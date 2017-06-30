The U.S. and Canada may both be celebrating holidays honoring our countries in July, but we've got differences, too.

Two North American countries are celebrating their national holidays this weekend. Canada Day is Saturday, July 1, and U.S. Independence Day is Tuesday, July 4.

Sorry, Britain, you’re not invited to these parties.

In Canada, July 1 commemorates the 1867 formation of the Dominion of Canada, when the British colonies of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Canada united and became a “kingdom in its own right.” This was an important step toward the eventual passing of the 1982 Constitution Act, making Canada a fully fledged nation independent from Britain.

The U.S. holiday was a large step toward independence from Britain. Pretty decisive, in fact. On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Continental Congress at the Pennsylvania State House in the midst of the Revolutionary War. It wasn’t until 1783 that the colonies won true independence from Britain, and arguably it took until the end of the War of 1812 before the two countries could be allies.

These national holidays are celebrated similarly: Parades, barbecues, carnivals, citizenship ceremonies, fairs and fireworks. One event particular to Canada Day? Moving. Quebec’s Moving Day, when many rental leases expire, was moved to July 1 from May 1. Now, Québécois (people from Quebec) can move on a day without work, and their children can finish their school year before moving.

On the eve of the U.S. and Canadian national holidays, here’s a look at other differences between the two nations: