool tables and other activities that don’t have materials and supply costs (seattle.gov/parks/find/centers).

State Park Free Days

PLAN AHEAD Discover Pass not required for vehicles for State Park day use in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Jan. 15-16 (discoverpass.wa.gov).

Performances

Indoor Play — Alex Zerbe’s Zaniac Comedy Show

FRI Indoor play for ages 1-5, 10:30 a.m. Friday, performance by Alex Zerbe, 11:15 a.m., South Bellevue Community Center, 14509 S.E. Newport Way, Bellevue; free (425-452-4240 or bellevuewa.gov/sbcc.htm).

Seattle Opera preview

FRI Preview concerts with professional singers and accompanist and the story of Seattle Opera’s upcoming “La Traviata,” 6-7 p.m. Friday, Rainier Arts Center, 3515 S. Alaska St., Seattle; free (206-725-7517); also, noon Jan. 12, Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle; free (206-386-4636).

Mossyback Morris Men

SUN Performance of ancient British Morris dancing, 2 p.m. Sunday, Everett Public Library, 2702 Hoyt Ave., Everett; free (425-257-8000).

Seattle Jazz Vespers

SUN Informal, all-ages concert by Momentum Jazz Quartet, 6 p.m. Sunday, Seattle First Baptist Church, 1111 Harvard Ave., Seattle; free, donations for musicians collected (seattlejazzvespers.org).

Running

Superhero 5K and Kids’ Fun Run

SAT Run/walk, superhero costume contest for best adult, child, group costumes, wellness fair, 9 a.m. Saturday, Roegner Park, 601 Oravetz Road, Auburn; $30 (auburnwa.gov/things_to_do/special_events.htm).

Sales/Shopping

Saturday Trunk Show: Dolcetta Sweets & Grounds for Change Coffee

SAT Dolcetta Sweets and Grounds for Change Coffee samplings and array of specialty products, noon Saturday, Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, 550 Winslow Way East, Bainbridge Island; free (206-451-4008 or biartmuseum.org).

Ladies Night Out

JAN. 12 Sales, drawings, refreshments, discounts, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 12 at participating shops, Country Village, 23718 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell (425-483-2250 or countryvillagebothell.com/).

Snow sports

Guided Snowshoe Walks, Snoqualmie Pass

FRI-SUN One-mile walk through old-growth forest with ranger to learn about winter ecosystem, wildlife and safety, 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; extended snowshoe hike, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays-Sundays; Kids in the Snow, learn about winter tracking, animals, 1 p.m. Saturdays; snowshoes provided, Snoqualmie Pass Visitor Center, Snoqualmie Pass summit, Snoqualmie Pass; $10-$15, reservations required, space limited, some dates sold out (425-434-6111 or discovernw.org/store_winter-snowshoe-program-at-snoqualmie-pass_SNOWSHOE01.html).

Guided snowshoe walks/snowplay, Mount Rainier

SAT-SUN Walk 1.8 miles with a park ranger to learn the art of snowshoeing and discover how plants, animals and people adapt to Mount Rainier winter conditions, for ages 8 and older, snowshoes provided for $5 donation or bring your own; 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, weather permitting; limited to 25 people, sign up one hour before each walk, all participants must be present at sign-up, Jackson Visitor Center, Paradise, Mount Rainier; snowplay area expected to open, soft-sided sliding devices only, Paradise; $25/vehicle park admission; all vehicles required to carry tire chains (360-569-6575 or /nps.gov/mora/planyourvisit/winter-recreation.htm).

Cle Elum Slip and Slide

SAT-SUN Evergreen Wanderers volkssport club ski and snowshoe events, hours vary Saturday-Sunday, Iron Horse Inn B&B, 526 Marie Ave., Cle Elum (evergreenwanderers.homestead.com/SKI.html).

Hurricane Ridge

SAT-SUN Ranger guided, 1.5 hour snowshoe walk, snowshoes provided, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, weather permitting; sign up 30 minutes before walk; skiing and tubing areas available, weather permitting; check road conditions, road may close due to road conditions or severe weather; all vehicles required to carry tire chains; Hurricane Ridge Visitors Center, Highway 101, 18 miles outside Port Angeles; $25/vehicle (360-565-3131 or nps.gov/olym/planyourvisit/hurricane-ridge-in-winter.htm).

Summit at Snoqualmie Tubing

ONGOING Tubing Center now open, tubes provided (no personal sledding devices are allowed), lift to get up the hill, ages 3 and younger not recommended; tickets are sold by two-hour sessions, check for dates and times; Summit at Snoqualmie, exit 53 off I-90; $20-$25, $5/ages 5 and younger (425-434-6791 or summitatsnoqualmie.com/mountains/tubing).

Special interest

Seattle Wedding Show

PLAN AHEAD Show for wedding planning, flowers and favors, order invitations, sample cakes, meet caterers and musicians, fashions shows, gown sale, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Jan. 14, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 15, Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Place, Seattle; $17, ages 12 and younger free (weddingshow.com).

Travel events

Conservation of the Painted Dog & Sustainable Tourism in Zimbabwe

WED Global Family Travels hosts program on conservation efforts of the African Painted Dog and community-based 2017 safari to Zimbabwe to support these efforts, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Impact Hub Bellevue, 555 116th St., Bellevue; free (206-890-3442 or eventbrite.com/e/conservation-of-the-painted-dog-sustainable-tourism-in-zimbabwe-event-tickets-30572852224).

Volunteer

Discovery Park Volunteer Open House

JAN. 12 Chat with staff and volunteers to learn about volunteer opportunities including office assistants, project assistants, nature guides and park ambassadors, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12, Discovery Park, 3801 W. Government Way, Seattle (206-386-4236).