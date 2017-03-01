Superheroes and villains on the streets of Seattle? That’s OK, it’s the annual Emerald City Comicon, which is expected to draw 90,000 “nerds” and “geeks” through Sunday.

United in their love of “nerdy things,” nearly 90,000 people are expected to swarm into the Washington State Convention Center in downtown Seattle for the 15th annual Emerald City Comicon, from Thursday through Sunday.

They will be coming to breathe the same air as comic-book legend Stan Lee, look at rare, collectibles comics — and perhaps buy some — meet celebrities, hear panelist discussions, cosplay and celebrate among like-minded individuals.

“It’s something I look forward to all year,” said 19-year-old Seattle University student Leah Dooley, who will be wearing three costumes during her fourth consecutive convention.

EVENT Emerald City Comicon 2-7 p.m. Thursday (March 2); 10 a.m..-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday (March 3-4), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday (March 5); Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Place, Seattle. Tickets available for Thursday, $20. (www.emeraldcitycomicon.com)

“There’s so many things to look forward to: the costumes, the shopping, the panels, the community of people. Everyone is kind of united over a common love of nerdy things, and it’s a good time.”

It’ll be the seventh year in a row for Colleen Mold of Renton, who first attended in 2010 with her best friend, her best friend’s husband and their newborn son.

While not a huge geek herself, attending with her friend’s family has become a tradition she wouldn’t miss.

“The people watching is a gift from God, and it’s been so fun to have seen my godson grow up through this show,” Mold said. “Meeting celebrity guests has also been a highlight through the years, but watching it through Jakob’s eyes has always been the best part.”

This year, she said, Jakob, now 8, will be dressing up as “Hawkeye” on Friday to meet Jeremy Renner, the actor in Marvel’s “The Avengers.” On Sunday, Jakob will be dressed as “Eleven” from the Netflix TV show “Stranger Things.”

“He is super excited to meet Millie Bobby Brown (who plays Eleven) and personally I can’t wait to stand back and watch that interaction happen,” Mold said.

Besides Lee, the creator of Spider-Man and Iron Man and the former president and chairman of Marvel Comics, there will be several other very big deals in the world of comics: Robert Kirkman, the writer and creator of “The Walking Dead,” and Rob Leifeld, creator of “Deadpool”.

Celebrity draws will include Renner from “The Avengers,” members of the “Stranger Things” cast and the main cast from “Outlander,” according to Emerald City Comicon event manager Kristina Rogers and content manager Marykate Goodwin.

“We’re seeing a ton of excitement around that,” Goodwin said, referring to the “Outlander” actors.

Another draw will be Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” movies but also has a legit comic connection: he’s Dr. Alchemy in “The Flash.”

Alice Cooper, the musician, will also be there.

The first Seattle comic convention, held in 2003 at Qwest Field Event Center, drew about 2,500 aficionados.

“What made it so special back then was that it was going to be 100 percent about comic books,” said Brian Pierce, 43, of Bothell, who has attended every previous Emerald City Comicons. “The other conventions had become about science fiction, fantasy, movies, television shows, while the person who started ours, Jim Demonakos, wanted it to be dedicated to comics.”

The first couple of years, he recalled, he was able to park across the street from the show.

“It was still great when it started getting bigger and it was great to see it growing as the superhero movies started coming out,” Pierce said.

But, a couple of years ago it began feeling like it was getting out of control, and this year, for the first time, Pierce and family members will stay home.

The event was sold in 2015 by its Seattle creator to worldwide-event producers ReedPOP, and has spread from the convention center to include local hotels. This year, for example, autographing areas will be at the nearby Sheraton Seattle Hotel.

Goodwin and Rogers suggest downloading the event’s mobile app and spending time creating a strategy for seeing what’s most important to you.

“Prioritize, plan ahead and make a schedule,” Goodwin said.

”And wear good comfortable shoes and pack snacks and water,” Rogers said. “You’d be surprised how many people forget.”

The crowds won’t deter Dooley, the Seattle University student.

“It does keep getting bigger and it can feel like a lot to handle,” she said. “But I think it’s OK. The more people you can get together to celebrate the things you love, the better. Where else can you have an impromptu conversation with a stranger about ‘Star Trek’? It really unifies you, and in these times, that’s a good thing.”