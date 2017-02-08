Also of note this weekend: Seattle Neighbor Day is Saturday, Feb. 11, and Valentine’s Day arrives at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle (Feb. 11) and Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma (Feb. 11-12).

Bring your rocks, fossils, bones and cultural objects to learn more about them at Burke Museum’s Artifact ID Day on Saturday, Feb. 11. The annual event hosts experts to provide insights on Native American, Pacific Island and Southeast Asian objects and archaeological materials, fossils, rocks, minerals and bones. Visitors are limited to three items each so there’s time for everyone, and no appraisals will be given. Rare items identified at past events have included a whale vertebra, a drinking cup made from a walrus skull and a fossilized dinosaur egg whose owners thought it was a rock and were using it as a doorstop.

The Burke’s permanent exhibits include “Life and Times of Washington State” geology, biology and archaeology, with a walk-through model of a volcano and skeletons of a mastodon, a saber-toothed cat and a 12,000-year-old giant ground sloth found during construction at Sea-Tac Airport. Artifacts from 17 Pacific Rim cultures are on display in “Pacific Voices.” Construction is under way near the Burke’s present site for its new, much larger museum, scheduled to open in 2019.

The Burke’s most popular event every year is Dino Day, which will expand to two days for the first time as Dino Weekend on March 11 and 12, with exhibits and activities for all ages on the latest discoveries and research on fossils of North America, including some on display for the first time. Also new this year, tickets timed for admission by the hour are available online to avoid the usual long lines at the event.

Artifact ID Day Time: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 Cost: free with museum admission, $7.50-$10, ages 4 and younger free Location: Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, Northeast 45th Street and 17th Avenue Northeast, University of Washington, Seattle More info: 206-543-5590 or burkemuseum.org Valentine’s Day at the Zoo Time: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 Cost: $9.95-$14.95, ages 2 and younger free Location: Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle More info: 206-548-2500 or zoo.org/page.aspx?pid=1722 Love at the Zoo Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 11-12 Cost: $7.95-$17.95, ages 2 and younger free Location: Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma More info: 253-591-5337 or pdza.org Seattle Neighbor Day Time: Saturday, Feb. 11 More info: seattle.gov/neighborhoods/programs-and-services/neighbor-day

Meanwhile this weekend, Valentine’s Day arrives early for animals at Woodland Park Zoo with heart-shaped treats, herbal bouquets and other Valentine-themed treats for otters, red pandas, snow leopards, gorillas and other zoo animals on Saturday, Feb. 11. At Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium, the Love at the Zoo event provides heart-shaped treats to polar bears, tigers, siamangs, elephants, wolves, giant Pacific octopus, tropical fish and sharks on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11 and 12.

If you’re staying close to home, Saturday is Seattle Neighbor Day, which encourages people to appreciate their neighbors. Residents, businesses and community groups are encouraged to participate however they like to connect with neighbors — help clean up someone’s yard, share cookies, invite neighbors for a walk or have a neighborhood potluck or work party. Observed on the Saturday before Valentine’s Day since 1995, the event has grown yearly as a day, by city proclamation, to “celebrate the goodness in those around us and to reach out and strengthen our bonds to each other.” Check the city of Seattle’s website for suggestions and fliers, banners, invitations and messages to use for the event.