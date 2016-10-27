A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2016.

Animal events

National Cat Day Celebration

SAT-SUN Adoption fees waived on all adult cats, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Humane Society, 13212 S.E. Eastgate Way, Bellevue (425-641-0080 or seattlehumane.org).

Benefits

Halloween Bash benefiting Seattle Humane

SAT Cocktails, wine, beer, snacks, music, dancing, carnival games, costume contest, 7 p.m. Saturday, Pennyroyal Bar, 2000 Second Ave., Seattle; $99 (bit.ly/InnerAnimal).

Waking the World Breakfast

WED Keynote speaker UW President Ana Mari Cauce, Seattle Foundation awards for teachers, proceeds benefit IslandWood nature education programs, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Grand Hyatt Hotel, Seattle; $125 suggested donation; sales end Nov. 1 (islandwood.org/event/waking-world).

Wine Tasting and Auction benefiting Education First

PLAN AHEAD Auction, wine tasting, appetizers, desserts, proceeds assist low income youth earn a college degree, 7 p.m. Nov. 4, The Landing at Tyee on Lake Union, Seattle; $35-$65 (eventbrite.com/e/seattle-13th-annual-wine-tasting-and-auction-tickets-28176823638).

Helping Link Gala

PLAN AHEAD “Strength in Community” gala to support services to empower Vietnamese-Americans, 6 p.m. Nov. 5, Blaine United Methodist Church, Seattle; $90-$125 (helpinglink.org/home/2016-gala/).

Heather Tartan Ball

PLAN AHEAD Scottish pipe bands, dancing, silent auction, proceeds benefit Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games, 6 p.m. Nov. 5, Latvian Cultural Center, Seattle; $25 (206-522-2541 or sshga.org/tartanBall/heatherBall.htm).

Heritage Days Benefit

PLAN AHEAD Dinner, auction, speaker, benefits Edmonds Historical Society and Museum, 6 p.m. Nov. 5, Holy Rosary Pastoral Center, 630 7th Ave. N., Edmonds; $80 (425-774-0900 or historicedmonds.org/heritage-days-benefit/).

Room Circus Medical Clowning

PLAN AHEAD Musical whimsy by the Canote Brothers, benefits therapeutic laughter program for patients at Seattle Children’s Hospital, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 6, Best Western Executive Inn, Seattle; $35 (206-372-6543 or roomcircus.org/).

Birding

Bird Migration

NOV. 3 Learn about birds that migrate to or past Union Bay Natural Area, 7 p.m. Nov. 3, Center for Urban Horticulture, Seattle; $15 (206-685-8033).

Dance

Halloween Disco Dance

FRI Thriller dance lesson, 8:30 p.m., dance to disco, Motown, soul, funk with DJ, costumes encouraged, ages 21 and older, 9:30 p.m. Friday, Century Ballroom, 915 E. Pine St., Seattle; $10-$16 at the door (206-324-7263 or centuryballroom.com/home).

Roaring ‘20s Halloween Soiree

SAT Dress in dapper 1920s attire for dance with DJ, costume contest, appetizers, 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Smith Tower Observatory, 506 Second Ave., Seattle; $50, in advance (smithtower.com/specials.php).

Halloween Costume Ball

SAT East Coast swing lesson, 6 p.m., dance for all ages with The 85th Street Big Band, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Third Place Commons, 17171 Bothell Way N.E., Lake Forest Park; free (85thstreetbigband.com).

Hayloft Halloween Dance

SAT Spooky cha-cha dance lesson, 7 p.m.; costume contest, dance to rock, swing, country, Halloween music with DJ, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Hayloft Dance Hall, 15320 35th Ave. W., Lynnwood; $12-$15 (425-743-6180 or hayloftdance.com).

Madcap Monster Ball

SAT Dance lesson, 7:30 p.m., dance to live music, snack potluck, 8-11:45 p.m., costume contest, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Bothell Sons of Norway, 23905 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell; $15 (leftfootboogie.com/dances.html).

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

SAT Halloween party, costume contest, potluck finger food; 7 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $7 (206-524-7360 or sno-king.org).

Fairs/Festivals

Dia de los Muertos/ Day of the Dead Celebration, Burien

FRI Celebrate tradition of honoring and remembering ancestors and families with altars, arts and crafts, traditional music and dance, food, stories, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Burien Community Center, 14700 Sixth Ave. S.W., Burien; free (206-988-3700 or burienparks.net).

Dia de Muertos, A Mexican Celebration to Remember Our Departed

SAT-SUN Procession by Tloke Nahuake Aztec Dancers, community altar displays in memory of departed loved ones and prominent people, traditional music and dance performances, arts and crafts activities and workshops for all ages, marketplace of crafts and food, readings by local authors, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com).

Dia de los Muertos Celebration

TUE El Dia de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead) celebration to celebrate and remember loved ones who have passed on; viewing of altar and ofrendas (offerings), sugar Calaveras (skeletons and skulls), performances, food, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 4408 Delridge Way S.W., Seattle; free (206-935-2999 or dnda.org/culturalseries/events/).

Dia de los Muertos

TUE Day of the Dead Opening Night Celebration pays tribute to social justice martyrs and those who have died for voting rights and equal justice for all, community event featuring an altar/ofrenda exhibit, dinner, children’s activities and performances, 5 p.m. Tuesday, exhibit open to the public through November 18th, El Centro de la Raza, 2524 16th Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-957-4605 or elcentrodelaraza.org).

Veterans Day Parade & Observance

PLAN AHEAD Parade with military flyover, marching bands, honor guards, military marching units and vehicles, veterans units, drill teams, community and scouting groups, floats, antique cars, 9 a.m. Nov. 5, Auburn (253-931-3043 or auburnwa.gov/things_to_do/special_events.htm).

Dia de los Muertos Festival

PLAN AHEAD Celebrate and honor those passed at Latin American holiday festival, including procession, traditional dancing, music and food; 4 p.m. Nov. 5, Phinney Neighborhood Center, 6532 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; free (206-783-2244 or phinneycenter.org/dia).

Hmong New Year Celebration

PLAN AHEAD Preserving culture of the Hmong people with art showcase, music performances, artifact display, marketplace, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 5, Seattle Center Armory (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com).

Gardening

Evergreen Chrysanthemum Association Mum Show

FRI-SUN Display of hundreds of large exhibition English mums, 2-5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Furney’s Nursery, 21515 International Blvd., Des Moines (206-878-8761 or ecamumclub.org).

Free Seeds in Your Backyard

SAT Garden educator and author Lisa Taylor discusses growing and saving seeds, includes seeds to take home, 11 a.m. Saturday, Woodmont Library, 26809 Pacific Hwy. S., Des Moines; free (253-839-0121 or kcls.org).

Halloween/harvest events

Lil Spooky, Magnolia

FRI Treats, games, pumpkin decorating, for ages 4 and younger, 11 a.m. Friday, Magnolia Community Center, 2550 34th Ave. W., Seattle; $4/child (206-386-4235).

Tot Carnival, Queen Anne

FRI Carnival games, treats, costumes encouraged, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Queen Anne Community Center, 1901 First Ave. W, Seattle; $3/tot (206-386-4240).

Trick or Treat, Admiral district

FRI Treats for kids in costume from participating merchants, 3-6 p.m. Friday, Admiral Way Southwest and California Avenue Southwest, Seattle (facebook.com/AdmiralDistrict).

Creepy Crawl, Garfield

FRI Carnival games, candy, crafts, wear costume, for ages 12 and younger, 6 p.m. Friday, Garfield Community Center, 2323 E. Cherry St., Seattle; $3 (206-684-4788 or parkways.seattle.gov/2016/09/21/fall-festivals/).

Fall Carnival, Montlake

FRI Trick or treat, carnival games, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Montlake Community Center, 1618 E. Calhoun St., Seattle; $3/person or $10/family of 4 (206-684-4736 or parkways.seattle.gov/2016/09/21/fall-festivals/).

Fall Carnival, Yesler

FRI Carnival games, snacks for ages 3-11 and families, costumes welcome, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Yesler Community Center, 917 E. Yesler Way, Seattle; $1 (206-386-1245 or parkways.seattle.gov/2016/09/21/fall-festivals/).

Hallo’teen Flashlight Candy Scramble

FRI For ages 12-17, bring a flashlight, come in costume, 7 p.m. Friday, Van Asselt Community Center, 2820 S. Myrtle St., Seattle; free (206-386-1921 or parkways.seattle.gov/2016/09/21/fall-festivals/).

Halloween Carnival, Alki

FRI Games, scream room for ages 5-11, 6 p.m. Friday, Alki Community Center, 5817 S.W. Stevens St., Seattle; $1/game or $10/unlimited (206-684-7430 or parkways.seattle.gov/2016/09/21/fall-festivals/).

Halloween Carnival, Hiawatha

FRI Carnival games, snacks for ages 2-14 and families, 6 p.m. Friday, Hiawatha Community Center, 2700 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; $5/child (206-684-7441 or parkways.seattle.gov/2016/09/21/fall-festivals/).

Halloween Carnival, Jefferson

FRI Games, haunted house, costumes encouraged, 6 p.m. Friday, Jefferson Community Center, 3801 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle; game tickets 5/$1, haunted house $2 (206-684-7481 or parkways.seattle.gov/2016/09/21/fall-festivals/).

Halloween Festival and Fright Night, South Park

FRI Games for kids and families, 5-7 p.m. Friday; Fright Night Halloween Haunt for ages 10 and older, 5-7 p.m., $3; Laser Tag Zombie Hunt for ages 10 and older, 6-10 p.m. Friday, $2; South Park Community Center, 8319 Eighth Ave. S., Seattle (206-684-7451 or parkways.seattle.gov/2016/09/21/fall-festivals/).

Halloween Frightfest, International District

FRI Family costume party, games, 6 p.m. Friday, International District/Chinatown Community Center, 719 Eighth Ave. S., Seattle; $1/child (206-233-0042 or parkways.seattle.gov/2016/09/21/fall-festivals/).

Halloween Swim

FRI Lap and leisure pools open, costumed lifeguards, pumpkins, treats, 7 p.m. Friday, Rainier Beach Pool, 8825 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; free for the first 130 swimmers, limited capacity (206-386-1944 or parkways.seattle.gov/2016/09/21/fall-festivals/).

Tricks or Treats community storytelling

FRI Seattle Storytelling Guild storytelling event, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Haller Lake Community Club, 12579 Densmore Ave. N., Seattle; free (360-221-0326 or seattlestorytelling.org).

Fall Fun Fest, Issaquah

FRI Activities for ages 6 and younger, siblings welcome, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Issaquah Community Center, 301 Rainier Blvd. S., Issaquah (425-837-3310 or issaquahwa.gov).

Georgetown Morgue Haunted House

FRI-MON Haunted horrors tour for ages 13 and older, 6 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, 7-10 p.m. Sunday-Monday, 5000 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $22-$42 (seattlehaunts.com).

Fright Fest

FRI-SUN Haunted trail, haunted houses, rides in the dark; Booville scare-free zone for ages 12 and younger with games, carnival, magic shows, 6-11 p.m. Friday, 5-10 p.m. Saturday, 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Wild Waves & Enchanted Village, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $9.99-$27.99 (253-661-8000 or wildwaves.com).

Serres Farm Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

FRI-SUN Pumpkin patch, corn maze, farmstand, Animal Train on weekends, 3-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 20306 N.E. 50th St., Redmond; fees vary (425-868-3017 or serresfarm.com/Home_Page.php).

The Nightmare at Beaver Lake

FRI-MON Haunted park, haunted house, scary 1/2-mile trail in the forest, for families 7-7:45 p.m., full scare 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7-10 p.m. Sunday-Monday, proceeds benefit charitable organizations, Beaver Lake Park, 2656 244th Ave. S.E., Sammamish; $18/full scare, $12/family scare, $10/fast pass (425-444-1892 or NightmareAtBeaverLake.com).

Frighthouse Station

FRI-MON Haunted house walk of terror for ages 12 and older, portion of proceeds benefits food bank; 7-11:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7-10 p.m. Sunday-Monday, Freighthouse Square, 25th Street and East D Street, Tacoma; $15 (TacomaHaunts.com).

Pumpkinland, Frights, Carleton Farms

FRI-MON Pumpkin patch and corn maze, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily; pumpkin cannon, wagon rides, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; haunted fright attractions for ages 12 and older, 7-10 p.m. Friday-Oct. 31, Carleton Farm, 830 Sunnyside Blvd. S.E., Everett; prices for attractions vary (425-334-2297 or carletonfarm.com/).

Biringer’s Black Crow Pumpkins and Corn Maze

FRI-MON Pumpkin patch, kiddie hay maze, farm market, corn maze, dog friendly, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Monday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 2431 Highway 530, Arlington; $8/corn maze (360-435-5616 or /facebook.com/biringers.black.crow).

Bob’s Corn and Pumpkin Farm

FRI-MON Country Store farm market, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily; hayrides to pumpkin patch, corn maze, 3-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; night corn maze, 6-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10917 Elliott Road, Snohomish; prices for activities vary (360-668-2506 or bobscorn.com/index.htm).

Carpinito Brothers Pumpkin Patch

FRI-MON Pumpkins, corn maze; farm animals, hay maze, hayrides, produce stand, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Monday, 6868 S. 277th St., Kent; free admission, fees for activities (253-854-5692 or carpinito.com/index.php/pumpkin-patch).

Two Brothers Pumpkin Patch at Game Haven Farm

FRI-MON Pumpkins, gourds, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, 7110 310th Ave. N.E., Carnation (425-333-4313 or /facebook.com/twobrotherspumpkins/).

Picha Farms Pumpkin Patch

FRI-MON Pumpkin fields, pumpkin slingshot ($1), hayrides ($3), food vendors on weekends, seven-acre corn maze ($6), 3-6 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 6502 52nd St. E., Puyallup (253-841-4443 or pichafarms.com/pumpkins.php).

Double R Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

FRI-MON Pumpkin patch, farm market, corn maze, 3-6 p.m. Friday and Monday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 5420 44th St. E., just off River Road E., Puyallup; prices vary (253-227-5385 or pumpkinpatchintacomawa.com/).

Craven Farm Fall Festival and Corn Maze

FRI-MON Pumpkin patch, harvest market, barnyard animals, snack shop; Corn Maze, 9:30 a.m.-dusk daily; Night Owl Maze, 6:30-9 p.m. Friday; The Great Pumpkin Glow hay ride, corn maze, cookie decorating, carnival games, pumpkin lighting, 4-6:45 p.m. Sunday, $5-$10; 13817 Shorts School Road, Snohomish; free admission; $5-$7/Corn Maze, $12/Night Owl Maze (360-568-2601 or cravenfarm.com).

Nightmare on 9 Haunted House

FRI-MON Slaughter and Rendering Plant themed scares for ages 12 and older; 6 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday; 7-10 p.m. Sunday-Monday, Thomas Family Farm, 9010 Marsh Road, Snohomish; $18-$28 (seattlehaunts.com/nightmare-on-9).

Pumpkin Patch, Corn Maze, The Farm at Swans Trail

FRI-MON Pumpkins, corn maze ($7), petting farm, wagon rides, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, 7301 Rivershore Road, Snohomish; admission free; children’s play area $8/child, adult and ages 2 and younger free (425-334-4124 or thefarm1.com/index.htm).

Stocker Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

FRI-MON Acres of pumpkins; Family Adventure Farm corn maze, hay rides, animal barn, pumpkin cannon, activities ($8.95/weekdays, $12.95/weekends, ages 2 and younger free), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily; Stalker Farms haunted attraction, 7-10 p.m. Friday-Monday ($19.95-39.95), 8705 Marsh Road, Snohomish (stockerfarms.com/default.aspx).

Foster’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

FRI-MON Pumpkin patch, corn maze, animal barn, hay maze, pumpkin sling shot and cannon, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Monday, 5818 SR 530 N.E., Arlington (360-435-6516 or fosterscornmaze.com/).

Gordon Skagit Farms Autumn Market

FRI-MON U-pick pumpkin and apple farm, autumn and Halloween displays, corn maze, variety of pumpkins gourds, squash, cider, honey, flowers, carrots, apples, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Monday, 15598 McLean Road, Mount Vernon (360-424-7262 or gordonskagitfarms.com).

Monster Bash

SAT Haunted house, pony rides, pumpkin decorating, games, dance-off, costume contest and parade, 3-7 p.m. Saturday; performances by Recess Monkey, 4 and 5 p.m.; proceeds benefit Seattle Children’s Pediatric Advanced Care Team, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 4805 N.E. 45th St., Seattle; $13; donations of new, unused costumes for Seattle Children’s Hospital patients collected (threefeetofsunshine.org).

Family Halloween on the Porch

SAT Crafts, spooky stories, treats for kids, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Log House Museum, 3003 61st Ave. S.W., Seattle (loghousemuseum.info/events/halloween-at-the-museum/).

Halloween Party, Boulevard Park

SAT Halloween-themed games, snacks, costumes welcome, all ages welcome with adult, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Boulevard Park Library, 12015 Roseberg Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-242-8662 or kcls.org).

Halloween party: Cast a revolutionary spell for feminist spirits

SAT Games for kids, 6 p.m., snacks, 8 p.m., dancing, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, political costume contest, political satire floorshow, child care provided, hosted by Radical Women, New Freeway Hall, 5018 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; $5-$18 (206-722-6057 or radicalwomen.org).

Great Pumpkin Hunt, Bellevue

SAT Kids’ carnival games, crafts, music, pumpkin hunt for ages 2 to 12, costume contest, entertainment, food vendors, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Northwest Art Center, 9825 N.E. 24th St., Bellevue; $15, preregister (425-452-4106 or bellevuewa.gov/northwest_arts.htm).

Boo in Burien

SAT Trick or treat for kids at participating merchants while supplies last, noon Saturday; hayrides, haunted house, bouncy house, haunted photos, children’s crafts, noon-3 p.m., various downtown Burien locations; Costume Dog Parade, 3 p.m., register noon-3 p.m., followed by Wiener Dog Races, Burien Town Square Park, Burien (206-433-2882 or discoverburien.org).

Halloween Party, downtown Renton

SAT Treats from participating merchants, cider, games, doggy costume contest, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Main Street Square, 200 Main Ave. S., Renton (rentondowntown.com/happenings/).

Halloween Harvest Festival and Trunk-or-Treat, Auburn

SAT Games, crafts, trunk-or-treat, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Les Gove Park and Auburn Community and Event Center, 910 Ninth St. S.E., Auburn (253-931-3043 or auburnwa.gov/things_to_do/community/halloween_s_p212.htm).

Creepy Crawly Halloween Party with Reptile Man

SAT Snakes, iguanas, and other creatures, treats, trampoline jumping, costume contest, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Springfree Trampoline, 1875 N.W. Poplar Way, Issaquah; free (springfreetrampoline.com/dealer/1173/seattle-springfree-store).

Pumpkinfest @ The Lake Trail Taproom

SAT Food, drinks, activities for all ages, pumpkin beers, pumpkin dishes, pumpkin bowling, dog friendly, noon Saturday, 192 Brewing Company The Lake Trail Taproom, 7324 N.E. 175th St., Kenmore; free (425-424-2337 or 192brewing.com/blog/events/pumpkinfest-the-lake-trail-taproom/).

Pumpkin Bash and Trick or Treating

SAT-SUN Hippos, bears, Malayan tigers, lemurs, wolves, meerkats, lions, penguins and other animals get pumpkins as an enrichment activity, treats for kids, Boomazium storytelling, puppet shows, toddler hay maze, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $9.25-$13.75, one child age 12 and younger in costume admitted free per paying adult (206-548-2500 or zoo.org).

Seattle Aquarium Halloween

SAT-SUN Games, activities, treats, pumpkin carving demonstrations, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $16.95-$24.95, ages 3 and younger free (206-386-4300 or seattleaquarium.org).

Remlinger Farms Country Fair Fun Park

SAT-SUN Pumpkin fields, steam train, kiddie rides, animal barnyard, pony rides, hay jump, hay maze, farm market, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Remlinger Farms, 32610 N.E. 32nd St., Carnation; $18.75 (425-333-4135 or remlingerfarms.com).

Halloween Storytelling Train

SAT-SUN Steam train excursions, cider pressing demonstrations, treats, Halloween stories, 11 a.m., 1, 3 and 4:25 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $12-$22 (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).

Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, Thomas Family Farm

SAT-SUN Pumpkins, corn maze, food court, Kid Land activities, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 9010 Marsh Road, Snohomish; prices for attractions vary (360-568-6945 or thomasfamilyfarm.com).

Harvest Festival, West Seattle

SUN Activities for kids, chili cook-off, West Seattle Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; West Seattle High School Band and Kids Parade, 11:30 a.m., meet 11:15 a.m., Junction Plaza Park, 44th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Alaska Street; trick or treat, noon Sunday, California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Alaska Street, Seattle (206-935-0904 or wsjunction.org).

EMP Howl-O-Ween

SUN Family Halloween party, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, EMP Museum, 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; free with museum admission, $16-$27, ages 12 and under free, guests in costume $5 off (206-770-2772 or empmuseum.org).

Halloween Ice Cream Social

SUN Ice cream, kids’ costume parade, 4 p.m. Sunday, Lakewood Seward Park Community Club, 4916 S. Angeline St., Seattle; $3 (206-722-9696 or lspcc.org).

Museum of Fright

SUN Aviation-themed ghost stories, kids’ Halloween-themed activities, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; free for ages 17 and younger in costume, $5/ages 17 and younger without costume, $10/adults (206-764-5720 or museumofflight.org).

Duwamish Longhouse Halloween Party

SUN Games, prizes, snacks for kids of all ages, 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center, 4705 W. Marginal Way S.W., Seattle; free, $10/donation per family welcome, reservations requested (206-431-1582, ext. 1 or duwamishtribe.org/events.html).

Trick or Treat, Renton Landing

SUN Meet the Mariner Moose, trick or treat at participating merchants, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, The Landing, 715 N. Landing Way, Renton (thelandinginrenton.com/inthenews/).

Malloween, Crossroads Bellevue

SUN Trick or treat at participating merchants, outside stores only, no masks allowed, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Crossroads Bellevue, 15600 N.E. Eighth St., Bellevue (crossroadsbellevue.com/specialevents/malloween).

Trick or Treat, Kirkland

SUN-MON Treats from participating stores, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, 3-6 p.m. Monday, downtown Kirkland (kirklanddowntown.org/).

Costume Carnival, Seattle Children’s Museum

MON Tricks and treats, costumes encouraged, no masks, 4 p.m. Monday, Seattle Children’s Museum, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; free admission; museum closes 3 p.m. (206-441-1768 or thechildrensmuseum.org/programs/calendar-fun-days/).

Halloween Boo Bash, Northgate Mall

MON Trick or treat for ages 12 and younger from participating merchants while supplies last, activities, no toy weapons, 5-7 p.m. Monday, Northgate Mall, 401 N.E. Northgate Way, Seattle (www.simon.com/mall/northgate-mall/stream/halloween-boo-bash-4525099).

Trick or Treat, Queen Anne

MON Treats from participating stores, 3-6 p.m. Monday, upper Queen Anne Avenue, Seattle (queenannechamber.org).

Trick or Treat, University Village

MON Candy for ages 11 and younger from participating merchants, 4-6 p.m. Monday, University Village, 25th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street, Seattle (uvillage.com/news-and-events/).

Trick or treat, Ballard

MON Trick-or-treat at participating stores with orange sign, 4-6 p.m. Monday, Market Street and Ballard Avenue, Seattle (myballard.com/2008/10/31/halloween-happenings-in-ballard-and-beyond/).

Tricks, Treats and Science Feats

MON For all ages, spooky stories, create a potion, costume parade, bring a stuffed animal to create a Franken-stuffy using extra parts from other toys, performance by Caspar Babypants, scary planetarium show for ages 7+, 4-8 p.m. Monday, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $11.75-$19.75 (206-443-2001 or pacificsciencenter.org).

Leschi Spooktacular

MON Trick or Treat at participating local businesses, cider, doughnuts, 4-6 p.m. Monday, Leschi Park, 102 Lakeside Ave. S., Seattle (facebook.com/Leschi-Business-Merchants-150907554996770/).

Trick or Treat, Fremont

MON Treats from participating merchants for kids in costume accompanied by adult, 3-6 p.m. Monday, Fremont neighborhood, Seattle (fremocentrist.com/ToT.php).

Halloween Take-Over of Paramount Theatre

MON Costume party and festivities, 6 p.m.; 1922 silent horror movie classic “Nosferatu,” 7 p.m. Monday, Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $10 (stgpresents.org).

Halloween Family Fun Fest, Bellevue Collection

MON Treats for kids from participating Bellevue Collection merchants, Mad Science activities, 5-7 p.m.; dance with music by Brian Vogal, 5 and 6 p.m. Monday, Bellevue Square, 575 Bellevue Square, Bellevue (bellevuecollection.com/event/halloween-family-fun-fest/).

Tricks & Treats, Redmond Town Center

MON Halloween for all ages, trick-or-treat at participating merchants while supplies last, dance, contests, 4-7 p.m. Monday, Redmond Town Center, 16495 N.E. 74th St., Redmond; free, food bank donations suggested (redmondtowncenter.com/custom/tricksandtreats.php).

Halloween Trick or Treat Night, Edmonds

MON Treats from participating merchants, costume contest for all ages of people and pets, 5-7 p.m. Monday, downtown Edmonds, Fifth Avenue and Main Street, Edmonds; food bank donations and clothing, socks, jackets, for Clothes for Kids collected (425-776-6711 or edmondswa.com/events/halloween-extravaganza.html).

Safe Halloween, Bothell

MON Treats for kids in costume from participating merchants, 4-6 p.m., Country Village, 23718 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell; 5-7 p.m. Monday, downtown Bothell (countryvillagebothell.com/safe-halloween).

Halloween Carnival and Trick or Treat, Des Moines

MON Carnival games and frights for ages 12 and younger, 5-8 p.m., Des Moines Field House, 1000 S. 220th St., Des Moines, $5, nonperishable food bank donations requested; trick or treat by participating businesses, 3-6 p.m. Monday, Marine View Drive and Seventh Avenue South, Des Moines (destinationdesmoines.org/trick-or-treat-path).

Trick or Treat, Kent Station

MON Trick or treat at participating merchants while supplies last, costume contest, 4-6:30 p.m. Monday, Kent Station, 417 Ramsay Way, Kent (253-856-2301 or kentstation.com/about1-c14yo).

Halloween on Vashon

MON Treats at participating merchants, downtown streets closed to vehicles, costume contest, photos, dance party, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, downtown Vashon (vashonchamber.com/pages/Halloween?_ga=1.176334501.1823417481.1477073680).

Hobbies

Renton City Comic Convention

FRI-SUN Panels, guest speakers, vendors, cosplay contest, activities for all ages, for fans of comic books, films, art, video games, technology, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Red Lion Hotel, 1 S. Grady Way, Renton; $20/day, ages 10 and younger free (rentoncomicon.com/index.html).

Chihuly through the Lens

SAT Early access photo session, photographers of all levels can bring tripods (no lights, please), 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Chihuly Garden and Glass, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; $22 (chihulygardenandglass.com/events/chihuly-through-the-lens).

Wild Mushroom Show

SAT-SUN Display of 200 varieties of wild mushrooms, bring mushrooms to be identified, slideshow lectures, cooking demonstrations with tastings, sale of mushroom field guides, cookbooks and arts and crafts, noon-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Bellevue College, 3000 Landerholm Circle S.E., Bellevue; $5-$10, ages 12 and younger free (psms.org/show.php).

Museum events

MOHAI Maker Day: Create Halloween Costumes

SAT Create costume masks and LED wristbands with Seattle Attic Community Workshop, 11 a.m. Saturday, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $13.95-$19.95, ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org/).

Halloween Trolley

SAT-SUN Ride historic trolley, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Issaquah Depot Museum, 78 First Ave. N.E., Issaquah; $5, cash only, includes museum admission; ages 5 and younger free (issaquahhistory.org/museums/issaquah-valley-trolley).

First Thursday, Asian Art Museum

NOV. 3 Free museum admission, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 3, 1400 E. Prospect St., Seattle (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

First Thursday, Living Computer Museum

NOV. 3 Milestones in computer history, interact with old computers, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 3, Living Computer Museum, 2245 First Ave. S., Seattle (livingcomputermuseum.org).

First Thursday, MOHAI

NOV. 3 Free admission, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 3, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; surcharge for special exhibitions (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

First Thursday, NAAM

NOV. 3 Free admission, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 3, Northwest African American Museum, 2300 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle (206-518-6000 or naam.org).

First Thursday, Nordic Heritage Museum

NOV. 3 Free admission, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 3, 3014 N.W. 67th St., Seattle (206-789-5707 or nordicmuseum.org).

First Thursday, SAM

NOV. 3 Free admission, reduced surcharges on special exhibitions, tours, music, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 3, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

First Thursday, the Burke

NOV. 3 Free admission, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 3, Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, University of Washington, Seattle (206-543-5590 or burkemuseum.org).

Museum of Flight SpaceFest

NOV. 3-5 “Ladies Who Launch” women in the world of spaceflight themed events; VR Experiences in Space, Ladies Musical Club performances, recruitment for Amelia’s Aeroclub middle school girls’ program, 5-9 p.m. Nov. 3; women in aerospace fields panel, 10:30 a.m.-noon, VR Experiences, noon-5 p.m., presentation by South Korean astronaut Soyeon Yi, 1 p.m., Northwest Film Forum on female commanders in space movies, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 4; Scale Modelers Mini Show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., VR Experiences, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Off-Planet Inc. panel discussion, 10:30 a.m., presentation on Mars mission simulation, 1 p.m.; lecture and book signing with Nathalia Holt, author of “Rise of the Rocket Girls,” 2:15 p.m., presentation by Amy Shira Teital, author of “Breaking the Chains of Gravity,” 3:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; museum admission $13-$23, free 5-9 p.m. Nov. 3 (206-764-5720 or museumofflight.org).

Park events

Bird Focus Guided Walk: Corvids

SAT Walk through the park to learn about crows, 8 a.m. Saturday, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $5 (206-652-2444 or sewardpark.audubon.org/events/bird-focus-corvids).

Ft. Lawton Cemetery Adventure

SAT Walking tour with history of Ft. Lawton Military Cemetery, for ages 12 and older, 2 p.m. Saturday, Discovery Park, 3801 W. Government Way, Seattle; free (206-386-4236).

Native Plant Walk and Talk

SAT Guided walk to learn about native plants, ages 10 and older, 11 a.m. Saturday, Seward Park Audubon Center, 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S., Seattle; $5, preregister (brownpapertickets.com/event/2601034).

Mushroom Guided Walk

PLAN AHEAD Two hour walk to learn how mushrooms and other fungi contribute to a healthy ecosystem, info on locations around the region to pick edibles; for ages 10 and older, 10 a.m. Nov. 5, Seward Park, Seattle; $5 (206-652-2444 or sewardpark.audubon.org/events/mushroom-guided-walk).

Performances

“Hotel Transylvania 2”

FRI Movie screening, costumes welcome, popcorn provided, bring other snacks, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Lakewood Seward Park Community Club, 4916 S. Angeline St., Seattle; free (206-722-9696 or lpscc.org).

Latin Music

FRI Choroloco, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Third Place Commons, 17171 Bothell Way N.E., Lake Forest Park; free (thirdplacecommons.org/calendar/).

Thrill the World, Seattle

SAT Michael Jackson’s Thriller dance performance, 3 p.m. Saturday, register 12:30-2:30 p.m., Occidental Park, Occidental Avenue South and South Main Street, Seattle; free, preregister; donations for charity collected (meetup.com/seattlethrillers/).

Redmond Thrill the World

SAT Registration, music, zombie makeup, costume contest, noon-2:30 p.m.; “Thrill the World” worldwide simultaneous Thriller dance, 3 p.m. Saturday, Redmond Town Center, 16495 N.E. 74th St., Redmond; $5-$15 (425-869-2640 or thrilltheworld.org/redmond/).

Zombie Walk, Issaquah

SAT Zombie make up sessions, 1:30-4:30 p.m., $10/person; Time Warp and Thriller dance practice, 2:30-4:30 p.m., 232 Front St., Issaquah; Zombie Walk to City Hall, 4:30-5 p.m.; flash mob Thriller and Time Warp dance, 4:30-5 p.m. Saturday, City Hall; after party, free showing of “The Night of the Living Dead” at the Train Depot, Issaquah (downtownissaquah.com/).

Running

West Seattle Monster Dash

SAT 5K race, walkers and strollers welcome, 9 a.m., registration 8 a.m.; kids dashes, 10 a.m.; costume contest, pumpkin decorating, refreshments, 9 a.m. Saturday, Lincoln Park, 8011 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle; $25-$45, $10/kids dash (westseattlemonsterdash.com).

Lake Washington Half and 5K

PLAN AHEAD Half-marathon race, 7:30 a.m., $79-$100; 5k race, 8 a.m., $39-$$50, Nov. 5, Juanita Beach Park, Kirkland; space limited (lakewashingtonhalf.com/).

Pineapple Classic 5K

PLAN AHEAD All ages 5K with obstacles, run, crawl, climb, slip n’ slide holding a pineapple, costume contest; benefiting Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 9 a.m. Nov. 6, Marymoor Park, Redmond; $50 (winterpineappleclassic.org).

Sales/Shopping

Holiday Auction & Bazaar

NOV. 3 Silent auction, vendors, book sale, brunch, raffle; proceeds support higher education assistance for women, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 3, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 8398 N.E. 12th St., Medina (206-799-1858).

Holiday Marketplace

PLAN AHEAD Arts and crafts, bake sale, gift shop, cafe, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 5, Northshore Senior Center, 10201 E. Riverside Drive, Bothell (425-487-2441 or northshoreseniorcenter.org).

Special interest

Wisdom Cafe: Family Diversity

SAT Sociologist leads conversation exploring complexity of American families, 2 p.m. Saturday, Woodmont Library, 26809 Pacific Hwy. S., Des Moines; free (253-839-0121 or kcls.org).

Community Engagement Happy Hour

NOV. 3 Seattle City Librarian Marcellus Turner hosts panel discussion with hip-hop artist Gabriel Teodros, author Eli Sanders, Young Shakespeare Workshop artistic director Darren Lay, Library program and events manager C. Davida Ingram, refreshments and performances, 5 p.m. Nov. 3, KEXP, 472 First Ave. N., Seattle (206-386-4636).

City of Tukwila Veterans Day Ceremony

PLAN AHEAD Celebrate local veterans and service members; contact City Hall in advance with names to be honored, 10 a.m. Nov. 10, Tukwila Community Center; free (206-433-8993 or tukwilawa.gov/event/veterans-day-ceremony/).

Tours

Fall Color Garden tour

SAT See four gardens in South Hill Puyallup and Graham areas featuring fall color foliage, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Chase Garden, 16015 264th St E, Orting; $5/per garden (360-893-6739 or chasegarden.org).

Halloween Capitol Hill Historical Ghost Tour

SAT Discover Capitol Hill’s past in the funeral industry, prohibition history, architecture, shops and restaurants, 7 p.m. Saturday, Elliott Bay Book Co., 1521 10th Ave., Seattle; $5 by reservation (206-523-6348 or nwlegendsmuseum.com).

Travel events

Travel seminars

SAT Planning an African safari, 10 a.m.; volunteer travel in Nepal, 1 p.m. Saturday, Savvy Traveler, 112 Fifth Ave. S., Edmonds; free, reservations required (425-744-6076 or savvytravelerstore.com).