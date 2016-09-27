The Issaquah Salmon Days Festival (Oct. 1-2), for the first time, will include a beer and wine garden.

Issaquah Salmon Days celebrates spawning salmon returning to local waters with a timely twist: whimsical mascot Sammy the Salmon is running for president! Fans are invited to join the “Findependent Party,” and Sammy’s campaign is crediting him with delivering a long-requested, first-time feature at this year’s festival, a beer and wine garden.

Education is touted as topping Sammy’s agenda. At a recent elementary-school visit, his “campaign manager” gave Sammy credit for the festival’s opportunities for all ages to learn about many genres of music, foods from around the world, salmon at the hatchery, and arts and culture, including visiting artists from Issaquah’s sister city, Chefchaouen, Morocco.

Issaquah Salmon Days is expanding this year, covering a larger area of downtown Issaquah with music and entertainment on five stages and new features including art cars, food trucks and a virtual-reality attraction.

Issaquah Salmon Days Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 1-2. Location: Front Street North and West Sunset Way and surrounding area, Issaquah. Carnival: 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30-Oct. 2, Staples, 628 N. Front St., Issaquah. Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, Front Street from Dogwood Street, then on Gilman Boulevard to 12th Avenue, Issaquah. Shuttles: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Issaquah Transit Center, 1050 17th Ave. N.W.; Costco Corporate, 830 Lake Drive; Issaquah Highlands Park & Ride, 1755 Highlands Drive N.E., Issaquah; $4/cash only, ages 9 and younger free. More info:salmondays.org. Run With the Fishes: 5K run/walk, 8:50 a.m. Sunday, $20-$40; Kids Dash, 10:20 a.m. Sunday, $10; registration opens 7:15 a.m., 1250 N.W. Mall St., Issaquah (issaquahrun.com/). Issaquah Salmon Hatchery Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 1-2. Location: 125 W. Sunset Way, Issaquah. More info: 425-392-1118 or issaquahfish.org.

Hundreds of artists display and sell a colorful variety of crafts, wearables, photography, paintings, glass, fiber arts and more. Foods of the World has food choices by 40 vendors. The Field of Fun is the “ohfishal” place for kids and families with human hamster balls, inflatables, trampoline jump zone, soccer and a toymaker’s workshop.

Rides for all ages at the festival carnival are open on Friday, in addition to festival hours on Saturday and Sunday.

Issaquah Salmon Hatchery, spawning coho and chinook salmon since 1936, is the heart of Salmon Days. The hatchery invites everyone to see the festival’s guests of honor up close in holding ponds and jumping through the glassed-in fish ladder. The only state hatchery located in a city, it’s open daily year-round and is busiest in autumn when chinook and coho salmon return.

Fish docents will be stationed around the hatchery to provide information about salmon, and visitors can buy food to feed the hatchery’s resident rainbow trout during the festival on Saturday and Sunday.

Issaquah Salmon Days kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday with a Grande Parade along Front Street. Sunday starts with the Run With the Fishes 5K run/walk and kids’ dash to benefit local charities.

Some streets in downtown Issaquah will be closed for the festival. Parking and shuttle buses are available from three locations for easy access to and from the event Saturday and Sunday. Parking is also available on streets and in lots around downtown Issaquah.