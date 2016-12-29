A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, Dec. 30, 2016-Jan. 5, 2017.

Animal events

Winter Wildland, Northwest Trek

FRI Animals get special winter-themed enrichment treats, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Discovery Tram tours of park free-roaming area, Trailside Encounters to meet animals, 9:30-3 p.m. Friday; Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, 11610 Trek Drive E. Eatonville; $8.95-$21.95, ages 2 and younger free (360-832-6117 or nwtrek.org/).

Winter Fishtival

FRI-MON Activities to learn about marine animals in the Aquarium and Puget Sound, featuring a different sea animal each day, puffins Friday, planktons Saturday, tide pool animals Sunday, cnidarians (jellyfish, corals, anemones) Monday; diver shows in Window on Washington Waters, octopus and marine mammal shows daily, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Monday, The Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Pier 59, Seattle; $16.95-$24.95 (206-386-4300 or seattleaquarium.org).

Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center

FRI-SUN Nature store, information and displays about eagle migration, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday and Jan. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, 28-29; speaker presentations, 1 p.m. Saturdays and some Sundays; guided 90-minute nature hikes, 11 a.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Howard Miller Steelhead Park, 52809 Rockport Park Road, State Route 20, Rockport; free (skagiteagle.org).

Eagle Watchers along the Skagit River

SAT-SUN U.S. Forest Service provides trained volunteers with binoculars and spotting scopes to observe bald eagles and learn about salmon and the Skagit watershed, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through January at three locations, Milepost 100, Marblemount Fish Hatchery and Howard Miller Steelhead Park, 52809 Rockport Park Road, State Route 20, Rockport; free (fs.usda.gov/detail/mbs/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD526688).

Woodland Park Zoo

ONGOING Daily activities include baby gorilla Yola in the gorilla exhibit, 12:30-4 p.m., weather permitting; Willawong Station bird feeding ($1/seed stick, cash only); historic carousel, 9:30-4 p.m. weekends and holidays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, $2 in addition to zoo admission; zoo open 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $9.25-$13.75, ages 2 and younger free (206-548-2500 or zoo.org).

Birding

Seattle Christmas Bird Count

SAT Help with bird census in a 15 mile Seattle area by observing birds in your yard for an hour Saturday, register through Friday (my.seattleaudubon.org/events/-/e100391).

Dance

Swingin’ Pre-Funk to New Year’s Eve

FRI Intro swing lesson for couples, 9 p.m.; dancing with DJ Amanda Wilde of KUOW’s “Swing Years and Beyond,” 1930s and ’40s attire suggested, ages 21 and older; 9:30 p.m. Friday, Century Ballroom, 915 E. Pine St., Seattle; $20-$25 (centuryballroom.com/home/).

Skandia Basics

WED Learn Scandinavian folk dance skills in six-session, weekly class, starting 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Phinney Neighborhood Center, 6532 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $48-$55 (425-954-5262 or skandia-folkdance.org).

Holiday events

Menorah Lighting

FRI Light the menorah during Hanukkah, singing, candle lighting, storytelling, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Stroum Jewish Community Center, 3801 E. Mercer Way, Mercer Island; free (206-232-7115 or sjcc.org/kids-adults-families/community-celebrations/).

Seattle Center Winterfest

FRI-MON Winter Train and Village display, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday; New Year,s Eve celebration, dance with live music in the Armory, DJ dance party with light show at the International Fountain, 8-11:45 p.m. Saturday, fireworks at the Space Needle to bring in the New Year at midnight; Seattle Center, Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/winterfest).

Gingerbread Village

FRI-SUN Display of ornate holiday gingerbread creations by culinary and architecture designers with “Celebrate the Magic of the Holidays” theme, Friday-Sunday, Sheraton Seattle Hotel, 1400 Sixth Ave., Seattle; free, donations to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) requested (206-621-9000 or sheratonseattle.com/).

Westlake Park Holiday Carousel

FRI-SUN Holiday carousel, proceeds benefit Treehouse charity helping foster kids, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle; $3 suggested donation (holidaysinseattle.com/holidays).

Candy Cane Lane

FRI-SUN Seattle holiday tradition since 1949, festive decorations and lights, 4-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Candy Cane Lane, north of Ravenna Boulevard at 21st Avenue Northeast, Seattle.

Bellevue Magic Season Snowflake Lane and Celebration Lane

FRI-SAT Live toy soldier drummers, dancing snow characters, music, lights, snow, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, downtown Bellevue (SnowflakeLane.com).

Garden d’Lights

FRI-SAT Half a million lights transform the garden into a blossoming winter wonderland, 4:30-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue; $5, ages 10 and younger free (425-452-6844 or gardendlights.com).

Holiday With Lights

FRI-SAT Display of more than a million lights illuminating 25 amusement rides and attractions, Toyland, holiday crafts, 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Wild Waves & Enchanted Village, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $9.99-$14.99 (253-661-8000 or /wildwaves.com/index.php).

Clam Lights

FRI-SUN Several dozen trees and shrubs decorated with thousands of lights along paved trail loop, 5-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, 1201 Lake Washington Blvd. N., Renton (425-430-6700 or rentonwa.gov/living/default.aspx?id=28995&printfriendly=1&sdate=11/2/2016&edate=12/2/2016).

Fantasy Lights

FRI-SUN Two-mile, drive-through display of 300 light displays, 5:30-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Spanaway Park, 14905 Bresemann Blvd. S., Spanaway; $14/vehicle (253-798-4177 or co.pierce.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=1253).

Point Defiance Zoolights

FRI-SAT Animal-themed light displays, camel rides, carousel, reindeer, Kids’ Zone animal encounters, Aquarium open, 5-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $5-$10 (253-591-5337 or pdza.org).

New Year’s Eve at the Great Wheel

SAT Midnight ride, party favors, photo, Champagne or sparkling cider toast, midnight Saturday, Seattle Great Wheel, 1301 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $60 by advance purchase online (seattlegreatwheel.com).

First Night Tacoma

SAT Variety of events for all ages, music, fire dancers, visual art demonstrations, food trucks, indoor and outdoor entertainment, starting with World’s Shortest Parade, 6 p.m. Saturday, downtown Tacoma; $10/presale, $14/at event buttons for admission to all indoor venues, ages 9 and younger free (firstnighttacoma.org).

Ice Skating

Seattle Center Winterfest

THRU JAN. 2 Winterfest Ice Rink, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Monday, Fisher Pavilion, Seattle Center, Seattle; $8/adults, $6/ages 6-12, $2/ages 5 and younger, includes skate rental (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/winterfest).

Bellevue Magic Season Ice Arena

THRU JAN. 8 Outdoor skating, shelter for all-weather skating, concessions, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Monday; 3-9 p.m. Tuesday; 1-9 p.m. Jan. 4; 3-9 p.m. Jan. 5; 3-10 p.m. Jan. 6; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Jan. 7; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 8, Ashwood Park, 10820 N.E. 10th St., Bellevue; $9-$12 includes skate rental (425-453-1223 or bellevuedowntown.com).

Synthetic Skate Rink at Redmond Town Center

THRU JAN. 1 Covered, synthetic skate rink, for ages 5+, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Redmond Town Center, 16495 N.E. 74th St., Redmond; $7 includes skates or bring your own (425-869-2640 or redmondtowncenter.com/custom/winterwonderland.php).

Polar Plaza

THRU JAN. 1 Ice skating, noon-10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, Tollefson Plaza, South 17th Street and Pacific Avenue, Tacoma; $5-$11 includes skates, $3/nonskater guests (polarplaza.com).

Museum events

Winter Family Fun, Museum of Flight

FRI-SUN Family aerospace and aviation activities, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $13-$23 (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

Model Train Festival

FRI-SUN Elaborate layouts, hands-on train activities, tour exhibits, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; $8-$12, ages 5 and younger free (888-238-4373 or washingtonhistory.org/events.aspx?eid=481).

Art in Action: Winter Break

FRI-MON Drop in and create make-and-take art projects for all ages, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday-Monday, Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, 550 Winslow Way East, Bainbridge Island; free (206-451-4004 or biartmuseum.org/calendar/art-in-action-2/?date=2016-12-17).

The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes

FRI-JAN. 8 Look for hidden clues in the world of Sherlock Holmes, visit the study of Dr. Conan Doyle, transport yourself to 221B Baker Street, display of vintage Sherlock Holmes-themed card games, comics, and magazines, radio scripts, and movie and television show props and costumes, through Jan. 8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Jan. 6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 7-8, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $7-$9, free for ages 8 and younger, in addition to museum admission, $11.75-$19.75 (206-443-2001 or pacificsciencecenter.org/the-sherlock-holmes-exhibition/).

Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style

FRI-JAN. 8 Highlights from the legendary designer’s 44-year career, through Jan. 8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Jan. 6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 7-8, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $24.95/adults, $22.95/ages 62+ and military, $14.95/ages 13-19, ages 12 and younger free (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

Countdown Around the World, Seattle Children’s Museum

SAT Countdown every hour with juice for toasting in every time zone to explore New Year’s Eve traditions around the world, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Children’s Museum, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; $9.50-$10.50 (206-441-1768 or thechildrensmuseum.org).

New Year’s Eve Nighttime Party for Families

SAT Family pajama party theme night, Buck & Elizabeth Variety Show, games and activities, grand finale ball drop, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Imagine Children’s Museum, 1502 Wall St., Everett; $10-$15 (425-258-1006 or imaginecm.org/newyearseve).

With My Own Eyes

SAT, WED Stories and artifacts of Washington State Holocaust survivors and witnesses to the Holocaust to engage visitors in the history of the Holocaust and challenge them to consider how each person’s actions make a difference, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through Feb., Henry and Sandra Friedman Holocaust Center for Humanity, 2045 Second Ave., Seattle; $5-$10, by reservation (206-582-3000 or holocaustcenterseattle.org/plan-your-visit).

Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds

ONGOING Celebration of the 50th anniversary of the franchise with artifacts, set pieces and props to showcase the impact of Star Trek on culture, society, arts, technology and fashion, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily Saturday-Feb. 27, Museum of Pop Culture (formerly EMP Museum), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $21-$30 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org).

Edible City: A Delicious Journey

ONGOING Exhibit tells the story of how people eat in Seattle and how urban palates have developed over the years; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; regular hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, MOHAI, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $13.95-$19.95, ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

Park events

Deep Forest Experience

FRI-SAT Guided hikes through ancient forest, 11 a.m., noon, 1 and 2 p.m.; Discovery Center with displays, refreshments, nature videos, books, craft making, 11 a.m. Friday-Saturday, Rockport State Park, Milepost 96.5, Highway 20, Rockport; free Discover Pass ($10/day or $30/year) required for parking (parks.state.wa.us/574/Rockport).

Arboretum Walk

SUN January walks focus on conifers, evergreen trees in our collection, 1 p.m. Sunday, Graham Visitor Center, 2300 Arboretum Dr. East, Seattle; free (206-543-8800 or uwbotanicgardens.org).

Polar Bear Plunge, Matthews Beach Park

SUN Start the New Year with renewal and rejuvenation, Commemorative Badge of Courage to all who immerse in the lake up to their necks, costumes welcome, registration opens 10 a.m., Polar Cub Club for younger polar bears or anyone who needs more room immediately preceding the main plunge at noon Sunday, Matthews Beach Park, Northeast 93rd Street and Sand Point Way Northeast, Seattle; free (parkways.seattle.gov/2016/12/06/15th-annual-polar-bear-plunge-set-jan-1-matthews-beach/).

Polar Bear Plunge, Kirkland

SUN Unofficial event to start the New Year with a dip in the lake for all ages, 12:30-1 p.m. Sunday, Marina Park, 25 Lakeshore Plaza Drive, Kirkland; free (kirklandviews.com/polar-bear-plunge/).

Polar Bear Plunge, Renton

SUN Start the New Year with a dip in Lake Washington, lifeguard on duty, 11 a.m. Sunday, Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, 1201 Lake Washington Blvd. N., Renton; free, no registration necessary (rentonwa.gov/specialevents/).

Polar Bear Plunge, Tacoma

SUN Lifeguards and life jackets available, heated tents, hot drinks, snack bar, changing tents; Cub Plunge for ages 10 and younger, 11:30 a.m.; adult/family plunge, noon Sunday, Point Defiance Park boat launch, 5912 N. Waterfront Dr., Tacoma; free (metroparkstacoma.org/calendar/index.php?cid=3197).

State Park Free Days

SUN Discover Pass not required for vehicles for State Park day use Sunday (discoverpass.wa.gov).

State Parks First Day Hikes

SUN No Discover Pass required for parking at State Parks; events at 32 parks across the state include guided 1/4 mile and 1.5 mile walks, meet at 9:30 a.m., walks at 10 a.m., Saltwater State Park, 25205 Eighth Pl. S., Des Moines; easy 1.5 mile walk around Deep Lake, 10:30 a.m., Nolte State Park, Enumclaw; moderate 2 mile walk, 9:30 a.m., Wallace Falls State Park, Gold Bar; 3-mile walk, Tolmie State Park, Olympia; 2.6 mile Cranberry Lake hike, noon, and shorter history hike, 2 p.m., Cama Beach Historical State Park, Camano Island; 2.75 mile hike, noon, and half-mile Marsh Trail hike, 2 p.m., Camano Island State Park; walk to the lighthouse, 1:30 p.m., Fort Casey Historical State Park, Coupeville; 2.5 mile hike, 10 a.m., Deception Pass State Park, Oak Harbor; 1-2 mile hikes, 1:30 p.m., Fort Ebey State Park, Coupeville; half-mile hike, noon, Dosewallips State Park, Brinnon; free (naspd.org/initiatives-special-programs/first-day-hikes/).

Snow sports

Guided snowshoe walks/snowplay, Mount Rainier

FRI-JAN. 2 Walk 1.8 miles with a park ranger to learn the art of snowshoeing and discover how plants, animals and people adapt to Mount Rainier winter conditions, for ages 8 and older, snowshoes provided for $5 donation or bring your own; 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday-Monday, weather permitting; limited to 25 people, sign up one hour before each walk, all participants must be present at sign-up, Mount Rainier Visitor Center, 30027 Highway 706 E., Mount Rainier; snowplay area expected to open, soft-sided sliding devices only, Paradise; $25/vehicle park admission; all vehicles required to carry tire chains (360-569-6575 or /nps.gov/mora/planyourvisit/winter-recreation.htm).

Snowshoe walks, Hurricane Ridge

SAT-MON Ranger guided, 1.5 hour snowshoe walk, snowshoes provided, 2 p.m. Saturday-Monday, weather permitting; sign up 30 minutes before walk; skiing and tubing areas available, weather permitting; check road conditions, road may close due to road conditions or severe weather; all vehicles required to carry tire chains; Hurricane Ridge Visitors Center, Highway 101, 18 miles outside Port Angeles; $25/vehicle (360-565-3131 or nps.gov/olym/planyourvisit/hurricane-ridge-in-winter.htm).

Summit at Snoqualmie Tubing

ONGOING Tubing Center now open, tubes provided (no personal sledding devices are allowed), lift to get up the hill, ages 3 and younger not recommended; tickets are sold by two-hour sessions, check for dates and times; Summit at Snoqualmie, exit 53 off I-90; $20-$25, $5/ages 5 and younger (425-434-6791 or summitatsnoqualmie.com/mountains/tubing).

Guided Snowshoe Walks, Snoqualmie Pass

PLAN AHEAD Starting Jan. 7, one-mile walk through old-growth forest with ranger to learn about winter ecosystem, wildlife and safety, 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; extended snowshoe hike, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays-Sundays; Kids in the Snow, learn about winter tracking, animals, 1 p.m. Saturdays; snowshoes provided, Snoqualmie Pass Visitor Center; $10-$15, reservations required, space limited, some dates sold out (425-434-6111 or discovernw.org/store_winter-snowshoe-program-at-snoqualmie-pass_SNOWSHOE01.html).

Special interest

Winter Break Fun

FRI-SAT Drop-in activities for ages 12 and younger; coding and robotics, coloring, noon-5 p.m. Friday; building with Legos and blocks, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle (206-386-4636 or spl.org/schoolbreaks).

Brick by Brick Holiday Expo

FRI-MON Lego displays and playzones for all ages, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Monday, Freighthouse Square, 430 E. 25th St., Tacoma; $10 at the door (facebook.com/events/1732896677030076).

SBCC 11th Anniversary Celebration

TUE-JAN. 9 In honor of South Bellevue Community Center’s 11th Anniversary, classes, activities and programs for free, including indoor cycling, Zumba, boot camp, parent/child indoor play, senior programs, drop-in basketball/pickle ball/badminton/volleyball, yoga, Pilates, Jazzercise, Yang Style Tai Chi, Parkour, ballet, Tuesday-Jan. 9, South Bellevue Community Center, 14509 S.E. Newport Way, Bellevue; free (425-452-4240 or bellevuewa.gov/sbcc.htm).

Travel Expo

PLAN AHEAD Travel and tourism trade show, 200 travel and tourism exhibits for businesses and the public, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 6, Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Center, 1500 Broadway, Tacoma; free, preregister (jetcityevents.com/travelexpo/).

Wings Over Washington

ONGOING “Flying theater” ride of sights around the state of Washington, 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, Miner’s Landing at Pier 57, 1301 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $17/general, $15/ages 65+, $13/ages 11 and younger (wingsoverwa.com).

Walks

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day Walk

SAT-SUN Emerald City Wanderers Volkssport club 5k and 10K routes with view of Puget Sound, downtown and local holiday lights; start anytime 4-7 p.m. Saturday, flashlights helpful; and start anytime 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 3050 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; free (emeraldcitywanderers.org/).